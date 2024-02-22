The Oak 126 2nd Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are unfortunately going to be closed on February 14th, 2024 due to a mechanical issue with our dough mixers. We hope to solve the issues tonight and be open tomorrow! We apologize for any inconvenience.
Location
126 2nd Street, Malcolm, NE 68402
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zipline Tap & Grill - 575 Fallbrook Blvd Ste 109
No Reviews
575 Fallbrook Blvd Ste 109 Lincoln, NE 68521
View restaurant