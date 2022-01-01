The Oaks at Forest Creek 95 Twin Ridge Parkway

Main picView gallery

Chicken

Wings (5)

$9.99

Five chicken wings served with your choice of sauce and french fries.

Chicken Nuggets (5)

$6.99

Five Chicken tenderloins, house breaded and fried. Served with your choice of wing sauce.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy fried chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with french fries.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Spicy wet battered fried chicken breast served with pickled jalapenos, pickles, chipotle slaw and topped with truffled hot sauce. Served with french fries.

Kids Menu

Kids Nuggets (4)

$6.00

Four chicken nuggets served with french fries.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses on a flour tortilla. Served with french fries.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

American cheese on Texas toast. Served with french fries.

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Single all beef patty on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Single all beef patty with American cheese on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.

Soda

$1.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

White milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

White milk with Hershey's chocolate sauce.

Ice Cream Cups

$2.00

Blue Bell ice cream.

Klondike Bar

$3.00

Klondike ice cream bar.

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Sprite with Grenadine and cherries

Desserts

Chocolate Brownie

$5.99Out of stock

Reese Brownie

$5.99

Pecan Brownie

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Reese Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Cookies & Cream Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Cookies and Cream Brownie

$5.99Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$4.99

Ice Cream

$2.00

Klondike Bar

$3.00

Strawberry Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Cookie Dough Brownie

$5.99Out of stock

Extras

Extras

$0.25

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

IBC Rootbeer

$2.50

Topo Chico Btl

$4.00

Tea

Sweet

$2.00

Unsweet

$2.00

Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.00

Burger of the Week

Pull Pork Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Carolina Burger

$13.99

Plates

Fish n Chips

$14.99Out of stock

Chicken Fried

$15.99

Pork Fried

$15.99

Steak Fried

$19.99

8 oz Prime Rib

$24.99Out of stock

12 oz Prime Rib

$27.99

Pool Passes

$5 Day Pass

$5.00

Memberships

Family Month

$60.00

Couple Month

$40.00

Single Month

$30.00

3 Month Family

$150.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

95 Twin Ridge Parkway, Round Rock, TX 78664

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

