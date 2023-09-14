Oak Tree Country Club and Oak Branch Saloon 29500 N. Lower Valley Rd.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
29500 North Lower Valley Road, Bear Valley Springs, CA 93561
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Mulligan Room at Bear Valley Springs - 29541 Rollingoak Drive
No Reviews
29541 Rollingoak Drive Tehachapi, CA 93561
View restaurant
P-Dubs Grille & Bar - 27725 Stallion Springs Dr
No Reviews
27725 Stallion Springs Dr Tehachapi, CA 93561
View restaurant
Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon - Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon
4.0 • 511
1001 West Tehachapi Blvd Tehachapi, CA 93561
View restaurant
More near Bear Valley Springs