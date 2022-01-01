The Ocean Club imageView gallery
Seafood

The Ocean Club

2 Ocean Terrace

Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00+

Titos

$8.00+

Ketel One

$8.00+

Stoli O

$7.00+

Stoli Blueberry

$7.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Absolut

$8.00+

Absolut Ras

$7.00+

Absolut Vanilla

Skyy Cherry

$7.00+

Pink Whitney

$7.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$6.00+

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$8.00

Absolut Vanilla

$7.00

Well Gin

$6.00+

1 oz. Gin

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Hendricks

$8.00+

Gray Whale

$8.00+

Beefeater

$7.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

House Rum

$6.00+

Meyers

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Bacardi

$7.00+

Bacardi Limon

$7.00

Bacardi Pineapple

$7.00

Bacardi Coconut

$7.00+

Bacardi Spiced

$7.00

Bacardi Dragonfruit

$7.00

House Tequila

$6.00+

Patron

$7.00+

Cuervo Gold

$7.00+

Casamigos

$9.00+

Clase Azul

$25.00+

Patron Reposado

$9.00+

Patron Anejo

$10.00+

Cuervo Tradicional

$7.00+

Los Sundays

$8.00+

Tequila Ocho

$8.00

House Whiskey

$6.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jack Honey

$7.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00+

Bulleit

$10.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00+

Macallan

$10.00+Out of stock

Glenlevit

$10.00+

Redemption

$12.00+

Fireball

$7.00+

Dewars

$10.00+

Evan Williams

$7.00+

Chivas Regal

$10.00+

Seagrams VO

$9.00+

Seagrams 7

$9.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+Out of stock

TX Whiskey

$8.00+

Angels Envy

Jager

$8.00

Baileys

$7.00

Dorda Chocolate

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Sambuca

$10.00+

Cocktails

Baybreeze

$10.00

Frose

$11.00Out of stock

LIT

$12.00

Margarita Picante

$12.00

Patron Perfect Marg

$13.00Out of stock

Peach on the Beach

$11.00

Pink Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Premium LIT

$15.00

Redemption Old Fashion

$12.00

Sandy Smash

$14.00Out of stock

Whaler Fizz

$12.00

Summerita

$13.00Out of stock

Sunset Palmer

$12.00

The Ocean Crush

$13.00

Tipsy Mermaid

$12.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Patron St. Rita

$13.00

Seaside Mule

$12.00

Bourbon Peach Tea

$11.00

The Pier Paloma

$13.00

Bacardi Bucket

$20.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$12.00Out of stock

Pina Colada

$12.00Out of stock

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Mojito

$9.00

Virgin Colada

$7.00Out of stock

Virgin Daquiri

$7.00Out of stock

Beer

Bottles/ Can

Drafts

Wine

House Chard

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Slav Blanc

$6.00

Rose

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Josh Cab

$9.00+

Oberon Chard

$8.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Brancott Sauv Blanc

$8.00+

Kenwood Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Napa Cellars Merlot

$8.00+

Fluer de Prarie

$9.00+

La Marca Prosecco

$10.00+

Josh Chard

$9.00+

Kenwood Six Ridges

$12.00+

The Calling Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Campo Viejo Rioja

$8.00+

The Calling Chardonnay

$12.00+

Josh Prosecco

$10.00+

Hampton Water Rose

$14.00+

Josh Prosecco Rose

$10.00+

White Haven Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Fleur De Mer

$11.00

Soft Drinks

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Shots

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Cherry Bomb

$10.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Drink Specials

Domestic Bucket

$12.00

Import Bucket

$15.00

Seltzer Bucket

$19.00

Appetizers

Bone-in Wings

$15.00

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$12.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$18.00

Potato Skins

$12.00

Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

Short Rib Sliders

$19.00

Steak Bites

$15.00

Calamari

$14.00

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Drunken Clams

$16.00

Mussels Marinara

$17.00

Entrees

Twin Lobster Tails

$60.00

Rosemary Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Season Vegetables, Drawn Butter

Artisanal Squied Ink Linguine

$38.00Out of stock

Little Neck Clams, Shrimp, Calamari, Mussels, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Black Ink Linguine

"Down the Shore" Seafood Risotto

$38.00

Jumbo Shrimp, Ocean Scallops, Truffle Herb Lobster Risotto, Shaved Parmesean Cheese, Basil Oil

Swordfish

$34.00Out of stock

Grilled Swordfish Steak, Herb Hummus, Topped With Cucumbers, Avocado, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Sherry Vinaigrette

Pan Roasted Halibut

$38.00

Little Neck Clams, Baby Bok Choy, Garlic White Clam Sauce, Basil Oil

Japanese Crusted Ahi Tuna

$32.00Out of stock

Miso Ginger Soy Broth, Shitake Mushroom Farro, Baby Bok Choy Wasabi Syrup

Day Boat Scallops

$38.00

Israeli Cous Cous Rice Primavera Baby Bok Choy, Roast Garluc Butter Au Jus

Shrimp Cavatelli

$26.00

Caribbean Salmon

$35.00

NY Strip Steak

$38.00

Filet Mignon

$38.00

Surf and Turf

$55.00

Sea and Land

$48.00

Braised Short Rib

$36.00

Stuffed Chicken Supreme

$28.00

Porter House for Two

$120.00

Linguine Fra Diablo

$38.00

Tomahawk Steak

$145.00

Handhelds

"Bayhead"

$13.00

OC Burger

$18.00

Fried Clam Sandwich

$18.00

Crab Sandwich

$15.00

Lobster Roll

$22.00

Pizza

Large"The Heights" Pizza

$24.00

Small "The Heights" Pizza

$18.00

Crispy Chicken, vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, and basil

Large Arugula Pizza

$24.00

Small Arugula Pizza

$18.00

Marinara, roasted garlic, fresh arugula, housemade mozzarella, and truffle oil drizzle

Small Bufallo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Crumbled Bleu Cheese, grilled chicken, scallions, mozzarella, and homemade buffalo sauce

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Large Carbonara Pizza

$23.00

Small Carbonara Pizza

$17.00

Marinara, tomato, bacon, shaved onion, mozzarella blend, asiago, and evoo

Large CBR Pizza

$24.00

Small CBR Pizza

$18.00

Crispy Chicken, bacon, tomato, fresh mozzarella, and ranch

Large Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Small Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Marinara, house made mozzarella, basil, and evoo

Large White Pizza

$24.00

Small White Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella blend, ricotta, broccoli rabe, garlic, and black olives

Salads/Soups

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Arcadia Salad

$11.00

Seaside Park Summer Salad

$13.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Lobster Bisque

$7.00+

Soup of Day

$7.00+

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Specials

Clam Bake

$28.00

Jumbo Shrimp App

$13.00

Scallops App

$16.00

Scallops Entree

$36.00

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Muscles Marinara

$16.00

Filet Mignon 8 oz

$38.00

Halibut

$34.00

Pork Chop

$28.00

Stuffed Chicken

$28.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Chicken Finger

$8.00

Kids Pasta w Butter

$8.00

Kids Pasta w Marinera

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pie

$10.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Country Night

Hush Puppies

$6.00

Beef Wellington Bites

$8.00

Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$7.00

Baby Back Ribs

$26.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$22.00Out of stock

12 oz Cowboy Steak

$28.00

Brunch

Brunch Buffet

$21.95

Dessert

Tiramisu

$9.00

Key Lime Bars

$9.00

Neapolitan Funnel Cake Sunday

$12.00

Cinnabuns

$8.00Out of stock

Flourless Chocolate Tort

$9.00

Carrot Fritters

$9.00

1 Scoop

$3.00

2 Scoops

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:15 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:15 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Beach front restaurant serving only the freshest food and coldest drinks! From our own private beach to our second story catering hall for private events, the Ocean Club has everything you are looking for. Come in and enjoy the view!

2 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

