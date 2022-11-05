Main picView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Octopus Kitchen 1551 Piedmont Ave NE

review star

No reviews yet

1551 Piedmont Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30324

Popular Items

Blackened Salmon
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

Appetizers

Truffle Potatoes

$10.00

Roasted potatoes served w/ parsley and parmesan cheese sprinkles.

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Eight (8) pieces of small-sized fried wings served w/ carrots, celery, and a side of fries. (Pick a flavor: Hot, BBQ, Mild, or Lemon Pepper). Choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Octopus Egg Rolls

$16.00

Filled w/ avocado, octopus, and red onion served w/ garlic aioli.

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

6 (six) pieces of boiled shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

Crab Soup

$14.00

Crab meat, mirepoix, creamy corn. Served w/ bread.

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Crispy rings of calamari w/ zucchini chips served with chipotle sauce.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crouton, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese. Caesar salad dressing on the side.

Fried Mussels Skewers

$15.00

Extra Bread

$4.00

Entrees

Whole Mediterranean Sea Bass

$42.00

Head-on butterfly oven-roasted Mediterranean sea bass served w/ basmati rice, mixed green salad, lemon caper on the side. (can be served w/o head or tails upon request.)

Lamb Chops

$51.00

Four (4) pieces of grilled lamb chops served w/ basmati rice, asparagus, and mint oil sauce.

Blackened Salmon

$30.00

10 oz salmon topped w/ bearnaise sauce served w/ basmati rice and mixed green salad. (can be served plain roasted upon request)

Scallop Pesto Pasta

$40.00

Fettucini pasta cooked w/ pesto sauce, zucchini, squash, mushroom, and tomatoes. Topped w/ six (5) pieces of roasted bay scallops.

Surf & Turf

$52.00

6 oz of fillet mignon topped with 6 oz lobster tail, spinach, cafe de Paris sauce. Served w/ a side of basmati rice.

Garlic Tiger Shrimp

$31.00

Five (5) pieces of roasted tiger shrimp served w/ basmati rice and mixed green salad.

Sautéed Octopus

$36.00

Potatoes, broccoli, mirepoix, spicy tomato sauce, served w/ basmati rice.

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$31.00

Fettuccini pasta with tiger shrimp, red onions, mushroom, tomatoes, alfredo sauce.

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$30.00

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$31.00

Salmon Alfredo Pasta

$32.00

Salmon Pesto Pasta

$32.00

Grilled Chicken

$30.00

Mussels

$25.00

Wine steamed mussels sautéed w/ garlic, shallot, and parsley served w/ bread.

Salmon hash

$28.00

Shrimp and grits

$25.00

Lamb chops and eggs

$35.00

Steak and eggs

$35.00

Chicken and waffle

$22.00

Seafood omelet

$25.00

Shrimp sautéed

$33.00

Chicken sautéed

$33.00

Lamb chops sautéed

$33.00

Desserts

Seashells Beignets

$9.00

Deep-fried pastry filled with chocolate.

Baklava

$10.00

Sheets of phyllo dough stuffed w/ crushed pistachios.

Ice Cream

$10.00

Served with chocolate topping.

Fruit Platter

$25.00

Seasonal mixed freshly cut fruits.

Sides

Basmati Rice

$8.00

Spinach

$8.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Fries

$8.00

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1551 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

Directions

Main pic

