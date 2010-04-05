FOOD MENU

Sweet

House made pop tart

$6.00

Fancy Toast

$8.00

Dutch Baby

$16.00Out of stock

French Toast

$15.00

Yard Bird & Johnny Cake

$18.00

Parfait

$8.00

Savory

Smoked Salmon Hash

$18.00

Steak & Eggs

$24.00

The Standard

$14.00

Crab Benedict

$20.00

Breakfast Sando

$13.00

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Lunch

The Odd Burger

$15.00

Veggie Sando

$15.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Mascarpone Farm Salad

$13.00

Quinoa Salad

$16.00

Kids Menu

Mini French Toast

$8.00

Parfait

$8.00

Mini Standard

$8.00

Sides

Side Two Eggs

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Veggie Patty

$4.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Side Toast

$3.00

BEVERAGE MENU

NA Beverages

Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$3.50

Fresh Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Coke Bottle

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00Out of stock

Milk

$3.50

Mocktail

$5.00