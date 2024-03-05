Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Office Cigar Lounge 593 Marshall Drive

593 Marshall Drive

Saint Robert, MO 65583

Memberships

Weekday

$5.00+

Fri/Sat

$10.00+

The Boss

$800.00Out of stock

Annual membership -15% Off Cigars by the Box -Humidified Spanish Cedar Locker with Name Plate -10% Off Accessories and Merchandise -One free Lounge reservation for event 30 days prior notification, 40 person limit -Up to two non-member visitors per visit -Ability to bring outside cigars

The Under Boss

$400.00Out of stock

Annual membership -10% Off Cigars by the Box -8% Off Accessories and Merchandise -Availability to bring outside cigars -24 one night guest passes per year

Consiglier

$200.00Out of stock

4 month membership -Unlimited Lounge access during business hours. -One bottle liquor storage. -5% Off Accessories and Merchandise.

Associate

$20.00

Monthly membership Includes lounge access, up to 3 times per week.

Merchandise

T-shirt, Office Logo

$25.00Out of stock

Single Blade Cutter

$2.00

Double Blade Cutter

$6.00

Humidipack

$6.00

Jet Torch Lighter

$6.00

Vertigo Zeus Table Torch

$7.00
All hours
Sunday2:30 pm - 2:30 am
Monday2:30 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday2:30 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday2:30 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday2:30 pm - 2:30 am
Friday2:30 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday2:30 pm - 2:30 am
The Office Cigar Lounge is a place that brings classic cigar smoking back to life. We strive to bring you an experience of an old school speakeasy space so that you feel the class that cigar smoking brings. We guarantee you an experience not found anywhere local. A place for not only the boys but ladies as well. Come and enjoy our hospitality.

593 Marshall Drive, Saint Robert, MO 65583

