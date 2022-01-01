Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen - Downtown Castle Rock

No reviews yet

230 Third Street

Suite 100

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Popular Items

Western Burger
16 Wings
Buffalo Ranch Sandwich

Appetizers

16 Wings

$21.50

8 Wings

$11.00

Avocado Toast

$5.50

Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.50

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Basket Tater Tots

$7.00

Baskets Of Fries

$7.00

Baskets Of Onion Rings

$9.00

Baskets Of Potato Chips

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.25

Calamari

$14.50

Caprese Bruschetta

$11.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.00

Chips & Guacamole

$9.00

Chips & Pico De Gallo

$6.00

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Clams

$13.00

Coconut Shrimp

$13.50

Dip Flight

$9.25

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Nachos

$10.50

Potstickers

$10.50

Shrimp Ceviche

$14.00

Soft Pretzel & Andouille

$8.50

Soft Pretzels

$10.50

Bowls

Salmon Bowl

$16.50

Shrimp Bowl

$14.75

Meat Bowl

$13.00

Burgers

Boss Burger

$15.25

Cheese Burger

$12.50

Cuban Burger

$14.99

Early Riser Burger

$14.99

Hashbrown Burger

$13.00

Hat Trick Burger

$13.50

Hawaiian Burger

$14.50

Mac Attack Burger

$12.50

Mexican Burger

$11.99

Moneymaker Burger

$13.99

Not'Cho Burger

$12.50

Secretary Burger

$14.50

Slacker Burger

$11.99

The Office Burger

$13.50

V.P. Burger

$14.50

Western Burger

$12.50

Jr Cheese Burger

$7.50

Children’s Menu

I Don’t Know, Burger

$6.99

I Am Tired, Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

I Don’t Care, Mac N Cheese

$6.99

I’m Not Hungry, Chicken Wings (3)

$6.99

What Is That, Taco

$6.99

I Don’t Want That, Grill Cheese

$6.99

This Is My Favorite, Corn Dog

$6.99

I Wan’t Something Else, Hot Dog

$6.99

Whatever,Quesadilla

$6.99

Dessert's

Banana Chocolate Swirl Cake

$6.00

Coffee Cake

$6.00

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

Pecan Pie

$5.50

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$3.50

El Tacos

Carnitas Street Taco

$3.50

Chicken Street Taco

$3.50

Crispy Shrimp Taco

$4.25

Grilled Shrimp street Taco

$4.25

Mahi Street Taco

$4.25

Quesabirria Taco

$4.25

Quesadilla Cheese Only

$6.00

Quesadilla w/Meat

$9.00

Steak Street Taco

$3.50

Veggie Taco

$3.50

Crispy Chicken Taco

$2.75

Crispy Carnitas Taco

$2.75

Crispy Ground Beef Taco

$2.75

Crispy Steak Taco

$3.25

Fresh Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.50

Chef Salad

$12.95

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.00

Cup Green Chili

$5.99

Cup Gumbo

$5.99

Cup Tortilla Soup

$5.99

Gumbo Soup

$11.00

House Salad

$8.50

Mixed Green Feta Salad

$12.00

Pork Green Chili Soup

$11.00

Soup & Salad

$11.95

Thai Chicken Salad

$14.00

The Office Salad

$12.50

Main Entrees

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$14.50

Blackened Bourbon Chicken

$13.50

Bourbon Glaze Salmon

$17.50

Carnitas

$14.50

Chicken Mac & Cheese

$13.50

Crispy Chicken Fire Tacos

$14.00

Flat Iron Steak

$19.50

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$15.50

Mahi Tacos

$15.50

Southern Fish & Chips

$14.50

½ BBQ Rack Of Ribs

$17.95

½ Rack Bourbon Ribs

$17.95

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.75

BLT

$11.25

Buffalo Ranch Sandwich

$13.50

CheeseSteak Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Mahi-Mahi Sandwich

$14.00

Mozzarella Sub

$12.00

Office Sub

$13.50

Patty Melt

$14.00

Reuben

$14.00

Salmon Sandwich

$15.50

Shrimp Po boy

$13.00

Steak Torta

$12.50

Stinger Sub

$14.00

Sweet Chili Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Sides

* Napkins

*Ketchup

*Plastic Kit fork

Bowl Beans

$2.50

Bowl Cold Salsa

$4.00

Bowl Guacamole

$6.50

Bowl Pico

$4.50

Bowl Queso Dip

$6.50

Side Andouille Sausage

$4.50

Side Avocado

$1.75

Side Beans

$0.99

Side Bread

$1.50

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Carrots

$1.25

Side Celery

$1.25

Side Chile Frito

$0.50

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side Cilantro

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Side Cold Salsa

$0.50

Side Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Side Crispy Bacon

$1.75

Side Dressing

$0.75

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Side Fresh Jalapeños

$0.50

Side Green Chile

$1.50

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Side Marinera Sauce

$0.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Mayo

Side Office Salad

$6.00

Side Pickle Jalapeño

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.50

Side Queso Dip

$2.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Salsa

$0.25

Side Shreded Chese

$0.50

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Tartar

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Wing Sauce

$0.75

Split2plates

$3.00

Special Menu

3 Tacos Meat Special

$12.00

3 Tacos Special Seafood

$13.50

4 Jr Bacon Cheese Burgers

$38.00

California Burrito

$11.50

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Dinner for 4/ 2 kids & 2 adults

$45.00

Dinner for Two

$30.00

Enchilada

$3.00

Quesabirria Entree

$14.00

3 Crispy Tacos

$7.50

Beer

Beer Flight

$6.95

BTL 10 Barrel Cucumber Crush

$6.25

BTL 10 Barrel Raspberry Crush

$6.25

BTL 90 Shilling

$5.50

BTL Ablis CBD

$7.95

BTL Angry Orchard

$5.00

BTL Angry Peach Mango

$5.00

BTL Bevi Citrus

$4.00

BTL Boulevard Dark Truth Stout

$7.00

BTL Budlight

$4.50

BTL Budweiser

$4.50

BTL Coors Banquet

$4.25

BTL Coors Light

$4.50

BTL Corona

$5.25

BTL Corona Light

$4.50

BTL Dale's Pale Ale

$5.50

BTL Dragons Milk

$10.00

BTL Dry Dock Apricot Blonde

$6.00

BTL Fat Tire

$5.00

BTL Hazy IPA

$7.00

BTL Heineken

$4.75

BTL Heineken 00 N/A

$4.75

BTL Mango Pale Ale

$5.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.50

BTL Miller Lite

$4.50

BTL Pacifico

$5.00

BTL Schilling Guava Lemonade

$5.50

BTL Schilling Passion Fruit

$5.50

BTL Seatle Cider

$7.50

BTL Snow Cap Peach

$7.50

BTL Stella

$5.00

BTL Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

BTL Truly Pineapple

$5.00

BTL Twisted tea

$4.50

BTL Union Jack IPA

$5.50

BTL Wellbeing N/A

$5.00

BTL White Claw Cherry

$5.00

BTL White Claw Mango

$5.00

BTL XX Amber

$5.00

BTL XX Lager

$5.00

Bucket 5 Truly

$20.00

805 American Blonde

$6.00

Black & Tan

$6.50

Elevated IPA

$7.00

Lone Tree

$6.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

Odell IPA

$7.00

Promo Pilsner

$3.50

Sports Budlight

$3.00

Sports Coorslight

$3.00

Vodoo Hazy IPA

$7.00

22 oz Budlight

$5.00

22 oz Coorslight

$5.00

22oz Guiness

$8.00

22oz Lonetree

$8.00

22oz 105 West

$8.75

22oz 805 Blonde

$8.00

22oz Avalanche

$7.75

22oz Blue Moon

$6.50

22oz Budlight

$6.00

22oz Coors light

$6.00

22oz Crank Yanker

$8.25

22oz Elevated IPA

$9.00

22oz Mango Cart

$8.00

22oz Modelo Special

$8.00

22oz Odell IPA

$8.25

22oz Pilsner

$7.75

22oz Vodoo IPA

$9.00

22oz White Rascal

$7.75

Pitcher Avalanche

$19.00

Pitcher Blue Moon

$18.00

Pitcher Budlight

$15.00

Pitcher Coors Light

$15.00

Pitcher Crank Yanker

$22.00

Pitcher Elevated Ipa

$22.00

Pitcher Lonetree

$19.00

Pitcher Modelo

$20.00

Pitcher Odell IPA

$21.00

Pitcher Vodoo IPA

$22.00

Taster

House Cocktails

2 Margs 1 free

$20.00

Blackberry Bourbon Smash

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Bloody Mary N/A

$6.00

Breakfast. Shot

$7.50

Colorado Bulldog

$7.50

Cuba Libre

$7.50

Dirty Shirley Tall

$7.00

Greyhound

$7.50

Hot Toddy

$7.00

John Daly

$6.50

Loaded Bloody Mary

$8.50

Long Island Ice Tea

$8.50

Mai Thai

$7.50

ManMosa

$8.50

Micheladas

$7.50

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$8.50

Mojito

$8.95

Mules

$8.50

Original Margarita

$10.75

Screwdriver

$7.50

Sex On The Beach

$8.50

Spicy Margarita

$10.75

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tin Cup Rye Manhattan

$9.00

Tin Cup Rye Old Fashion

$9.00

Vodka Gimlet

$6.50

Watermelon cucumber mint

$8.50

Whiskey Sour

$7.50

White Russian

$7.50

House Margarita

$5.50

Martinis

Appletini

$8.50

Blueberrytini

$8.50

Chocolatini

$8.50

Cosmo

$8.50

Expresso Martini

$8.50

Gin Martini

$8.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.50

3

Summer Vibes Martini

$9.50

The MJ Martini

$12.50

Tropical Tini

$8.50

N/A Bevs

Apple Juice

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.95

Kids Soda

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.95

Peach Tea

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Roy Rogers

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Soda Water

$1.99

Sprite

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25

Water

Premium Cocktails

Cadillac Margarita

$10.00

Campfire Old Fashion

$12.00

Mile High Pain Killer

$10.00

Original Margarita

$10.75

Paloma With a Twist

$10.00

Pama Margarita

$10.00

Peach Basil Mojito

$9.00

Piñacolada

$8.00

Ranch Water

$8.50

Raspberry Bourbon Sour

$12.00

Redbull Can

$3.50

Redbull Sugar Free

$3.50

Spicy Pineapple Paloma

$10.00

The Royal Peach Tea

$8.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Best Bar in Castle Rock, over 300 bourbon and whiskeys, american food with the Best Angus burgers and wings.

Website

Location

230 Third Street, Suite 100, Castle Rock, CO 80104

Directions

Gallery
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen image
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen image
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen image

Map
