Bars & Lounges
American
The Office Co. Bar & Kitchen - Downtown Castle Rock
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Best Bar in Castle Rock, over 300 bourbon and whiskeys, american food with the Best Angus burgers and wings.
Location
230 Third Street, Suite 100, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Union An American Bistro - Castle Rock
No Reviews
3 Wilcox Street Castle Rock, CO 80104
View restaurant
Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock - 3982 LIMELIGHT AVE
4.7 • 4,399
3982 LIMELIGHT AVE CASTLE ROCK, CO 80109
View restaurant
The Library Co. Bar & Kitchen - The Meadows
No Reviews
3911 Ambrosia St, Ste 101 Castle Rock, CO 80108
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Castle Rock
Crave Real Burgers, Castle Rock - 3982 LIMELIGHT AVE
4.7 • 4,399
3982 LIMELIGHT AVE CASTLE ROCK, CO 80109
View restaurant