Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Office Coffee Shop

review star

No reviews yet

402 S Lafayette Ave

Royal Oak, MI 48067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cold Brew
Americano
Latte

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

Cafe Au Lait

Half coffee and half steamed milk

Decaf Brewed Coffee

Coffee Traveler

$19.99

Freshly brewed coffee, serves 10

Brewed Coffee Refill

$1.99

Baked Goods

Muffin

from Elwin & Company

Cookies

from Bit Cookie Company

Lemon Bar

$4.99

Marshmallow Bar

$5.79

Pumpkin Bread

$4.99

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$4.49

Pumpkin Swirl Loaf

$3.99

GF Pumpkie Cake

$6.25

Vegan Apple Pie Bar

$4.89

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$3.99

Apple Syrup Jar

$6.99

Blended Beverages

Espresso Frappe

frozen beverage made with espresso, milk and your choice of chocolate or vanilla flavor

Cream Frappe

frozen beverage made with milk and your choice of chocolate or vanilla flavor

Smoothies & Bowls

Office Monster Smoothie

$8.50

Peanut Butter, greek vanilla yogurt, banana, almond milk and spinach

Triple Threat Smoothie

$11.03

Blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, banana and almond milk

Summer Breeze Smoothie

$11.03

Mango, strawberries, banana and orange juice

Banana Rama Smoothie

$9.01

Strawberries, banana, chocolate and almond milk

Peanut Butter Berry Bowl

$12.70

Strawberries, peanut butter, banana and almond milk topped with granola, coconut flakes, chia seeds, honey, strawberries and banana

Matcha Smoothie Bowl

$12.75

Mango, banana, matcha, spinach and almond milk topped with granola, coconut flakes, blueberries, banana, chia seed and honey

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.30

bacon or ham, egg and cheese on your choice of bread

Egg Sandwich

$4.23

egg and cheese on your choice of bread

Avocado Toast

$6.75

poached egg, cream cheese, avocado on everything seasoned wheat bread

Oatmeal

$3.97

Earnest Eats Oatmeal

Yogurt Parfait

$4.28

Vanilla greek yogurt with blueberries, strawberries and granola

Banana

$1.25

Lunch

Bird and Berry Sandwich

$9.01

Turkey, cranberry. brie spread, organic greens on everything seasoned wheat bread

Build Your Own Sandwich

$10.07

Your choice of 2 meats, a cheese and unlimited veggies on your choice of bread

VegHead Sandwich

$10.07

Pesto, artichokes, roasted tomato jam, provolone cheese, spinach and balsamic glaze on a flatbread

El Cubano Sandwich

$10.07

Seasoned pork, ham, swiss cheese, beer mustard and hot pickles on flatbread

The Boss Sandwich

$11.11

Ham, turkey, salami, provolone cheese, artichokes, roasted tomato jam and organic greens on a bagette

Grilled Cheese

$5.59

OG Turkey Salad

$11.64

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, turkey, chickpeas, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing

Peace, Love & Hummus Salad

$10.60

Romaine, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, chickpeas and hummus

The Med Salad

$11.64

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, quinoa, feta and lemon vinegarette dressing

Hot Beverages

Americano

Cappuccino

Latte

Mocha

White Mocha

Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

Apple Cider

$3.68+

Espresso

$2.10+

Cortado

$2.99

Cold Beverages

Iced Americano

Iced Latte

Iced Mocha

Iced White Mocha

Cold Brew

Decaf Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

Cup Of Milk

Lotus Cooler

$5.29

Apple Juice

$2.65

Orange Juice

$3.15

Lemonade

$1.98+

Tea

Loose Leaf Teas

Featured Iced Tea

Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

London Fog Tea Latte

Ready to Drink

Yerba Mate Cans

$3.96

Coke

$1.85

Diet Coke

$1.85

Sanpellegrino Cans

$2.10

Bottled Water

$2.11

Snacks

Earnest Bars

$2.88

Clif Bars

$2.88

Mixed Nuts

$2.88

Chips

$1.11

Retail

12oz Guatemala Vienna

$15.70

Our dark roast blend

12oz Office Blend

$15.70

Our Medium Roast blend

12oz Honduran Full City

$15.70

2lb Office Blend

$30.95

White Tumbler Hand Logo

$30.00

Mud LOVE Mugs

$36.75

Crewneck - Green w/ Plant Logo

$31.50+

Crewneck - Military Green w/ Cup Logo

$31.50+

Crewneck - Grey w/ Black Office Logo

$31.50+

Crewneck - Circle Logo with Hands & Mug

$31.50+

ZipUp - White w/ Cup Logo

$37.80+

ZipUp - Black w/ Cup Logo

$37.80+

T-Shirt - Black w/ White Office Logo

$18.37+

T-Shirt - Grey w/ Purple Logo

$18.37+

T-Shirt - Maroon w/ Circle Logo & Hands

$18.37+

Tote

$15.98
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

A BUSINESS HUB WHERE EVERYONE CAN MEET, WORK AND BE SOCIAL OVER GREAT COFFE

Location

402 S Lafayette Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Directions

Gallery
The Office Coffee Shop image
The Office Coffee Shop image
The Office Coffee Shop image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Detroit Dog Co - The Detroit Dog Co Royal Oak
orange starNo Reviews
200 West 5th Ave Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
O.W.L.
orange starNo Reviews
27302 Woodward Ave Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
City Ramen
orange star4.1 • 112
321 S Main Street Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
beppé - 703 North Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
703 North Main Street Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Royal Oak
orange star4.6 • 16,170
310 S Main St Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
Give Thanks Bakery - Downtown Royal Oak
orange starNo Reviews
317 South Main Street Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Royal Oak

Condado Tacos - Royal Oak
orange star4.6 • 16,170
310 S Main St Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse - Royal Oak
orange star4.7 • 10,800
1824 W 14 Mile Rd Royal Oak, MI 48073
View restaurantnext
National Coney Island - Royal Oak
orange star4.5 • 9,006
1812 North Main Street Royal Oak, MI 48073
View restaurantnext
Buddy's Royal Oak
orange star4.5 • 7,531
32218 Woodward Avenue Royal Oak, MI 48073
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Royal Oak
orange star4.6 • 3,301
711 S Main St Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
Tania's Pizza
orange star4.8 • 937
3204 Crooks Rd Royal Oak, MI 48073
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Royal Oak
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Southfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston