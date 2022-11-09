Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Office

201 E Main St

St. Charles, IL 60174

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Loaded Nachos
Chicken Bacon Club

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Sliders

$15.50

Sesame, aioli, asian slaw

Bacon Ched Tater Kegs

$11.95

Stuffed with bacon,cheddar & chives

Chicken Wings

$17.00Out of stock

house special sauce, cilantro, sesame

Devilled Eggs

$9.00

Cheese,bacon & chives

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$14.95

BBQ Pulled Pork

Pretzels

$11.50

Stone ground mustard & sharp cheddar

Chips salsa guac

$12.00

Chips salsa

$8.00

Chips salsa guac queso

$14.00

Sampler Platter

$22.00

Caprese flatbread

$14.50

Poutine

$15.00

Goat Cheese & Grape Flatbread

$15.00

Desserts

Fireside smores

$13.00

Lemon Cheesecake

$12.00

Peanut butter chocolate cake

$12.00

CINNAMON PRETZELS

$9.00

Handhelds

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pickles, cheese & Ciabatta

BLT Salmon

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, Provolone

Chicken Bacon Club

$17.00
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$16.00

American cheese, lettuce, bacon, mushroom, onion,tomato, pickles, chipotle mayo

CORNED BEEF *Reuben

$16.00

Asian slaw, swiss, 1000 island

Fish Tacos

$13.50

Cod, red onion, cilantro, cheddar, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla

Impossible burger classic way

$16.00

Impossible burger office way

$16.00

Office Burger

$18.00

Smoked cheddar, red onion, arugula, tomato, egg/bacon mayo

Brat Burger

$15.00
Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Glazed strip steak, arugula, onion, blue cheese and aioli

Steak Tacos

$16.50

Cod, red onion, cilantro, cheddar, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla

Turkey Reuben

$16.00

Asian slaw, swiss, 1000 island

House Entrees

Lemon Chicken

$19.00

Lemon beurre blanc sauce, capers, garlic mashed, sauteed spinach

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

honey chili glaze, garlic mashed, grilled asparagus

Portobello Mushroom Ravioli

$17.00

Tomato cream sauce, roasted pepper, Parmesan cheese

Baked Mac and Cheese

$14.50

Blackened Chicken Baked Mac

$20.50

Buffalo Chic Baked Mac

$20.50

Blackened Shrimp Baked Mac

$23.50

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Roasted red potatoes

$5.00

Sauteed Mushroom

$6.00

Sauteed creamed spinach

$5.50

Small Lobster mac & cheese

$11.00Out of stock

Truffle fries with Parmesan

$6.50

Sweet potato fries

$3.95

Side of Fries

$3.95

Side Salad

$4.00

Side of Cole Slaw

$3.95

Side Mac and Cheese

$7.50

no side

Grilled chicken breast

$7.00

Grilled shrimp

$9.00

Grilled salmon

$11.00

Side of onion rings

$6.00

SD of fruit

$3.95

steamed broccoli

$6.50

roasted cauliflower

$6.50

Soups & Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

romaine, tomato, corn, pecans, red onion, cucumber, ranch

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Spinach, arugula, goat cheese, tomato, red onion, cucumber, tossed in olive oil & lime juice

Iceberg Wedge

$13.00

Blue cheese, tomato, bacon

Office Caesar

Office Caesar

$14.00

egg, tomato, red onion, parmesan, garlic croutons

Mixed green entree

$14.00

Pear & Shrimp Salad

$16.95

romaine, apple, roasted pepper, sesame, goat cheese, lemon vin

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$5.00

Homemade Chili ( Bowl )

$10.00

Homemade Chili (Cup)

$6.00

Soup of the Day ( Bowl )

$9.00

SPECIAL SALAD

$19.00

Apple Burrata Salad

$16.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.00

Kids menu

Chicken tenders

$11.00

Kids Mac and cheese

$9.00

Kids grilled cheese

$8.50

Kids buttered noodles

$8.00

Kids burgers with cheese

$10.00

Kids BBQ pork sliders

$10.00

Corn dogs

$10.00

Pizza quesadilla

$11.00

Kids cod nuggets with fries

$11.00Out of stock

Kids burgers NO cheese

$10.00

BRUNCH

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$16.00

BREAKFAST TACOS

$15.00

CHILAQUILES

$14.00

BREAKFAST BURGER

$18.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$15.00

EGG, BACON, HASBROWNS

$12.00

EGGS BENEDICT

$17.00

3 PIECE OMLETTE

$15.00

ADULT PANCAKES

$12.00

KIDS PANCAKES

$9.00

KIDS CINNAMON CRUNCH PANCAKE

$9.00

KIDS BREAKFAST BOWL

$9.00

BRUNCH SIDES

Brunch Drinks

Wake Me Up

$10.00

Kentucky Caramel Coffee

$10.00

Mango Mimosa

$10.00

Blueberry Basil Bellini

$10.00

Michelada

$8.00

Bloody Mary Bar

$15.00

Grey Goose UP CHARGE

$2.00

Belvedire UP CHARGE

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

American gastropub, featuring gourmet burgers, sandwiches, wine and craft cocktails. Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 E Main St, St. Charles, IL 60174

Directions

