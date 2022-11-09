Bars & Lounges
American
The Office
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
American gastropub, featuring gourmet burgers, sandwiches, wine and craft cocktails. Come in and enjoy!
Location
201 E Main St, St. Charles, IL 60174
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near St. Charles