The Ohio Pizza Parlor
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Owned and operated by a few Ohio peeps who really miss Midwest pizza...cracker thin crust with edge to edge leveled up toppings, cut into bite size squares! Also, featuring fresh & unique salads, snacks and desserts!
7224 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33707
