The Ohio Pizza Parlor

7224 Central Avenue

St. Petersburg, FL 33707

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

16" CHEESE
12" CHEESE
PEPPERONI ROLLS

Size

Spicy Meatball

$14.00+

Red sauce, spicy meatballs, caramelized onion, & roasted red pepper topped with fresh basil

The Caprese

$16.00+

White sauce with fresh marinated tomatoes, fresh basil and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Pep Cup

$16.00+

Red sauce, Italian cheese blend, pepperoni, mushroom and onion

Hawaii Five-0

$18.00+

Red sauce with thick cut bacon, fresh jalapeño, sweet pineapple and red onion

Sweetie Pie

$18.00+

Herbed olive oil with thick cut bacon, Granny Smith apples, caramelized onion and gorgonzola topped with Brick Street Farms arugula and hot honey drizzle

The OG

$18.00+

Red sauce, sweet Italian pork sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions & green peppers topped with a mound of mozzarella

Vegalistic

$15.00+

White sauce with spinach, red onion, mushrooms, marinated tomatoes & artichoke, topped with feta cheese

CBR

$18.00+

Herbed olive oil, grilled chicken and thick cut bacon finished with a drizzle of ranch and 3 cheese Italian blend

Meat Pie

$18.00+

Red sauce, Mozzerella, grilled chicken, pepperoni, Italian sausage & spicy meatball

Down with Veg

$16.00+

red sauce, Mozzerella, green pepper, red onion, mushroom, marinated tomato, pepperoncinis, green or black olives topped with Brick Street Farms arugula

SIZE

12" CHEESE

$11.50

16" CHEESE

$16.00

GLUTEN FREE

$14.00

SALADS

ITALIAN GOODS

$10.00

Brick Street Farms mixed greens loaded with Mozzerella cheese, house marinated tomatoes, roasted red pepper, red onion and artichoke with basil vinaigrette For extra dressing, head on over to the EXTRAS tab

SWEET & SPICY

$11.00

Brick Street Farms mixed greens topped with 3 cheese Italian blend, Granny Smith apples, red onion, thick cut bacon, candied walnuts and our honey peppercorn vinaigrette. For extra dressing, head over to the EXTRAS tab.

MIDWEST GREENS

$12.00

Brick Street Farms mixed greens mixed with grilled chicken, bacon, roasted red peppers, marinated tomatoes, gorgonzola and house made ranch For extra dressing, head on over to the EXTRAS tab

THE OPP HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

Mixed greens, onions, marinated tomatoes, bacon, feta cheese, sunflower seeds & chow mien noodles with our honey peppercorn vinaigrette For extra dressing, head on over to the EXTRAS tab

SNACKS

PEPPERONI ROLLS

$6.00

POTATO CHIPS SNACK SIZE

$2.50

GARLIC CHEESEY BREAD

$10.00

DESSERTS

DESSERT OF THE DAY

$5.00

VARIOUS RICE KRISPY TREATS

$4.00

SIDES

SIDE RANCH

$1.00

SIDE PIZZA SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE MARINARA

$1.00

SIDE HONEY PEPPERCORN

$1.00

SIDE BASIL VINAIGRETTE

$1.00

SIDE BALSAMIC GLAZE

$1.00

SIDE WHITE SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE HOT HONEY

$1.00

BOTTLE OF HONEY PEPPERCORN VONAIGRETTE

$8.00

SIDE ARUGULA

$2.00

SIDE MARINATED ARTICHOKE

$2.00

SIDE CREAM CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE MOZZ

$1.00

SIDE BASIL

$1.00

SIDE JALAPEÑO

$0.50

SIDE GORGONZOLA

$1.00

SIDE APPLES

$1.00

SIDE FETA

$1.00

SIDE GREEN OLIVES

$0.50

SIDE GREEN PEPPER

$0.50

SIDE CHICKEN

$2.00

SIDE ITALIAN BLEND

$1.00

SIDE MARINATED TOMATOES

$1.00

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$0.50

SIDE PEPPERONI

$0.50

SIDE PINEAPPLE

$0.50

SIDE RED ONION

$0.50

SIDE ROASTED RED PEPPER

$0.50

SIDE SAUSAGE

$1.00

SIDE SPINACH

$0.50

SIDE BACON

$2.00

SIDE MEATBALL

$1.00

SIDE CARAMELIZED ONION

$0.50

SIDE BLACK OLIVES

$0.50

SIDE FRESH GARLIC

$1.00

BEER

81 BAY REEL SLO IRISH RED 12OZ

$3.50

BLAKES CIDER BLUEBERRY LEMONADE 12OZ

$3.50

BOULEVARD SELTZER STRAWBERRY BASIL 12OZ

$3.00

BOULEVARD SELTZER WATERMELON/SALT 12OZ

$3.00

BREWDOG ELVIS JUICE IPA 12OZ

$3.50

BROOKLYN LAGER 19.2OZ

$4.00Out of stock

COLLECTIVE ARTS GUAVA GOSE 12OZ

$5.50

JUICE LORD IPA 16OZ

$7.00

LORD HOBO BOOM SAUCE DIPA 16OZ

$5.50

LORD HOBO HOBO LIFE 12OZ

$4.00

OKOCIM OK BEER 16OZ

$3.00

SHORTS BELLAIRE BROWN 12OZ

$3.00

SLOOP JUICE BOMB. 12OZ

$4.00Out of stock

STEIGL RADLER GRAPEFRUIT 16OZ

$5.00

Shorts Lager

$5.00

N/A ATHLETIC UPSIDE DAWN GOLDEN ALE 12OZ

$3.00

N/A BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.00

DIET

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Dasani

$1.00

ROOT BEER

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

LIQUID DEATH BUBBLE WATER

$2.50

LIQUID DEATH STILL WATER

$2.50Out of stock

COKE BOTTLE

$3.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Owned and operated by a few Ohio peeps who really miss Midwest pizza...cracker thin crust with edge to edge leveled up toppings, cut into bite size squares! Also, featuring fresh & unique salads, snacks and desserts!

7224 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33707

