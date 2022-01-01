The Ohio Redwood
2813 Washington Blvd
Belpre, OH 45714
Platter
Omelette
Cheese Omelet
American and swiss cheese
Ham and Cheese Omelet
Ham and cheese
Mushroom and Swiss Omelet
Mushrooms with swiss cheese
Southwestern Omelet
Sausage, onion, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, cheese and chili
Vegetable Omelet
Green pepper, onion, tomato, and cheese
Western Omelet
Ham, onion, tomato, green pepper, cheese, and a side of chili
Bacon and Cheese Omelet
Sausage and Cheese Omelet
Hotcakes
Churro French Toast
2 slices of sourdough, battered, fried, and rolled in cinnamon sugar
Half Order Churro French Toast
Large French Toast
3 slices of sourdough, dusted with powdered sugar
Short Stack
2 large buttermilk pancakes
Short Stack with 2 eggs, and Choice Of Meat
Silver dollar
4
Small French toast
2 slices of sourdough dusted with powdered sugar
1 Slice French Toast
Sides
Appetizers
Bacon Cheese Fries
Crinkle cut fries with bacon and shredded cheddar cheese
Beer Battered Cauliflower
Beer Battered Mushrooms
Chili Cheese Fries
Crinkle Cut fries with melted shredded cheddar cheese and house made chili
Fried Pickles
Large Boneless Wings
Your choice of honey bbq, sweet and bold bbq, or buffalo sauce.
Large Traditional Wings
Your choice of honey bbq, sweet and bold bbq, or buffalo sauce.
Loaded Beef Nachos
Fulll bed of tortilla chips topped with taco beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, bacon, jalapenos, ceddar/ mozzarella mix cheese, & sour cream
Loaded Chicken Nachos
Fulll bed of tortilla chips topped with shredded taco chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, bacon, jalapenos, ceddar/ mozzarella mix cheese, & sour cream
Loaded Nachos
Fulll bed of tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, bacon, jalapenos, ceddar/ mozzarella mix cheese, & sour cream
Loaded Pulled Pork Nachos
Fulll bed of tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, onions, bacon, jalapenos, ceddar/ mozzarella mix cheese, & sour cream
Mozzerella Sticks
Nachos & Cheese
Onion Rings
Small Boneless Wings
Your choice of honey bbq, sweet and bold bbq, or buffalo sauce.
Small Traditional Wings
Your choice of honey bbq, sweet and bold bbq, or buffalo sauce.
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried Green Beans
Burgers
Big Pig Burger
Two premium patties with pulled pork, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Bigger Pig Burger
Two premium patties with pulled pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, and slaw.
Cheddar BLT Burger
Twp premium patties with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and thousand island dressing
Cheddar Onion Burger
Two premium patties with sautted onions and cheddar cheese
Chili Cheese Burger
Deluxe Burger
Two premium patties with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, ketchup, and mustard.
Double Bacon Burger
Two premium patties with 2 pieces of bacon, american cheese, and topppings of your choice.
Gouda Bacon Burger
Two premium patties with gouda cheese and bacon
House Burger
Two premium patties with sauteed green peppers and onions, with swiss and gouda cheese and A1 sauce.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Two premium patties with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese
Nacho Burger
Two premium patties with nacho cheese, sourcream, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, and a corn tortilla chip.
Pepper Jack Burger
Two premium patties with pepper jack cheese.
Sweet Onion Burger
Twp premium patties with sauteed onions in sweet sauce and swiss cheese.
Tall boy Cheeseburger
Double decker with 4 premium patties, 2 slices of american cheese, and your choice of toppings
The Redwood Burger
2 premium patties with your choice of toppings
Western Burger
Two premium patties with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion ring, and bbq sauce.
Wraps
BLT Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise wrapped in a tortilla
Buffalo Wrap
Grilled chicken, letttuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, and buffalo sauce wrapped in a tortilla.
Cheeseburger Wrap
Ground beef and cheddar cheese wrapped in a tortilla and grilled
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken wrapped in a tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing, and bacon.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken Wrap
Crispy or grilled chicken wrapped in a tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions
Club Wrap
Turkey, swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickle, and mayonnaise wrapped in a tortilla
Ham and Geez Wrap
Ham and swiss cheese wrapped in a tortilla and grilled
Italian Wrap
Ham, Salami, pepperoni, onion, lettuce, mozzerella cheese, and italian dressing wrapped in a tortilla
Philly Cheese Steak Wrap
Chopped Sirloin grilled with onions, green pepper, and mozzarella cheese wrapped in a tortilla
Reuben Wrap
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Chicken Philly Wrap
Veggie Wrap
Fish Wrap
Sandwiches
1 Hot Dog
2 Hot Dogs
Two grilled hot dogs with sauce and onions
Basil Pesto Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, basil pesto, and melted mozzarella cheese on a hoagie bun
BLT
Crisp, bacon with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled texas toast
Chicken Bacon Cheddar Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with bacon and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Philly
Seasoned, diced chicken breast with grilled onions, peppers, and mozzarella cheese on a hoagie bun
Chicken Salad Crossiant
Served on a grilled croissant topped with lettuce and tomato
Fishtail
Deep Fried, golden brown cod on a hoagie bun
Fried Bologna
Thick sliced, grilled on a sesame seed bun and your choice of toppings.
Grilled Cheese
Texas toast grilled with american and swiss cheese
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken breast with your choice of toppings on a toasted bun.
Hot italian
Ham, Salami, pepperoni, onion, lettuce, mozzerella cheese, and italian dressing
Patty Melt
Two premium patties with sauteed onions and swiss cheese on grilled sourdough
Philly Cheese Steak
Chopped Sirloin grilled with onions, green pepper, and mozzarella cheese on a hoagie bun.
Pork BBQ
Pulled Pork marinated with house made savory sauce, served on a sesame seed bun
Pork Fritter
Queen Bee
Queen Dianne
Turkey, swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickle, and mayonnaise on sour dough bread
Quesadillas
Your Choice of cheese, chicken, veggy, phillt, and beef.
Redwood Club
Ham, Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on white bread
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on toasted rhy bread or in a wrap
Soups & Salads
Chili
Deluxe Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheese, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Onion, & Tomato
Garden Salad
Cucumber, Green Pepper, Onion & Tomato
Redwood Chef Salad
Ham, Turkey, Egg, Cheese, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Onion & Tomato
Taco Salad
Chicken or Beef, Cheese, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Salsa, Sour Cream, & Chips on the side
Veggie
Special Soup
Kids
Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries
2 chicken tenders with crinkle cut fries
Kids Fish Sticks and Fries
2 haddock pieces with crinkle cut fries
Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries
Grilled white bread with american and swiss cheese and a side of crinkle cut fries
Kids Ham and Cheese Slider and fries
Kids Hot Dog and Fries
1 plain hot dog with crinkle cut fries
Kids Personal Pep Pizza
Peporoni Pizza
Kids Smallboy slider and fries
Entrees
Baked Ham
2 thick sliced cuts of ham and 2 sides of your choice.
Beef Liver
Grilled with sauteed onions
Beer Battered Haddock
3 pieces of haddock with 2 sides of your choice
Butterfly Shrimp
Chicken Tenders
3 chicken tenders
Chopped Sirloin
hand pressed, 6 oz sirloin with sauteed onions and green peppers
Country Fried Steak
served with beef or chicken gravy
Fish and Chips
2 pieces of diamond cod with crinkle cut fries.
Hot Roast Beef
Hot Roast Turkey
Pork Chops
2 6 oz pork chops with 2 sides of your choice
Ribeye Steak
10 oz premium cut grilled to order
Shrimp Basket
with house made cocktail sauce
Fried Chicken Dinner
Dessert
1 scoop of icecream
Cake Carrot
Cake Lemon Italian Cream
Cake, Cin Coffee Cake
Cheesecake
Cheesecake Caramel Apple
Ccokie Ala Mode
Cheesecake Raspberry
Smores Cheese Cake
Brownie
large Icecream shake
Order of icecream
Pumpkin Apple Butter
Pie Apple Crumb
Pumpkin Cheesecake
German Chocolate Pie
Chocolate Chip Cookie Milk Caked
Pie Blackberry Crumb
Blackberry Cobbler
Peach Crumb
Pie Chocolate Meringue
Pie Coconut Graham
Pie Coconut Meringue
Pie Graham Cracker
Pie Blueberry Cobbler
Pie Lemon Meringue
Pie Peanut Butter
Pie Peanut Butter Choc
Pie Pecan
Pie Pumpkin
Pie Strawberry
Pie Strawberry Banana
Small Icecream shake
Cherry Crumb
Whole Pie
Pie Pecan Cream
Pie Egg Nog
Pastas
Monday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Special Ribs
Sectioned baby back pork ribs hand dipped in house made honey bbq sauce, served with 2 sides of your choice, and a dinner roll or texas toast.
Special Chopped Sirloin
Special Ribeye
Special Spaghetti with Meatball
Noodles topped with house made marinara sauce and two meatballs, served with a side salad and breadsticks or texas toast.
Special Deluxe Burger
Special Gouda Bacon Melt
Fountain
Other
Cold Sides
Hot Sides
Asparagus
Baked Potatoes
BBQ Baked Beans
Beer Battered Fries
Broccoli
Brussel Sprouts
Cali Veggie Blend
Carrots
Chips
Corn
Crinkle Cut French Fries
Green Beans
Hash Browns
Home Fries
Limas
Macaroni & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
Shoe String Fries
Sweet Potato
Tater Tots
Waffle Fries
Roll
Macaroni Salad
Texas Toast
Breadsticks
Pasta
Sides
Breakfast
Two eggs, potatoes, meat, and toast
Two eggs, Meat, and toast
Two eggs, potatoes, and toast
Two eggs and toast
Short Stack with 2 eggs, and Choice Of Meat
# 2 Eggs, Meat, And 2 small pancakes
#1 Biscuits & Gravy with Potatoes
# 3 Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, with egg and cheese. A side off homefries or hash browns
1 Slice French Toast
Half Order Churro French Toast
Churro French Toast
2 slices of sourdough, battered, fried, and rolled in cinnamon sugar
Large French Toast
3 slices of sourdough, dusted with powdered sugar
Small French toast
2 slices of sourdough dusted with powdered sugar
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2813 Washington Blvd, Belpre, OH 45714