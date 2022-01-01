Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Ohio Redwood

No reviews yet

2813 Washington Blvd

Belpre, OH 45714

Order Again

Platter

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Cecil Sandwich

$4.99
Two eggs and toast

Two eggs and toast

$3.99

Two eggs, Meat, and toast

$6.99

Two eggs, potatoes, and toast

$5.99

Two eggs, potatoes, meat, and toast

$7.99

Sausage Gravy and biscuits

$4.99

Omelette

Cheese Omelet

$6.99

American and swiss cheese

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Ham and cheese

Mushroom and Swiss Omelet

$8.99

Mushrooms with swiss cheese

Southwestern Omelet

$8.99

Sausage, onion, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, cheese and chili

Vegetable Omelet

$7.99

Green pepper, onion, tomato, and cheese

Western Omelet

$7.99

Ham, onion, tomato, green pepper, cheese, and a side of chili

Bacon and Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Sausage and Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Hotcakes

Churro French Toast

$6.99

2 slices of sourdough, battered, fried, and rolled in cinnamon sugar

Half Order Churro French Toast

$3.49

Large French Toast

$5.99

3 slices of sourdough, dusted with powdered sugar

Short Stack

$3.99

2 large buttermilk pancakes

Short Stack with 2 eggs, and Choice Of Meat

$8.99

Silver dollar

$2.99

4

Small French toast

$4.99

2 slices of sourdough dusted with powdered sugar

1 Slice French Toast

$2.49

Sides

1 Piece of Bacon

$1.99

2 Eggs

$3.99

2 pieces of bacon Bacon

$3.99

2

2 small hotcakes

$2.99

Biscuit

$1.99

Bowl of oatmeal

$2.99

Ham

$3.99

1

Hash Browns

$2.49

Home fries

$2.49

One egg

$1.99

one hot cake

$2.99

Rye Toast

$2.49

1

Sausage

$3.99

1

Sourdough Toast

$2.49

Wheat Toast

$1.99

White Toast

$1.99

1

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.99

Crinkle cut fries with bacon and shredded cheddar cheese

Beer Battered Cauliflower

$3.99

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$3.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

Crinkle Cut fries with melted shredded cheddar cheese and house made chili

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Large Boneless Wings

$20.99

Your choice of honey bbq, sweet and bold bbq, or buffalo sauce.

Large Traditional Wings

$20.99

Your choice of honey bbq, sweet and bold bbq, or buffalo sauce.

Loaded Beef Nachos

$8.99

Fulll bed of tortilla chips topped with taco beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, bacon, jalapenos, ceddar/ mozzarella mix cheese, & sour cream

Loaded Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Fulll bed of tortilla chips topped with shredded taco chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, bacon, jalapenos, ceddar/ mozzarella mix cheese, & sour cream

Loaded Nachos

$7.99

Fulll bed of tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, bacon, jalapenos, ceddar/ mozzarella mix cheese, & sour cream

Loaded Pulled Pork Nachos

$8.99

Fulll bed of tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, onions, bacon, jalapenos, ceddar/ mozzarella mix cheese, & sour cream

Mozzerella Sticks

$4.99

Nachos & Cheese

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Small Boneless Wings

$10.99

Your choice of honey bbq, sweet and bold bbq, or buffalo sauce.

Small Traditional Wings

$10.99

Your choice of honey bbq, sweet and bold bbq, or buffalo sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Fried Green Beans

$4.99

Burgers

Big Pig Burger

$10.99

Two premium patties with pulled pork, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

Bigger Pig Burger

$12.99

Two premium patties with pulled pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, and slaw.

Cheddar BLT Burger

$10.99

Twp premium patties with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and thousand island dressing

Cheddar Onion Burger

$9.99

Two premium patties with sautted onions and cheddar cheese

Chili Cheese Burger

$8.99

Deluxe Burger

$9.99

Two premium patties with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, ketchup, and mustard.

Double Bacon Burger

$11.99

Two premium patties with 2 pieces of bacon, american cheese, and topppings of your choice.

Gouda Bacon Burger

$10.99

Two premium patties with gouda cheese and bacon

House Burger

$9.99

Two premium patties with sauteed green peppers and onions, with swiss and gouda cheese and A1 sauce.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

Two premium patties with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese

Nacho Burger

$9.99

Two premium patties with nacho cheese, sourcream, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, and a corn tortilla chip.

Pepper Jack Burger

$9.99

Two premium patties with pepper jack cheese.

Sweet Onion Burger

$9.99

Twp premium patties with sauteed onions in sweet sauce and swiss cheese.

Tall boy Cheeseburger

$10.99

Double decker with 4 premium patties, 2 slices of american cheese, and your choice of toppings

The Redwood Burger

$7.99

2 premium patties with your choice of toppings

Western Burger

$10.99

Two premium patties with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion ring, and bbq sauce.

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise wrapped in a tortilla

Buffalo Wrap

$7.99

Grilled chicken, letttuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, and buffalo sauce wrapped in a tortilla.

Cheeseburger Wrap

$8.99

Ground beef and cheddar cheese wrapped in a tortilla and grilled

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.99

Grilled or crispy chicken wrapped in a tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing, and bacon.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Crispy or grilled chicken wrapped in a tortilla with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions

Club Wrap

$8.99

Turkey, swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickle, and mayonnaise wrapped in a tortilla

Ham and Geez Wrap

$7.99

Ham and swiss cheese wrapped in a tortilla and grilled

Italian Wrap

$9.99

Ham, Salami, pepperoni, onion, lettuce, mozzerella cheese, and italian dressing wrapped in a tortilla

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$10.99

Chopped Sirloin grilled with onions, green pepper, and mozzarella cheese wrapped in a tortilla

Reuben Wrap

$8.99

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Philly Wrap

$10.99

Veggie Wrap

$7.99

Fish Wrap

$7.99

Sandwiches

1 Hot Dog

$3.99

2 Hot Dogs

$5.99

Two grilled hot dogs with sauce and onions

Basil Pesto Chicken

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, basil pesto, and melted mozzarella cheese on a hoagie bun

BLT

$6.99

Crisp, bacon with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled texas toast

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast with bacon and cheddar cheese.

Chicken Philly

$10.99

Seasoned, diced chicken breast with grilled onions, peppers, and mozzarella cheese on a hoagie bun

Chicken Salad Crossiant

$7.99

Served on a grilled croissant topped with lettuce and tomato

Fishtail

$9.99

Deep Fried, golden brown cod on a hoagie bun

Fried Bologna

$7.99

Thick sliced, grilled on a sesame seed bun and your choice of toppings.

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Texas toast grilled with american and swiss cheese

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Grilled Chicken breast with your choice of toppings on a toasted bun.

Hot italian

$10.99

Ham, Salami, pepperoni, onion, lettuce, mozzerella cheese, and italian dressing

Patty Melt

$8.99

Two premium patties with sauteed onions and swiss cheese on grilled sourdough

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Chopped Sirloin grilled with onions, green pepper, and mozzarella cheese on a hoagie bun.

Pork BBQ

$8.99

Pulled Pork marinated with house made savory sauce, served on a sesame seed bun

Pork Fritter

$7.99

Queen Bee

$7.99

Queen Dianne

$7.99

Turkey, swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickle, and mayonnaise on sour dough bread

Quesadillas

$9.99

Your Choice of cheese, chicken, veggy, phillt, and beef.

Redwood Club

$8.99

Ham, Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on white bread

Reuben

$8.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on toasted rhy bread or in a wrap

Soups & Salads

Chili

$2.99

Deluxe Chicken Salad

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheese, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Onion, & Tomato

Garden Salad

$6.99

Cucumber, Green Pepper, Onion & Tomato

Redwood Chef Salad

$6.99

Ham, Turkey, Egg, Cheese, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Onion & Tomato

Taco Salad

$9.99

Chicken or Beef, Cheese, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Salsa, Sour Cream, & Chips on the side

Veggie

$2.99

Special Soup

$2.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$6.99

2 chicken tenders with crinkle cut fries

Kids Fish Sticks and Fries

$6.99

2 haddock pieces with crinkle cut fries

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$6.99

Grilled white bread with american and swiss cheese and a side of crinkle cut fries

Kids Ham and Cheese Slider and fries

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog and Fries

$6.99

1 plain hot dog with crinkle cut fries

Kids Personal Pep Pizza

$6.99

Peporoni Pizza

Kids Smallboy slider and fries

$6.99

Entrees

Baked Ham

$11.99

2 thick sliced cuts of ham and 2 sides of your choice.

Beef Liver

$9.99

Grilled with sauteed onions

Beer Battered Haddock

$10.99

3 pieces of haddock with 2 sides of your choice

Butterfly Shrimp

$13.99Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

3 chicken tenders

Chopped Sirloin

$11.99

hand pressed, 6 oz sirloin with sauteed onions and green peppers

Country Fried Steak

$10.99

served with beef or chicken gravy

Fish and Chips

$10.99

2 pieces of diamond cod with crinkle cut fries.

Hot Roast Beef

$10.99

Hot Roast Turkey

$10.99

Pork Chops

$10.99

2 6 oz pork chops with 2 sides of your choice

Ribeye Steak

$17.99

10 oz premium cut grilled to order

Shrimp Basket

$10.99

with house made cocktail sauce

Fried Chicken Dinner

$12.99

Dessert

1 scoop of icecream

$0.99

Cake Carrot

$3.99

Cake Lemon Italian Cream

$3.99

Cake, Cin Coffee Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Cheesecake

$3.99

Cheesecake Caramel Apple

$3.99Out of stock

Ccokie Ala Mode

$3.99

Cheesecake Raspberry

$3.99

Smores Cheese Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Brownie

$2.49Out of stock

large Icecream shake

$6.00

Order of icecream

$1.49

Pumpkin Apple Butter

$3.99

Pie Apple Crumb

$3.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$3.99Out of stock

German Chocolate Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie Milk Caked

$3.99

Pie Blackberry Crumb

$3.99Out of stock

Blackberry Cobbler

$3.99

Peach Crumb

$3.99Out of stock

Pie Chocolate Meringue

$3.99Out of stock

Pie Coconut Graham

$3.99Out of stock

Pie Coconut Meringue

$3.99Out of stock

Pie Graham Cracker

$3.99Out of stock

Pie Blueberry Cobbler

$3.99Out of stock

Pie Lemon Meringue

$3.99Out of stock

Pie Peanut Butter

$3.99Out of stock

Pie Peanut Butter Choc

$3.99Out of stock

Pie Pecan

$3.99

Pie Pumpkin

$3.99

Pie Strawberry

$3.99Out of stock

Pie Strawberry Banana

$3.99Out of stock

Small Icecream shake

$4.00

Cherry Crumb

$3.99

Whole Pie

$30.00

Pie Pecan Cream

$3.99

Pie Egg Nog

$3.99

Pastas

Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with melted mozzerella cheese, served over spaghetti. Served with a side salad and texas toast.

Spaghetti

$9.99

Monday

Chicken & Noodles

$10.99

Egg noodles, shredded chicken, with a creamy chicken, carrot, celery sauce. Served with 2 sides and a dinner roll or texas toast.

Tuesday

Special Country Fried Steak

$10.99

Special Queso and chips

$5.99

Wednesday

Meatloaf

$9.99

House made meatloaf topped with rred sauce and served with 2 sides and a dinner roll or texas toast.

Soup Beans

$7.99

Ham soup beans with corn bread

Special Gouda Bacon Melt

$11.99

Special Chicken Philly

$12.99

Special Bigger Pig Burger

$14.99

Thursday

Special Fried Chicken Dinner

$12.99

Special Cabbage Rolls

$11.99

Beef and rice cabbage rolls in tomato sauce served with 2 sides of your choice and a dinner roll or texas toast

Special Monte Cristo

$11.99

Beer Battered Haddock

$10.99

3 pieces of haddock with 2 sides of your choice

Friday

Special Baked Steak

$10.99

One piece of steak covered in beef gravy, and served with 2 sides of your choice and a dinner roll or texas toast.

Special Lasagna

$12.99

Special Chili Cheese Burger

$9.99

Special Fish & Chips

$10.99

Special Steak & Cheese Hoagie

$13.99

Saturday

Special Ribs

$11.99

Sectioned baby back pork ribs hand dipped in house made honey bbq sauce, served with 2 sides of your choice, and a dinner roll or texas toast.

Special Chopped Sirloin

$11.99

Special Ribeye

$17.99

Special Spaghetti with Meatball

$11.99

Noodles topped with house made marinara sauce and two meatballs, served with a side salad and breadsticks or texas toast.

Special Deluxe Burger

$10.99

Special Gouda Bacon Melt

$11.99

Fountain

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Water

Milk

Small White

$1.49

Small Chocolate

$1.49

Large White

$1.99

Large Chocolate

$1.99

Other

Coffee- Decaf

$1.99

Coffee- Regular

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Large Orange Juice

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Small Orange Juice

$1.49

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Cold Sides

Applesauce

$2.49

Coleslaw

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Mac Salad

$2.49

Peach Halves

$2.49

Pickled Beets

$2.49

Potato Salad

$2.49Out of stock

Side Salad

$2.49

Pasta Salad

$2.49

Hot Sides

Asparagus

$2.49

Baked Potatoes

$2.49

BBQ Baked Beans

$2.49

Beer Battered Fries

$2.49

Broccoli

$2.49

Brussel Sprouts

$2.49

Cali Veggie Blend

$2.49

Carrots

$2.49

Chips

$1.49

Corn

$2.49

Crinkle Cut French Fries

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49

Hash Browns

$2.49

Home Fries

$2.49

Limas

$2.49

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$2.49

Shoe String Fries

$2.49

Sweet Potato

$2.49

Tater Tots

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$2.49

Roll

$0.50

Macaroni Salad

$2.49

Texas Toast

$1.99

Breadsticks

$2.49

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2813 Washington Blvd, Belpre, OH 45714

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

