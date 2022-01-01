Old Bakery Beer
308 Reviews
$$
400 Landmarks Blvd
Alton, IL 62002
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sunday Specials
Snacks
Pretzels V
served with beer cheese (vegetarian)
Smoked Chicken Wings GF
dry-rubbed & served with alabama white bbq sauce for dipping (gluten free)
Just Pickles V+ GF
housemade cucumber pickles (vegan)
"Crab" Bites V+
artichoke and chickpea “crab” bites, cajun dipping sauce
Mexican Pizza
flour tortilla, carne asada, salsa, crema, jalapeño, chihuahua cheese, roasted sweet corn and peppers
Butternut Squash T-Ravs V
butternut squash toasted ravioli, pumpkin sage alfredo
Salads
Small Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, & croutons with housemade caesar dressing
Large Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, & croutons with housemade caesar dressing
Small House Salad V+
greens, carrot, radish, rosemary, thyme, croutons, dijon vinaigrette (vegan)
Large House Salad V+
greens, carrot, radish, rosemary, thyme, croutons, dijon vinaigrette (vegan)
Small Early Autumn Salad V GF
greens, feta, apples, pecans, maple balsamic
Large Early Autumn Salad V GF
greens, feta, apples, pecans, maple balsamic
Things on Tortillas
Sandwiches
Cuban Sandwich
baguette, ham, roasted pork, swiss, pickles, yellow mustard
BLT Sandwich
sourdough, bacon, tomato jam, mixed greens, garlic mayo
Reuben Sandwich
marbled rye, pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island
Vegetarian Reuben V
marbled rye, tomato, swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island (vegetarian)
Coop Special
sourdough, smoked turkey, pastrami, bacon, swiss, chive & pepper mayo
The Murray
sourdough, smoked turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, honey mustard
Fried Chicken Caprese
ciabatta, basil, burrata, italian breaded chicken breast, balsamic, marinara, arugula
Grilled Mahi Mahi
bun, grilled mahi mahi, mixed greens, tomato, lemon caper aioli
Captain Toad V
sourdough, smoked gouda, swiss, garlic balsamic roasted mushrooms
The Fresh Prince
french roll, shaved ribeye, sauteed peppers and onions, american cheese, chihuahua cheese
Burgers
Basic Burger
Start with a 1/3 lb beef burger and add the toppings you like!
Bacon Jam Burger
1/3 lb beef patty, white cheddar, beer bacon jam
Impossible Burger V
veggie burger, white cheddar, onion jam
Burger of the Week
1/2 lb steakburger topped with rotating toppings - call for this week's options 618-463-1470
Mushroom Pecan Burger V+
roasted red pepper aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bun
Sides
Kids Menu
Cans (4-Pack)
4 pk 6th Anniversary
Bourbon barrel aged imperial cream stout with vanilla 9% ABV
4 pk Beermosa
Light Wheat Ale brewed with IL-grown organic raw wheat from Cow Creek Farm and LOTS of orange juice! 4% ABV, 20 IBU
4 pk Bluff City Lager
american lager brewed with illinois-grown organic corn & oregon-grown organic liberty hops. clean, crisp, and loaded with nostalgia. 4% abv, 15 ibu
4 pk Citrus Wheat
Brewed with lemon peel, orange peel, and a touch of chamomile and coriander. 4.7% ABV, 20 IBU This refreshing wheat beer is our flagship & best seller!
4 pk Femmeboise
Conceived by the ladies of OBB, this raspberry lemonade berliner weiss is light, tart, & fruity! 4% ABV, 20 IBU
4 pk Oktoberfest
This Classic Oktoberfest Lager is perfect for fall - brewed with Munich Malt, and lots of it! 5.7 ABV, 25 IBU
4 pk Original Pixel
Mosaic hops shine bright in this Juicy IPA. Mosaic's are sort of the Original Pixelated artwork, created one little piece at a time. That's a lot of work! Cheers to that! 6% ABV, 30 IBU
4 pk Porter
Porter - Our take on the English classic is nutty, chocolatey, roasty, and smooth. 5.6% ABV, 35 IBU
4 pk Raspberry Porter
Our classic porter with a hint of Raspberry! 5.6% ABV
4 pk Single Source Coffee Lager
Coffee, meet Lager. They shouldn't be friends, but it works! We brewed a roasty Black Lager, then added organic Kaldi's Coffee. 4.5% ABV, 30 IBU
4 pk Spooky Scary
This imperial stout was aged in bourbon barrels then received a generous dose of peanut butter and chocolate to bring to mind our favorite halloween treat. 9% abv, 50 ibu
4 pk Vanilla Porter
Our classic porter with a hint of vanilla! 5.6% ABV
4 pk Winter Gose
Who says you have to drink dark beer in the winter? This salted wheat ale is brewed with cranberries and orange for the perfect winter crusher. 4% ABV, 20 IBU
32 oz Growlers
32 oz Beermosa
Light Wheat Ale brewed with IL-grown organic raw wheat from Cow Creek Farm and LOTS of orange juice! 4% ABV, 20 IBU
32 oz Blimey
We brewed a light ale and added just the right amount of lime. so, you can expect plenty of bright citrusy flavor without too much acid. blimey! that’s refreshing! 4.5% abv, 20 ibu
32 oz Bluff City Lager
american lager brewed with illinois-grown organic corn & oregon-grown organic liberty hops. clean, crisp, and loaded with nostalgia. 4% abv, 15 ibu
32 oz Carrot Cake Brown Ale
This Brown Ale features local organic carrots from EarthDance Farms, lactose, and a blend of warming spices to remind you of a carrot cake fresh out of the oven! 6% ABV, 25 IBU
32 oz Cat Cafe
Cat Cafe - Café au lait, oui oui! Coffee milk stout brewed with coffee 5.5% ABV, 35 IBU
32 oz Citrus Wheat
Brewed with lemon peel, orange peel, and a touch of chamomile and coriander. 4.7% ABV, 20 IBU This refreshing wheat beer is our flagship & best seller!
32 oz Femmeboise
Conceived by the ladies of OBB, this raspberry lemonade berliner weiss is light, tart, & fruity! 4% ABV, 20 IBU
32 oz Golden Oat
This light colored ale was brewed with 15% flaked oats to encourage a creamy, smooth mouthfeel. The flavor is light and crisp with soft floral and fruity notes 4.7% abv, 25 ibu
32 oz Hibiscus Tart
Hibiscus is tart, tangy, & bright pink.. so is this beer! We also added lemon peel to brighten & accentuate the natural acidity of hibiscus. 4.5% ABV, 20 IBU
32 oz M.I.S.S.I.S.S.I.P.A.
this mississippi coast ipa is brewed with cascade, centennial, and simcoe hops for a bright citrusy flavor and aroma. 5.5% abv, 30 ibu
32 oz Oh Yeah!
This fruit punch berliner weiss is a little bit tart and a lotta bit fruit punch! Best consumed barefoot on your front porch on a hot summer day. Ohhh Yeah! 4% ABV, 20 IBU
32 oz Porter
Porter - Our take on the English classic is nutty, chocolatey, roasty, and smooth. 5.6% ABV, 35 IBU
32 oz Relaxed Fit
amber ale brewed with lots of toasty malts for an easy drinking, pleasantly bready beer to relax with. 5% abv, 20 ibu
64 oz Growlers
64 oz Beermosa
Light Wheat Ale brewed with IL-grown organic raw wheat from Cow Creek Farm and LOTS of orange juice! 4% ABV, 20 IBU
64 oz Blimey
We brewed a light ale and added just the right amount of lime. so, you can expect plenty of bright citrusy flavor without too much acid. blimey! that’s refreshing! 4.5% abv, 20 ibu,
64 oz Bluff City Lager
american lager brewed with illinois-grown organic corn & oregon-grown organic liberty hops. clean, crisp, and loaded with nostalgia. 4% abv, 15 ibu
64 oz Carrot Cake Brown Ale
This Brown Ale features local organic carrots from EarthDance Farms, lactose, and a blend of warming spices to remind you of a carrot cake fresh out of the oven! 6% ABV, 25 IBU
64 oz Cat Cafe
Cat Cafe - Café au lait, oui oui! Coffee milk stout brewed with coffee 5.5% ABV, 35 IBU
64 oz Citrus Wheat
Brewed with lemon peel, orange peel, and a touch of chamomile and coriander. 4.7% ABV, 20 IBU This refreshing wheat beer is our flagship & best seller!
64 oz Femmeboise
Conceived by the ladies of OBB, this raspberry lemonade berliner weiss is light, tart, & fruity! 4% ABV, 20 IBU
64 oz Golden Oat
This crisp, light colored ale featuring floral and fruity notes was brewed with 15% oats for a smooth, creamy mouthfeel. 4.7% ABV, 25 IBU
64 oz Hibiscus Tart
Hibiscus is tart, tangy, & bright pink.. so is this beer! We also added lemon peel to brighten & accentuate the natural acidity of hibiscus. 4.5% ABV, 20 IBU
64 oz M.I.S.S.I.S.S.I.P.A.
this mississippi coast ipa is brewed with cascade, centennial, and simcoe hops for a bright citrusy flavor and aroma. 5.5% abv, 30 ibu
64 oz Oh Yeah!
This fruit punch berliner weiss is a little bit tart and a lotta bit fruit punch! Best consumed barefoot on your front porch on a hot summer day. Ohhh Yeah! 4% ABV, 20 IBU
64 oz Porter
Porter - Our take on the English classic is nutty, chocolatey, roasty, and smooth. 5.6% ABV, 35 IBU
64 oz Relaxed Fit
amber ale brewed with lots of toasty malts for an easy drinking, pleasantly bready beer to relax with. 5% abv, 20 ibu
Soft Drink Menu
Lucky Club Cola
16 oz Fountain Cola from Excel Bottling Co
Diet Lucky Club Cola
16 oz Fountain Diet Cola from Excel Bottling Co
Frosty Root Beer
16 oz Fountain Root Beer from Excel Bottling Co
Sparkling Life
16 oz Fountain Lemon Lime Soda from Excel Bottling Co
Ginger Ale
16 oz Fountain Ginger Ale from Excel Bottling Co
R-Pep
16 oz Fountain R-Pep from Excel Bottling Co (Similar to Dr. Pepper)
Ski
16 oz Fountain Ski from Excel Bottling Co (Similar to Mountain Dew)
Lemonade
16 oz Fountain Lemonade from Excel Bottling Co
Iced Tea
16 oz Organic Mango Iced Tea
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
The Old Bakery Beer Company is a certified organic craft brewery located in downtown Alton, IL. In addition to our line of up of all organic beers, our restaurant and tasting room features a menu of seasonally-rotating sandwiches, salads, and soups, designed to pair well with beer. Our food menu features something for everyone, including many vegan and vegetarian options, and our bar menu includes wine and cocktails for those not in the mood for delicious organic craft beer.
400 Landmarks Blvd, Alton, IL 62002