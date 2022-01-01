Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old Bakery Beer

308 Reviews

$$

400 Landmarks Blvd

Alton, IL 62002

Order Again

Popular Items

Butternut Squash T-Ravs V
Bacon Jam Burger
The Fresh Prince

Sunday Specials

Shepherd's Pie filled with Mixed Veggies, Impossible Crumbles, and Gravy, topped with Mashed Potatoes and baked until golden and delicious

V+ Falafel Wrap

$10.00

Flour Tortilla filled with housemade falafel, romaine lettuce, carrot, onion, and tzatziki

Snacks

Pretzels V

$9.00

served with beer cheese (vegetarian)

Smoked Chicken Wings GF

$12.00

dry-rubbed & served with alabama white bbq sauce for dipping (gluten free)

Just Pickles V+ GF

$4.00

housemade cucumber pickles (vegan)

"Crab" Bites V+

$10.00Out of stock

artichoke and chickpea “crab” bites, cajun dipping sauce

Mexican Pizza

$10.00

flour tortilla, carne asada, salsa, crema, jalapeño, chihuahua cheese, roasted sweet corn and peppers

Butternut Squash T-Ravs V

$9.00

butternut squash toasted ravioli, pumpkin sage alfredo

Salads

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00Out of stock

romaine, parmesan, & croutons with housemade caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00Out of stock

romaine, parmesan, & croutons with housemade caesar dressing

Small House Salad V+

$6.00Out of stock

greens, carrot, radish, rosemary, thyme, croutons, dijon vinaigrette (vegan)

Large House Salad V+

$9.00Out of stock

greens, carrot, radish, rosemary, thyme, croutons, dijon vinaigrette (vegan)

Small Early Autumn Salad V GF

$6.00Out of stock

greens, feta, apples, pecans, maple balsamic

Large Early Autumn Salad V GF

$10.00Out of stock

greens, feta, apples, pecans, maple balsamic

Things on Tortillas

2 flour tortillas topped with beer braised lamb, jalapeno, and cotija cheese

Crispy Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

flour tortilla, breaded shrimp, slaw, creamy sweet chili sauce

Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap V+

$11.00

flour tortilla, fried cauliflower, romaine, carrot, red onion, bleu cheese sauce

Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

$12.00

baguette, ham, roasted pork, swiss, pickles, yellow mustard

BLT Sandwich

$11.00

sourdough, bacon, tomato jam, mixed greens, garlic mayo

Reuben Sandwich

$12.00

marbled rye, pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island

Vegetarian Reuben V

$10.00

marbled rye, tomato, swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island (vegetarian)

Coop Special

$12.00

sourdough, smoked turkey, pastrami, bacon, swiss, chive & pepper mayo

The Murray

$12.00

sourdough, smoked turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, honey mustard

Fried Chicken Caprese

$12.00Out of stock

ciabatta, basil, burrata, italian breaded chicken breast, balsamic, marinara, arugula

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$12.00Out of stock

bun, grilled mahi mahi, mixed greens, tomato, lemon caper aioli

Captain Toad V

$12.00

sourdough, smoked gouda, swiss, garlic balsamic roasted mushrooms

The Fresh Prince

$13.00

french roll, shaved ribeye, sauteed peppers and onions, american cheese, chihuahua cheese

Burgers

Basic Burger

$9.00

Start with a 1/3 lb beef burger and add the toppings you like!

Bacon Jam Burger

$11.00

1/3 lb beef patty, white cheddar, beer bacon jam

Impossible Burger V

$12.00

veggie burger, white cheddar, onion jam

Burger of the Week

$12.00

1/2 lb steakburger topped with rotating toppings - call for this week's options 618-463-1470

Mushroom Pecan Burger V+

$12.00

roasted red pepper aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bun

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Simple Greens Salad

$2.00

mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette (vegan, gluten-free)

Baked Beans

$2.00

Traditional sweet baked beans (gluten free)

Zapp's Chips

$2.00

Original kettle-style Zapp's Chips (vegan, gluten-free)

Kids Menu

K - PB&J

$4.00

K - Grilled Cheese

$4.00

K - Cheesy Flatbread

$5.00

K - Mini Murray

$5.00

hot ham and cheese

Dessert

Caramel Popcorn Poputopia

$7.00

Lemon Bar V+

$5.00Out of stock

made in house

Cans (4-Pack)

4 pk 6th Anniversary

$15.99Out of stock

Bourbon barrel aged imperial cream stout with vanilla 9% ABV

4 pk Beermosa

$9.99

Light Wheat Ale brewed with IL-grown organic raw wheat from Cow Creek Farm and LOTS of orange juice! 4% ABV, 20 IBU

4 pk Bluff City Lager

$9.99Out of stock

american lager brewed with illinois-grown organic corn & oregon-grown organic liberty hops. clean, crisp, and loaded with nostalgia. 4% abv, 15 ibu

4 pk Citrus Wheat

$9.99

Brewed with lemon peel, orange peel, and a touch of chamomile and coriander. 4.7% ABV, 20 IBU This refreshing wheat beer is our flagship & best seller!

4 pk Femmeboise

$6.99Out of stock

Conceived by the ladies of OBB, this raspberry lemonade berliner weiss is light, tart, & fruity! 4% ABV, 20 IBU

4 pk Oktoberfest

$9.99Out of stock

This Classic Oktoberfest Lager is perfect for fall - brewed with Munich Malt, and lots of it! 5.7 ABV, 25 IBU

4 pk Original Pixel

$9.99

Mosaic hops shine bright in this Juicy IPA. Mosaic's are sort of the Original Pixelated artwork, created one little piece at a time. That's a lot of work! Cheers to that! 6% ABV, 30 IBU

4 pk Porter

$9.99

Porter - Our take on the English classic is nutty, chocolatey, roasty, and smooth. 5.6% ABV, 35 IBU

4 pk Raspberry Porter

$9.99

Our classic porter with a hint of Raspberry! 5.6% ABV

4 pk Single Source Coffee Lager

$9.99

Coffee, meet Lager. They shouldn't be friends, but it works! We brewed a roasty Black Lager, then added organic Kaldi's Coffee. 4.5% ABV, 30 IBU

4 pk Spooky Scary

$15.99

This imperial stout was aged in bourbon barrels then received a generous dose of peanut butter and chocolate to bring to mind our favorite halloween treat. 9% abv, 50 ibu

4 pk Vanilla Porter

$9.99

Our classic porter with a hint of vanilla! 5.6% ABV

4 pk Winter Gose

$6.99

Who says you have to drink dark beer in the winter? This salted wheat ale is brewed with cranberries and orange for the perfect winter crusher. 4% ABV, 20 IBU

32 oz Growlers

32 oz Beermosa

$9.00

Light Wheat Ale brewed with IL-grown organic raw wheat from Cow Creek Farm and LOTS of orange juice! 4% ABV, 20 IBU

32 oz Blimey

$9.00

We brewed a light ale and added just the right amount of lime. so, you can expect plenty of bright citrusy flavor without too much acid. blimey! that’s refreshing! 4.5% abv, 20 ibu

32 oz Bluff City Lager

$9.00

american lager brewed with illinois-grown organic corn & oregon-grown organic liberty hops. clean, crisp, and loaded with nostalgia. 4% abv, 15 ibu

32 oz Carrot Cake Brown Ale

$9.00Out of stock

This Brown Ale features local organic carrots from EarthDance Farms, lactose, and a blend of warming spices to remind you of a carrot cake fresh out of the oven! 6% ABV, 25 IBU

32 oz Cat Cafe

$9.00

Cat Cafe - Café au lait, oui oui! Coffee milk stout brewed with coffee 5.5% ABV, 35 IBU

32 oz Citrus Wheat

$9.00

Brewed with lemon peel, orange peel, and a touch of chamomile and coriander. 4.7% ABV, 20 IBU This refreshing wheat beer is our flagship & best seller!

32 oz Femmeboise

$9.00

Conceived by the ladies of OBB, this raspberry lemonade berliner weiss is light, tart, & fruity! 4% ABV, 20 IBU

32 oz Golden Oat

$9.00

This light colored ale was brewed with 15% flaked oats to encourage a creamy, smooth mouthfeel. The flavor is light and crisp with soft floral and fruity notes 4.7% abv, 25 ibu

32 oz Hibiscus Tart

$9.00

Hibiscus is tart, tangy, & bright pink.. so is this beer! We also added lemon peel to brighten & accentuate the natural acidity of hibiscus. 4.5% ABV, 20 IBU

32 oz M.I.S.S.I.S.S.I.P.A.

$9.00

this mississippi coast ipa is brewed with cascade, centennial, and simcoe hops for a bright citrusy flavor and aroma. 5.5% abv, 30 ibu

32 oz Oh Yeah!

$9.00Out of stock

This fruit punch berliner weiss is a little bit tart and a lotta bit fruit punch! Best consumed barefoot on your front porch on a hot summer day. Ohhh Yeah! 4% ABV, 20 IBU

32 oz Porter

$9.00

Porter - Our take on the English classic is nutty, chocolatey, roasty, and smooth. 5.6% ABV, 35 IBU

32 oz Relaxed Fit

$9.00

amber ale brewed with lots of toasty malts for an easy drinking, pleasantly bready beer to relax with. 5% abv, 20 ibu

64 oz Growlers

64 oz Beermosa

$15.00

Light Wheat Ale brewed with IL-grown organic raw wheat from Cow Creek Farm and LOTS of orange juice! 4% ABV, 20 IBU

64 oz Blimey

$15.00

We brewed a light ale and added just the right amount of lime. so, you can expect plenty of bright citrusy flavor without too much acid. blimey! that’s refreshing! 4.5% abv, 20 ibu,

64 oz Bluff City Lager

$15.00

american lager brewed with illinois-grown organic corn & oregon-grown organic liberty hops. clean, crisp, and loaded with nostalgia. 4% abv, 15 ibu

64 oz Carrot Cake Brown Ale

$15.00Out of stock

This Brown Ale features local organic carrots from EarthDance Farms, lactose, and a blend of warming spices to remind you of a carrot cake fresh out of the oven! 6% ABV, 25 IBU

64 oz Cat Cafe

$15.00

Cat Cafe - Café au lait, oui oui! Coffee milk stout brewed with coffee 5.5% ABV, 35 IBU

64 oz Citrus Wheat

$15.00

Brewed with lemon peel, orange peel, and a touch of chamomile and coriander. 4.7% ABV, 20 IBU This refreshing wheat beer is our flagship & best seller!

64 oz Femmeboise

$15.00

Conceived by the ladies of OBB, this raspberry lemonade berliner weiss is light, tart, & fruity! 4% ABV, 20 IBU

64 oz Golden Oat

$15.00

This crisp, light colored ale featuring floral and fruity notes was brewed with 15% oats for a smooth, creamy mouthfeel. 4.7% ABV, 25 IBU

64 oz Hibiscus Tart

$15.00

Hibiscus is tart, tangy, & bright pink.. so is this beer! We also added lemon peel to brighten & accentuate the natural acidity of hibiscus. 4.5% ABV, 20 IBU

64 oz M.I.S.S.I.S.S.I.P.A.

$15.00

this mississippi coast ipa is brewed with cascade, centennial, and simcoe hops for a bright citrusy flavor and aroma. 5.5% abv, 30 ibu

64 oz Oh Yeah!

$15.00Out of stock

This fruit punch berliner weiss is a little bit tart and a lotta bit fruit punch! Best consumed barefoot on your front porch on a hot summer day. Ohhh Yeah! 4% ABV, 20 IBU

64 oz Porter

$15.00

Porter - Our take on the English classic is nutty, chocolatey, roasty, and smooth. 5.6% ABV, 35 IBU

64 oz Relaxed Fit

$15.00

amber ale brewed with lots of toasty malts for an easy drinking, pleasantly bready beer to relax with. 5% abv, 20 ibu

Soft Drink Menu

Lucky Club Cola

$2.00

16 oz Fountain Cola from Excel Bottling Co

Diet Lucky Club Cola

$2.00

16 oz Fountain Diet Cola from Excel Bottling Co

Frosty Root Beer

$2.00

16 oz Fountain Root Beer from Excel Bottling Co

Sparkling Life

$2.00

16 oz Fountain Lemon Lime Soda from Excel Bottling Co

Ginger Ale

$2.00

16 oz Fountain Ginger Ale from Excel Bottling Co

R-Pep

$2.00

16 oz Fountain R-Pep from Excel Bottling Co (Similar to Dr. Pepper)

Ski

$2.00

16 oz Fountain Ski from Excel Bottling Co (Similar to Mountain Dew)

Lemonade

$2.00

16 oz Fountain Lemonade from Excel Bottling Co

Iced Tea

$2.00

16 oz Organic Mango Iced Tea

Hats/Glasses/Misc

$10 Gift Certificate

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00
$25 Gift Certificate

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00
Yellow Glass

Yellow Glass

$5.00
Can Tacker

Can Tacker

$20.00

9"x17.5" tin tacker

Blanket

Blanket

$40.00
Lunch Box

Lunch Box

$15.00
Magnet

Magnet

$5.00

Shirts

Grey Logo T

Grey Logo T

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Old Bakery Beer Company is a certified organic craft brewery located in downtown Alton, IL. In addition to our line of up of all organic beers, our restaurant and tasting room features a menu of seasonally-rotating sandwiches, salads, and soups, designed to pair well with beer. Our food menu features something for everyone, including many vegan and vegetarian options, and our bar menu includes wine and cocktails for those not in the mood for delicious organic craft beer.

Location

400 Landmarks Blvd, Alton, IL 62002

Directions

Gallery
The Old Bakery Beer Company image
The Old Bakery Beer Company image
The Old Bakery Beer Company image

