The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House

1,685 Reviews

$$

1201 East Bay Avenue

Manahawkin, NJ 08050

Raw Bar

Lump Crab Cocktail

Lump Crab Cocktail

$25.00

fresh lump crab served chilled with lemon and cocktail

Sand Trap

$15.00

6 house clams topped w/ jumbo lump crab, chipotle cocktail sauce & crushed oyster cracker

Delaware

$2.00

Barnegat Bay, New Jersey plump & salty

Sloop Point

$3.00

Mantoloking, NJ deep cup, salty & firm

Beausoleil

$3.50

moderately salty, firm, very juicy

Kumamoto

$4.00

Humbolt Bay, California petite cup, smooth and buttery

Bonsai Oyster (4)

Bonsai Oyster (4)

$16.00

house oyster topped with sushi grade tuna, spicy mayo, panko, eel sauce, scallion, and tobiko.

Scallop Ceviche

Scallop Ceviche

$15.00

lime marinated fresh seafood, avocado, pico de gallo, house fried tortilla chips

Clam 1/2 Shell - 6 pc.

Clam 1/2 Shell - 6 pc.

$9.00

6 pieces fresh shucked Barnegat Bay clams, served with cocktail & lemon

Clam 1/2 Shell - 12 pc.

Clam 1/2 Shell - 12 pc.

$16.00

12 pieces fresh shucked Barnegat Bay clams, served with cocktail & lemon

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

jumbo shrimp, cocktail, lemon

Lobster Cocktail

Lobster Cocktail

$20.00

1/2 chilled lobster (in shell) with chive vinaigrette

Yellow Fin Poke Bowl

Yellow Fin Poke Bowl

$16.00

Hanalei style raw sushi grade tuna, wonton chips, seaweed salad

The Daily Dozen

The Daily Dozen

$32.00

chef's choice of fresh shucked oysters, mignonette, fresh horseradish, & lemon

Main Sail

Main Sail

$50.00

large sampler of: 6 clams, 6 oysters, 4 jumbo shrimp, 1/2 lobster cocktail

Royal Sail

Royal Sail

$95.00

large sampler of: 12 clams, 12 oysters, 6 jumbo shrimp, 2 - 1/2 lobster cocktail, seafood ceviche with house tortilla chips

Soup & Salad

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$14.00

fresh baby kale, toasted pecan vinaigrette, breakfast radish, sliced prosciutto, candied pecans

The OC Chopped

The OC Chopped

$13.00

fresh farm greens & iceberg lettuce tossed with avocado, egg, bleu cheese, beets, tomato, bacon, & bermuda onnion

Caesar

Caesar

$13.00

romaine, sunrise peppers, house made garlic croutons, parmesan

Steakhouse Wedge

Steakhouse Wedge

$13.00

iceberg wedge, caramelized onion, crispy prosciutto, heirloom tomatoes, bleu cheese, balsamic, candied pecans

Vegetable Farro Salad

Vegetable Farro Salad

$14.00

Pickled carrot, heirloom cherry tomatoes, yellow squash, arugula, avocado, crumbled goat cheese, sunflower seeds, roasted tomato vinaigrette

Manhattan Clam Chowder

Manhattan Clam Chowder

$9.00

classic red with tender ocean clams, potato & chorizo.

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$10.00

gruyere & swiss cheese, crusty bread

Starters

Grilled Flatbread

Grilled Flatbread

$16.00

grilled flatbread, creamed spinach, pork belly lardons, fresh arugula, calabrian chili oil

Oyster Rockefeller

Oyster Rockefeller

$16.00

spinach, bacon, parmesan

Fire Roasted Oysters

Fire Roasted Oysters

$16.00

roasted on grill, shallot herb butter

Jersey Devils (4)

Jersey Devils (4)

$12.00

fried oysters on deviled eggs with sriracha

Classic Fried Oysters

Classic Fried Oysters

$13.00

remoulade & lemon

Classic Mussels

Classic Mussels

$16.00

garlic, shallot, white wine, lemon, and butter (lots of it)

Mexicali Mussels

Mexicali Mussels

$19.00

chorizo, lime, cilantro, chipotle, butter & cream

Steamed Clams

Steamed Clams

$17.00

barnegat bay clams steamed to perfection, served with drawn butter and lemon

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$20.00

Mud City's "world famous" cake served with remoulade & lemon

Seared 1/2 Lobster

Seared 1/2 Lobster

$20.00

pan seared (in shell), fresh field greens, tarragon aioli

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

fried jalapenos, fried sliced lemons, chimichurri mayo

Cheese & Crackers

Cheese & Crackers

$22.00

vermont cheddar, manchego, herb goat cheese, sliced pepperoni, prosciutto, roasted sunrise peppers, olives, spicy mustard, pine nut honey.

Wings

Wings

$16.00

honey brushed & dry rubbed, with bleu cheese dressing on the side

Lobster Poutine Fries

Lobster Poutine Fries

$28.00

house fries smothered in garlic gravy with lobster, tomato and fresh mozzarella curd

Pork Carnita Quesadilla

Pork Carnita Quesadilla

$13.00

crispy pork, cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle cream

BBQ Baby Back Ribs (4)

BBQ Baby Back Ribs (4)

$12.00

house smoked served with sweet potato chips

House Cured Pork Belly

House Cured Pork Belly

$18.00

gochujang glaze, sesame seeds, scallion, crispy wonton

Sides

Shoe String Fries

Shoe String Fries

$7.00

parmesan and parsley

Hot Honey Brussel Sprouts

Hot Honey Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

crispy brussel sprouts, hot honey aioli, golden raisins, pork belly lardons.

Roasted Mixed Mushrooms

Roasted Mixed Mushrooms

$9.00

fresh herbs

Cheesy Fritters

Cheesy Fritters

$7.00

cheddar & potato, horseradish cream

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

creamy vermont white cheddar & shells, topped with seasoned bread crumbs

Spanish Fries

Spanish Fries

$8.00

house seasoned wedge cut potato, jalapenos, fried onions & manchego cheese sauce

Roasted Asparagus

Roasted Asparagus

$8.00

lemon & olive oil

Stuffed Sweet Potato

Stuffed Sweet Potato

$8.00

sweet potato, herb pesto, corn, roasted sunrise peppers, manchego, sweet chile sauce

Creamed Spinach

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

parmesan bechamel

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$5.00

always fresh baked (after 4pm)

Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon & scallions

Steak House Mashed

Steak House Mashed

$5.00

hand mashed yukon (after 4pm)

OC Slaw

OC Slaw

$4.00

light & tangy

Bar Bites

Grilled Pretzel

Grilled Pretzel

$10.00

NY style, grilled with butter & sea salt, with whole grain mustard & manchego cheese sauce

OC Chips

OC Chips

$16.00

house fried potato chips topped with braised short rib, blooming onion pedals, scallion & chipotle cheese sauce

Fish Taco (1)

Fish Taco (1)

$6.00

fried cod, pico de gallo, coleslaw, avocado, chipotle aioli

Deviled Eggs (4)

Deviled Eggs (4)

$6.00

cause they're good!

Fried Bleu Olives (6)

Fried Bleu Olives (6)

$8.00

bleu cheese stuffed green olives with balsamic glaze

Steaks

8 oz Filet Mignon

8 oz Filet Mignon

$35.00

premium black angus beef

10 oz Filet Mignon

10 oz Filet Mignon

$42.00

premium black angus beef

12 oz NY Strip

12 oz NY Strip

$38.00

premium black angus beef

12 oz NY Strip PRIME

12 oz NY Strip PRIME

$44.00

premium black angus beef

14 oz Rib Eye

14 oz Rib Eye

$49.00

premium black angus beef

14 oz Rib Eye PRIME

14 oz Rib Eye PRIME

$55.00

premium black angus beef

14 oz Veal Porterhouse

14 oz Veal Porterhouse

$35.00
10 oz Flat Iron Steak

10 oz Flat Iron Steak

$24.00

premium black angus beef

12 oz Pork Chop

12 oz Pork Chop

$24.00
Karate Chop

Karate Chop

$29.00

bone in 12 oz coriander crusted pork chop, pineapple soy glaze, steak house mashed (mashed after 4pm - sub fries at lunch)

King's Oscar

King's Oscar

$49.00

grilled 8 oz filet mignon served over asparagus & topped with king crab meat and bearnaise sauce

The Black Eye

The Black Eye

$59.00

14 oz rubbed down rib eye grilled with blackening seasoning and smothered in our jumbo lump crab & gorgonzola cream sauce with house roasted sunrise peppers- "It will knock you out"

Rosemary's Strip

Rosemary's Strip

$45.00

rosemary & garlic marinated 12 oz NY strip, cradled atop sourdough crostini and bathed in our roasted mushroom cabernet sauce

Entrees

Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$39.00

slow braised boneless short rib, mashed yukon potatoes, roasted cippolini onions and button mushrooms

Panko Mahi Mahi

Panko Mahi Mahi

$35.00

dijon & panko crusted mahi mahi, hibiscus & rum glaze, coconut rice, roasted green beans

Oyster Rockefeller Pasta

Oyster Rockefeller Pasta

$28.00

mafaldine pasta, fresh spinach, bacon & anisette cream sauce, citrus gremolata

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$40.00

Mud City's "world famous" crab cakes, remoulade, OC slaw

Char Siu Chicken

Char Siu Chicken

$28.00

marinated 10 oz. airline breast, cantonese bbq, chili crunch, asparagus, scallion rice cake

Open Face Meatloaf

Open Face Meatloaf

$27.00

creamed spinach, bacon, OC steak sauce, mashed potatoes (mashed after 4pm - sub fries for lunch)

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$32.00

sauteed jumbo shrimp, diced tomatoes & applewood smoked bacon sauce over white cheddar jalapeno grits, griddle toast, & fried green tomatoes

Seafood Pot

Seafood Pot

$34.00

select cuts of fish, clams, mussels, 1/2 lobster tail, calamari, & jumbo shrimp stewed in a smoky tomato broth with crusty garlic bread

Sesame Yellowfin Tuna

Sesame Yellowfin Tuna

$32.00

sesame seared, sliced avocado, pineapple soy glaze & soba noodles

Old Causeway Lobster Tails

Old Causeway Lobster Tails

$36.00

2 South African lobster tails, egg battered & finished with diced tomato caper sauce, served with roasted asparagus

Salmon Farro Bowl

Salmon Farro Bowl

$29.00

char-grilled altantic salmon, horseradish honey mustard, warm vegetable farro

Fire Roasted King Crab Entree

Fire Roasted King Crab Entree

$85.00

1 1/4 lb. of true jumbo Alaskan king crab finished on our wood fire grill with shoestring fries & OC slaw

Karate Chop

Karate Chop

$29.00

bone in 12 oz coriander crusted pork chop, pineapple soy glaze, steak house mashed (mashed after 4pm - sub fries at lunch)

Sandwiches & Burgers

Prime Rib Sandwich

Prime Rib Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Prime rib, fried onions, manchego cheese and arugula on a baguette

Lobster Reuben

Lobster Reuben

$28.00

Lobster, OC slaw, swiss cheese and remoulade on sliced ciabatta bread.

Fish Tacos Platter

Fish Tacos Platter

$18.00

fried cod, pico de gallo, coleslaw, avocado, chipotle aioli in corn tortillas

Warm Buttered Lobster Roll

Warm Buttered Lobster Roll

$28.00

split top hot dog roll, fresh warm lobster, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & tarragon aioli

Grilled Crab Cake Wrap

Grilled Crab Cake Wrap

$23.00

our "world famous" crab cake with cheddar, bacon, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, wrapped in a large tortilla & grilled

Fried Oyster BLT

Fried Oyster BLT

$18.00

hand breaded fried oysters on texas toast with bacon, lettuce, tomato & old bay aioli

Andouille Sausage Grinder

Andouille Sausage Grinder

$17.00

grilled andouille, pressed baguette, arugula pesto, roasted sunrise peppers, provolone

Tri-Tip Steak Sandwich

Tri-Tip Steak Sandwich

$17.00

hand carved tri-tip loaded on a sourdough onion roll with arugula, caramelized onions, horseradish cream & gruyere

Corned Beef Reuben

Corned Beef Reuben

$16.00

corned beef piled high on sliced ciabattta with OC slaw, swiss, & remoulade

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$14.00

house smoked pork butt, provolone, roasted anaheim peppers, brown sugar-cider mop sauce, on a kaiser

The Big Cheese

The Big Cheese

$12.00

grilled texas toast stuffed with cheddar, bacon & a fried green tomato

Grilled Vegetable Slammer

Grilled Vegetable Slammer

$13.00

sunrise peppers, yellow squash, & mushrooms, horseradish cream & gruyere on sliced ciabatta

The Original

The Original

$12.00

1/2 lb black angus burger with lettuce, tomato, & onion on a soft bun - choice of cheese or bacon ($1 each)

OC Burger

OC Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb black angus burger topped with fried oysters, roasted mushrooms, horseradish cream & OC steak sauce

Steak House Burger

Steak House Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb black angus burger topped with avocado, cheddar, bacon, fried egg, chipotle ketchup on grilled texas toast

Scooter Burger

Scooter Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb black angus burger topped with bleu cheese cream, bacon, and sliced cherry peppers

Kids

Kids - 5 oz Flat Iron

Kids - 5 oz Flat Iron

$12.00

5 oz flat iron, grilled

Kids - Grilled Cheese

Kids - Grilled Cheese

$10.00

texas toast with american cheese

Kids - Mac N Cheese

Kids - Mac N Cheese

$8.00

white cheddar & shells

Kids - Hamburger

Kids - Hamburger

$9.00

4 oz black angus burger with bun

Kids - Chicken Fingers

Kids - Chicken Fingers

$9.00

crispy chicken tenders

Kids - Fish & Chips

Kids - Fish & Chips

$10.00

crispy cod

Kids - Pasta

Kids - Pasta

$8.00

mafaldine pasta served with butter and parmesan cheese.

Dessert

Apple Cobbler

Apple Cobbler

$10.00

gala apples, cinnamon oat crumble, apple pie ice cream

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$9.00

creamy custard with a crisp caramel layer

Chocolate Bourbon Banana Bread Pudding

Chocolate Bourbon Banana Bread Pudding

$9.00

warm banana and chocolate chip bread pudding, topped with chocolate & bourbon sauce, with bavarian ice cream.

Classic Carrot Cake

Classic Carrot Cake

$10.00

pecans & raisins, maple cream cheese icing

Eric's Cheesecake

Eric's Cheesecake

$10.00

fresh strawberry sauce, whipped cream

Triple Chocolate Cake

Triple Chocolate Cake

$10.00

chocolate buttercream icing, milk chocolate chips, chocolate chips and whipped cream

Shareables

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$8.00

house made, topped with cream cheese icing & candied pecans

Grilled Crumb Cake

Grilled Crumb Cake

$8.00
Jersey Devils (4)

Jersey Devils (4)

$12.00

fried oysters on deviled eggs with sriracha

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

vanilla greek yogurt, house made cinnamon hot crumb, fresh fruit

Ricotta Toast

Ricotta Toast

$10.00

grilled ciabatta, cinnamon whipped ricotta, honey, toasted almonds, amarena cherries

Entrees

Vegetable Frittata

Vegetable Frittata

$13.00

fresh sautéed vegetables, ricotta, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo

Spanish Scramble

Spanish Scramble

$16.00

fried potatoes, red onion, jalapenos, chorizo, skillet scrambled eggs & manchego cheese sauce, with pressed baguette

Lobster Oscar Scramble

Lobster Oscar Scramble

$30.00

fresh lobster, mushrooms, asparagus, scrambled eggs, potatoes, hollandaise, with pressed baguette in a cast iron skillet

Smoked Salmon Scramble

Smoked Salmon Scramble

$16.00

house smoked salmon, capers, red onion, potatoes, scrambled eggs, dill creme fraiche, with pressed bageutte in a cast iron skillet

Short Rib Hash

Short Rib Hash

$18.00

house braised short rib, onions, sunrise peppers, sweet potatoes, chipotle cheese sauce, 2 sunny side eggs

S'mores Waffle

S'mores Waffle

$14.00

belgian waffle topped with Nutella, bruleed marshmallow, graham cracker crumb, with vermont maple syrup

Hot Maple Chicken & Waffle

Hot Maple Chicken & Waffle

$18.00

belgian waffle, crispy chicken, sausage gravy, chipotle butter, sriracha maple syrup

Fresh Fruit Waffle

Fresh Fruit Waffle

$12.00

belgian waffle topped with assorted fresh fruit and a side of vermont maple syrup

The Standard

The Standard

$16.00

2 cage free eggs, choice of toast, pork roll or bacon, and breakfast potatoes

King's Breakfast Sandwich

King's Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

pork roll, cracked fried egg, cheese, grilled pineapple, sriracha ketchup, king's hawaiian bread, breakfast potatoes

Steak & Eggs

$26.00

grilled 10 oz flat iron, chimichurri, 2 eggs, sourdough bread, breakfast potatoes

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$20.00

crispy fried steak, 2 eggs, sausage gravy, breakfast potatoes

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$14.00

grilled multigrain, avocado, poached egg, pico de gallo, breakfast potatoes

Carnitas Breakfast Wrap

Carnitas Breakfast Wrap

$14.00

pulled pork, anaheim peppers, potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, shredded iceberg lettuce, breakfast potatoes

Mud City Benedict

$26.00

our "world famous" crab cake, bacon, avocado, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce on texas toast

Good Morning Burger

Good Morning Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb black angus burger topped with avocado, cheddar, bacon, fried egg, chopotle ketchup on grilled texas toast

Brunch Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

our delicious shrimp & grits, diced tomato & bacon sauce, texas toast, fried green tomatoes with a fried egg

Sides

Side - Bacon

$5.00

Side - Pork Roll

$5.00

2 Cage Free Eggs

$6.00

Wood Grilled Toast

$5.00

ciabatta, multigrain or texas toast with house berry jam & butter

Fresh Fruit

$5.00
Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00
Spanish Fries

Spanish Fries

$8.00

house seasoned wedge cut potato, jalapenos, fried onions & manchego cheese sauce

Side - Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Side - Hollandaise

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1201 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin, NJ 08050

Directions

Gallery
The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House image
The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House image

