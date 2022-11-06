- Home
- /
- Manahawkin
- /
- The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
1,685 Reviews
$$
1201 East Bay Avenue
Manahawkin, NJ 08050
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Raw Bar
Lump Crab Cocktail
fresh lump crab served chilled with lemon and cocktail
Sand Trap
6 house clams topped w/ jumbo lump crab, chipotle cocktail sauce & crushed oyster cracker
Delaware
Barnegat Bay, New Jersey plump & salty
Sloop Point
Mantoloking, NJ deep cup, salty & firm
Beausoleil
moderately salty, firm, very juicy
Kumamoto
Humbolt Bay, California petite cup, smooth and buttery
Bonsai Oyster (4)
house oyster topped with sushi grade tuna, spicy mayo, panko, eel sauce, scallion, and tobiko.
Scallop Ceviche
lime marinated fresh seafood, avocado, pico de gallo, house fried tortilla chips
Clam 1/2 Shell - 6 pc.
6 pieces fresh shucked Barnegat Bay clams, served with cocktail & lemon
Clam 1/2 Shell - 12 pc.
12 pieces fresh shucked Barnegat Bay clams, served with cocktail & lemon
Shrimp Cocktail
jumbo shrimp, cocktail, lemon
Lobster Cocktail
1/2 chilled lobster (in shell) with chive vinaigrette
Yellow Fin Poke Bowl
Hanalei style raw sushi grade tuna, wonton chips, seaweed salad
The Daily Dozen
chef's choice of fresh shucked oysters, mignonette, fresh horseradish, & lemon
Main Sail
large sampler of: 6 clams, 6 oysters, 4 jumbo shrimp, 1/2 lobster cocktail
Royal Sail
large sampler of: 12 clams, 12 oysters, 6 jumbo shrimp, 2 - 1/2 lobster cocktail, seafood ceviche with house tortilla chips
Soup & Salad
Kale Salad
fresh baby kale, toasted pecan vinaigrette, breakfast radish, sliced prosciutto, candied pecans
The OC Chopped
fresh farm greens & iceberg lettuce tossed with avocado, egg, bleu cheese, beets, tomato, bacon, & bermuda onnion
Caesar
romaine, sunrise peppers, house made garlic croutons, parmesan
Steakhouse Wedge
iceberg wedge, caramelized onion, crispy prosciutto, heirloom tomatoes, bleu cheese, balsamic, candied pecans
Vegetable Farro Salad
Pickled carrot, heirloom cherry tomatoes, yellow squash, arugula, avocado, crumbled goat cheese, sunflower seeds, roasted tomato vinaigrette
Manhattan Clam Chowder
classic red with tender ocean clams, potato & chorizo.
French Onion Soup
gruyere & swiss cheese, crusty bread
Starters
Grilled Flatbread
grilled flatbread, creamed spinach, pork belly lardons, fresh arugula, calabrian chili oil
Oyster Rockefeller
spinach, bacon, parmesan
Fire Roasted Oysters
roasted on grill, shallot herb butter
Jersey Devils (4)
fried oysters on deviled eggs with sriracha
Classic Fried Oysters
remoulade & lemon
Classic Mussels
garlic, shallot, white wine, lemon, and butter (lots of it)
Mexicali Mussels
chorizo, lime, cilantro, chipotle, butter & cream
Steamed Clams
barnegat bay clams steamed to perfection, served with drawn butter and lemon
Crab Cake
Mud City's "world famous" cake served with remoulade & lemon
Seared 1/2 Lobster
pan seared (in shell), fresh field greens, tarragon aioli
Fried Calamari
fried jalapenos, fried sliced lemons, chimichurri mayo
Cheese & Crackers
vermont cheddar, manchego, herb goat cheese, sliced pepperoni, prosciutto, roasted sunrise peppers, olives, spicy mustard, pine nut honey.
Wings
honey brushed & dry rubbed, with bleu cheese dressing on the side
Lobster Poutine Fries
house fries smothered in garlic gravy with lobster, tomato and fresh mozzarella curd
Pork Carnita Quesadilla
crispy pork, cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle cream
BBQ Baby Back Ribs (4)
house smoked served with sweet potato chips
House Cured Pork Belly
gochujang glaze, sesame seeds, scallion, crispy wonton
Sides
Shoe String Fries
parmesan and parsley
Hot Honey Brussel Sprouts
crispy brussel sprouts, hot honey aioli, golden raisins, pork belly lardons.
Roasted Mixed Mushrooms
fresh herbs
Cheesy Fritters
cheddar & potato, horseradish cream
Mac N Cheese
creamy vermont white cheddar & shells, topped with seasoned bread crumbs
Spanish Fries
house seasoned wedge cut potato, jalapenos, fried onions & manchego cheese sauce
Roasted Asparagus
lemon & olive oil
Stuffed Sweet Potato
sweet potato, herb pesto, corn, roasted sunrise peppers, manchego, sweet chile sauce
Creamed Spinach
parmesan bechamel
Baked Potato
always fresh baked (after 4pm)
Loaded Baked Potato
with cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon & scallions
Steak House Mashed
hand mashed yukon (after 4pm)
OC Slaw
light & tangy
Bar Bites
Grilled Pretzel
NY style, grilled with butter & sea salt, with whole grain mustard & manchego cheese sauce
OC Chips
house fried potato chips topped with braised short rib, blooming onion pedals, scallion & chipotle cheese sauce
Fish Taco (1)
fried cod, pico de gallo, coleslaw, avocado, chipotle aioli
Deviled Eggs (4)
cause they're good!
Fried Bleu Olives (6)
bleu cheese stuffed green olives with balsamic glaze
Steaks
8 oz Filet Mignon
premium black angus beef
10 oz Filet Mignon
premium black angus beef
12 oz NY Strip
premium black angus beef
12 oz NY Strip PRIME
premium black angus beef
14 oz Rib Eye
premium black angus beef
14 oz Rib Eye PRIME
premium black angus beef
14 oz Veal Porterhouse
10 oz Flat Iron Steak
premium black angus beef
12 oz Pork Chop
Karate Chop
bone in 12 oz coriander crusted pork chop, pineapple soy glaze, steak house mashed (mashed after 4pm - sub fries at lunch)
King's Oscar
grilled 8 oz filet mignon served over asparagus & topped with king crab meat and bearnaise sauce
The Black Eye
14 oz rubbed down rib eye grilled with blackening seasoning and smothered in our jumbo lump crab & gorgonzola cream sauce with house roasted sunrise peppers- "It will knock you out"
Rosemary's Strip
rosemary & garlic marinated 12 oz NY strip, cradled atop sourdough crostini and bathed in our roasted mushroom cabernet sauce
Entrees
Braised Short Rib
slow braised boneless short rib, mashed yukon potatoes, roasted cippolini onions and button mushrooms
Panko Mahi Mahi
dijon & panko crusted mahi mahi, hibiscus & rum glaze, coconut rice, roasted green beans
Oyster Rockefeller Pasta
mafaldine pasta, fresh spinach, bacon & anisette cream sauce, citrus gremolata
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
Mud City's "world famous" crab cakes, remoulade, OC slaw
Char Siu Chicken
marinated 10 oz. airline breast, cantonese bbq, chili crunch, asparagus, scallion rice cake
Open Face Meatloaf
creamed spinach, bacon, OC steak sauce, mashed potatoes (mashed after 4pm - sub fries for lunch)
Shrimp & Grits
sauteed jumbo shrimp, diced tomatoes & applewood smoked bacon sauce over white cheddar jalapeno grits, griddle toast, & fried green tomatoes
Seafood Pot
select cuts of fish, clams, mussels, 1/2 lobster tail, calamari, & jumbo shrimp stewed in a smoky tomato broth with crusty garlic bread
Sesame Yellowfin Tuna
sesame seared, sliced avocado, pineapple soy glaze & soba noodles
Old Causeway Lobster Tails
2 South African lobster tails, egg battered & finished with diced tomato caper sauce, served with roasted asparagus
Salmon Farro Bowl
char-grilled altantic salmon, horseradish honey mustard, warm vegetable farro
Fire Roasted King Crab Entree
1 1/4 lb. of true jumbo Alaskan king crab finished on our wood fire grill with shoestring fries & OC slaw
Karate Chop
bone in 12 oz coriander crusted pork chop, pineapple soy glaze, steak house mashed (mashed after 4pm - sub fries at lunch)
Sandwiches & Burgers
Prime Rib Sandwich
Prime rib, fried onions, manchego cheese and arugula on a baguette
Lobster Reuben
Lobster, OC slaw, swiss cheese and remoulade on sliced ciabatta bread.
Fish Tacos Platter
fried cod, pico de gallo, coleslaw, avocado, chipotle aioli in corn tortillas
Warm Buttered Lobster Roll
split top hot dog roll, fresh warm lobster, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & tarragon aioli
Grilled Crab Cake Wrap
our "world famous" crab cake with cheddar, bacon, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, wrapped in a large tortilla & grilled
Fried Oyster BLT
hand breaded fried oysters on texas toast with bacon, lettuce, tomato & old bay aioli
Andouille Sausage Grinder
grilled andouille, pressed baguette, arugula pesto, roasted sunrise peppers, provolone
Tri-Tip Steak Sandwich
hand carved tri-tip loaded on a sourdough onion roll with arugula, caramelized onions, horseradish cream & gruyere
Corned Beef Reuben
corned beef piled high on sliced ciabattta with OC slaw, swiss, & remoulade
Pulled Pork
house smoked pork butt, provolone, roasted anaheim peppers, brown sugar-cider mop sauce, on a kaiser
The Big Cheese
grilled texas toast stuffed with cheddar, bacon & a fried green tomato
Grilled Vegetable Slammer
sunrise peppers, yellow squash, & mushrooms, horseradish cream & gruyere on sliced ciabatta
The Original
1/2 lb black angus burger with lettuce, tomato, & onion on a soft bun - choice of cheese or bacon ($1 each)
OC Burger
1/2 lb black angus burger topped with fried oysters, roasted mushrooms, horseradish cream & OC steak sauce
Steak House Burger
1/2 lb black angus burger topped with avocado, cheddar, bacon, fried egg, chipotle ketchup on grilled texas toast
Scooter Burger
1/2 lb black angus burger topped with bleu cheese cream, bacon, and sliced cherry peppers
Kids
Kids - 5 oz Flat Iron
5 oz flat iron, grilled
Kids - Grilled Cheese
texas toast with american cheese
Kids - Mac N Cheese
white cheddar & shells
Kids - Hamburger
4 oz black angus burger with bun
Kids - Chicken Fingers
crispy chicken tenders
Kids - Fish & Chips
crispy cod
Kids - Pasta
mafaldine pasta served with butter and parmesan cheese.
Dessert
Apple Cobbler
gala apples, cinnamon oat crumble, apple pie ice cream
Creme Brulee
creamy custard with a crisp caramel layer
Chocolate Bourbon Banana Bread Pudding
warm banana and chocolate chip bread pudding, topped with chocolate & bourbon sauce, with bavarian ice cream.
Classic Carrot Cake
pecans & raisins, maple cream cheese icing
Eric's Cheesecake
fresh strawberry sauce, whipped cream
Triple Chocolate Cake
chocolate buttercream icing, milk chocolate chips, chocolate chips and whipped cream
Shareables
Cinnamon Roll
house made, topped with cream cheese icing & candied pecans
Grilled Crumb Cake
Jersey Devils (4)
fried oysters on deviled eggs with sriracha
Yogurt Parfait
vanilla greek yogurt, house made cinnamon hot crumb, fresh fruit
Ricotta Toast
grilled ciabatta, cinnamon whipped ricotta, honey, toasted almonds, amarena cherries
Entrees
Vegetable Frittata
fresh sautéed vegetables, ricotta, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo
Spanish Scramble
fried potatoes, red onion, jalapenos, chorizo, skillet scrambled eggs & manchego cheese sauce, with pressed baguette
Lobster Oscar Scramble
fresh lobster, mushrooms, asparagus, scrambled eggs, potatoes, hollandaise, with pressed baguette in a cast iron skillet
Smoked Salmon Scramble
house smoked salmon, capers, red onion, potatoes, scrambled eggs, dill creme fraiche, with pressed bageutte in a cast iron skillet
Short Rib Hash
house braised short rib, onions, sunrise peppers, sweet potatoes, chipotle cheese sauce, 2 sunny side eggs
S'mores Waffle
belgian waffle topped with Nutella, bruleed marshmallow, graham cracker crumb, with vermont maple syrup
Hot Maple Chicken & Waffle
belgian waffle, crispy chicken, sausage gravy, chipotle butter, sriracha maple syrup
Fresh Fruit Waffle
belgian waffle topped with assorted fresh fruit and a side of vermont maple syrup
The Standard
2 cage free eggs, choice of toast, pork roll or bacon, and breakfast potatoes
King's Breakfast Sandwich
pork roll, cracked fried egg, cheese, grilled pineapple, sriracha ketchup, king's hawaiian bread, breakfast potatoes
Steak & Eggs
grilled 10 oz flat iron, chimichurri, 2 eggs, sourdough bread, breakfast potatoes
Country Fried Steak
crispy fried steak, 2 eggs, sausage gravy, breakfast potatoes
Avocado Toast
grilled multigrain, avocado, poached egg, pico de gallo, breakfast potatoes
Carnitas Breakfast Wrap
pulled pork, anaheim peppers, potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, shredded iceberg lettuce, breakfast potatoes
Mud City Benedict
our "world famous" crab cake, bacon, avocado, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce on texas toast
Good Morning Burger
1/2 lb black angus burger topped with avocado, cheddar, bacon, fried egg, chopotle ketchup on grilled texas toast
Brunch Shrimp & Grits
our delicious shrimp & grits, diced tomato & bacon sauce, texas toast, fried green tomatoes with a fried egg
Sides
Side - Bacon
Side - Pork Roll
2 Cage Free Eggs
Wood Grilled Toast
ciabatta, multigrain or texas toast with house berry jam & butter
Fresh Fruit
Breakfast Potatoes
Spanish Fries
house seasoned wedge cut potato, jalapenos, fried onions & manchego cheese sauce
Side - Sausage Gravy
Side - Hollandaise
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1201 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin, NJ 08050