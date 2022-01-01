- Home
- /
- Pullman
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- The Old European Restaurant in Pullman
The Old European Restaurant in Pullman
972 Reviews
$$
455 South Grand Ave
Pullman, WA 99163
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast Sandwiches
Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
Versatile enough to take on the go, or eat in house. Our choice sausage patty stacked on a fried egg, American cheese and our special sauce between an English muffin makes this a favorite among comfort foods.
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
Our thick bacon stacked on a fried egg, American cheese and our special sauce between an English muffin makes this a favorite among comfort foods.
Sausage & Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
Our choice sausage patty and thick bacon stacked on a fried egg, American cheese and our special sauce between an English muffin makes this a favorite among comfort foods.
Sunrise Specials
Big Vitamin
Cinnamon Roll European Breakfast Sandwich Cup of Fresh Ground Coffee Glass of Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice
Savory Sunrise
European Breakfast Sandwich Cup of Fresh Ground Coffee Glass of Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice
Cinnamon Sunrise
Cream Cheese Cinnamon Roll Cup of Fresh Ground Coffee Glass of Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice
Cinnamon Rolls
German Potato Pancakes
Hungarian Goulash
Goulash Wraps
Meat Goulash Wrap
Hungarian Goulash with no veggies, just the meat and potatoes in a perfect breakfast wrap. Comes with cheese and a mildly spicy sauce made with sour cream and just a touch of our very own Peri Peri Hot Sauce for a little zip.
Traditional Goulash Wrap
Hungarian Goulash with onion, red and green peppers, sausage, bacon and ham mixed with potatoes in a perfect breakfast wrap. Comes with cheese, and a mildly spicy sauce made with sour cream and just a touch of our very own Peri Peri Hot Sauce for a little zip.
Freshly Squeezed Juices & Coffees
Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice
Freshly squeezed to order out of our very own juicing machine.
Fresh Ground Drip Coffee
Austrian Coffee
Freshly brewed, steaming hot and topped with mounds of fluffy pure whipped cream, and a treat to boot!
Salted Caramel Coffee
Sea salt and caramel make up this traditional combo topped w/ whip cream
Hot Cocoa
Rich chocolate topped with real whipped cream.
Freshly Brewed Iced Tea
Brewed fresh! Add some real fruit for a refreshingly cool drink.
Fresh squeezed Lemonade
Cold Brew Latte with Milk and Sweet Cream
Cold Brew No Milk/Flavor
Swedish Crepes
Hot Cakes
Homemade Breads
Side of Sourdough Bread with Seasonal Jam
Side of Russian Rye Bread with Seasonal Jam
Homemade in our kitchen from start to finish, we use an organic rye flour, grown in Montana! A hearty rye well known from the past, but not easily found in modern kitchens. For those wanting to avoid wheat products, this may be a better alternative. Our recipe uses 100% organic rye flour. Please keep in mind, though a different structure than wheat gluten, the rye berry contains its own form of gluten.
Loaf of Russian Rye Bread
Homemade in our kitchen from start to finish, we use an organic rye flour, grown in Montana! A hearty rye well known from the past, but not easily found in modern kitchens. For those wanting to avoid wheat products, this may be a better alternative. Our recipe uses 100% organic rye flour. Please keep in mind, though a different structure than wheat gluten, the rye berry contains its own form of gluten.
Loaf of Sourdough Bread
Old techniques of baking bread with a traditional “starter” used the slower, yet pure method of developing a cultured “starter” as your bread leavener. A cultered starter was grown in the farm wife’s kitchen. Using “good” microorganisms from open air, it slowly grew on the flour and water it was fed each day. We've adopted this traditional technique in our Sourdough. Our Sourdough is leavened from our own cultured starter and carries a unique sour taste we think you will enjoy.
Sandwiches
Monte Cristo
Thin sliced ham, turkey & Swiss melted between thick slices of French toast. Served with our own raspberry jam and homemade soup.
The Reuben
Made of grilled sauerkraut, sliced corn beef and Swiss cheese served on our Black Russian Rye Bread with homemade soup.
Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese on Sourdough
Made on our homemade sourdough bread, a favorite alongside our Sweet Cream Tomato Basil soup.
Soup & Bread
Sweet Cream Tomato Basil Soup with Sourdough Bread
We use the bones from whole chickens, then boil them for a couple of days to leach out the many nutrients and gelatin in the bones that make it so immune boosting. Then we use this broth as our base for our homemade Sweet Cream Tomato Basil soup.
Soup and Bread Family Meal (Serves 4-5)
Nutritious meal for a family or group of friends. Family Style Meal served with the following: 1. Carafe of Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice 2. Loaf of Freshly Baked Sourdough or Russian Rye Bread 3. Two 32 oz containers of Chicken Noodle Soup or Sweet Cream Tomato Basil Soup
Sides
Small Bag
Large Bag
Loaf Box
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Traditional European food made from scratch daily! We've gathered recipes our family and other's brought over from Scandinavian countries. They have been passed down over generations and adapted to traditional American farm life. We have since placed them on our menu for you to enjoy!
455 South Grand Ave, Pullman, WA 99163