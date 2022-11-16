Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

OG Social Club

review star

No reviews yet

148 Sound Beach Avenue

Old Greenwich, CT 06870

Popular Items

Patty Melt
Wings
Nachos

Food

Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$11.50

Served with Beer Cheese and Mustard

BBQ Ribs

$22.75

dry rubbed, house BBQ, sweet potato fries, cole slaw

Blackened Chicken Caesar

$16.75

Romaine, House-Made Caesar Dressing, House-Made Croutons

Burger

$14.00

served with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. your choice of side

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.75

romaine, kale, parmesan, herb croutons

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$14.50

Two jumbo house-made tenders with fries and dipping sauce

Chopped Vegetable Salad

Chopped Vegetable Salad

$12.75

romaine, kale, market vegetables, feta, red onions, house vinaigrette

Cos Cobb Salad

$17.75

chicken, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, eggs

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.75

tropical slaw and siracha aioli

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.75

tempura beer battered cod, fries, tartar sauce

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.75

tempura battered cod, mango salsa, cabbage, OG sauce

Flat Iron Steak

$24.50

chimichurri, fries, bacon brussels sprouts

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.75

served with OG sauce and marinara sauce

Fried Chicken Sliders

$15.50

Two, 4oz Hand-Breaded Chicken Sliders Topped with Coleslaw, Pickles and OG Sauce

Guacamole, Salsa and Chips

Guacamole, Salsa and Chips

$8.00

Made Fresh in house everyday

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.50

mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, basil

Nachos

Nachos

$14.50

House Made Chip, Cheddar Cheese, House Made Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa, and Jalapenos

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$11.50
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$15.25

burger, carmelized onions, gruyere, rye toast, garlic aioli

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.75

8" Local-Baked Hero, 6oz of Prime Rib, Your choice of Cheese and Toppings.

Smash Burger

$13.75

Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Smash Burger

Steakhouse Burger

Steakhouse Burger

$15.75

allen brothers beef, bacon, gruyere, shallots, garlic aioli

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$11.50

hand cut fries, parmesan, parsley, truffle oil

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$15.25

black bean, quinoa & rice patty, chipotle aioli, avocado, cheddar, brioche bun

Wings

Wings

$14.50

served with blue cheese, carrots, and celery

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Kids Chicken - Grilled

$12.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00
Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00
Kids Salmon Filet

Kids Salmon Filet

$12.00
Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Kids OG Burger

$12.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$8.00

Side Asparagus

$8.00Out of stock

Side Bacon

$8.00

Side Broccoli

$8.00

Side Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Side Carrots

$8.00

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Green Beans

$8.00

Side Guacamole

$7.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$7.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$8.00

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Side Pulled Pork

$8.00

Side Of Rice

$6.00

Drinks and Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.49

Coke (12oz can)

$1.99

Diet Coke (12oz can)

$1.99

Sprite (12oz can)

$1.99

Dr. Pepper (12oz can)

$1.99

Bottle of Water (20oz)

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Classic American Fare

Location

148 Sound Beach Avenue, Old Greenwich, CT 06870

Directions

Gallery
The OG Social image
The OG Social image
The OG Social image
The OG Social image

Map
