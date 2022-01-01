A map showing the location of The Old Market Pub 6959 SW Multnomah BlvdView gallery

The Old Market Pub 6959 SW Multnomah Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

6959 SW Multnomah Blvd

Portland, OR 97223, OR 97223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

With shoestring french fries, house ranch dressing

Three Cheese Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$12.50

With Juanita’s Hood River Corn Chips

Beer Battered Fries

$9.50

Shoestring Fries

$7.50

Fresh Garlic French Fries

$9.50

One pound of french fries tossed with a delicious mixture of garlic, fresh parsley & spices

French Fry Tots

$7.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Big 14” half-moon with chicken breast, three cheeses, salsa, sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Big 14” half-moon with just cheese with sour cream and salsa

Spinach & Artichoke Quesadilla

$13.00

Big 14” half-moon with spinach, artichoke, & cheese

Hummus & Falafel Platter

$15.00

Pub-made falafel, feta, cucumbers, kalamata olives, house tzatziki, spicy falafel sauce, warm pitas

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.50

Garlic & Cheese Breadsticks

$9.50

Organic flatbread, mozzarella, pizza dipping sauce

Sweet Potato FF

$9.50

Handmade Pub Recipe Meatballs & Mozzarella Cheese

$13.00

With sweet tomato marinara

Heathers Disco FF

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Our 24-Year Best Selling Caesar Salad - very garlicky!

Side Caesar Salad

$10.00

Our 24-Year Best Selling Caesar Salad - very garlicky!

Large Chinese Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine, cabbage, fried wonton, green onion, sesame seeds, pub sweet & sour dressing

Small Chinese Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine, cabbage, fried wonton, green onion, sesame seeds, pub sweet & sour dressing

Large Classic Spinach Salad

$15.00

Bacon, egg, mushroom, tomato, parmesan, vinaigrette

Small Classic Spinach Salad

$12.00

Bacon, egg, mushroom, tomato, parmesan, vinaigrette

Large Mad Greek Salad

$15.00

Romaine hearts, feta, artichoke, kalamata olives, cucumber, bermuda onion, tomato, spicy red wine vinaigrette

Small Mad Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine hearts, feta, artichoke, kalamata olives, cucumber, bermuda onion, tomato, spicy red wine vinaigrette

Classic Wedge Salad

$15.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing (or your choice of dressing)

Hammy Cobb Salad

$17.00

Smoked ham, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese, bacon, avocado, red bermuda onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Medium Salad

$10.00

Mini Green Salad

$5.00

Pizzas

Pizza BYO

$15.00

Pizza 50/50

$15.00

Pizza BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Hand-pulled chicken, secret bbq sauce, onions & cheddar *no mozzarella or tomato sauce

Pizza Ham & Pineapple

$15.00

Pizza Ham & Tomato

$15.00

Pizza Pub-Made Italian Sausage

$15.00

With fresh peppers & onions

Pizza East Coast Meatball

$15.00

Handmade pub meatballs, fresh peppers & onions

Pizza Pepperoni Madness

$15.00

DOUBLE pepperoni!

Pizza Mr. Toad’S Wild Ride

$15.00

Mushroom, artichoke heart, onion, fresh tomato

Pizza Twilight Zone

$16.00

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, olives

Pizza Zeus & Apollo

$15.00

Feta, spinach, olive, tomato, onion, garlic

Mozz Only Pizza

$13.00

Margaritia Pizza

$17.00

Vampire Pizza

$14.00

Andys Spicy Pizza

$15.00

Calzones

Calzone BYO

$17.00

Calzone Pepperoni Madness

$17.00

DOUBLE pepperoni!

Calzone Twilight Zone

$18.00

Salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, olives

Calzone Bbq Chicken

$17.00

Hand-pulled chicken, secret bbq sauce, onions & cheddar *no mozzarella or tomato sauce

Calzone Ham & Tomato

$17.00

Calzone Ham & Pineapple

$17.00

Calzone Pub-Made Italian Sausage

$17.00

With fresh peppers & onions

Calzone Mr. Toad’S Wild Ride

$17.00

Mushroom, artichoke heart, onion, fresh tomato

Calzone Zeus & Apollo

$17.00

Feta, spinach, olive, tomato, onion, garlic

Calzone East Coast Meatball

$17.00

Handmade pub meatballs, fresh peppers & onions

Soups & Chili

Cup Soup Of The Day

$6.50

two fresh choices daily

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$8.50

two fresh choices daily

Cup Andy’s Spicy Chili

$7.00

beef & beans with cheddar & onions

Bowl Andy’s Spicy Chili

$9.00

beef & beans with cheddar & onions

Soup Bread Bowl

$10.50

Chili Bread Bowl

$10.50

Pasta

Four-Cheese Creamy Alfredo

$13.50

Imported penne rigate, sourdough garlic bread, pub-made sauces, and parmesan

Red Sauce Penne

$13.50

Burgers & Chicken Sandwitches

Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

(Oregon Organic) Thick hickory bacon & choice of cheese

Shelly’s Favorite Texas Bbq Burger

$16.00

Crispy onion rings, cheddar cheese, & house-made sweet barbeque sauce

Blackened Chicken Breast And Avocado

$16.00

This is SPICY! (No returns from weenies)

The Bleu Lou

$16.00

Oregon bleu cheese & thick smoky bacon on a 1/3 lb. beef patty OR chicken breast

Honey Mustard Chicken Breast

$16.00

House-made sweet honey mustard sauce and cheddar cheese

Sautéed Mushrooms & Swiss Burger

$16.00

On a 1/3 lb. beef patty OR chicken breast

Pub Patty Melt

$16.00

1/3 lb. patty with swiss, grilled onions, and 1000 island dressing on house-made caraway & mustard seed rye

Veggie Mozz Burger

$16.00

Made with spent grain, mushrooms, & black beans with mozzarella cheese on top

Cheese Burger

$14.00

Hambuger

$13.00

Sandwiches, Etc.

Famous Reuben

$16.00

House cured corned beef, our mustard seed & caraway rye, brewery sauerkraut, 1000 island, swiss

The Club Sandwich

$16.50

House-made turkey breast & lots of thick hickory bacon on grilled rustic bread

Heather’s Big Bad Rustic BLT

$15.00

Five slices of thick-cut hickory bacon, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, & mayonnaise on toasted local rustic bread

Hot Turkey Breast & Avocado Pita

$15.00

House made turkey! Fresh tomatoes, lettuce, red bermuda onion, & our pub-made secret sauce

Big Lamb & Beef Gyro

$15.00

(Our Best-Selling Item!) House-made cucumber tzatziki, fresh tomatoes, bermuda onion, and feta on grilled pita

Homemade Falafel In Pita

$14.00

Tzatziki, cucumber, tomato, red onion, lettuce

Deluxe Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$15.00

Stuffed with bleu, cheddar, swiss, mozzarella, & parmesan along with fresh tomatoes on toasted local rustic bread OR our house-made caraway mustard seed rye bread

Turkey Swiss Wrap

$15.00

Hot Chicago-Style Wet Roast Beef Au Jus

$15.00

Foot-long! Grilled onions, pub spicy giardinera

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Grilled, fried, OR spicy blackened chicken breast mixed with our caesar salad, topped with fresh tomatoes & parmesan cheese, and wrapped up in a giant flour tortilla

The Big Meatball Sub

$15.00

Foot-long! spicy pub-made meatballs, sweet tomato marinara, and melted mozzarella cheese

Stuffed All-American Submarine Hoagie

$15.50

Turkey, ham, swiss & cheddar cheese

Pub Grub Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken breast fillet, ham, swiss, custom bun

Turkey Reuben

$16.00

Cheadar Cheese Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Italian Grinder, Or “The Paisan”

$16.00

Genoa salami, pepperoni, capicolla, & ham with parmesan on toasted sourdough roll OR soft hoagie

Desserts

Hot Granny Smith Apple Crisp

$8.00

With a sweet oatmeal & brown sugar topping served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Big Bad Brownie

$8.00

Baked in a personal crock, served with chocolate syrup served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Chip Cookie Monster

$8.00

Baked in a personal crock, served with chocolate syrup served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Honey Root Beer Float

$5.00

Brewery-made honey root beer with vanilla ice cream

The Plain Jane

$4.00

Just a scoop of vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce

Kids Menu

Pasta Your Way

$7.00

Twisty tubes of imported cavatappi pasta & your choice of pub-made sauce (extra cheesy pub alfredo sauce, red sweet marinara sauce, or butter & imported parmesan cheese) with sourdough garlic bread OR choice of kid’s side

Cheese Pita Bread Pizza

$6.50

Pepperoni Pita Bread Pizza

$7.50

Cheese Gooey Toasted Quesadilla

$6.50

Cheddar, jack, & mozzerella cheeses

Chicken Gooey Toasted Quesadilla

$7.50

3-cheese & diced chicken breast

Regular Hot Dog

$5.50

Melted American Cheese Dog

$6.00

Carnival Corn Dog

$5.50

Classic Hamburger

$6.50

100% Angus Beef A kid-sized grilled hamburger served plain with tater tots OR choice of kid’s side

American Cheeseburger

$7.00

100% Angus Beef A kid-sized grilled hamburger served plain with tater tots OR choice of kid’s side

Chicken Breast Tenders & Tots

$7.50

Lightly battered chicken breast, fried crispy with your choice of dipping sauce (BBQ, ketchup, mustard, ranch, honey mustard) and served with tater tots OR choice of kid’s side

Mini Salad

$5.00

Hearts of romaine, thin strips of carrot, red cabbage, and your choice of dressing (ranch, zesty italian vinaigrette, pub-made caesar, red french, or bleu cheese)

Larger (Medium) Salad

$6.50

Hearts of romaine, thin strips of carrot, red cabbage, and your choice of dressing (ranch, zesty italian vinaigrette, pub-made caesar, red french, or bleu cheese)

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Merchandise/Games/Togo Bulk

Growler + Sleeve

$45.00

Growler refills (in-house beers only)

$15.00

OMP glassgrowl

$15.00

GROWLER Empty

$45.00

Jar of Spicy Pub-made Pickles

$5.00

PINT Jar Empty

$1.00

10 Jar Empty

$2.50

Hoody

$25.00

Sweatpant

$18.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Ladies Tank Top

$22.00

Beanie

$20.00

Zipper Hoddy

$40.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00

Football Jersey

$25.00

Undies

$18.00

Summer Drinks

Paloma

$9.00

Twisted Screw

$8.00

Refresh

$8.50

Pink Lemonade

$9.00

Cucumber Martini

$9.00

Mai Thai

$10.00

Crusin Caddie Marg

$10.00

Old Market Baja

$10.00

Tito Mule

$10.00

Chillin Deep Eddy

$10.00

Red Delicious

$8.50

Perfect Margerita

$9.00

Knobb Old Fashion

$9.50

Vanilla Lime Mule

$9.00

Classic Cosmo

$9.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 2:30 am, 9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 2:30 am, 9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:30 am, 9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:30 am, 9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 2:30 am, 9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 2:30 am, 9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 2:30 am, 9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6959 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97223, OR 97223

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Queenz Restaurant - 8225 Southwest Apple Way Suite 102
orange starNo Reviews
8225 Southwest Apple Way Suite 102 Portland, OR 97225
View restaurantnext
Bullseye Pub
orange star4.3 • 475
4835 SW Pomona St Portland, OR 97219
View restaurantnext
Yalla
orange starNo Reviews
7850 SW Capitol Hwy. Portland, OR 97219
View restaurantnext
Marco’s Café and Espresso Bar
orange starNo Reviews
7910 SW 35th Ave Portland, OR 97219
View restaurantnext
The Ship Tavern
orange star4.2 • 364
7827 SW 35th Ave Portland, OR 97219
View restaurantnext
Steeplejack Brewing Co. - Pizza and Beer
orange starNo Reviews
4439 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy Portland, OR 97221
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland, OR 97223

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland, OR 97223
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston