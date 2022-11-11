Restaurant info

The Old Mill Inn is a quintessential small town American pub and eatery in Alfred Station, NY, "The Mill" is nestled in the structure of the former grain mill which used to serve the local railway. Over the years, "The Mill" has evolved into a comfortable gathering spot for locals and visitors alike. Today we are re-imagining ourselves under new management, offering an expanded menu featuring classic American cuisine as well as a variety of other traditional favorites. We welcome you to come see what The "New" Old Mill Inn has to offer.