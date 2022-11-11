- Home
The Old Mill
1 depot street
Alfred Station, NY 14803
Popular Items
Appetizers
Clam Strips
A 4-ounce plate of clam strips served with a side of cocktail sauce
Corn Fritters
A blob of corn filled batter fried till golden brown
French Fries
Fresh cut to order in-house and fried golden brown
Cheese Fries
Fresh cut to order in-house and fried golden brown then coved in nacho cheese
Chili Cheese Fries
Fresh cut to order in-house and fried golden brown then coved in nacho cheese and chili sauce
Mill Fries
Our fresh cut fries tossed in our Mill Streak Seasoning
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Our fresh cut fries tossed in butter, granulated garlic, and Parmesan cheese
Fried Cheese Ravioli
Eight breaded and fried ravioli served with marinara sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
Six cream cheese filled poppers served with ranch dressing
Tacopeno Poppers
6 cream cheese-filled poppers tossed in our Taco Rub, drizzled with 'Hotter Sauce,” and served with sour cream
Mac ‘n Cheese Bites
A plate of triangular noodle ‘n cheese filled blobs, served with a side of ranch dressing
Mozzarella Sticks
Five deep fried cheese sticks served with a side of marinara sauce
Hot Rods
Five deep fried cheese sticks tossed in Frank’s Red Hot and served with a side of blue cheese dressing
Onion Rings
A half-pound of battered onion rings fried till golden brown
Soft Pretzels
Two jumbo pretzel sticks served with honey mustard sauce for dipping
Fried Pierogies
Three pierogies covered in sauteed onions and drowned in butter, served with sour cream
Cheesy Garlic Bread
A garlicky, buttery and cheesy flat bread cut into dippable strips and served with marinara sauce (for dipping)
Mussels (LB) W. Butter
Onion Petals
Half pound of onion petals served with dipping sauce for dipping
Junior Sampler Platter
Two each of Jalapeno Poppers, Fried Raviolis, Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Tenders, and some Onion Rings
Sampler Platter
Three each of Jalapeno Poppers, Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Tenders, and Fried Ravioli--plus a Soft Pretzel, a pile of Fries and Onion Rings, and a side of Nacho Cheese Sauce
Build Your Own Sampler Plate
Select three or more items to create your own Sampler Plate! 3.50 per item! (Limit 1 of each item)
Hamburgers
Classic Hamburger
Our classic hand pressed, locally sourced burger, seasoned to perfection and topped with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheese at no additional cost. Served with a side of our hand cut to order French fries.
All-American Burger
A bacon cheeseburger
Bacon and Blue Burger
A burger with onions, blue cheese crumbles, and bacon
Mushroom Swiss Burger
A burger with Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms
Roadhouse Burger
A burger topped with onion rings and barbecue sauce
Mill Stack Burger
A burger bun piled high with lettuce, pickles, chicken tenders, cheese, a quarter-pound burger, cheese again, bacon, onion rings, and another bun--served with a side of Garlic Parmesan French Fries
The Double Mill Stack Burger
A Mill Stack Burger stacked on top of a Mill Stack Burger—served with a side of Garlic Parmesan French Fries and a whole order of onion rings
Pretzel Burger
A burger on a pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, Nunda Mustard's “Honey Brew” and cheese sauce
Seafood
Seafood Platter
Eight Yuengling-battered shrimp, plus breaded clam strips and fried calamari, served with an order of Cajun fries, cocktail sauce, coleslaw, and lemon wedges—perfect for sharing!
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Sixteen Yuengling-battered shrimp served with a full-sized order of fries, a dish of cocktail sauce, and coleslaw
Seafood Bake
Seafood bake for two (or more) seasoned with your choice of cajun or lemon pepper. $48 Each bake is served with: 1 pound of mussels 1/2 pound jumbo shrimp 1/2 pound scallops 2 ears of corn 1 pound of salt potatoes Lemon wedges A pool of butter
Kids Meal
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids’ Meals are served with a side of french fries, a fried Oreo, and a drink!
Kids Mac ‘n Cheese
Kids’ Meals are served with a side of french fries, a fried Oreo, and a drink!
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids’ Meals are served with a side of french fries, a fried Oreo, and a drink!
Kids Hot Dog
Kids’ Meals are served with a side of french fries, a fried Oreo, and a drink!
Pasta
Baked Ziti
Ziti with pasta sauce and mozzarella cheese baked till melted, served with garlic bread
Chicken Tender Parmesan
A bed of penne topped with chicken tenders, pasta sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese—served with garlic bread
Shrimp Alfredo
Our house made alfredo sauce over fettuccini noodles with a bunch of shrimp mixed in. Served with garlic bread!
Cheese Tortellini
Choose pasta sauce, pesto. or our Three Cheese Mac ‘n Cheese sauce on top—served with a side of garlic bread
DIY Pasta Plate
Build your own pasta plate! Choose penne or fettucine, a sauce (pasta sauce, Three Cheese Mac ‘n Cheese, alfredo, or vodka sauce), and mix in any pizza toppings (.75ea). Add Beef, Chicken, or Sausage for $2.00 more.
Three Cheese Mac ‘n Cheese
Mix in any one of our chicken rubs or sauces for a bit more bang!
Buffalo Chicken Mac ‘n Cheese
Our Three Cheese Mac ‘n Cheese with Frank’s Red Hot, chicken, and a scoop of blue cheese dressing on top
Taco Mac ‘n Cheese
Our Three Cheese Mac ‘n Cheese with our own taco-seasoned beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, and a dollop of sour cream
Cheeseburger Mac
Our Three Cheese Mac ‘n Cheese with burger mixed in and topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
BBQ Ribs Mac ‘n Cheese
Our Three Cheese Mac ‘n Cheese with a healthy scoop of pulled barbecue pork rib meat mixed in
Philly Cheese Steak Mac
Our Three Cheese Mac ‘n Cheese with shaved beef, roasted red peppers, and onions mixed in
Roadhouse Mac ‘n Cheese
Our Three Cheese Mac ‘n Cheese topped with a generous portion of onion rings and drizzled with barbecue sauce
Pizzas & Calzones
Cheese Pizza
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and seasoned to perfection
Pepperoni Pizza
A Cheese Pizza but with pepperoni on it!
Cheeseburger Deluxe Pizza
A pizza with a Thousand Island base covered in mozzarella cheese, ground beef, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Beef on Weck Pizza
A pizza with a horseradish sauce base and Weck crust covered in mozzarella cheese and roast beef
Meat Lover’s Pizza
A pizza covered with pepperoni, sausage, and ground beef
Veggie Supreme Pizza
A pizza covered in onions, mushrooms, olives, and roasted red peppers
Taco Pizza
A pizza with a taco sauce base, mozzarella, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on top
BBQ Chicken Pizza
A pizza with a barbecue sauce base, mozzarella cheese, chicken, and a sprinkling of Mill Steak Seasoning
Bruschetta Pizza
A white pizza covered in diced tomatoes and seasoned to perfection
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
A white pizza covered in shaved beef, roasted peppers, and onions
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
A pizza with a ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, diced bacon, and chicken on top
Pesto, Cheese, and Tomato Pizza
A pizza with a pesto base, mozzarella cheese, and whole slices of tomato
Chicken Wing Pizza
Our fresh crust covered in blue cheese dressing, Buffalo chicken, and buried in mozzarella cheese
Hot Dog Pizza
Salads
Wedge Salad
A half-head of lettuce, several slices of tomato, onion, blue cheese dressing, and blue cheese crumbles
Buffalo Chicken Salad
A bed of fresh greens with Buffalo chicken bits, mozzarella cheese, tomato, onion, and blue cheese dressing
Chef Salad
A heaping mound of lettuce, tomato, onion, turkey, ham, black olives, banana peppers, Swiss cheese, Parmesan cheese, and croutons—served with choice of dressing
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese Platter
Two grilled cheese sandwiches, a bowl of tomato soup, and a bag of potato chips
Deli Sub
Build your dream sub on an 8” Costanzo roll. Select your hand-sliced meats, cheese, veggies, and whatever else floats your boat for a fresh and delicious sub-venture.
Cheese Steak
Shaved beef with provolone cheese covered in sauteed onions and peppers on a sub roll—add cheese sauce on top for .75 more
Chicken Tender Sub
Chicken tenders on a sub roll with your choice of sub toppings, and have your tenders tossed in any of our wing sauces!
BLT
A sub roll with a bunch of bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Sides
Side Of Mac
A side order of our Three Cheese Mac ‘n Cheese
Tomato Soup (cup)
Its a cup of tomato soup.
Tomato Soup (bowl)
Its a bowl of tomato soup.
Soup of the day (cup)
Ask us about our soup of the day!
Soup of the day (bowl)
Ask us about our soup of the day!
Coleslaw
Cabbage and carrots shredded in-house and tossed in our homemade slaw dressing
Pasta Salad
A side dish of our house made pasta salad
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, croutons and your choice of salad dressing
Potato Chips
A bag of potato chips
Pickled Egg
Corn on the cob (1 Ear)
Corn on the cob (5 Ears)
Pub Mix
A Pint of Pub Mix
Soup and Salad Combo
Wings & Tenders
Desserts
Cannoli
Two crispy and crunchy cannoli piped to order and dusted with confectioner’s sugar
Fried Dough
A heaping pile of our pizza dough fried golden brown and tossed in sugar
S'mores Pizza
A pizza covered in butter, marshmallows, melted chocolate, and crushed graham crackers
Apple Pie Logs
Three Apple Pie Logs covered in sugar and drowned in caramel sauce
Fried Oreos
Three Oreos wrapped in fried dough and covered in powdered sugar with your choice of chocolate, salted caramel, or white chocolate sauce
Extras
Beer
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Bud Light
Coors Light
Budweiser
Labatt Blue Light
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
Moosehead
Molson
Labatt Blue
Fat Tire
Yuengling
Blue Moon
Corona Extra
Stella Artois
Sam Adams
Guinness Gingerbread Stout
Hofbrauhaus
Labatt Blue NA
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Coors Banquet
Killians Irish Red
Modelo
Heineken
Miller High Life
Harpoon IPA
Southern Tier Brewing
Ellicottville
Ithica Brewing
Redds Apple Ale
Twisted Tea
Mikes Hard
Jack Daniels Country Cocktail
Angry Orchard
Yuengling Hershey's
Landshark
Busch
Keystone Light
High Noon
Truly
Corona Seltzer
White Claw
Labatt Seltzer
Mich Seltzer
Michelob Ultra Infusions
Mad Dod 20/20
Pabst Hard Cold Brew
Guinness
Dogfish Head
42 North 42 N Asylum
Rohrboach Vanilla Porter
Peak Organic Happy Hour
Four Mile Brewing
Sierra Nevada Brewing
Big Ditch
Resurgence
Voodoo Ranger IPA
Blackbird Cider
1911 Cider
Cider Creek
Pils Mafia
Genesee Brewing
Wine
NA Beverages
Retail
Roast Beef
Turkey
Ham
Swiss
Provalone
Pepperoni
American Cheese
Dill Pickle Spears (Quart)
Banana Peppers (Pint)
Jalapeno Peppers (pint)
Sub Rolls (6)
Paper Plates (100)
Dinner Napkins (150)
Old Mill Inn Mill Steak Seasoning
Dough Ball (10 oz)
Fish Fry
Fish Fry Battered
Battered, broiled or grilled haddock served with a roll and butter, plus choice of two sides!
Fish Fry Grilled
Battered, broiled or grilled haddock served with a roll and butter, plus choice of two sides!
Fish Fry Broiled
Battered, broiled or grilled haddock served with a roll and butter, plus choice of two sides!
Fish Sandwich
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
The Old Mill Inn is a quintessential small town American pub and eatery in Alfred Station, NY, "The Mill" is nestled in the structure of the former grain mill which used to serve the local railway. Over the years, "The Mill" has evolved into a comfortable gathering spot for locals and visitors alike. Today we are re-imagining ourselves under new management, offering an expanded menu featuring classic American cuisine as well as a variety of other traditional favorites. We welcome you to come see what The "New" Old Mill Inn has to offer.
1 depot street, Alfred Station, NY 14803