The Old Mill

No reviews yet

1 depot street

Alfred Station, NY 14803

Popular Items

12 Wings
Pepperoni Pizza
Pretzel Burger

Appetizers

Clam Strips

$6.00

A 4-ounce plate of clam strips served with a side of cocktail sauce

Corn Fritters

$6.00Out of stock

A blob of corn filled batter fried till golden brown

French Fries

$3.50

Fresh cut to order in-house and fried golden brown

Cheese Fries

$4.25

Fresh cut to order in-house and fried golden brown then coved in nacho cheese

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.75

Fresh cut to order in-house and fried golden brown then coved in nacho cheese and chili sauce

Mill Fries

$4.00

Our fresh cut fries tossed in our Mill Streak Seasoning

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$4.50

Our fresh cut fries tossed in butter, granulated garlic, and Parmesan cheese

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$6.00

Eight breaded and fried ravioli served with marinara sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00

Six cream cheese filled poppers served with ranch dressing

Tacopeno Poppers

$7.50

6 cream cheese-filled poppers tossed in our Taco Rub, drizzled with 'Hotter Sauce,” and served with sour cream

Mac ‘n Cheese Bites

$6.00

A plate of triangular noodle ‘n cheese filled blobs, served with a side of ranch dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Five deep fried cheese sticks served with a side of marinara sauce

Hot Rods

$7.50

Five deep fried cheese sticks tossed in Frank’s Red Hot and served with a side of blue cheese dressing

Onion Rings

$6.00

A half-pound of battered onion rings fried till golden brown

Soft Pretzels

$6.00

Two jumbo pretzel sticks served with honey mustard sauce for dipping

Fried Pierogies

$6.00

Three pierogies covered in sauteed onions and drowned in butter, served with sour cream

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$10.00

A garlicky, buttery and cheesy flat bread cut into dippable strips and served with marinara sauce (for dipping)

Mussels (LB) W. Butter

$12.00

Onion Petals

$6.00

Half pound of onion petals served with dipping sauce for dipping

Junior Sampler Platter

$10.50

Two each of Jalapeno Poppers, Fried Raviolis, Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Tenders, and some Onion Rings

Sampler Platter

$20.00

Three each of Jalapeno Poppers, Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Tenders, and Fried Ravioli--plus a Soft Pretzel, a pile of Fries and Onion Rings, and a side of Nacho Cheese Sauce

Build Your Own Sampler Plate

Select three or more items to create your own Sampler Plate! 3.50 per item! (Limit 1 of each item)

Hamburgers

Classic Hamburger

$9.25

Our classic hand pressed, locally sourced burger, seasoned to perfection and topped with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheese at no additional cost. Served with a side of our hand cut to order French fries.

All-American Burger

$10.50

A bacon cheeseburger

Bacon and Blue Burger

$11.25

A burger with onions, blue cheese crumbles, and bacon

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.00

A burger with Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms

Roadhouse Burger

$10.00

A burger topped with onion rings and barbecue sauce

Mill Stack Burger

$14.75

A burger bun piled high with lettuce, pickles, chicken tenders, cheese, a quarter-pound burger, cheese again, bacon, onion rings, and another bun--served with a side of Garlic Parmesan French Fries

The Double Mill Stack Burger

$29.50

A Mill Stack Burger stacked on top of a Mill Stack Burger—served with a side of Garlic Parmesan French Fries and a whole order of onion rings

Pretzel Burger

$10.50

A burger on a pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, onions, Nunda Mustard's “Honey Brew” and cheese sauce

Seafood

Seafood Platter

$22.00

Eight Yuengling-battered shrimp, plus breaded clam strips and fried calamari, served with an order of Cajun fries, cocktail sauce, coleslaw, and lemon wedges—perfect for sharing!

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$17.50

Sixteen Yuengling-battered shrimp served with a full-sized order of fries, a dish of cocktail sauce, and coleslaw

Seafood Bake

$48.00

Seafood bake for two (or more) seasoned with your choice of cajun or lemon pepper. $48 Each bake is served with: 1 pound of mussels 1/2 pound jumbo shrimp 1/2 pound scallops 2 ears of corn 1 pound of salt potatoes Lemon wedges A pool of butter

Kids Meal

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids’ Meals are served with a side of french fries, a fried Oreo, and a drink!

Kids Mac ‘n Cheese

$6.50

Kids’ Meals are served with a side of french fries, a fried Oreo, and a drink!

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids’ Meals are served with a side of french fries, a fried Oreo, and a drink!

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50

Kids’ Meals are served with a side of french fries, a fried Oreo, and a drink!

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$8.50

Ziti with pasta sauce and mozzarella cheese baked till melted, served with garlic bread

Chicken Tender Parmesan

$14.50

A bed of penne topped with chicken tenders, pasta sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese—served with garlic bread

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.50

Our house made alfredo sauce over fettuccini noodles with a bunch of shrimp mixed in. Served with garlic bread!

Cheese Tortellini

$9.50

Choose pasta sauce, pesto. or our Three Cheese Mac ‘n Cheese sauce on top—served with a side of garlic bread

DIY Pasta Plate

$8.00

Build your own pasta plate! Choose penne or fettucine, a sauce (pasta sauce, Three Cheese Mac ‘n Cheese, alfredo, or vodka sauce), and mix in any pizza toppings (.75ea). Add Beef, Chicken, or Sausage for $2.00 more.

Three Cheese Mac ‘n Cheese

$7.25

Mix in any one of our chicken rubs or sauces for a bit more bang!

Buffalo Chicken Mac ‘n Cheese

$10.00

Our Three Cheese Mac ‘n Cheese with Frank’s Red Hot, chicken, and a scoop of blue cheese dressing on top

Taco Mac ‘n Cheese

$11.00

Our Three Cheese Mac ‘n Cheese with our own taco-seasoned beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, and a dollop of sour cream

Cheeseburger Mac

$11.00

Our Three Cheese Mac ‘n Cheese with burger mixed in and topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

BBQ Ribs Mac ‘n Cheese

$9.50

Our Three Cheese Mac ‘n Cheese with a healthy scoop of pulled barbecue pork rib meat mixed in

Philly Cheese Steak Mac

$11.50

Our Three Cheese Mac ‘n Cheese with shaved beef, roasted red peppers, and onions mixed in

Roadhouse Mac ‘n Cheese

$11.50

Our Three Cheese Mac ‘n Cheese topped with a generous portion of onion rings and drizzled with barbecue sauce

Pizzas & Calzones

Cheese Pizza

$8.75

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and seasoned to perfection

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.50

A Cheese Pizza but with pepperoni on it!

Cheeseburger Deluxe Pizza

$12.00

A pizza with a Thousand Island base covered in mozzarella cheese, ground beef, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Beef on Weck Pizza

$12.00

A pizza with a horseradish sauce base and Weck crust covered in mozzarella cheese and roast beef

Meat Lover’s Pizza

$13.25

A pizza covered with pepperoni, sausage, and ground beef

Veggie Supreme Pizza

$11.50

A pizza covered in onions, mushrooms, olives, and roasted red peppers

Taco Pizza

$11.75

A pizza with a taco sauce base, mozzarella, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on top

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.00

A pizza with a barbecue sauce base, mozzarella cheese, chicken, and a sprinkling of Mill Steak Seasoning

Bruschetta Pizza

$9.50

A white pizza covered in diced tomatoes and seasoned to perfection

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$13.50

A white pizza covered in shaved beef, roasted peppers, and onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.00

A pizza with a ranch dressing base, mozzarella cheese, diced bacon, and chicken on top

Pesto, Cheese, and Tomato Pizza

$12.00

A pizza with a pesto base, mozzarella cheese, and whole slices of tomato

Chicken Wing Pizza

$11.75

Our fresh crust covered in blue cheese dressing, Buffalo chicken, and buried in mozzarella cheese

Hot Dog Pizza

$12.75

Salads

Wedge Salad

$9.00

A half-head of lettuce, several slices of tomato, onion, blue cheese dressing, and blue cheese crumbles

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.00

A bed of fresh greens with Buffalo chicken bits, mozzarella cheese, tomato, onion, and blue cheese dressing

Chef Salad

$12.50

A heaping mound of lettuce, tomato, onion, turkey, ham, black olives, banana peppers, Swiss cheese, Parmesan cheese, and croutons—served with choice of dressing

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Platter

$7.50+

Two grilled cheese sandwiches, a bowl of tomato soup, and a bag of potato chips

Deli Sub

$8.50

Build your dream sub on an 8” Costanzo roll. Select your hand-sliced meats, cheese, veggies, and whatever else floats your boat for a fresh and delicious sub-venture.

Cheese Steak

$9.50

Shaved beef with provolone cheese covered in sauteed onions and peppers on a sub roll—add cheese sauce on top for .75 more

Chicken Tender Sub

$9.50

Chicken tenders on a sub roll with your choice of sub toppings, and have your tenders tossed in any of our wing sauces!

BLT

$8.50

A sub roll with a bunch of bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.25

Sides

Side Of Mac

$4.00

A side order of our Three Cheese Mac ‘n Cheese

Tomato Soup (cup)

$3.25

Its a cup of tomato soup.

Tomato Soup (bowl)

$6.00

Its a bowl of tomato soup.

Soup of the day (cup)

$3.25

Ask us about our soup of the day!

Soup of the day (bowl)

$6.00

Ask us about our soup of the day!

Coleslaw

$3.50

Cabbage and carrots shredded in-house and tossed in our homemade slaw dressing

Pasta Salad

$3.50

A side dish of our house made pasta salad

Side Salad

$3.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, croutons and your choice of salad dressing

Potato Chips

$1.25

A bag of potato chips

Pickled Egg

$1.00

Corn on the cob (1 Ear)

$2.50Out of stock

Corn on the cob (5 Ears)

$10.00Out of stock

Pub Mix

$4.00

A Pint of Pub Mix

Soup and Salad Combo

$10.50

Wings & Tenders

6 Boneless Wings (1/2 lb.)

$7.25

12 Boneless Wings (1lb.)

$13.00

18 Boneless Wings (1½ lb.)

$19.00

Boneless Wings Party Box (5 LB)

$57.00

3 Chicken Tenders

$7.50

5 Chicken Tenders

$12.50

8 Chicken Tenders

$20.00

Chicken Tenders 5lb. Party Box

$52.50

6 Wings

$7.25

12 Wings

$13.00

18 Wings

$19.00

50 Wings

$49.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.50

Two crispy and crunchy cannoli piped to order and dusted with confectioner’s sugar

Fried Dough

$4.50

A heaping pile of our pizza dough fried golden brown and tossed in sugar

S'mores Pizza

$10.50

A pizza covered in butter, marshmallows, melted chocolate, and crushed graham crackers

Apple Pie Logs

$6.00

Three Apple Pie Logs covered in sugar and drowned in caramel sauce

Fried Oreos

$4.50

Three Oreos wrapped in fried dough and covered in powdered sugar with your choice of chocolate, salted caramel, or white chocolate sauce

Extras

Sauce/dip

$0.00+

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Labatt Blue Light

$3.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$4.00

Moosehead

$3.50

Molson

$3.00

Labatt Blue

$3.00

Fat Tire

$4.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.50

Sam Adams

$4.50

Guinness Gingerbread Stout

$4.75

Hofbrauhaus

$5.50

Labatt Blue NA

$3.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$2.50

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Killians Irish Red

$3.50

Modelo

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Harpoon IPA

$4.50

Southern Tier Brewing

$4.50+

Ellicottville

$4.75

Ithica Brewing

$4.75

Redds Apple Ale

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Mikes Hard

$4.25

Jack Daniels Country Cocktail

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Yuengling Hershey's

$4.50

Landshark

$3.50

Busch

$2.50

Keystone Light

$2.50

High Noon

$6.50

Truly

$4.50

Corona Seltzer

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

Labatt Seltzer

$4.25

Mich Seltzer

$4.50

Michelob Ultra Infusions

$3.50

Mad Dod 20/20

$4.50

Pabst Hard Cold Brew

$2.50

Guinness

$6.00

Dogfish Head

$5.50

42 North 42 N Asylum

$5.50

Rohrboach Vanilla Porter

$5.50

Peak Organic Happy Hour

$4.50

Four Mile Brewing

$4.50

Sierra Nevada Brewing

$5.00

Big Ditch

$5.50

Resurgence

$4.50

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$4.75+

Blackbird Cider

$6.25

1911 Cider

$7.00

Cider Creek

$6.25

Pils Mafia

$6.00

Genesee Brewing

$2.50

Wine

Wine Wall

$15.00

NA Beverages

Glass Bottled Drink

$2.50

20 oz Drink

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$2.50

Lain's Apple Cider

$3.00

Retail

Roast Beef

$12.00

Turkey

$8.00

Ham

$5.00

Swiss

$8.00

Provalone

$6.00

Pepperoni

$8.00

American Cheese

$5.50

Dill Pickle Spears (Quart)

$6.50

Banana Peppers (Pint)

$4.00

Jalapeno Peppers (pint)

$4.00

Sub Rolls (6)

$6.50

Paper Plates (100)

$5.00

Dinner Napkins (150)

$6.00

Old Mill Inn Mill Steak Seasoning

$7.50

Dough Ball (10 oz)

$1.75

Merch

Black Baseball Hat

$12.50

Camo Baseball Hat

$20.00

Hoodie

$32.00+

Long sleeve tee shirt

$19.50+

Short Sleeve tee shirt

$15.00+

Steaks

16 oz Ribeye Special

$27.50

Served to your liking with two sides

12 oz Ribeye Special

$21.50

8 oz Flat Iron Special

$15.75

10 oz Strip Special

$18.25

12 oz Strip Special

$22.75

Fish Fry

Fish Fry Battered

$14.50

Battered, broiled or grilled haddock served with a roll and butter, plus choice of two sides!

Fish Fry Grilled

$14.50

Battered, broiled or grilled haddock served with a roll and butter, plus choice of two sides!

Fish Fry Broiled

$14.50

Battered, broiled or grilled haddock served with a roll and butter, plus choice of two sides!

Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$7.50

Pizzas

Sheet pizza + 2 dozen wings

$50.00
The Old Mill Inn is a quintessential small town American pub and eatery in Alfred Station, NY, "The Mill" is nestled in the structure of the former grain mill which used to serve the local railway. Over the years, "The Mill" has evolved into a comfortable gathering spot for locals and visitors alike. Today we are re-imagining ourselves under new management, offering an expanded menu featuring classic American cuisine as well as a variety of other traditional favorites. We welcome you to come see what The "New" Old Mill Inn has to offer.

1 depot street, Alfred Station, NY 14803

