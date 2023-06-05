A map showing the location of The Old Miners Tavern 2651 DUGWAY ROADView gallery

The Old Miners Tavern 2651 DUGWAY ROAD

review star

No reviews yet

2651 DUGWAY ROAD

Moriah ctr, NY 12961

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

The Old Miners Tavern

Starters

Blue Cheese Chips

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Chips

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Homemade Fries

$5.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Pub Pretzel

$9.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Tenders

$10.00

Wings

$15.00

Lunch

B.L.T Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Ham and Cheese Wrap

$12.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Reuben

$13.00

Turkey & Bacon Sandwich

$12.00

Ham and Tomato Grilled Cheese

Burgers

Bacon Bleu Burger

$15.00

Chipotle BBQ Burger

$15.00

Chipotle Burger

$15.00

Garlic & Herb Burger

$15.00

Vegetarian Portobello Burger

$14.00

Plain Burger

$12.00

Seasonal Soups

Boosy New England Soup

$99.99

Broccoli & Cheese Soup

$99.99

Spinach & Tortellini Soup

$99.99

Beans & Greens Soup

$99.99

Homemade Chicken Noodle

$99.99

Homemade Chili

$99.99

Kale,Potatoe & Sausage

$99.99

Childrens Menu

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Grilled Hot Dog

$7.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Daily Specials

Smothered Steak

$14.00

Chicken Philly

$14.00

Chips and Queso

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Veggie Portabella Burger

$9.00

Ham Wrap and Fries

$11.00

Turkey Wrap and Mac Salad

$10.00

Corn Beef Hash and Toast

$9.00

Michigan and Fries

$10.00

Take Out

Take Out Fee

$1.00

Bar Menu

Liquor

Well Vodka

Absolut

Belvedere

Chopin

Ciroc

Firefly

Grey Goose

Grey Goose Citron

Jeremiah Weed

Ketel One

Well Gin

Beefeater

Bombay Saphire

Gordons

Hendricks

Tanqueray

Well Tequila

Cabo Wabo Blanco

Casa Noble

Corazon Reposado

Cuervo Silver

Don Julio Anejo

Patron Anejo

Patron Café

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

Patron Silver

Patron Xo Café

Well Rum

Admiral Nelson

Bacardi

Bacardi Limon

Captain Morgan

Gosling'S

Meyers

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

Well Whiskey

Angels Envy

Basil Hayden

Bulliet Rye

Diabolique

Jack Daniels

Jim Beam

Knob Creek

Makers 46

Makers Mark

Wild Turkey

Woodford Reserve

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

Dewars

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$99.99

Appletini

$99.99

Bloody Mary

$99.99

Cosmopolitan

$99.99

Daiquiri

$99.99

Gimlet

$99.99

Lemon Drop

$99.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$99.90

Mai Tai

$99.99

Manhattan

$99.99

Margarita

$99.99

Martini

$99.99

Mimosa

$99.99

Moscow Mule

$99.99

Mudslide

$99.99

Old Fashioned

$99.99

Rob Roy

$99.99

Screwdriver

$99.99

Sea Breeze

$99.99

Tequila Sunrise

$99.99

Tom Collins

$99.99

Whiskey Smash

$99.99

Whiskey Sour

$99.99

White Russian

$99.99

Malibu Bay Breeze

$99.99

Beer

Draft Beer 1

$99.99

Draft Beer 2

$10.00

Draft Beer 3

$99.99

Draft Beer 4

$99.99

Draft Beer 5

$99.99

Draft Beer 6

$99.99

Draft Beer 7

$99.99

Draft Beer 8

$99.99

Budweiser

$99.99

Bud Light

$99.99

Coors Light

$99.99

Labatts Blue

$99.99

Labatts Blue Light

$99.99

Corona

$99.99

Twisted Tea

$99.99

Michelob

$99.99

Mich Ultra

$99.99

Heineken

$99.99

Guiness

$99.99

Blue Moon

$99.99

Stella

$99.99

Bud Light Lime

$99.99

Angry Orchard

$99.99

Labatts N/A

$99.99

Miller Lite

$99.99

White Claw

$99.99

High Noon

$99.99

1911-Nineteen Eleven

$99.99

Busch

$99.99

Busch Light

$99.99

Wine

Pinot Noir

$99.00

Cabernet

$99.00

Pinot Grigio

$99.99

Chardonnay

$99.99

White Zinfindal

$99.99

Pink Moscato

$99.00

Reisling

$99.00

NA Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family Tavern embracing the local history of the surrounding mining area. Come and Enjoy Fresh Food, tasty cocktails & Local Brews along with Entertainment inside or outside. We have TV's for all the BIG games, pool table & dartboard! Look forward to seeing everyone!!

Location

2651 DUGWAY ROAD, Moriah ctr, NY 12961

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
