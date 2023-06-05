The Old Miners Tavern 2651 DUGWAY ROAD
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Family Tavern embracing the local history of the surrounding mining area. Come and Enjoy Fresh Food, tasty cocktails & Local Brews along with Entertainment inside or outside. We have TV's for all the BIG games, pool table & dartboard! Look forward to seeing everyone!!
Location
2651 DUGWAY ROAD, Moriah ctr, NY 12961
