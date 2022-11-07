  • Home
The Old North End Restaurant & Deli 3980 Limelight Ave. Unit A

No reviews yet

3980 Limelight Ave. Unit A

Castle Rock, CO 80109

Order Again

Popular Items

Toasted Ravioli
Kids Spaghetti & 1 Meatball w/Red Sauce
Bruschetta

Cold Beverages

20 oz. Grab & Go Plastic (B)

$2.00

355ml Grab & Go Glass (B)

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Italian Soda (Non-Alcoholic)

$5.00

Juice Apple

$3.00

Juice Cranberry

$3.00

Juice Orange

$3.00

Juice Tomato

$3.00

La Croix (C)

$1.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull (C)

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Water

Hot Beverages

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee: Decaf

$3.00

Coffee: Regular

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Single Espresso

$3.00

Draft Beer

105 West Hopped and Loaded IPA

$6.00

New Terrain Walk in the Parfait (10oz)

$6.00

O'Dell 90 Shilling Ale

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Wine Glass

7 Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon (G)

$12.00

7 Cellars Pinot Noir (G)

$12.00

Baracchi Tosacana Rosso O'Lillo (G)

$10.00

Cantele Salice Salentino Riserva (G)

$11.00

Catena, "Vista Flores" Malbec (G)

$12.00

Crusher Pinot Noir (G)

$9.00

Di Majo Norante Sangiovese (G)

$9.00

Fattoria Il Palagio Chianti Cellini (G)

$9.00

Francis Ford Coppola Zinfandel (G)

$9.00

Gio Rose (G)

$8.00

Gunsight Rock Cabernet Sauvignon (G)

$10.00

House Cabernet (G)

$6.00

House Chardonnay (G)

$6.00

House Merlot (G)

$6.00

House Pinot Grigio (G)

$6.00

House Sauvignon Blanc (G)

$6.00

House Shiraz (G)

$6.00

House White Zinfandel (G)

$6.00

Ilauri Bajo Montepulciano (G)

$10.00

Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon (G)

$12.00

Lunetta Prosecco (G)

$9.00

Mt. Beautiful Sauvignon Blanc (G)

$12.00

Novellum Chardonnay (G)

$11.00

One Hope Red Blend (G)

$9.00

Parducci Small Lot Cabernet Sauvignon (G)

$9.00

Pasqua Chianti (G)

$8.00

Pedroncelli Zinfandel (G)

$12.00

Pertico Pinot Grigio (G)

$9.00

Phantom Red Blend (G)

$13.00

Regaleali, Bianco Di Sicilia (G)

$9.00

Sangria (G)

$8.00

Santa Carolina Pinot Noir Riserva (G)

$10.00

Simple Life Chardonnay (G)

$8.00

Stella Moscato (G)

$9.00

Tattoo Girl Riesling (G)

$10.00

Zenato Valpolicella Superiore (G)

$14.00

Bottle Beer

Anchor Steam California Common (B)

$5.00

Angry Orchard (B)

$5.00

Big Sky Moose Drool Brown Ale (C)

$5.00

Birra Moretti (B)

$5.00

Blue Moon (B)

$5.00

Boulevard Brewing Tank 7 (B)

$5.00

Breckenridge Palisade Peach Wheat (B)

$5.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter (B)

$5.00

Bud Light (B)

$4.00

Budweiser (B)

$4.00

Coors Banquet (B)

$4.00

Coors Light (B)

$4.00

Coors Original (B)

$4.00

Corona (B)

$4.00

Dogfish Head Mango Smoovie (B)

$6.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA (B)

$6.00

Fat Tire (B)

$5.00

Genesee Cream Ale (C)

$6.00

Goose Island IPA (B)

$5.00

Graham Cracker Porter (C)

$5.00

Grolsch Lager (B)

$6.00

Guinness Stout (C)

$5.00

Kona Brewing (B)

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA (B)

$5.00

Magic Hat #9 (C)

$5.00

Michelob Ultra (B)

$4.00

Miller Lite (B)

$4.00

O'Doul's N/A (B)

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon (B)

$4.00

Peroni (B)

$5.00

Red Hook ESB (C)

$5.00

Rogue Dead Guy Pale Ale (B)

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager (B)

$5.00

Sam Adams Seasonal (B)

$5.00

Samuel Smith's Nut Brown (C)

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Celebration IPA (C)

$5.00

Stella Artois (B)

$5.00

Stella Artois Midnight Lager

$5.00

Stella Artois Midnight Lager (B)

$5.00

Stone IPA (B)

$5.00

Widmer Bros. Hefe (B)

$5.00

Wine Bottle

7 Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon (B)

$42.00

7 Cellars Pinot Noir (B)

$42.00

Baracchi Tosacana Rosso O'Lillo (B)

$36.00

Cantele Salice Salentino Riserva (B)

$39.00

Catena, "Vista Flores" Malbec (B)

$42.00

Crusher Pinot Noir (B)

$32.00

Di Majo Norante Sangiovese (B)

$32.00

Fattoria Il Palagio Chianti Cellini (B)

$32.00

Francis Ford Coppola Zinfandel (B)

$32.00

Gio Rose (B)

$28.00

Gunsight Rock Cabernet Sauvignon (B)

$36.00

House Cabernet (B)

$22.00

House Chardonnay (B)

$22.00

House Merlot (B)

$22.00

House Pinot Grigio (B)

$22.00

House Sauvignon Blanc (B)

$22.00

House Shiraz (B)

$22.00

Ilauri Bajo Montepulciano (B)

$36.00

Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon (B)

$42.00

Lunetta Prosecco (B)

$32.00

Mt. Beautiful Sauvignon Blanc (B)

$42.00

Novellum Chardonnay (B)

$39.00

One Hope Red Blend (B)

$32.00

Parducci Small Lot Cabernet Sauvignon (B)

$32.00

Pasqua Chianti (B)

$28.00

Pedroncelli Zinfandel (B)

$42.00

Pertico Pinot Grigio (B)

$32.00

Phantom Red Blend (B)

$46.00

Santa Carolina Pinot Noir Riserva (B)

$36.00

Stella Moscato (B)

$32.00

Table Chianti (B)

$20.00

Tattoo Girl Reisling (B)

$36.00

Zenato Valpolicella Superiore

$50.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Baileys Coffee

$10.00

Bees Knees

$11.00

Bellini

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bulleit Old Fashioned

$12.00

Disaronno Sour

$8.00

Dolin Blanc Spritz

$6.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French 75

$11.00

Italian Margarita

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Liquid Cannoli

$12.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$11.00

Peacemaker Manhattan

$12.00

Strawberry Fields

$12.00

Sunday Bottomless Mimosa

$14.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Empress Gin

$11.00

Liqueur

Chambord

$5.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Grand Mariner Liqueur

$9.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Romana Sambuca

$8.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Myers Dark Rum

$8.00

Sailor Jerrys

$8.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Tequila

1800

$7.00

Chamucos Reposado

$12.00

Espolon

$8.00

Herradura Anejo

$14.00

Milagro Blanco

$8.00

Patron

$11.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Square One - Cucumber

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Blanton's

$17.00

Branch & Barrel

$14.00

Breckenridge Bourbon

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Canadian Club Reserve

$7.00

Chicken Cock

$12.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Johnny Walker Black

$6.00

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

Macallan Scotch 12 Yr

$18.00

Makers Mark Bourbon

$10.00

Rouge Dead Guy

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Stranahans

$9.00

Tincup

$8.00

Tincup Rye

$8.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$12.00

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Mushrooms

$10.00

Mussels

$16.00

Toasted Ravioli

$10.00

Soup & Salads

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Solo Caesar Salad

$7.00

Share Size Caesar Salad

$12.00

Solo House Salad

$7.00

Share Size House Salad

$12.00

Solo Spinach & Bacon Salad

$9.00

Share Size Spinach & Bacon Salad

$14.00

Solo Spring Salad

$11.00

Share Size Spring Salad

$16.00

Solo Summer Salad

$11.00

Share Size Summer Salad

$16.00

Signature Dishes

4-Cheese Lasagna

$18.00

4-Cheese Lasagna with Bolognese

$24.00

Baked Penne

$20.00

Baked Penne (Gluten Friendly)

$22.00

Stuffed Shells

$16.00

Marsala (Chicken)

$25.00

Marsala (Veal)

$32.00

Parmigiana (Chicken)

$25.00

Parmigiana (Eggplant)

$21.00

Parmigiana (Veal)

$32.00

Penne alla Vodka

$12.00

Piccata (Chicken)

$25.00

Piccata (Veal)

$32.00

Saltimbocca (Chicken)

$25.00

Saltimbocca (Veal)

$32.00

Spicy Gnocchi

$16.00

A La Carte

Spaghetti

$8.00

Fettuccine

$8.00

Linguini

$8.00

Tortellini

$10.00

Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

Gluten-Friendly Penne

$10.00

Sides

Asparagus

$8.00

Broccoli

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Meatballs (4)

$8.00

Sausage

$8.00

Pizza / Calzones

BYO Calzone

$14.00

BYO Pizza to Share

$16.00

BYO Solo Pizza

$12.00

Specialty Calzone

$21.00

Specialty Pizza to Share

$24.00

Specialty Solo Pizza

$15.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Buttered Penne Noodles

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli in Red Sauce

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese Penne

$7.00

Kids Penne with Butter Sauce & Parmesan

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti & 1 Meatball w/Red Sauce

$7.00

Desserts

Biscotti

$4.00

Brownie

$5.00

Brownie Bite

$2.00

Cannoli (Large)

$5.00

Cannoli (Small)

$3.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Cookie

$2.00

Dozen Cookies

$24.00

Half Dozen Cookies

$12.00

Kids Cookie

Large Cookie

$4.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Turnover

$5.00

Soups / Salads

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$3.00

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$5.00

Lunch Caesar Salad

$6.00

Lunch House Salad

$6.00

Pastas

Lunch Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00

Lunch Fettuccine Alfredo w/Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Pizzas

Lunch Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Lunch 1-2-3 Topping Pizza

$13.00

Lunch BBQ Pizza

$13.00

Lunch Benny Pizza

$13.00

Lunch Capricciosa Pizza

$13.00

Lunch Hawaiian Pizza

$13.00

Lunch Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Lunch Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.00

Lunch Mediterranean Pizza

$13.00

Lunch Salsiccia Pizza

$13.00

Lunch Vegetarian Pizza

$13.00

Calzones

Lunch Cheese Calzone

$15.00

Lunch 1-2-3 Topping Calzone

$18.00

Lunch BBQ Calzone

$18.00

Lunch Benny Calzone

$18.00

Lunch Capricciosa Calzone

$18.00

Lunch Hawaiian Calzone

$18.00

Lunch Margherita Calzone

$18.00

Lunch Meat Lovers Calzone

$18.00

Lunch Mediterranean Calzone

$18.00

Lunch Salsiccia Calzone

$18.00

Lunch Vegetarian Calzone

$18.00

Subs

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.00

Eggplant Parm Sub

$12.00

Sausage Parm Sub

$12.00

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Italian Combo Sub

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to the family!

Location

3980 Limelight Ave. Unit A, Castle Rock, CO 80109

Directions

Gallery
f81ead51-1b52-4d9d-9328-4c1c3b40e3c4 image
f81ead51-1b52-4d9d-9328-4c1c3b40e3c4 image
f81ead51-1b52-4d9d-9328-4c1c3b40e3c4 image

