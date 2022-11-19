Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

The Old Salt Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

490 Lafayette Rd #9

Hampton, NH 03842

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tavern Tips
Cheeseburger
Chocolate Layer Cake

Enter Car Color/Make/Model

Car Make and Model

Car Color

Appetizers

Scallops in Bacon

Scallops in Bacon

$14.99

fresh sea scallops wrapped in bacon and served with our own maple walnut sauce

Escargot

$14.99

baked with herbed garlic butter, topped with melted provolone cheese & garlic bread

Buffalo Tenders

$12.99

our chicken tenders tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce and served with chunky bleu cheese dressing

Buffalo Wings

$16.99

chicken wings basted in a louisiana hot sauce, served with blue cheese, carrot and celery sticks

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

vegetarian chicken buffalo strips

Shrimp and Artichoke Dip

$14.99

with feta cheese and corn chips.

Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp

$14.99

Cheese Nacho

$12.99
Tavern Nachos

Tavern Nachos

$14.99

tri-colored corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and black olives

Chicken Nachos

$15.99

Fried Buffalo Chicken Nachos with all the Fixings

Onion Ring Appetizer

$10.99

served with horseradish dipping sauce

Potato Skins

$12.99

with bacon and cheese and served with sour cream

Basket of House Chips

$3.99

Homemade house chips with just the right amount of salt!

Roll and Butter

$0.49

Carolina Moons

$9.99

house chips topped with melted colby and monteray jack cheeses, bacon and scallions

Mussels Appetizer

$12.99Out of stock

Soups & Chowder

Cup Clam Chowder

$6.99

our award winning, creamy and thick new england style clam chowder

Cup Haddock Chowder

$7.99

a creamy new england classic with fresh haddock

Cup Tomato Soup

$5.99

rich and creamy

Cup of Lobster Stew

$9.99

award winning seafood stew with shrimp, scallops, haddock, lobster and crab

Crock Clam Chowder

Crock Clam Chowder

$8.99

thick and creamy, our award winning recipe

Crock Haddock Chowder

$9.99

with the freshest haddock around

Crock Tomato Soup

$5.99

rich and creamy

Crock of Lobster Stew

$12.99

award winning seafood stew with shrimp, scallops, haddock, lobster and crab

Crock Baked Onion Soup

$8.99

Onions simmered in beef broth, baked with garlic crouton and topped with layers of melted cheeses

Cup Baked Onion Soup

$6.99

onions simmered in beef broth, baked with garlic crouton and topped with layers of melted cheeses

Quart Clam Chowder

$22.99

thick and creamy, our award winning recipe

Quart Haddock Chowder

$24.99

a creamy new england classic with fresh haddock

Quart of Lobster Stew

$29.99

award winning seafood stew with shrimp, scallops, haddock, lobster and crab

Quart Tomato Soup

$16.99

rich and creamy

Salads

Add Greek

$6.99

Arugula Salad

$10.99

fresh cucumbers, tomatoes and avocado served on a bed of baby arugula with a citrus dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.99

fresh romaine lettuce tossed to order with Caesar dressing, croutons & anchovies, sprinkled with parmesan cheese add anchovies for $1.00

Garden Salad

$7.99

a mix of crisp greens and fresh local vegetables

Greek Salad

$10.99

crisp mixed greens, red onions, ripe tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, cucumbers and Greek dressing

Spinach Salad

$14.99

roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, chopped garden vegetables and baby field greens tossed with maple vinaigrette

Herbed Chicken Salad

$13.99

parsley, dill and chives give our salad a lively flavor, served on a fresh bed of greens, with cucumbers, shredded carrots and berry tomatoes

Beet and Bleu Cheese Salad

$14.99

roasted beets with crumbled bleu cheese over a bed of baby greens.

Citrus Lime, Shrimp and Cucumber Salad

$18.99

baby shrimp marinated in citrus slime, oven roasted and served chilled with chopped cucumber, tomato and onions over baby greens.

Lobster Salad Plate

$25.99

lobster salad on a bed of field greens with fresh garden vegetables and your choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

breaded buffalo chicken tenders, with tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, served on a bed of a greens with blue cheese dressing

Burgers

Tavern Burger

$13.99

a classic fresh ground burger

Cheeseburger

$15.99

our classic tavern burger topped with melted cheddar cheese, served with french fries and a pickle spear

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.99

our tavern burger topped with hickory smoked bacon and cheddar, served with french fries and a pickle spear

Surf And Turf Burger

$18.99

our tavern burger topped with local lobster meat and our delicious lobster sauce, served with french fries and a pickle spear

Impossible Burger

$18.99

Sandwiches

Herbed Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.99

parsley, dill and chives give our chicken salad a lively flavor, served on multigrain bread, with french fries and a pickle spear

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.99

roasted turkey with lettuce, tomato, bacon and ranch dressing in a tortilla wrap. served with french fries and a pickle spear

Turkey Reuben

$14.99

Turkey reuben with with sauerkraut and swiss cheese and russian dressing on multigrain.

Grilled Reuben

$14.99

sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing, grilled on multigrain and served with fries

Goody Cole Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onions on a grilled bulkie roll

Fried Haddock Sandwich

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$15.99

fresh haddock deep fried and topped with cheddar cheese, served on a grilled bulkie roll with french fries and a pickle spear

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$25.99

tender lobster meat, lightly seasoned and tossed with celery and mayonnaise, served on a grilled roll

Chicken Mozz Sandwich

Chicken Mozz Sandwich

$12.99Out of stock

grilled chicken breast topped with provolone, banana peppers, and a balsamic mayo. served with french fries.

Big Catch

Fried Clams

$31.99

a heaping portion of native clams lightly breaded and delicately fried

Fried Clam Strips

$18.99

a generous portion of clam strips fried to perfection

Fried Shrimp

$24.99

cajun fried shrimp with french fries and cole slaw

Fish & Chips

$19.99

a local favorite…flaky fresh haddock lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown

Fried Popcorn Shrimp

$19.99

Fried Scallops

$33.99

fresh sweet sea scallops delicately fried in a light batter

Fishermans Platter

$39.99

fresh native clams, sweet sea scallops, shrimp & Atlantic haddock lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown

Land Lovers

Tavern Tips

Tavern Tips

$24.99

chef’s exclusive sirloin tips, marinated in our secret sauce and flame broiled to perfection

Roasted Half Chicken

$21.99

Garlic Parmesan Roasted Half Chicken served with vegetable and your choice of potato

NY Sirloin

$32.99

NY Sirloin 12 ounces of lean, well flavored steak from the center of the sirloin. served with vegetable and your choice of potato

Seafood

Baked Haddock

$23.99

fresh haddock filet, tender and flaky, sprinkled with seasoned cracker crumbs and baked in butter and lemon

Grilled Salmon

$28.99

Grilled Salmon Caprese with fresh basil, mozzarella, sundried tomato and a balsamic glaze served with vegetable and your choice of potato

Boiled Lobster

$21.99

caught daily by local fisherman, served with drawn butter and lemon

Stuffed Lobster

$26.99

fresh New England lobster stuffed with our savory stuffing

Pasta

Cheese Tortellini

Cheese Tortellini

$17.99

tri colored cheese tortellini tossed in a parmesan cream sauce and served with garlic bread

Chicken Tortellini

Chicken Tortellini

$21.99

grilled chicken tossed in a parmesan cheese sauce with tricolored tortellini, served with garlic bread

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$21.99

chicken parmesan served with garlic bread

Spaghetti and Sauce

$10.99

Herbed Roasted Vegetables

$22.99

zucchini, summer squash, tomatoes, perps, onions all roasted in olive oil, garlic and served on a bed of linguine. with garlic toast points.

Kids Meals

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

served with french fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.99

served with french fries

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.99

served with french fries

Kids Hamburger

$9.99

served with french fries

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

served with french fries

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese

$6.99

served with french fries

Kids Pasta

$6.99

with a choice of butter or marinara sauce

Kids Fish and Chips

$13.99

fresh fried haddock served with fries

Kid's Milk

$2.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$13.99

served with ff

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$8.99

Mud Pie For One

$6.99

coffee ice cream with oreo cookie crust and whipped cream

Mud Pie For Two

Mud Pie For Two

$8.99

coffee ice cream with oreo cookie crust and whipped cream

Bread Pudding

$8.99

Brownie Sundae

$9.99

warm brownie with hot fudge and vanilla ice cream

Carrot Cake

$7.99

homemade cream cheese frosting, walnuts + whipped cream

Chocolate Layer Cake

$8.99

a mixture of decadent and rich layers of chocolate

Tahitian Vanilla Bean Cheesecake Special

$8.99

topped with blueberry a la mode.

TO-GO Options

Roll and Butter

$0.49

Napkins

Utensils

Ketchup

Salt and Pepper

Sauces

Side Ketchup

$0.50

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side Cocktail

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Honey Buffalo

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side au Gratin

$1.99

Side Lobster Sauce

$3.99

Side Chili

$3.99

12 oz. Maple Butter

$3.99

Side Beef Gravy

$1.99

Starches and Vegetables

Side Fries

$4.50

Side Onion Rings

$5.99

Side Baked Potato

$3.99

Side Baked with Sour Cream

$3.99

Side Loaded Baked Potato

$5.99

Side Mashed

$3.99

Side Loaded Mashed

$4.99

Side Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Side House Chips

$3.99

Side Cole Slaw

$3.99

Side Vegetable

$3.99

Side Broccoli

$4.99

Side Pasta

$4.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Side Apple Sauce

$2.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open Sunday through Thursday 12 to 8, Saturday and Sunday 12 to 9. Inside dining and curbside pickup available daily. Thank you for supporting local, small businesses!

Website

Location

490 Lafayette Rd #9, Hampton, NH 03842

Directions

Gallery
The Old Salt at Lamie's Inn image
The Old Salt at Lamie's Inn image
The Old Salt at Lamie's Inn image
The Old Salt at Lamie's Inn image

Similar restaurants in your area

SANTIAGO'S
orange starNo Reviews
20 depot square Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
401 Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
401 Lafayette Rd Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
Smuttynose Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 124
105 Towle Farm Rd Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
Seaglass Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4 Ocean Front N. Salisbury, MA 01952
View restaurantnext
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA - 26 Millyard #8
orange starNo Reviews
26 Millyard #8 Amesbury, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Sawbelly Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
156 Epping Road Exeter, NH 03833
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hampton

LOGAN'S RUN RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 725
816 Lafayette Rd Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
Las Olas Taqueria - Hampton, NH
orange star4.4 • 552
356 Lafayette Road Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
Smuttynose Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 124
105 Towle Farm Rd Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizza - Hampton Beach
orange star4.0 • 53
189 Ocean Blvd Hampton, NH 03842
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hampton
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Amesbury
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Newburyport
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston