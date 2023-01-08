A map showing the location of The Olde AlehouseView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

The Olde Alehouse

91 Reviews

945 Los Osos Valley Rd

Los Osos, CA 93402

To Share

Pub Pretzel

$10.00

Nachos

$12.00

Side Tots

$7.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Asian Street Fries

$11.00

WINGS

$15.00

Hummus & Flatbread

$10.00

Spicy Broccolini

$11.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Salads/Soup

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Beet Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Fall Salad

$16.00

House Salad

$7.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Mains

Smashburger

$15.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Street Tacos Carnitas

$15.00

Street Tacos Chicken

$15.00

Ahi Tacos

$15.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Italian Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Brie & Apricot Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Quesabirria Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Plain Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Sweet Potato Taquitos

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla Chicken

$10.00

Dogs Foxy Patty

$4.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Specials

Steak Frites

$22.00

Birria Torta

$16.00

Cuban

$15.00

Turkey Sando

$16.00

Brie & Cranberry Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

BBQ Menu

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$12.00

Tri-Tip Plate

$20.00

Side Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Garlic Bread

$4.00

Side Watermelon

$4.00

Impossible Cheeseburger

$22.00

Brunch

Biscuits And Gravy

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Fruity Pebble French Toast

$10.00

Dessert

Churros

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Crustada

$12.00

Sodas

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Root beer

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweetened Tea

$4.00

Bubly Sparkling water

$3.00

Calypso Lemonade

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

APPAREL

T-SHIRT

$20.00

LONG SLEEVE SHIRT

$30.00

HOODIE SWEATSHIRT

$40.00

ZIP UP SWEATSHIRT

$45.00

HAT

$25.00

BEANIE

$25.00

COOZIE

$10.00

STICKER

$2.00

PINT GLASS

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markBike Parking
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Upscale pub with 20 craft beers on tap

945 Los Osos Valley Rd, Los Osos, CA 93402

