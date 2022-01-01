The Olive Branch - Reisterstown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
FRESH . ITALIAN . LOCAL . SEAFOOD
Location
11706 Reisterstown Rd, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blue Point Crab House - Owings Mills - 11412 Reisterstown Rd
No Reviews
11412 Reisterstown Rd Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurant