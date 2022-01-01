Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Olive Branch - Reisterstown

No reviews yet

11706 Reisterstown Rd

Reisterstown, MD 21136

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

CRABCAKE
BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO
LASAGNA

BEVERAGES

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.99

Club Soda Water

$1.99

COFFEE

$2.99

FLAVORED LEMONADE

$4.50

FLAVORED TEA

$4.50

HOT TEA

$2.99

ICE TEA

$2.99

JUICE

$3.99

Lemonade

$2.99

MILK

$3.99

MILKSHAKE

$7.25

RED BULL

$6.25

ROY ROGER

$3.99

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.99

SOFT DRINK

$3.50

SPARKLING WATER

$4.60

Tonic Water

$1.99

Water

Shots

Celebrity Flight

$50.00

Three Wise Men

$25.00

DonJulio

$50.00

APPS

Ahi Tuna Sashimi

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.99

Calamari

$17.50

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Chicken Wings

$15.95

Crab Dip

$18.99

Crab Pretzel

$17.99

Crispy Fries Ravioli

$12.99

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$12.50

Garlic Mussels

$14.50

Margherita Flatbread

$12.50

Mozzarella Caprese

$13.50

Mozzarella Polpette

$11.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.50

BAR MENU

1/2 LB Shrimp

$15.00

Beef Nacho

$10.00

Buffalo Totchos

$12.00

Cheese Steak Eggroll

$9.00

Chicken Nacho

$12.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Crispy Fish Tacos

$13.00

Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Loaded Totchos

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Personal Pizza One Topping

$10.00

Spicy BBQ Totchos

$12.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Cream of Crab Soup

$10.00

Maryland Crab Soup

$10.00

MD MIX SOUP

$10.00

SALAD & BREADSTICKS

$8.50

CAESAR SALAD

$9.50

GREEK SALAD

$11.50

SANDWICHES

BLK CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

CHICKEN & BACON PANINI

$14.99

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$14.50

CRABCAKE SANDWICH

$24.99

TURKEY BACON CHEESE SANDWICH

$14.50

PIZZA

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$12.50+

PASTA

Baked Ziti

$14.50

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$15.50

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$16.50

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$16.50

LASAGNA

$16.50

MANICOTTI

$15.50

PEPPERONATA

$18.50

Portobello Mushroom Ravioli

$19.50

ROMAN HOLIDAY

$21.50

SOUTHERN PLATTER

$21.50

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$17.50

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$14.50

STUFFED SHELLS

$16.50

VEGETABLE PENNE

$16.50

WILD MUSHROOM LINGUINE

$16.50

CHICKEN

BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO

$18.50

CHICKEN CHESAPEAKE

$36.50

CHICKEN MARSALA

$18.50

CHICKEN MEDITERREANEAN

$20.50

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$18.50

CHICKEN PICCATA

$19.50

CHICKEN MILANO

$19.50

CHICKEN FRANCAISE

$17.50

FROM THE SEA

CAJUN SALMON

$23.50

Chicken Chesapeake

$36.50

CRAB IMPERIAL

$32.99

CRABCAKE

$24.99+

FRIED JUMBO SHRIMP

$20.50

GRILLED SHRIMP NAPLES

$22.50

Linguine Clams

$18.50

SEAFOOD FETTUCCINE

$30.50

SEAFOOD PASTA

$25.50

SHRIMP & CRAB PENNE

$28.50

SHRIMP & CRAB TORTELLINI

$26.50

SHRIMP & LOBSTER LINGUINE

$35.50

SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO

$21.50

SHRIMP MILANO

$21.50

Shrimp Parmigiana

$21.50

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$21.50

Stuffed Orange Roughy

$36.50

STEAK & VEAL

NEW ZEALAND LAMBCHOPS

$29.50

NY STRIP STEAK

$29.50

VEAL MARSALA

$21.50

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$21.50

VEAL PICCATA

$21.50

SIDES

Asparragus

$5.50

Basmati Rice

$5.50

Fettuccine Alfredo

$5.50

French Fries

$5.50

Green Beans

$5.50

Mixed Vegetables

$5.50

Pasta Marinara

$5.50

Roasted Potatoes

$5.50

Seasoned Broccoli

$5.50

Spinach

$5.50

DESSERT

Cannoli

$7.50

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Cheesecake

$5.95

Chocolate Cake

$5.95

Danish

$4.00

Dine In Chocolate Layer Cake

$7.50

Dine In Homemade Cheesecake

$7.50

Pastry

$4.00

Tiramisu

$7.50

Vanilla Cake

$5.95

KIDS MENU

Kid Lasagna

$9.99

Kid Ravioli

$9.99

Kid Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$9.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Kids Penne Alfredo

$9.99

Kids Penne Butter

$9.99

Kids Penne Meatsauce

$9.99

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$9.99

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$9.99

Kids ST Shells

$9.99

ALA CARTE

2 BREADSTICKS

$2.50

6 BREADSTICKS

$3.50

Add Side Lobster

$12.95

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Share Plate

$4.99

side crab meat

$14.95

Side Imperial Sauce

$4.50

Side of Alfredo

$4.50

Side of Asparagus

$5.50

Side of Baby Shrimp

$8.50

Side of Blackened Chicken

$6.50

Side of Broccoli

$5.50

Side of Fra Diavlo

$4.50

Side of Fries

$5.50

Side of Grilled Chicken

$6.50

side of jumbo shrimp (3)

$10.00

Side of Marinara

$3.50

Side of Marsala

$4.50

Side of meat sauce

$4.50

Side of Meatballs

$4.50

Side of Meatsauce

$4.50

Side of Pasta

$5.50

Side of Sausage

$4.50

Side of Scallops

$12.95

Side of Scampi

$4.50

SIDE ROASTED POTATOES

$5.50

SIDE SALMON

$12.95

Side Spinach

$5.50

With meat sauce

$2.50

Add Cheese

$1.50

Salad & Breadsticks Combo

Family Platters Garlic Breadsticks

$30.00

Family Platters Italian Garden Salad

$35.00

Family Size (Salad & Breadsticks Combo)

$50.00

Full Platters (Salad & Breadsticks Combo)

$60.00

Full Platters Garlic Breadsticks

$45.00

Full Platters Italian Garden Salad

$55.00

Half Platters (Salad & Breadsticks Combo)

$55.00

Half Platters Garlic Breadsticks

$40.00

Half Platters Italian Garden Salad

$45.00

6(Family) People Platter

Baked Rigatoni

$75.00

Baked Penne

$75.00

Garden Vegetables Penne

$75.00

Pink Marinara Alfredo

$75.00

Creamy Fettuccine Alfredo

$80.00

Baked Stuffed Shells

$80.00

Fresh Eggplant Parmigiana

$80.00

Penne Carbonara

$80.00

Four Cheese Lasagna

$115.00

Chicken Alfredo

$100.00

Baked Chicken Parmigiana

$100.00

Chicken Marsala

$100.00

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$100.00

Italian Sausage, Peppers, Onions

$100.00

Homemade Meatballs Parmigiana

$100.00

Shrimp Milano

$120.00

Shrimp & Crab Penne

$120.00

Shrimp Scampi

$120.00

Shrimp Marinara

$120.00

Seafood Fettuccine

$140.00

10-15 (Half Tray) People Platter

Baked Rigatoni

$105.00

Baked Penne

$105.00

Garden Vegetables Penne

$105.00

Pink Marinara Alfredo

$105.00

Creamy Fettuccine Alfredo

$110.00

Baked Stuffed Shells

$110.00

Fresh Eggplant Parmigiana

$110.00

Penne Carbonara

$110.00

Four Cheese Lasagna

$145.00

Chicken Alfredo

$130.00

Baked Chicken Parmigiana

$130.00

Chicken Marsala

$130.00

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$130.00

Italian Sausage, Peppers, Onions

$130.00

Homemade Meatballs Parmigiana

$130.00

Shrimp Milano

$150.00

Shrimp & Crab Penne

$150.00

Shrimp Scampi

$150.00

Shrimp Marinara

$150.00

Seafood Fettuccine

$170.00

20-25 (Full Tray) People Platter

Baked Rigatoni

$145.00

Baked Penne

$145.00

Garden Vegetables Penne

$145.00

Pink Marinara Alfredo

$145.00

Creamy Fettuccine Alfredo

$155.00

Baked Stuffed Shells

$155.00

Fresh Eggplant Parmigiana

$155.00

Penne Carbonara

$155.00

Four Cheese Lasagna

$195.00

Chicken Alfredo

$170.00

Baked Chicken Parmigiana

$170.00

Chicken Marsala

$170.00

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$150.00

Italian Sausage, Peppers, Onions

$150.00

Homemade Meatballs Parmigiana

$150.00

Shrimp Milano

$190.00

Shrimp & Crab Penne

$190.00

Shrimp Scampi

$190.00

Shrimp Marinara

$190.00

Seafood Fettuccine

$330.00

30 Jumbo Lump Crabcake Balls

$280.00

Ala Carte

Side of Marinara

$3.00

Side of Alfredo

$5.00

Side of Meat Sauce

$4.00

Side of Pesto

$3.00

Side of Marsala

$4.00

Side of Scampi

$4.00

Side of White Wine

$4.00

Side of Fra Diavlo

$4.00

Side of Starch

$4.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side - Veggie of the Day

$4.00

Side of Pasta

$4.00

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Side of Meatballs

$4.00

Side of Red Potatoes

$4.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Side of Sweet Potato French Fries

$4.00

Side of Coleslaw

$4.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Baby Shrimp

$8.00

Side of Broccoli

$4.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Side of Blackened Chicken

$7.50

Side of Crab Meat

$11.00

Side of Scallops

$9.00

Side of Asparagus

$5.00

Side of Spinach

$5.00

Crabmeat Soup

$5.00

Crabmeat Entree

$11.00

Non-Alcoholic

Big Perrier

$2.99

Bottle soda

$2.49

Bottle Water

$1.99

Frappuccino

$3.25

Frappuccino small

$2.49

Juice

$1.99

Mango Juice

$1.50

Milk Shakes

$7.25

Monster

$2.99

Perrier

$1.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Smoothies

$7.25

Soda cans

$1.99

Virgin Daiquiri

$7.25

Virgin Pina Coloda

$7.25

Fried Food Only

Crispy Fried Ravioli

$12.99

Calamari

$16.99

Chicken Wings

$15.99

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Cheesesteak Eggroll

$9.00

Crispy Fish Tacos

$13.00

HH Drinks

Long Island

$5.00

Margritas

$5.00

Bahama

$5.00

Bottle Beer Dom

Bottle Beer Imported

Special

Buffalo Tenders

$8.00

Chicken Wings

$12.95

Jalapeno Peppers

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Pizza

$8.00

Southwest Eggroll

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

FRESH . ITALIAN . LOCAL . SEAFOOD

Website

Location

11706 Reisterstown Rd, Reisterstown, MD 21136

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

