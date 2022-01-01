Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood

The Olive Tree - Aberdeen

2,462 Reviews

$$

1005 Beards Hill Rd

Aberdeen, MD 21001

Popular Items

Blackened Chicken Alfredo
House Dinner Salad
Crab Wontons

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Sashimi

$15.50

Buffalo Chic Flatbread

$14.50

Calamari

$17.50

Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Chicken Wings

$15.50

Crab Dip

$16.50

Crab Pretzel

$18.50

Crab Wontons

$15.50

Fried Ravioli

$13.50

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Margherita Flatbread

$12.50

Mozzarella Caprese

$14.50

Mozzarella Polpette

$12.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.50

Mussels

$14.50

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.50

Soups & Salads

BOWL MD CRAB

$9.50

BOWL CR CRAB

$10.50

BOWL MIX CRAB SOUP

$10.50

CUP SOD

$7.00

BOWL SOD

$9.50

Breadsticks

$2.00+

Classic Caesar

$9.50

Greek Salad

$11.50

House Dinner Salad

$9.50

Salad

$6.25

Salad & Bread

$8.50

Sandwiches

Chicken & Bacon Panini

$15.50

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.50

Crab Cake Sandwich

$29.95

Blackened Chic Sandwich

$14.50

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.50+

White Pizza

$14.00+

Fresh Garden Pizza

$14.00+

Pasta Around Italy

Baked Manicotti

$15.50

Cheese Ravioli

$15.50

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.50

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.50

Lasagna

$16.50

Penne Toscano

$16.50

Pepperonata

$18.50

Ravioli Fresco

$16.50

Rigatoni Fiorenza

$16.50

Roman Holiday

$21.50

Southern Platter

$21.50

Spaghetti Carbonara

$17.50

Spaghetti Marinara

$14.50

Stuffed Shells

$16.50

Tortellini Alla Fini

$17.50

Vegetable Penne

$16.50

Wild Mushroom Linguine

$16.50

Chicken

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$18.50

Chicken Chesapeake

$37.50

Chicken Florentine

$20.50

Chicken Madeira

$18.50

Chicken Marsala

$18.50

Chicken Mediterranean

$20.50

Chicken Milano

$19.50

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.50

Chicken Penne Pesto

$17.50

Chicken Piccata

$19.50

Gr Chix 2 Sides

$18.50

From the Sea

Cajun Salmon

$23.50

Crab Imperial

$33.50

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$20.50

Grilled Shrimp Naples

$22.50

Maryland Crabcake

$29.95+

Seafood Fettuccine

$30.50

Seafood Pasta

$25.50

Shrimp & Crab Penne

$27.50

Shrimp & Crab Tortellini

$27.50

Shrimp and Lobster Linguine

$35.50

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$21.50

Shrimp Milano

$21.50

Shrimp Scampi

$21.50

Stuffed Orange Roughy

$39.50

Steak & Veal

LAND & SEA

$54.95

New Zealand Lamb Chops

$31.50

NY Strip Steak

$29.50

Veal Marsala

$21.50

Veal Parmigiana

$21.50

Veal Piccata

$21.50

Desserts

A La Mode

$2.00

Apple Pie

$7.50

Banana Foster Cake

$7.95

Apple Coffee Cake

$7.95

Cannoli

$7.50

Cheesecake

$7.50

Chocolate Layer Cake

$7.50

Creme Brûlée

$7.50

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$5.95Out of stock

Lemon Cream Cake

$7.95

Lemon Poppy Coffee Cake

$7.95

Rice Pudding

$5.50

Sour Cream Coffee Cake

$7.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.95

Tiramisu

$7.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1992, The Olive Tree has taken great pride in offering our Italian classics made with the best and freshest ingredients the Chesapeake region has to offer. Our menu blends the Chesapeake regional influence with the ingredients and comforting feel of an Italian kitchen

Location

1005 Beards Hill Rd, Aberdeen, MD 21001

Directions

Gallery
The Olive Tree - Aberdeen image
The Olive Tree - Aberdeen image
Main pic

Search similar restaurants

Map
