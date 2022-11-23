Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

The Olive Tree

662 Reviews

$$

7005 Ritchie Hwy

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Blackened Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Parmigiana
Crabcakes

APPETIZERS

1/2 Steamed Shrimp

$15.50

Ahi Tuna Sashimi

$15.50

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.50

Calamari

$17.50

Chicken Tenders

$12.50

Chicken Wings

$16.50

Crab Dip

$17.50

Crab Pretzel

$19.50

Crab Wontons

$15.50

Crispy Fried Ravioli

$13.50

Garlic Toast

$6.50

Margherita Flatbread

$12.50

Mozzarella Caprese

$12.50

Mozzarella Polpette

$12.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Mussels

$14.50

Shrimp Siciliano

$13.95

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.50

SOUPS & SALADS

SOUP SALAD BREADSTICKS

$13.95

Bowl MD Crab Soup

$9.50

Bowl Cream of Crab Soup

$10.50

Bowl Daily Soup

$9.50

Bowl Maryland Blend

$10.50

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Greek Salad

$11.50

Olive Tree Salad

$8.50

Breadsticks (6)

$2.50

Xtra Dressing

$1.25

Seafood Bisque (Bowl)

$10.50

15 UNDER 15

BBQ FLATBREAD

$14.95

BUFFALO CHICKEN TACOS

$13.95

CAJUN CHICKEN TACOS

$12.95

CHEESESTEAK

$12.95

COWBOY BURGER

$14.95

CRISPY FISH TACOS

$13.95

FRIED SHRIMP SANDWICH

$14.95

Green Tomato Blt

$14.95Out of stock

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.95

GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS

$14.95

HOT FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.95

ITALIAN SAUSAGE SUB

$12.95

MEATBALL SUB

$12.95

SOUP SALAD BREADSTICKS

$13.95

SPINACH ARTICHIOKE FLATBREAD

$13.95

TURKEY CLUB

$12.95

VEGETABLE QUESADILLA

$12.95

SANDWICHES

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Chicken & Bacon Panini

$15.50

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.50

Crabcake Sandwich

$28.00

PIZZA

10IN GARDEN PIZZA

$14.50

10IN WHITE PIZZA

$14.50

14IN GARDEN PIZZA

$18.50

14IN WHITE PIZZA

$18.50

Build Your Own Pizza

$12.50+

CHICKEN

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$18.50

Chicken Florentine

$20.50

Chicken Marsala

$18.50

Chicken Mediterranean

$20.50

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.50

Chicken Piccata

$19.50

Chicken Chesapeake

$38.99

Chicken Madeira

$18.50

Chicken Milano

$19.50

Chicken Pesto

$17.50

Chicken Francaisse

$17.50

Chicken Oscar

$36.95

Chicken Fra Diavolo

$18.95

PASTA

Baked Manicotti

$15.50

Cheese Ravioli

$15.50

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.50

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99

Homemade Lasagna

$16.50

Penne Toscana

$16.95

Pepperonata

$18.50

Ravioli Fresco

$16.50

Rigatoni Fiorenza

$16.50

Roman Holiday

$21.50

Southern Platter

$21.50

Spaghetti Carbonara

$17.50

Spaghetti Marinara

$14.50

Stuffed Shells

$15.99

Tortellini Alla Fini

$17.50

Vegetable Penne

$16.50

Wild Mushroom Linguine

$16.50

FROM THE SEA

Cajun Salmon

$23.50

Chicken Chesapeake

$38.99

Crab Imperial

$35.50

Crabcakes

$28.00+

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$20.50

Salmon New Orleans

$30.50

Seafood Fettuccine

$30.50

Seafood Pasta

$25.50

Shrimp & Crab Penne

$29.50

Shrimp & Crab Tortellini

$30.50

Shrimp And Lobster Linguine

$35.50

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$21.50

Shrimp Milano

$21.50

Shrimp Scampi

$21.50

Stuffed Orange Roughy

$35.95

Stuffed Shrimp

$36.95

STEAK & VEAL

Grilled Ribeye Steak

$33.50Out of stock

New Zealand Lamb Chops

$29.50

NY Strip Steak

$29.50

Veal Marsala

$21.50

Veal Parmigiana

$21.50

Veal Piccata

$21.50

SPECIALS

6.50 Special

$6.50

7.95 Special

$7.95

8.95 Special

$8.95

9.95 Special

$9.95

10.95 Special

$10.95

11.95 Special

$11.95

12.95 Special

$12.95

13.95 Special

$13.95

14.95 Special

$14.95

15.95 Special

$15.95

16.95 Special

$16.95

17.95 Special

$17.95

18.95 Special

$18.95

19.95 Special

$19.95

20.95 Special

$20.95

21.95 Special

$21.95

22.95 Special

$22.95

23.95 Special

$23.95

24.95 Special

$24.95

25.95 Special

$25.95

26.95 Special

$26.95

27.95 Special

$27.95

28.95 Special

$28.95

29.95 Special

$29.95

30.95 Specail

$30.95

31.95 Special

$31.95

32.95 Special

$32.95

33.95 Special

$33.95

34.95 Special

$34.95

35.95 Special

$35.95

36.95 Special

$36.95

37.95 Special

$37.95

38.95 Special

$38.95

39.95 Special

$39.95

40.95 Special

$40.95

41.95 Special

$41.95

42.95 Special

$42.95

43.95 Special

$43.95

44.95 Special

$44.95

48.95 Special

$48.95

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.99

KIDS LASAGNA

$9.99

KIDS PENNE ALFREDO

$9.99

KIDS PENNE BUTTER

$9.99

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$9.99

KIDS STUFFED SHELLS

$9.99

Kids Soft Drink

KIDS JUICE

$3.99

Kids Milk

$3.99

KIDS ROY ROGER

$3.99

KIDS MILKSHAKE

$5.25

KIDS SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.99

KIDS FLAVORED TEA

$5.15

KIDS FLAVORED LEMONADE

$3.35

KID CHEESE RAVIOLI

$9.99

DESSERT

Birthday Cake

Cannoli

$7.50

Cheesecake

$7.50

Chocolate Layer Cake

$7.50

Creme Brulee

$7.50

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Tiramisu

$7.50

Event Menus

Classic

$22.99

Primo

$34.99

Tuscany

$29.99

KIDS

$6.99

Party Event

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

For almost 30 years, The Olive Tree has taken great pride in offering our Italian classics made with the best and freshest ingredients the Chesapeake region has to offer. Our menu blends the Chesapeake regional influence with the ingredients and comforting feel of an Italian kitchen

Location

7005 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
The Olive Tree image
The Olive Tree image
The Olive Tree image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hersh's - 1843-45 LIGHT STREET
orange starNo Reviews
1843-45 LIGHT STREET Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Pasta Mista - Baltimore
orange starNo Reviews
3600 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Vinny's Cafe
orange star4.6 • 671
6212 Holabird Ave Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar - 17 N Eutaw Street
orange starNo Reviews
17 N Eutaw Street Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Zella's Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 566
1145 Hollins St Baltimore, MD 21223
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Glen Burnie

Judy's Island Grill II
orange star4.3 • 3,009
800 Crain Hwy N Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
RAMS HEAD DOCKSIDE
orange star4.0 • 1,047
1702 Furnace Dr Glen Burnie, MD 21060
View restaurantnext
Capri Pizza & Subs Express
orange star4.5 • 771
337 HOSPITAL DR Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
Willy's Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 696
7271 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd. Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Glen Burnie
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Elkridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston