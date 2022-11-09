A map showing the location of The Omelet Shoppe - Parkersburg 3712 E 7th StView gallery

The Omelet Shoppe - Parkersburg 3712 E 7th St

No reviews yet

3712 E 7th St

Parkersburg, WV 26104

Order Again

Egg Breakfasts

1 Egg Breakfast

$2.50

2 Egg Breakfast

$2.80

3 Egg Breakfast

$3.30

2 Egg Breakfast w/ Sausage

$5.90

2 Egg Breakfast w/ Bacon

$5.90

2 Egg Breakfast w/ Bologna

$5.90

2 Egg Breakfast w/ Hash

$7.00

2 Egg Breakfast w/ Carvemaster Ham

$7.00

2 Egg Breakfast w/ King Kut

$15.50

2 Egg Breakfast w/ T-Bone

$17.50

2 Egg Breakfast w/ Chop Steak

$9.10

2 Egg Breakfast w/ 2 Pork Chops

$9.50

2 Egg Breakfast w/ Country Ham

$8.00

2 Egg Breakfast w/ Chicken Breast

$6.50

Eggs Benedict

$9.10

Biscuits

1 Biscuit w/ Gravy

$3.29

2 Biscuit w/ Gravy

$5.49

Smothered Biscuit Skillet

$9.49

Jumbo Biscuit Gravy Breakfast

$8.39

Bacon Biscuit

$3.19

Sausage Biscuit

$3.19

Ham Biscuit

$3.19

Bologna Biscuit

$3.19

Omelets

Western Omelet

$7.00

Country Boy Omelet

$7.00

Meat Lovers Omelet

$8.00

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$5.90

Cheesesteak Omelet

$8.00

Spanish Omelet

$8.00

Supreme Omelet

$8.00

Cheese Omelet

$3.80

Mushroom Swiss Omelet

$5.90

Lumberjack Omelet

$7.50

Plain Omelet

$3.29

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$4.19

Bacon Sandwich

$4.55

Sausage Sandwich

$4.55

Bologna Sandwich

$4.55

Ham Sandwich

$4.55

Waffles

Waffle

$5.29

Waffle w/ 2 Eggs

$5.99

Waffle w/ Carvemaster Ham

$8.39

Waffle w/ 2 Eggs and Meat

$8.39

Pancake

$2.49

French Toast

$2.50

3 French Toast w/ Meat

$10.49

Waffle w/ Meat

$7.39

Sides

Hash Browns

$2.49

French Fries

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Grits

$2.49

Oatmeal

$2.49

Small Gravy

$2.49

Coleslaw

$2.49

Apples

$2.49

3 Tomato Slices

$2.49

1 Egg

$0.75

2 Eggs

$1.50

3 Eggs

$2.25

Green Beans

$2.49

Pinto Beans

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Hush Puppies

$2.99

Premium Sides

Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Odd Items

1 Pc of Chicken (OTS)

$1.99

1 Pc of Fish (OTS)

$1.99

1/2 Bacon

$1.99

1/2 Bologna

$1.99

1/2 French Fry

$1.75

1/2 Hashbrown

$1.75

1/2 Sausage

$1.99

1/2 Toast

$0.99

American Cheese (1 Slice)

$0.75

Bacon

$2.99

Bag of Ice

$1.00

Bertha Patty (OTS)

$4.99

Bologna

$2.99

Carvemaster Ham (OTS)

$4.99

Cheddar Cheese (Small Bowl)

$1.00

Chopped Steak (OTS)

$4.99

Coleslaw

$2.49

Corned Beef Hash (OTS)

$3.69

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Country Ham

$4.99

Deli Ham $

$1.49

Deli Turkey $

$1.49

Diced Tomatoes

$0.75

Grilled Chicken (OTS)

$3.49

King Cut (OTS)

$10.99

Large Bowl of Strawberries

$3.49

Large Brown Gravy

$3.49

Large Sausage Gravy

$3.49

OS Patty (OTS)

$2.99

Parmesan Cheese (OTS)

$1.00

Pork Chop (OTS)

$3.49

Sausage

$2.99

Shrimp (OTS)

$5.99

Small Bowl of Chocolate Chips

$1.99

Small Bowl of Pecans

$1.99

Small Bowl of Strawberries

$2.49

Small Chili

$3.69

Small Grits

$1.99

Spanish Sauce (OTS)

$1.49

Swiss Cheese (1 Slice)

$0.75

T-Bone (OTS)

$11.99

To-Go Cup

$0.25

Toast

$1.99

Whipped Cream (OTS)

$0.75

Mushrooms

$0.75

Jalapenos

$0.75

Onion

$0.75

Bananna Peppers

$0.75

Green Peppers

$0.75

Bacon Crumbles

$1.49

Sausage Crumbles

$1.49

Extra Pickles

$0.75

Philly Meat

$4.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Dixie Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.49

House Salad

$3.99

Chili and Soups

Homemade Chili

$4.59

Burgers

O.S. Burger

$4.90

Bacon Burger

$6.30

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$5.90

Super Burger

$6.30

Sunrise Burger

$9.10

Mac Daddy Burger

$10.00

Dinners

T-Bone Dinner

$19.99

King Cut Dinner

$17.99

Hamburger Steak w/ Gravy Dinner

$11.99

Two Grilled Chicken Dinner

$10.49

Two Pork Chops Dinner

$10.49

Specialty Sandwiches

Patty Melt

$5.20

BLT Sandwich

$4.60

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$2.30

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$3.30

Club Sandwich

$10.50

Philly Steak Sandwich

$7.00

Double Down Philly Sandwich

$9.10

Big Bertha Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$7.00

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$7.00

BBQ Sandwich Basket

$7.00

Fish Basket

$7.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$7.00

Employee Menu

O.S. Burger

$4.90

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$5.29

2 Egg Breakfast

$2.80

2 Egg Breakfast w/ Sausage

$5.90

2 Egg Breakfast w/ Bacon

$5.90

1 Biscuit w/ Gravy

$3.29

Kids 2 Tenders w/ Fries

$5.29

Kids Spaghetti

$5.29

LTO

QUESADILLA

$7.99

SPAGHETTI

$10.99

BBQ & BRISKET PLATTER

$11.99

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$11.99

BERTHA CHICKEN CLUB

$8.25

Appetizers

Bacon Cheddar Ranch Fries

$8.39

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.39

BBQ Cheddar Fries

$9.39

7 Wings

$11.49

Sauce OTS

BBQ

$0.75

Cocktail

$0.75

French

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Tartar

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.75

4 oz Ranch

$1.50

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Regular Milk

$1.99

Large Milk

$2.69

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Regular Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Large Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.79

Small OJ

$2.49

Tomato Juice

$2.79

Small Tomato Juice

$2.49

Apple Juice

$2.79

Small Apple

$2.49

Water

1/2 off Biscuit and Gravy

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

3712 E 7th St, Parkersburg, WV 26104

