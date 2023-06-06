A map showing the location of The One5 2000 Society StreetView gallery

The One5 2000 Society Street

No reviews yet

2000 Society Street

Greenville, SC 29615

Food

Starters

Stone Oven Baked Focaccia

$12.00

Stracciatella cheese, olive tapenade, salsa verde

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Yellowfin ahi tuna, sesame aioli, avocado crema, tapioca seaweed chips, pickled daikon salad

Whipped Blue Cheese Chips

$10.00

Housemade potato chips, balsamic glaze, rosemary thyme whipped bleu cheese

Seasonal Charcuterie

$19.00

Rotating selection, assorted accompaniments

Stone Oven Charboiled Oysters

$19.00

Bacon compound butter, pecorino breadcrumbs, toasted baguette

The One5 Joyce Farms Wings

$16.00

Choice of tamarind glaze, honey habanero or dry rub, with choice of house made ranch or bleu cheese

Prawns Pil Pil

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp, tomato broth, garlic slices, roasted chili, rustic bread

Baked Brie

$14.00

Fig gastrique, local honey, crostini, apple crudite

Salads

Crispy Brussels Sprout Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens with buttermilk herb dressing, sweet potatoes, feta, sunflower seeds & apple cider glaze

Seasonal Berry Salad

$14.00

Tyger River artisan greens, strawberries, goat cheese, toasted pine nuts, pickled red onion, raspberry balsamic vinaigrette

Panzanella Salad

$12.00

Heirloom tomato, focaccia croutons, feta, cucumbers, tomato vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Braised Steak Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Bone marrow and horseradish sauce, arugula, onion, smoked gouda, au jus, rustic bread

Seared Tuna Burger

$16.00

Yellowfin tuna, red cabbage slaw, wasabi aioli, brioche bun, pickled ginger

The One5 Burger

$16.00

Two smashed patties, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, caramelized onion, special sauce, brioche bun

Sweet Tea Brined Fried Chicken

$14.00

Roasted red pepper aioli, burrata, tomato, pistachio pesto, ciabatta bun

Naan Flatbreads

Fig & Prosciutto

$12.00

Goat cheese, arugula, preserved figs, local peaches

Mediterranean

$12.00

Pesto, sliced shallots, mozzarella, sundried tomato, Greek olives, feta

Margherita

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, garlic, basil

Short Rib

$12.00Out of stock

Bleu cheese crumbles, mozzarella, arugula, pickled red onions, NC BBQ

Flatbread of the Day

$12.00

Entrees

Grassfed NY Strip

$42.00

Shiitake mushrooms, wilted spinach, bordelaise, leeks, duck fat raosted fingerling potatoes, bone marrow chimichurri

Duck Leg Confit

$19.00

Crispy polenta cake, collard greens, NC BBQ

Whole Branzino

$45.00

Roasted cherry tomato, Greek olives, fingerling potatoes, salsa verde, charred lemon

Stone Oven Vegetables

$18.00

Brussels sprouts, zucchini, fingerling potatoes, wild mushrooms, red onions, romesco, toasted pine nuts

Roasted Airline Chicken

$24.00

Lima bean succotash, sweet corn, haricot verts, herb jus

Blackened Verlasso Salmon

$25.00

Cauliflower goat cheese puree, roasted sweet potato, fennel saffron, beurre blanc

The One5 Burger

$16.00

Two smashed patties, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, bibb lettuce, caramelized onion, special sauce, brioche bun

Catch of the Day

Spring Pesto Fussili

$16.00

Sundried tomatoes, spinach, arugula, haricot verts

Vegan/Vegetarian

Vegan Spring Rolls

$9.00

Marinated tofu, red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, Thai basil, peanut sauce

Vegan Panzanella Salad

$11.00

Heirloom tomato, foccacia croutons, cucumbers, tomato vinaigrette

Vegan Scallops

$23.00

Trumpet mushrooms, farro risotto, romesco, asparagus, citrus gremolata

Muffaleta Sandwich

$14.00

Olive tapenade, roasted red peppers, red onion, eggplant, ciabatta, mozzarella, malt vinegar fries

Stone Oven Roasted Vegetables

$18.00

Brussels sprouts, zucchini, fingerling potatoes, wild mushrooms, red onions, romesco, toasted pine nuts

Spring Pesto Fusilli

$16.00

Sundried tomatoes, spinach, arugula, haricot verts, cherry tomatoes

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kid Smash Burger

$10.00

Flatbread

$10.00

Butter Pasta

$10.00

Dessert

Crema Catalona

$10.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Sorbet Trio

$10.00Out of stock

mango, raspberry, lemon

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00Out of stock

Apple Strudel

$10.00

Beverage

Liquor

Well- Fris

$7.00

Absolut Mandarin

$9.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Ketel Citrus

$9.00

Ketel Orange Peach Blossom

$9.00

Ketel Grapefruit Rose

$9.00

Ketel Cucumber

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Stoli

$10.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

Absolut Pear

$9.00

Well Gin- Seagrams

$7.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Gordons

$11.00

Tanquerray

$10.00

Empress

$10.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Well- Admiral Nelson

$7.00

Ronzacapa 23

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Meyers Dark

$9.00

Mt. Gay

$10.00

Malibu

Well- Lunazul

$7.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Mezcal

$9.00

Well- Early Times

$7.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Bulliet Regular

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

Blanton's

$22.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Sazerac Rye

$13.00

Ritten House Rye

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Weller Special Reserve

$15.00

Blade and Bow

$19.00

E.H. Taylor Single Barrel

$20.00

1792 Single Barrel

$16.00

Bookers

$22.00

Pappy 12

$60.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$20.00

Sazarac Rye

$11.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Old Forrester

$18.00

Weller Antique 107

$25.00

1792 Small Batch

$12.00

Elmer T Lee

$35.00

Old Pepper Rye

$30.00

Stagg Junior

$32.00

Screwball

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jaeger

$8.00

Well-Dewars

$7.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Laphroaig

$12.00

Balvenie

$14.00

JW Black

$11.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Oban

$14.00

JW Red

$9.00

Glenmorangie

Glenfiddich

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Sweet Vermouth

$7.00

Midori

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Gran Marnier

$10.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$8.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

White Russian

$10.00

Passion Fruit Sour

$13.00

Adrian

$12.00

Rose Sangria

$13.00

Annie's Margarita*

$10.00

Paloma

$12.00

New Fashion

$12.00

Pimm's Cup

$11.00

Strawberry Aperol Sour

$13.00

Aperol Citrus Spritz

$13.00

Skinny Margarita*

$10.00

Berry Spritz

$12.00

Jungle Bird

$12.00

Sgrappino

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Barraquito

$13.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

All American Mule

$10.00

Spicy Mule

$10.00

Tamarind Mule

$10.00

Hibiscus Mule

$10.00

Berry Mule

$10.00

Cucumber Mint Mule

$10.00

Beer

16oz Stella Artois

$7.00

16oz Blue Moon

$7.00

16oz Juicy Haze

$7.00

16oz Seasonal

$7.00

16oz Highland Gaelic Ale

$7.00

16oz Liability

$7.00

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Guiness

$7.00

Beck's NA

$5.00

White Zombie

$7.00

Fat Tire

$7.00

Looking East IPA

$7.00

Pernicious IPA

$7.00

Bold Rock Cider

$5.00

High Noon

$7.00

Wine By The Glass

GL Peter Mertes Riesling

$10.00

GL Villa Sandi Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GL Mohua Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$10.00

GL MDW Chardonnay

$10.00

GL Notorious Pink Rose

$10.00

GL Elouan Pinot Noir

$10.00

GL Robert Hall Merlot

$10.00

GL Folly of the Beast Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Ironstone Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

GL La Posta Malbec

$10.00

GL Hess Cab Sauv

$12.00

Split Veuve du Vernay Brut 187 mL

$10.00

Split Veuve du Vernay Sparkling Rose 187 mL

$10.00

Prosecco

$9.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Tonic

Club Soda

$3.00

Sweet

$3.00

Unsweet

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

OJ

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

WATER

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Wine Bottles

Peter Mertes Riesling

$38.00

Villa Sandi Pinot Grigio

$38.00

Mohua Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

St Supery Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$38.00

Sonoma Cutrer RRV Chardonnay

$48.00

Domaine Matrot Bourgogne Chardonnay

$50.00

Notorious Pink Rose

$38.00

Berne Rose

$45.00

David Paige Chardonnay

$55.00

Far Niente

$115.00

Tohu Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Benvolio Prosecco

$38.00

Schramsberg Mirabelle Brut

$50.00

Schramsberg Mirabelle Brut Rose

$50.00

Ruinart Blanc de Blanc

$120.00

Folly of the Beast Pinot Noir

$42.00

Sokol Blosser Evolution Pinot Noir

$45.00

Ironstone Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

J Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

Louis Jadot Bourgogne Pinot Noir

$52.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir Las Alturas

$65.00

Quilt Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

Prisoner Red Blend

$80.00

Nickel & Nickel Vaca Vista Cabernet

$150.00

Coudoulet de Beaucastel Cotes du Rhone

$55.00

Robert Hall Merlot

$38.00

Twomey Pinot Noir

$95.00

Faust Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

Kith & Kin Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

Eberle Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

Lemerson Vineyards Pinot Noir

$70.00

Adelsheim Williamette Valley Pinot Noir

$79.00

Allegrini Valpolicella Palazzo

$40.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2000 Society Street, Greenville, SC 29615

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

