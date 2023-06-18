- Home
The Onion Pub and Brewery
423 Reviews
$$
22221 Pepper Rd.
Lake Barrington, IL 60010
Popular Items
Classic Cheeseburger
8 oz custom burger patty wit American cheese & topped with lettuce, tomato, & onion on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side & a pickle spear.
Traditional Chicken Wings
Traditional Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of Hot, Mild, or BBQ sauce. Your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing & served with celery sticks.
Wild Onion Award Winning Burger
8 oz custom burger patty with grilled onions, sharp cheddar cheese, topped with our Beggars Brown Ale sauce on an onion bun. Served with your choice of side & a pickle spear.
FOOD
Appetizer
Basket of Onion Rings
Basket of beer battered onion rings with green onion & chipotle ranch
Bavarian Beast Pretzel
A warm soft pretzel served with house beer cheese sauce and brewpub mustard.
Cheesy Fries
Crispy fries with house cheese sauce, bacon bits, & green onion.
Cheesy Tots
Crispy tots with our signature cheese sauce, bacon bits & green onions
Crab Cakes
Three mini crab cakes served over arugula with lime vinaigrette, cilantro oil & sriracha mayo
Deep Fried Cheese Curds
Breaded and deep fried Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds. Served with your choice of chipotle ranch or beer cheese sauce.
Fries Basket
Nachos
Tortilla Chips, black beans, jalapenos, sour cream, house cheese sauce, guacamole, house red or green salsa & pico de gallo.
Roasted Garlic Smoked Hummus
House made roasted garlic smoked hummus served with cucumber salad and grilled pita.
Tots Basket
Traditional Chicken Wings
Traditional Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of Hot, Mild, or BBQ sauce. Your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing & served with celery sticks.
Soup/Chili
Salads
Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar salad with romaine lettuce topped with croutons & aged shredded Parmesan cheese. Onion Caesar dressing on the side.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce topped with croutons & aged shredded Parmesan cheese. Onion Caesar dressing on the side.
House Salad
A heritage salad blend, sliced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, topped with croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.
Kickin' Chicken Salad
Our Kickin' Chicken turned into a salad. Crisp romaine lettuce topped with spicy hand breaded chicken breast with honey habanero glaze, pepper jack cheese, bacon, and jalapenos.
The Mediterranean Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, house smoked chickpeas, & feta cheese served with house herb vinaigrette & grilled pita.
The Southwest Chicken Salad
Our heritage salad blend, grilled chicken breast, roasted corn, diced avocado, grape tomatoes, red onion, bacon, & black beans with our house southwest dressing.
Wild Onion Cobb
Our heritage salad blend with diced chicken, bacon, avocado, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese, & our house Cobb dressing.
Wraps
Chicken Salad Wrap
Grilled chicken, red onion, green apple, diced celery, walnuts, cranberries & fresh dill wrapped in a tortilla. (pre-made and cannot have items removed)
Cobb Wrap
Our heritage salad blend, diced chicken, bacon, avocado, grape tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese & our house Cobb dressing in a flour wrap. Served with your choice of side & pickle spear.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast with shredded Parmesan cheese in a flour wrap. Served with your choice of side and pickle spear.
House Wrap
Our heritage salad blend, sliced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, & your choice of dressing served with your choice of side and pickle spear.
Kickin' Chicken Wrap
Crisp romaine lettuce with spicy hand breaded chicken breast, honey habanero glaze, pepper jack cheese, bacon, jalapenos, your choice of dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Mediterranean Wrap
Crisp romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, smoked chickpeas, & feta cheese with our house herb dressing in a flour wrap. Served with your choice of side & pickle spear.
The Southwest Wrap
Our heritage salad blend, grilled chicken breast, roasted corn, avocado, grape tomatoes, red onion, bacon, & black beans with our house southern dressing in a flour wrap. Served with your choice of side & pickle spear.
Tacos
Tacos de Carnitas (Pork)
Three soft shell corn tacos with roasted marinated Mexican style pork, topped with chopped onions & cilantro. Served with house tortilla chips & your choice of our authentic red or green salsa.
Tacos de Pescado (Fish)
Three soft shell corn tacos with grilled blackened seasoned filet of tilapia, roasted shredded purple cabbage & garnished with our signature jicama & kale slaw. Served with house tortilla chips & your choice of our authentic red or green salsa.
Sirloin Steak Tacos
Marinated sirloin steak, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, crumbled queso fresco, drizzled with poblano crema on corn tortillas & your choice of salsa.
Sliders
Thai Veggie Sliders
Three vegetarian patties with Thai chili sauce and topped with house coleslaw. Served with your choice of side and pickle spear.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders
Tender house smoked pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce and house coleslaw. Includes your choice of side and pickle spear.
Smoked Pastrami Sliders
House smoked pastrami with Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing & topped with sauerkraut. Served with your choice of side and pickle spear.
Brat Sliders
House formed brat patty topped with carmalized Paddy Pale onions & Dijon mustard. Served with your choice of side and pickle spear.
Sandwiches
Bacon Avocado Toast
Avocado spread topped with bacon, shredded lettuce, & roasted cherry tomatoes, served on multigrain toast with a house salad with your choice of dressing.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
House smoked pulled pork with our house BBQ sauce & house coleslaw on Texas toast. Choose your side and includes a pickle spear.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Grilled chicken, red onion, green apple, diced celery, walnuts, cranberries & fresh dill served on multigrain bread. (pre-made and only the bread can be modified)
Club Sandwich
Delicious smoked turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and house avocado ranch sauce on toasted multi-grain bread.
Cuban Panini
Our own twist on a Cuban Sandwich! Roast pork loin, ham, bacon, grilled pineapple, BBQ sauce, mustard, cheddar cheese and pickle as a panini. Served with your choice of side.
Feta Cheese Club (Vegetarian)
Deep-fried breaded feta cheese, lettuce, red onion, green peppers, cucumbers & arugula. Drizzled with fig jam, served on a toasted brioche bun.
Garden Veggie Panini (Vegetarian)
Grilled asparagus, eggplant, portabella mushrooms with pumpkin seed pesto mayo. Your choice of provolone or pepper jack cheese.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, special sauce & topped with your choice of cheese. Served on a brioche bun.
Hummus Sandwich (Vegetarian)
Housemade roasted hummus, lettuce, red onion, green peppers, avocado, cornichons, & cucumbers. Drizzled with herb vinaigrette, served on a French baguette.
Italian Beef
Kickin' Chicken Sandwich
Spicy hand breaded chicken breast topped with house made honey habanero glaze, pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, & jalapenos served on a brioche bun. Your choice of side and served with a pickle spear.
Smoked Brisket
Slow-smoked brisket with black garlic aioli, served on Texas toast with sliced pickle chips & house BBQ sauce.
The Rachel-Smoked Pastrami
Ruben with a twist...The Rachel! House smoked pastrami with thousand island dressing & sauerkraut on marble rye. Choose your side and includes a pickle spear.
Tito's Toast (Vegetarian)
Multigrain toast topped with avocado spread, radish, feta, cucumber salad & red pickled onions. Served with a House Salad and your choice of dressing.
Gourmet Burgers
Wild Onion Award Winning Burger
8 oz custom burger patty with grilled onions, sharp cheddar cheese, topped with our Beggars Brown Ale sauce on an onion bun. Served with your choice of side & a pickle spear.
Classic Cheeseburger
8 oz custom burger patty wit American cheese & topped with lettuce, tomato, & onion on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side & a pickle spear.
Black and Bleu Burger
8 oz custom burger patty topped with blackened seasoning, topped with bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side & a pickle spear.
The Western Burger
8 oz custom burger patty topped with sharp cheddar cheese, hickory smoked BBQ sauce, beer battered onion rings, & bacon on a pretzel bun. Served with your choice of side & a pickle spear.
Veggie Burger (Housemade)
Our signature veggie patty made with garbanzo & navy beans, quinoa & roasted peanuts. Pan seared, served on a pretzel bun, with pepper jack cheese, fresh avocado & topped with our signature sauce.
Mains
Fish & Chips
Hand battered cod with house beer batter, French fries, lemon and tarter sauce.
Loaded Mac & Cheese
Creamy macaroni & cheese topped with butter blackened bread crumbs & our signature Misfit pineapple BBQ glaze. Can add your favorite topping.
Poke Bowl
Jasmine rice, Asian-style garbanzo beans, chopped celery, poached beets, avocado, cucumber & red pickled onion. Drizzled with sriracha mayo & lemon zest. Add marinated tuna or finless tuna (vegan) for an additional charge.
Tilapia Fish Filet
Pan-seared tilapia filet topped with cherry tomatoes, basil lemon sauce, paprika, roasted fingerling potatoes & asparagus.
Kid's Menu
Kid's 4oz Cheeseburger
4 oz beef patty topped with American cheese and served with french fries.
Kid's 4oz Hamburger
Kid's 4 oz beef patty. Served with French fries.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese on Texas toast. Served with French fries
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Three deep fried chicken tenders and french fries.
Kids Buttered Noodles
Cup of buttered noodles and a side of French fries.
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Cup of Mac & Cheese and side of French fries.
Additional Sides
French Fries-Additional Side
Tator Tots-Additional Side
Coleslaw-Additional Side
House Chips-Additional Side
Pita Bread (2)-Additional Side
Tortilla Chips-Additional Side
Onion Rings-Additonal Side
Sweet Potato Fries-Additional Side
Mac & Cheese-Additional Side
Fruit Cup-Additional Side
Cheese Curds-Additional Side
House Salad-Additional Side
A heritage salad blend, sliced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, topped with croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.
Caesar Salad-Additional Side
Classic Caesar salad with romaine lettuce topped with croutons & aged shredded Parmesan cheese. Onion Caesar dressing on the side.
Desserts
2 Cookies
Two house baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Blood Orange Sorbet
Scoop of blood orange sorbet with a blackberry garnish & topped with blackberry sauce.
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
Two house baked chocolate chip cookies with a scoop of vanilla ice cream sandwiched in the center.
Chocolate Ice Cream
Grilled Peaches
Ice Cream Sundae
Scoop of vanilla ice cream with your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce, whipped cream, & cherry
Key Lime Pie
Honey glazed grilled peaches with lemon zest mascarpone cheese & topped with walnut pieces.
Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
Pumpkin Ice Cream
Salted Caramel Pretzel Brownie
Pretzel crust with rich chocolate brownie topped with delicious salted caramel.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
Utensils
PACKAGE BEER
To-Go Beer
12 Pack Wild Pack
4 Cans Each: Crazy Fingers, Misfit, Hop Slayer
Beggars Brown
A nutty & smooth drinking English-style brown. The use of lightly roasted malt lends well with our custom-filtered spring water.
Crazy Fingers
A juicy American dry hopped with Mosaic hops for your drinking pleasure.
Drago (4-Pack)
Bourbon Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout 12% ABV
Hefty Weiss
Our revved-up interpretation of a traditional Bavarian Hefeweiss. Banana & clove-like aromas & flavors are a result of using the centuries-old Weihenstephan yeast strain from Munich.
Hop Slayer (Double IPA)
A gloriously fresh imperial IPA brewed with tons of hops for a bright citrusy brew. Light amber in color, with notes of grapefruit and tangerine zest on the nose.
Jack Stout (Nitro)
A very full-bodied oatmeal stout with five different roasted malts & a thick, creamy texture.
Low Brau (Zwickl)
Light Lager. Crisp, Smooth, Easy Drinking. 3.2% ABV
Misfit IPA
A velvety, chewy IPA with the perfect blend of hop bitterness, aroma, & malt body. Centennial & Citra hops give Misfit a pleasantly bitter kick.
Nashville Nights
Our funky take showcases Mosaic hops, lending the way for notes of pine, mango & blueberry. Kolsch yeast , with a pale malt gives us a golden brew.
Nectar of the Sultans (Hazy)
Double Dry Hopped with Sultana and Nectaron Hops. 10% ABV
Nuclear Boots (New England IPA)
Double Dry-Hopped with Citra & Nectaron Hops. Hazy, Citrusy, Orange & Pineapple Notes. 6.7% ABV
Paddy Pale Ale
This American Pale Ale is our flagship brand, celebrating hop bitterness & aroma. Dry-hopping with three different varieties in the fermenter gives our Paddy it's signature hop-forward bite.
Peach Oobie Goober (4-Pack)
Mosaic & Citra Hopped Hazy IPA with a hint of Peach
Phat Chance Blonde
Radio Free Pilsner
European-Style Lager with Noble Hops
RadRunner (Radler)
Half Hefty Weiss & Half House Crafted Citrus Soda. ABV 3.3%
Roller Girl (4-Pack)
Coffee Brown Ale
Stay Puft (4-Pack)
A marshmallow brown ale, reminiscent of campfires and roasting marshmallows.
SS Snowmaker (Mexican Lager)
Mexican Lager with flaked corn and Pilsen malt. Light, Crisp, and very clean. After the first one you’ll be telling the bartender “Uno Más, por favor!”
Wheatstacker
A refreshing Belgian wheat ale brewed with coriander and orange peel. 5% ABV
RETAIL
25th Pint Glass
25th T-shirt
Beer Can Candles
100% Soy and Scent Free Candle in our own Wild Onion Brewery craft beer can!
Bucket (nothing with it)
Crazy Fingers T-shirt
DRAGO long sleeve t-shirt
Empty Growler
Hat - Black Fleece WO
Hat-Charcoal-Misfit Beanie
Hat-Maroon-Misfit Beanie
Hat - Chicago Grown
Hat Drago - Richardson Panel Trucker
Hat Misfit - Richardson Timberline Corduroy
Hat-Trucker
Hoodie-Wild Onion- Black
Hoodie-Wild Onion. - Navy
Long Sleeve Wild Onion T-shirt - Oatmeal (MEDIUM)
Blue V-Neck Tee
Grey V-Neck Tee
Blue Wild Onion Tee
Grey Wild Onion Tee
Magnet - Pineapple Misfit
Metal Campfire Mug - Stay Puft
16 oz. Campfire Mug
Misfit T-shirt Black
Misfit T-shirt- Light Blue
Misfit T-Shirt-Tie Dye
Nordic Misfit T-shirt
Oobie Goober T-Shirt (XL)
Stay Puft T-Shirt
Stay Puft City Bonfire
Portable Fire Pit
STICKERS
Wild Onion Pint Glass
Double sided Wild Onion Brewery and Chicago Grown pint glass.
ZUH-Navy Chicago Grown
Small Tap Handle
Envelope Mailer
For mailing of Stickers Only. Please include your address in the comments.
Medium Flat Rate Shipping
This is shipping for a sweatshirt, multiple t-shirts, other items. Please include your shipping address in the instructions.
Small Flat Rate Shipping
This is shipping for One T-Shirt Only! Please include address in instructions.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Our goal is simple: to provide a quality dining and beer-drinking experience in a space that inspires.
22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington, IL 60010