Brewpubs & Breweries
American

The Onion Pub and Brewery

423 Reviews

$$

22221 Pepper Rd.

Lake Barrington, IL 60010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

8 oz custom burger patty wit American cheese & topped with lettuce, tomato, & onion on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side & a pickle spear.

Traditional Chicken Wings

Traditional Chicken Wings

$9.00+

Traditional Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of Hot, Mild, or BBQ sauce. Your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing & served with celery sticks.

Wild Onion Award Winning Burger

Wild Onion Award Winning Burger

$15.00

8 oz custom burger patty with grilled onions, sharp cheddar cheese, topped with our Beggars Brown Ale sauce on an onion bun. Served with your choice of side & a pickle spear.

FOOD

Appetizer

Basket of Onion Rings

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.00

Basket of beer battered onion rings with green onion & chipotle ranch

Bavarian Beast Pretzel

Bavarian Beast Pretzel

$11.00

A warm soft pretzel served with house beer cheese sauce and brewpub mustard.

Cheesy Fries

Cheesy Fries

$8.00

Crispy fries with house cheese sauce, bacon bits, & green onion.

Cheesy Tots

$8.00

Crispy tots with our signature cheese sauce, bacon bits & green onions

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Three mini crab cakes served over arugula with lime vinaigrette, cilantro oil & sriracha mayo

Deep Fried Cheese Curds

Deep Fried Cheese Curds

$9.00

Breaded and deep fried Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds. Served with your choice of chipotle ranch or beer cheese sauce.

Fries Basket

$5.00
Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla Chips, black beans, jalapenos, sour cream, house cheese sauce, guacamole, house red or green salsa & pico de gallo.

Roasted Garlic Smoked Hummus

Roasted Garlic Smoked Hummus

$11.00

House made roasted garlic smoked hummus served with cucumber salad and grilled pita.

Tots Basket

$5.00
Traditional Chicken Wings

Traditional Chicken Wings

$9.00+

Traditional Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of Hot, Mild, or BBQ sauce. Your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing & served with celery sticks.

Soup/Chili

French Onion

French Onion

$7.00

House made French Onion Soup, with toasted bread and melted provolone cheese.

Chili

Chili

$5.00+

House made chili with cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onion.

Beer Cheese Soup

Beer Cheese Soup

$4.00+

Soup of the Week

$5.00+

Corn Chowder

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Classic Caesar salad with romaine lettuce topped with croutons & aged shredded Parmesan cheese. Onion Caesar dressing on the side.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce topped with croutons & aged shredded Parmesan cheese. Onion Caesar dressing on the side.

House Salad

$10.00

A heritage salad blend, sliced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, topped with croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.

Kickin' Chicken Salad

Kickin' Chicken Salad

$16.00

Our Kickin' Chicken turned into a salad. Crisp romaine lettuce topped with spicy hand breaded chicken breast with honey habanero glaze, pepper jack cheese, bacon, and jalapenos.

The Mediterranean Salad

The Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, house smoked chickpeas, & feta cheese served with house herb vinaigrette & grilled pita.

The Southwest Chicken Salad

The Southwest Chicken Salad

$16.00

Our heritage salad blend, grilled chicken breast, roasted corn, diced avocado, grape tomatoes, red onion, bacon, & black beans with our house southwest dressing.

Wild Onion Cobb

Wild Onion Cobb

$16.00

Our heritage salad blend with diced chicken, bacon, avocado, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese, & our house Cobb dressing.

Wraps

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, red onion, green apple, diced celery, walnuts, cranberries & fresh dill wrapped in a tortilla. (pre-made and cannot have items removed)

Cobb Wrap

$16.00

Our heritage salad blend, diced chicken, bacon, avocado, grape tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese & our house Cobb dressing in a flour wrap. Served with your choice of side & pickle spear.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast with shredded Parmesan cheese in a flour wrap. Served with your choice of side and pickle spear.

House Wrap

$10.00

Our heritage salad blend, sliced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, & your choice of dressing served with your choice of side and pickle spear.

Kickin' Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Crisp romaine lettuce with spicy hand breaded chicken breast, honey habanero glaze, pepper jack cheese, bacon, jalapenos, your choice of dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Mediterranean Wrap

$15.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, smoked chickpeas, & feta cheese with our house herb dressing in a flour wrap. Served with your choice of side & pickle spear.

The Southwest Wrap

The Southwest Wrap

$16.00

Our heritage salad blend, grilled chicken breast, roasted corn, avocado, grape tomatoes, red onion, bacon, & black beans with our house southern dressing in a flour wrap. Served with your choice of side & pickle spear.

Tacos

Tacos de Carnitas (Pork)

Tacos de Carnitas (Pork)

$14.00

Three soft shell corn tacos with roasted marinated Mexican style pork, topped with chopped onions & cilantro. Served with house tortilla chips & your choice of our authentic red or green salsa.

Tacos de Pescado (Fish)

Tacos de Pescado (Fish)

$14.00

Three soft shell corn tacos with grilled blackened seasoned filet of tilapia, roasted shredded purple cabbage & garnished with our signature jicama & kale slaw. Served with house tortilla chips & your choice of our authentic red or green salsa.

Sirloin Steak Tacos

Sirloin Steak Tacos

$15.00

Marinated sirloin steak, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, crumbled queso fresco, drizzled with poblano crema on corn tortillas & your choice of salsa.

Sliders

Thai Veggie Sliders

Thai Veggie Sliders

$14.00

Three vegetarian patties with Thai chili sauce and topped with house coleslaw. Served with your choice of side and pickle spear.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$14.00

Tender house smoked pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce and house coleslaw. Includes your choice of side and pickle spear.

Smoked Pastrami Sliders

$14.00

House smoked pastrami with Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing & topped with sauerkraut. Served with your choice of side and pickle spear.

Brat Sliders

Brat Sliders

$14.00

House formed brat patty topped with carmalized Paddy Pale onions & Dijon mustard. Served with your choice of side and pickle spear.

Sandwiches

Bacon Avocado Toast

Bacon Avocado Toast

$14.00

Avocado spread topped with bacon, shredded lettuce, & roasted cherry tomatoes, served on multigrain toast with a house salad with your choice of dressing.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

House smoked pulled pork with our house BBQ sauce & house coleslaw on Texas toast. Choose your side and includes a pickle spear.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken, red onion, green apple, diced celery, walnuts, cranberries & fresh dill served on multigrain bread. (pre-made and only the bread can be modified)

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Delicious smoked turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and house avocado ranch sauce on toasted multi-grain bread.

Cuban Panini

Cuban Panini

$16.00

Our own twist on a Cuban Sandwich! Roast pork loin, ham, bacon, grilled pineapple, BBQ sauce, mustard, cheddar cheese and pickle as a panini. Served with your choice of side.

Feta Cheese Club (Vegetarian)

Feta Cheese Club (Vegetarian)

$14.00

Deep-fried breaded feta cheese, lettuce, red onion, green peppers, cucumbers & arugula. Drizzled with fig jam, served on a toasted brioche bun.

Garden Veggie Panini (Vegetarian)

Garden Veggie Panini (Vegetarian)

$13.00

Grilled asparagus, eggplant, portabella mushrooms with pumpkin seed pesto mayo. Your choice of provolone or pepper jack cheese.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, special sauce & topped with your choice of cheese. Served on a brioche bun.

Hummus Sandwich (Vegetarian)

Hummus Sandwich (Vegetarian)

$13.00

Housemade roasted hummus, lettuce, red onion, green peppers, avocado, cornichons, & cucumbers. Drizzled with herb vinaigrette, served on a French baguette.

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$16.00
Kickin' Chicken Sandwich

Kickin' Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Spicy hand breaded chicken breast topped with house made honey habanero glaze, pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, & jalapenos served on a brioche bun. Your choice of side and served with a pickle spear.

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

$17.00

Slow-smoked brisket with black garlic aioli, served on Texas toast with sliced pickle chips & house BBQ sauce.

The Rachel-Smoked Pastrami

The Rachel-Smoked Pastrami

$15.00

Ruben with a twist...The Rachel! House smoked pastrami with thousand island dressing & sauerkraut on marble rye. Choose your side and includes a pickle spear.

Tito's Toast (Vegetarian)

Tito's Toast (Vegetarian)

$14.00

Multigrain toast topped with avocado spread, radish, feta, cucumber salad & red pickled onions. Served with a House Salad and your choice of dressing.

Gourmet Burgers

Wild Onion Award Winning Burger

Wild Onion Award Winning Burger

$15.00

8 oz custom burger patty with grilled onions, sharp cheddar cheese, topped with our Beggars Brown Ale sauce on an onion bun. Served with your choice of side & a pickle spear.

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

8 oz custom burger patty wit American cheese & topped with lettuce, tomato, & onion on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side & a pickle spear.

Black and Bleu Burger

$16.00

8 oz custom burger patty topped with blackened seasoning, topped with bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side & a pickle spear.

The Western Burger

The Western Burger

$17.00

8 oz custom burger patty topped with sharp cheddar cheese, hickory smoked BBQ sauce, beer battered onion rings, & bacon on a pretzel bun. Served with your choice of side & a pickle spear.

Veggie Burger (Housemade)

Veggie Burger (Housemade)

$14.00

Our signature veggie patty made with garbanzo & navy beans, quinoa & roasted peanuts. Pan seared, served on a pretzel bun, with pepper jack cheese, fresh avocado & topped with our signature sauce.

Mains

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Hand battered cod with house beer batter, French fries, lemon and tarter sauce.

Loaded Mac & Cheese

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$10.00+

Creamy macaroni & cheese topped with butter blackened bread crumbs & our signature Misfit pineapple BBQ glaze. Can add your favorite topping.

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$13.00

Jasmine rice, Asian-style garbanzo beans, chopped celery, poached beets, avocado, cucumber & red pickled onion. Drizzled with sriracha mayo & lemon zest. Add marinated tuna or finless tuna (vegan) for an additional charge.

Tilapia Fish Filet

$18.00

Pan-seared tilapia filet topped with cherry tomatoes, basil lemon sauce, paprika, roasted fingerling potatoes & asparagus.

Kid's Menu

Kid's 4oz Cheeseburger

$7.50

4 oz beef patty topped with American cheese and served with french fries.

Kid's 4oz Hamburger

$7.00

Kid's 4 oz beef patty. Served with French fries.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled cheese on Texas toast. Served with French fries

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Three deep fried chicken tenders and french fries.

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Cup of buttered noodles and a side of French fries.

Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Cup of Mac & Cheese and side of French fries.

Additional Sides

French Fries-Additional Side

$2.00

Tator Tots-Additional Side

$2.00
Coleslaw-Additional Side

Coleslaw-Additional Side

$2.00

House Chips-Additional Side

$2.00

Pita Bread (2)-Additional Side

$2.00

Tortilla Chips-Additional Side

$2.00

Onion Rings-Additonal Side

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries-Additional Side

$3.00

Mac & Cheese-Additional Side

$3.00

Fruit Cup-Additional Side

$3.00

Cheese Curds-Additional Side

$3.50

House Salad-Additional Side

$4.00

A heritage salad blend, sliced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, topped with croutons. Choice of dressing on the side.

Caesar Salad-Additional Side

$4.00

Classic Caesar salad with romaine lettuce topped with croutons & aged shredded Parmesan cheese. Onion Caesar dressing on the side.

Desserts

2 Cookies

2 Cookies

$2.50

Two house baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Blood Orange Sorbet

$3.00

Scoop of blood orange sorbet with a blackberry garnish & topped with blackberry sauce.

Chocolate Cake

$7.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Two house baked chocolate chip cookies with a scoop of vanilla ice cream sandwiched in the center.

Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.00

Grilled Peaches

$6.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.00

Scoop of vanilla ice cream with your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce, whipped cream, & cherry

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Honey glazed grilled peaches with lemon zest mascarpone cheese & topped with walnut pieces.

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

$2.00

Pumpkin Ice Cream

$2.00
Salted Caramel Pretzel Brownie

Salted Caramel Pretzel Brownie

$6.00

Pretzel crust with rich chocolate brownie topped with delicious salted caramel.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Utensils

If you would like to have plastic silverware to accompany your order please add here.

Utensils

If you would like to have plastic silverware to accompany your order please add here.

PACKAGE BEER

To-Go Beer

12 Pack Wild Pack

12 Pack Wild Pack

$21.99

4 Cans Each: Crazy Fingers, Misfit, Hop Slayer

Beggars Brown

$10.00+

A nutty & smooth drinking English-style brown. The use of lightly roasted malt lends well with our custom-filtered spring water.

Crazy Fingers

Crazy Fingers

$10.00+

A juicy American dry hopped with Mosaic hops for your drinking pleasure.

Drago (4-Pack)

Drago (4-Pack)

$32.00+

Bourbon Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout 12% ABV

Hefty Weiss

Hefty Weiss

$10.00+

Our revved-up interpretation of a traditional Bavarian Hefeweiss. Banana & clove-like aromas & flavors are a result of using the centuries-old Weihenstephan yeast strain from Munich.

Hop Slayer (Double IPA)

Hop Slayer (Double IPA)

$14.00+

A gloriously fresh imperial IPA brewed with tons of hops for a bright citrusy brew. Light amber in color, with notes of grapefruit and tangerine zest on the nose.

Jack Stout (Nitro)

Jack Stout (Nitro)

$11.00+

A very full-bodied oatmeal stout with five different roasted malts & a thick, creamy texture.

Low Brau (Zwickl)

Low Brau (Zwickl)

$10.00+

Light Lager. Crisp, Smooth, Easy Drinking. 3.2% ABV

Misfit IPA

Misfit IPA

$10.00+

A velvety, chewy IPA with the perfect blend of hop bitterness, aroma, & malt body. Centennial & Citra hops give Misfit a pleasantly bitter kick.

Nashville Nights

Nashville Nights

$10.00+

Our funky take showcases Mosaic hops, lending the way for notes of pine, mango & blueberry. Kolsch yeast , with a pale malt gives us a golden brew.

Nectar of the Sultans (Hazy)

Nectar of the Sultans (Hazy)

$13.00+

Double Dry Hopped with Sultana and Nectaron Hops. 10% ABV

Nuclear Boots (New England IPA)

Nuclear Boots (New England IPA)

$10.00+

Double Dry-Hopped with Citra & Nectaron Hops. Hazy, Citrusy, Orange & Pineapple Notes. 6.7% ABV

Paddy Pale Ale

Paddy Pale Ale

$10.00+Out of stock

This American Pale Ale is our flagship brand, celebrating hop bitterness & aroma. Dry-hopping with three different varieties in the fermenter gives our Paddy it's signature hop-forward bite.

Peach Oobie Goober (4-Pack)

Peach Oobie Goober (4-Pack)

$12.99

Mosaic & Citra Hopped Hazy IPA with a hint of Peach

Phat Chance Blonde

$10.00+
Radio Free Pilsner

Radio Free Pilsner

$10.00+

European-Style Lager with Noble Hops

RadRunner (Radler)

$9.00+

Half Hefty Weiss & Half House Crafted Citrus Soda. ABV 3.3%

Roller Girl (4-Pack)

Roller Girl (4-Pack)

$10.99

Coffee Brown Ale

Stay Puft (4-Pack)

Stay Puft (4-Pack)

$9.99

A marshmallow brown ale, reminiscent of campfires and roasting marshmallows.

SS Snowmaker (Mexican Lager)

SS Snowmaker (Mexican Lager)

$10.00+

Mexican Lager with flaked corn and Pilsen malt. Light, Crisp, and very clean. After the first one you’ll be telling the bartender “Uno Más, por favor!”

Wheatstacker

Wheatstacker

$10.00+

A refreshing Belgian wheat ale brewed with coriander and orange peel. 5% ABV

RETAIL

25th Pint Glass

25th Pint Glass

$10.00
25th T-shirt

25th T-shirt

$25.00
Beer Can Candles

Beer Can Candles

$12.00

100% Soy and Scent Free Candle in our own Wild Onion Brewery craft beer can!

Bucket (nothing with it)

$9.00
Crazy Fingers T-shirt

Crazy Fingers T-shirt

$20.00
DRAGO long sleeve t-shirt

DRAGO long sleeve t-shirt

$35.00

Empty Growler

$8.00
Hat - Black Fleece WO

Hat - Black Fleece WO

$20.00
Hat-Charcoal-Misfit Beanie

Hat-Charcoal-Misfit Beanie

$25.00
Hat-Maroon-Misfit Beanie

Hat-Maroon-Misfit Beanie

$25.00
Hat - Chicago Grown

Hat - Chicago Grown

$20.00
Hat Drago - Richardson Panel Trucker

Hat Drago - Richardson Panel Trucker

$35.00
Hat Misfit - Richardson Timberline Corduroy

Hat Misfit - Richardson Timberline Corduroy

$35.00
Hat-Trucker

Hat-Trucker

$23.00
Hoodie-Wild Onion- Black

Hoodie-Wild Onion- Black

$50.00
Hoodie-Wild Onion. - Navy

Hoodie-Wild Onion. - Navy

$50.00
Long Sleeve Wild Onion T-shirt - Oatmeal (MEDIUM)

Long Sleeve Wild Onion T-shirt - Oatmeal (MEDIUM)

$35.00
Blue V-Neck Tee

Blue V-Neck Tee

$27.00
Grey V-Neck Tee

Grey V-Neck Tee

$27.00

Blue Wild Onion Tee

$23.00

Grey Wild Onion Tee

$23.00
Magnet - Pineapple Misfit

Magnet - Pineapple Misfit

$3.00
Metal Campfire Mug - Stay Puft

Metal Campfire Mug - Stay Puft

$14.00

16 oz. Campfire Mug

Misfit T-shirt Black

Misfit T-shirt Black

$20.00
Misfit T-shirt- Light Blue

Misfit T-shirt- Light Blue

$20.00

Misfit T-Shirt-Tie Dye

$30.00

Nordic Misfit T-shirt

$20.00
Oobie Goober T-Shirt (XL)

Oobie Goober T-Shirt (XL)

$20.00
Stay Puft T-Shirt

Stay Puft T-Shirt

$25.00
Stay Puft City Bonfire

Stay Puft City Bonfire

$20.00

Portable Fire Pit

STICKERS

STICKERS

$3.00+
Wild Onion Pint Glass

Wild Onion Pint Glass

$8.00

Double sided Wild Onion Brewery and Chicago Grown pint glass.

ZUH-Navy Chicago Grown

ZUH-Navy Chicago Grown

$60.00

Small Tap Handle

$35.00

Envelope Mailer

$0.58

For mailing of Stickers Only. Please include your address in the comments.

Medium Flat Rate Shipping

$16.25

This is shipping for a sweatshirt, multiple t-shirts, other items. Please include your shipping address in the instructions.

Small Flat Rate Shipping

$9.20

This is shipping for One T-Shirt Only! Please include address in instructions.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our goal is simple: to provide a quality dining and beer-drinking experience in a space that inspires.

Website

Location

22221 Pepper Rd., Lake Barrington, IL 60010

Directions

Gallery
Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets image
Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets image
Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets image
Wild Onion Brewery & Banquets image

Map
