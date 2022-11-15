A map showing the location of The Orchard Room 120 Orchard StreetView gallery

The Orchard Room 120 Orchard Street

120 Orchard Street

New York, NY 10002

Order Again

Vodka

Absolute Vodka

$12.00

Titos

$16.00

Belvedere

$17.00

Ketel 1

$17.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Rum

Meyers Rum Dark

$15.00

Sailor Jerry

$16.00

Bacardi Gold

$13.00

Bacardi Silver

$12.00

Tanduay

$12.00

Gin

House Gin

$12.00

Aviation Gin

$14.00

Hendricks

$17.00

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Tequila

Centenario Tequila

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$17.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Patron EX Anejo

$27.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Repo

$17.00

Don Julio 1942

$28.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$16.00

Crown Royale

$17.00

Woodinville Rye

$16.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$16.00

Woodford

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$17.00

Philadelphia Whiskey

$12.00

Jagermesiter

$14.00

Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Hoegaarden Wheat Beer

$7.00

White Claw

$6.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$16.00

Dissaronno

$15.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Aperol

$15.00

Campari

$15.00

Grand Mariner

$17.00

Peach Schnapps

$12.00

Specialties

Green Tea Shots

$12.00

Kamikaze

$12.00

Red Bull & Vodka

$18.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Food

Edamame

$7.00

Smashed Cucumbers

$8.00

Shrimp Siu Mai

$13.00

Pork Dumplings

$11.00

Chicken Dumplings

$12.00

Veggie Dumplings

$12.00

Scallion Pancake Panini

$13.00

Green Tea Mochi

$7.00

Mango Crepes

$9.00

Cocktails

Monkey Business

$12.00

Brown Sugar Babe

$13.00

LES Heat

$12.00

Lift Off

$12.00

Monkeying Around

$12.00

Your +1

$12.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$17.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Wine by the Glass

Cotes de Provencce Rose

$17.00

Elena Walch Pinot Grigio

$15.00Out of stock

RouteStock Chardonnay

$17.00

La Crema Sauv Blanc

$15.00

Beaurenard Cotes du Rhone

$17.00

Mas La Chevaliere Pinot Noir

$17.00

Josh Cellars Cab Sauvignon

$17.00

Jeio Prosecco

$14.00

N/A Bevs

SM Saaratoga Water Still

$7.00

SM Saratoga Water Sparkling

$7.00

LG Saratoga Water Still

$12.00

LG Saratoga Water Sparkling

$12.00

Red Bull

$6.00

SF Red Bull

$6.00

Fiji Bottle

$5.00

Bottle Menu

BTL Moet Champagne

$250.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Yellow

$300.00

BTL Absolute Vodka

$275.00

BTL Titos

$325.00

BTL Stolli

$450.00

BTL Grey Goose

$325.00

BTL Ketel One

$325.00

BTL Patron Silver

$350.00

BTL Patron Reposado

$400.00

BTL Patron EX Anejo

$500.00

BTL Casamigos Blanco

$400.00

BTL Casamigos Reposado

$425.00

BTL Don Julio Blanco

$350.00

BTL Don Julio Reposado

$400.00

BTL Don Julio 1942

$675.00

BTL Bacardi Gold

$350.00

BTL Bacardi Silver

$325.00

BTL Captain Morgan

$325.00

BTL Brugal Anejo

$400.00

BTL Aviation Gin

$325.00

BTL Hendricks

$450.00

BTL Jameson

$325.00

BTL Jack Daniels

$350.00

BTL Crown Royal

$350.00

BTL Bulleit Rye

$350.00

BTL Bulleit Bourbon

$350.00

BTL Makers Mark

$375.00

BTL Suntory Toki

$400.00

BTL JW Black

$375.00

BTL Glenfidich 12

$425.00

BTL Oban 14

$500.00

Red Bull Bucket

$22.00

Saratoga Still Bucket

$26.00

Saratoga Spark Bucket

$26.00

Jeio

$56.00

BTL Centenario

$275.00

Tequila

Banhez Mezcal

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos EX Viejo

$19.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Centenario Tequila

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Repo

$17.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$14.00

La Puritita Mezcal

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$17.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Vida del Maguey Mezcal

$15.00

Gin

Gimlet

$17.00

Aviation Gin

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Beefeater London Dry Gin

$14.00

Vodka

Absolute Vodka

$12.00

Absolute Mandarin

$13.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Titos

$14.00

Ketel 1

$15.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Rum

Mt Gay Rum

$16.00

Malibu

$13.00

Sailor Jerry

$14.00

Brugal Anejo

$15.00

Brugal Extra Dry

$15.00

Meyers Rum Dark

$15.00

Tanduey

$12.00

Whiskey

Woodinville Bourbon

$16.00

Woodinville Rye

$16.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$16.00

Bulleit Rye

$17.00

Jameson

$15.00

Jameson Orange

$15.00

Suntory Toki Whisky

$17.00

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Fireball

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$16.00

Woodford

$18.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Jim Beam

$15.00

Cognac/Scotch

Glenfiddich 12

$18.00

Glenlivet 12

$18.00

Glenmorangie

$17.00

Grand Mariner

$17.00

Hennessy

$17.00

JW Black

$18.00

JW Red

$17.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Remy Martin 1738

$28.00

Happy Hour

$6 Beer

$6.00

$7 Wine

$7.00

$8 Liquor Drinks

$8.00

4th of July

Patriotic Punch

$7.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Dog Punch Combo

$10.00

Beer Bucket 5pc

$25.00

White Claw Bucket 5pc

$30.00

$5 Beer

$5.00

ITEMS

Wrist Band Sale

$60.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

120 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

