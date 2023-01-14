Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Original Steak and Rib House 305 market place blvd

review star

No reviews yet

305 market place blvd

cartersville, GA 30121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

Water

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decafe

$3.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$6.00

Gallon Lemonade

$6.00

Appertizers

Full Loaf

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Strips

$7.50

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.00

Shrimp Jammers

$9.00

Barbeque Specialties

Pork Plate

$15.00

Sampler

$23.00

Original Potato

Seafood, Chicken and more

Grilled Bone-In Pork Chops

$17.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$3.00+

Redneck Lasagna

$3.50+

Baked Potato

$3.25

Mashed Potatoes

$3.25

Sweet Potato

$3.25

Cole Slaw

$3.00+

Baked Beans

$3.00+

Green Beans

$3.00+

Collard Greens

$3.00+

Fried Okra

$3.00+

Brunswick Stew

$3.50+

Broccoli

$3.25

Wild Rice

$3.25

Fries

$3.25

Tater Tots

$3.25

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Mountain Chicken Burger

$19.00

Wings

1/2 Dozen Wings

$8.00

Dozen Wings

$16.00

50 Wings

$65.00

100 Wings

$130.00

Desserts

Brownie

$4.00

Brownie Ala Mode

$6.00

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.00

Bulk Meats

12 Bones

$24.00

6 Bones

$12.00

Smoked Chicken

$15.00

Smoked Pork

$15.00

Beef Brisket

$17.25

Salads

Brisket Signature Salad

$14.00

Pork Signature Salad

$12.00

Salmon Signature Salad

$12.00

Shrimp Signature Salad

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Signature Salad

$15.00

Smoked Chicken Signature Salad

$12.00

Steak Signature Salad

$17.00

Brisket Caesar Salad

$14.00

Pork Caesar Salad

$12.00

Salmon Caesar Salad

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$17.00

Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Steak Caesar Salad

$17.00

House

Chardonnay

$5.00

Cabernet

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Pinot Noir

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Pink Moscato

$5.00

Champagne

Procecco

$7.00

Cosmopolitan Mimosa

$7.50

Peach Bellini Mimosa

$7.50

Watermelon Mimosa

$7.50

Cranberry Pomegranate Mimosa

$7.50

Hawaiian Mimosa

$10.00

Grand Mimosa

$10.00

Paloma Mimosa

$7.50

Apple Cider Mimosa

$7.50

Mimosa

$7.50

Takeout supplies

Cutlery Kit

$0.25

Plate

$0.25

BBQ Sauce

3 oz BBQ Sauce

$1.00

6 oz BBQ Sauce

$2.00

Pint BBQ Sauce

$5.50

Quart BBQ Sauce

$10.50

3 oz Smokey BBQ

$1.50

6 oz Smokey BBQ

$3.00

Pint Smokey BBQ

$8.00

Quart Smokey BBQ

$15.00

Seasonings

American Steak Spice

$10.00

Dressings

6oz Ranch

$2.00

Pint Ranch

$5.50

Quart Ranch

$10.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

305 market place blvd, cartersville, GA 30121

Directions

Gallery
The Original Steak and Rib House image
The Original Steak and Rib House image
The Original Steak and Rib House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sidelines Grille - Cartersville - Sidelines Cartersville
orange starNo Reviews
289 Marketplace Boulevard Cartersville, GA 30121
View restaurantnext
Reef's Fish & Chips
orange starNo Reviews
1131 N Tennessee St Cartersville, GA 30120
View restaurantnext
Modern Sports Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 122
203 S Tennesee St Cartersville, GA 30120
View restaurantnext
Marisqueria El Barro
orange starNo Reviews
212 S Tennesee St Cartersville, GA 30120
View restaurantnext
Tom’s Place - 461 Old Mill Place
orange starNo Reviews
461 Old Mill Place Cartersville, GA 30120
View restaurantnext
St Angelo's Lakepoint - 77 Old Allatoona Road Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
77 Old Allatoona Road Suite 100 Emerson, GA 30137
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in cartersville

Modern Sports Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 122
203 S Tennesee St Cartersville, GA 30120
View restaurantnext
Brown Bag Cafe
orange star5.0 • 1
5698 Highway 20, STE J Cartersville, GA 30121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near cartersville
Acworth
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Hiram
review star
No reviews yet
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston