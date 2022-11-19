The Original Arturos Pizza

- Home
5261 Buchanan Trail East
Waynesboro, PA 17268
Popular Items
Appetizers
Wings
12 Ct. Mild, Hot, BBQ, Old Bay, Garlic Parmesan. Served With Celery and Ranch Or Blue Cheese
Shrimp Basket W/ French Fries
Breaded and Battered Baby Shrimp With Crispy Fries
Wing Dings W/ French Fries
Deep Fried Breaded Wings With Crispy Fries
Chicken Tenders W/ French Fries
Deep Fried Chicken Tenders With Crispy Fries
Mozzarella Sticks (5 Pieces)
6 Ct. Cheesy Mozzarella Sticks With A Cup Of Sauce
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread W/ Cheese
Jumbo French Fries
Jumbo French Fries W/ Mozzarella Cheese
Ultimate French Fries
Crispy Fries With Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, and Ranch
Crabby Fries
Bread Sticks W/ Cheese
Served With a Cup Of Sauce
Calamari
Fried Calamari Served With a Cup Of Sauce, and a Freshly Sliced Lemon
Onion Rings
Breaded Mushrooms
Sampler
4 Ct. Onion Rings, 3 Ct. Mozzarella Sticks, 5 Ct. Breaded Mushrooms, and French Fries
Tortilla Chips and salsa
Chips Served With Salsa
Homemade Cheese Sauce
6 Wings
Dannys Special
Pizza Fries
4 Meatballs W/ Cheese
10$ Gift Card
Cup Of Ranch
Cup Of Sm Marinara
Cup Of Lg Marinara Sauce
Side of Blue Cheese
Grandioso Garlic
Boneless Wings (6)
Boneless Wings (12)
Boneless Wings (18)
8 Mini Tacos
Large Bread Roll
Kids
Salads
House Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Green Peppers, Croutons
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato, Feta Cheese
Chef Salad
House Salad With Ham, Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Hard Boiled Eggs
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons
Antipasto Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Ham, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese
Tuna Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Provolone Cheese
Chicken (Grilled or Steak Chicken) Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese
Pittsburgh Salad
Steak, Mixed Greens, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese
Danny's Salad
Grilled Salmon Salad
Salad Bar W/ Pizza
1 Trip Salad Bar
Salad Bar Only
Lunch Salad
Sm Side Salad
Soup + Salad
Dinners
Spaghetti W/ Meatballs
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread
Spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce
Spaghetti W/ Mushrooms
Spaghetti W/ Marinara Sauce
Chicken Parmigiana W/ Spaghetti
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread
Shrimp Parmigiana Over Pasta
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread
Chicken Alfredo
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread
Shrimp Alfredo
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread
Shrimp W/ Marinara Sauce
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread
Homemade Lasagna
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread
Baked Ziti
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread
Stuffed Shells
Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread
Trio
Lasagna, Stuffed Shells, Chicken Parmigiana, and Spaghetti
Shrimp Diavola
Crab Ravioli
Baked Manicotti
Steak Alfredo
Veal Parm W\ Spaghetti
Chicken Cacciatore
Seafood Arrabiata
Eggplant Parm W\ Spaghetti
Dinner Special
Desserts
Beverages
Tour Of Mexico
Taco Salad
Fried Crispy Tortilla Shell Filled With Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Mozzarella Cheese, and Sour Cream
Quesadilla
Green Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese With Sour Cream & Guacamole On The Side
Burrito
Fajita Style Steak or Chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream Topped With Cheese Sauce
Nachos
Mozzarella Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Homemade Cheese Sauce
Nachos W\
Choice of Ground Beef or Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Homemade Cheese Sauce
Mega Nachos
Ground Beef, Grilled Chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Jalapenos, Mozzarella Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Homemade Cheese Sauce
Crunchy Taco
Danny's Mexican Style Tacos
Soft Taco
Tacos
Large New York Style Round Pizzas
Medium New York Style Round Pizza
Small New York Style Round Pizzas
Sicilian Square Pizzas
Small Gourmet Pizzas
Small Arturos Special
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
Small White
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Small Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Bacon
Small Chicken BBQ
Chicken Breast and Barbeque
Small Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Sliced Tomato
Small Chicken Buffalo
Chicken Breast, Ricotta Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Small Meat Lovers
Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef
Small Greek
Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives
Small Mexicana
Ground Beef or Chopped Chicken, Chunky Salsa, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Pico De Gallo, Crispy Chips On Top
Small Crab Pizza
Small Chx Alfredo
Medium Gourmet Pizzas
Medium Arturos Special
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion
Medium White
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Medium Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Bacon
Medium Chicken BBQ
Chicken Breast and Barbeque
Medium Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Sliced Tomato
Medium Chicken Buffalo
Chicken Breast, Ricotta Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Meat Lovers
Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef
Medium Greek
Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives
Medium Mexicana
Ground Beef or Chopped Chicken, Chunky Salsa, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Pico De Gallo, Crispy Chips On Top
Medium Crab Pizza
Large Gourmet Pizzas
Calzones
Small Strombolis
Small Traditional Stromboli
Pepperoni, Ham, Mozzarella
Small Chicken Special Stromboli
Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella
Small Steak Special Stromboli
Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella
Small Sausage Special Stromboli
Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella
Small Vegetarian Stromboli
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli
Small Meat Lovers Stromboli
Small Spaghetti Stromboli (Meatsauce, Mozzarella & Meatballs)
Large Strombolis
Lg Traditional Stromboli
Pepperoni, Ham, Mozzarella
Lg Chicken Special Stromboli
Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella
Lg Steak Special Stromboli
Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella
Lg Sausage Special Stromboli
Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella
Lg Vegetarian Stromboli
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli
Lg Meat Lovers Stromboli
Lg Spaghetti Stromboli (Meatsauce, Mozzarella & Meatballs)
Baby Stromboli
Bambino
2 large 20.99
Small Cold Subs
Large Cold Subs
Small Hot Subs
Large Hot Subs
Italian Style Paninis
Philly Panini
Chopped Steak, Green Peppers, Onions, Provolone Cheese
Romano Panini
Turkey Breast, Tomato, Onions, Avocado, Provolone Cheese, Crisp Bacon
Turkey Club Panini
Turkey Breast, Crisp Bacon, Thousand Island Dressing, Provolone Cheese, Avocado, Roma Tomatoes
Grilled Steak Panini
Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Avocado
Grilled Chicken Panini
Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Avocado
Caballero Panini
Wraps
Turkey and Cheese Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or Chopped Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
Cheese Steak Wrap
Chopped Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayonnaise
Italian Wrap
Ham, Provolone Cheese, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayonnaise
Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Sandwiches
Cheeseburger Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Hawaiian Burger Sandwich
Pineapple, Barbeque Sauce, Swiss Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Pizza Burger Sandwich
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Onion
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Onion
Tuna and Cheese Sandwich
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Onion
Gyro W Fries
Burger Of The Week
Small Baked Subs
Large Baked Subs
2 Lasagna Dinners $18.99 w/ Salad and bread
Any two Spaghetti DInners $17.99 w/ Salad and bread
2 Large Pizza & 12 Wings Deal
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5261 Buchanan Trail East, Waynesboro, PA 17268