Italian
Pizza

The Original Arturos Pizza

5261 Buchanan Trail East

Waynesboro, PA 17268

Popular Items

16" Large (8 Slices)
Jumbo French Fries
Wings

Appetizers

Wings

$14.00

12 Ct. Mild, Hot, BBQ, Old Bay, Garlic Parmesan. Served With Celery and Ranch Or Blue Cheese

Shrimp Basket W/ French Fries

$8.99

Breaded and Battered Baby Shrimp With Crispy Fries

Wing Dings W/ French Fries

$8.99

Deep Fried Breaded Wings With Crispy Fries

Chicken Tenders W/ French Fries

$8.99

Deep Fried Chicken Tenders With Crispy Fries

Mozzarella Sticks (5 Pieces)

$5.99

6 Ct. Cheesy Mozzarella Sticks With A Cup Of Sauce

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Garlic Bread W/ Cheese

$3.99

Jumbo French Fries

$3.99

Jumbo French Fries W/ Mozzarella Cheese

$4.99

Ultimate French Fries

$6.99

Crispy Fries With Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, and Ranch

Crabby Fries

$9.99

Bread Sticks W/ Cheese

$6.99

Served With a Cup Of Sauce

Calamari

$9.99Out of stock

Fried Calamari Served With a Cup Of Sauce, and a Freshly Sliced Lemon

Onion Rings

$5.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.50

Sampler

$9.99

4 Ct. Onion Rings, 3 Ct. Mozzarella Sticks, 5 Ct. Breaded Mushrooms, and French Fries

Tortilla Chips and salsa

$5.99

Chips Served With Salsa

Homemade Cheese Sauce

$2.99

6 Wings

$7.99

Dannys Special

$9.99

Pizza Fries

$5.49

4 Meatballs W/ Cheese

$6.99

10$ Gift Card

$28.25

Cup Of Ranch

$0.60

Cup Of Sm Marinara

$0.60

Cup Of Lg Marinara Sauce

$1.20

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.60

Grandioso Garlic

$0.79

Boneless Wings (6)

$6.99

Boneless Wings (12)

$14.00

Boneless Wings (18)

$18.99

8 Mini Tacos

$5.25

Large Bread Roll

$1.75

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Served With French Fries and A Drink

Kids Spaghetti W/ Sauce

$5.99

Served With A Drink

Kids Chicken Tenders W/ French Fries

$5.99

Served With A Drink

Salads

House Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Green Peppers, Croutons

Greek Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato, Feta Cheese

Chef Salad

$9.99

House Salad With Ham, Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Hard Boiled Eggs

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

Antipasto Salad

$9.99

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Ham, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese

Tuna Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Provolone Cheese

Chicken (Grilled or Steak Chicken) Salad

$8.99

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese

Pittsburgh Salad

$8.99

Steak, Mixed Greens, French Fries, Mozzarella Cheese

Danny's Salad

$9.99

Grilled Salmon Salad

$9.99

Salad Bar W/ Pizza

$11.99

1 Trip Salad Bar

$5.99

Salad Bar Only

$7.99

Lunch Salad

$7.99

Sm Side Salad

$3.25

Soup + Salad

$7.99

Dinners

Spaghetti W/ Meatballs

$10.99

Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread

Spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce

$9.99

Spaghetti W/ Mushrooms

$9.99

Spaghetti W/ Marinara Sauce

$9.49

Chicken Parmigiana W/ Spaghetti

$12.99

Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread

Shrimp Parmigiana Over Pasta

$14.99

Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread

Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.99

Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread

Shrimp W/ Marinara Sauce

$14.99

Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread

Homemade Lasagna

$11.99

Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread

Baked Ziti

$11.99

Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread

Stuffed Shells

$11.99

Served With Salad and Regular or Garlic Bread

Trio

$14.99

Lasagna, Stuffed Shells, Chicken Parmigiana, and Spaghetti

Shrimp Diavola

$16.99

Crab Ravioli

$14.99

Baked Manicotti

$10.99

Steak Alfredo

$14.99

Veal Parm W\ Spaghetti

$14.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$15.99

Seafood Arrabiata

$16.99

Eggplant Parm W\ Spaghetti

$12.99

Dinner Special

$10.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.99

Cannoli Shell Filled With Decadent Cannoli Cream Topped With Chocolate Drizzle and Powdered Sugar

New York Style Cheesecake

$4.75

Cheesecake Topped With Whipped Cream, Chocolate Drizzle, and a Cherry

Fried Ice Cream

$3.75

Funnel Fries

$5.99
Chocolate Peanut Butter Layer Cake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Layer Cake

$7.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

Sweet or Unsweet Iced Tea

Coffee

$1.49

Kids Fountain Drink

20 oz Bottle

Hot Tea

$1.49

2 Liter

Aquafina bottle water

$1.25

To-Go Refill

$1.90

Kids To-Go Refill

$1.00

Tour Of Mexico

Taco Salad

$9.99

Fried Crispy Tortilla Shell Filled With Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Mozzarella Cheese, and Sour Cream

Quesadilla

$10.99

Green Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese With Sour Cream & Guacamole On The Side

Burrito

$9.99

Fajita Style Steak or Chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream Topped With Cheese Sauce

Nachos

$5.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Homemade Cheese Sauce

Nachos W\

$8.99

Choice of Ground Beef or Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Homemade Cheese Sauce

Mega Nachos

$12.50

Ground Beef, Grilled Chicken, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Jalapenos, Mozzarella Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Homemade Cheese Sauce

Crunchy Taco

$1.99

Danny's Mexican Style Tacos

$9.99

Soft Taco

$1.99

Tacos

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$13.99

Steak Fajita

$13.95

Trio Fajita

$17.99

Shrimp Fajita

$14.99

Soups

Tomato Soup

$3.49

Broccoli Soup

$3.49

Potato Soup

$3.49

Large New York Style Round Pizzas

24" Kolossal (32 Squares)

$30.00

18" X-Large (16 Slices)

$14.99

16" Large (8 Slices)

$11.99

Medium New York Style Round Pizza

14" Medium (8 Slices)

$10.99

Small New York Style Round Pizzas

12" Small

$9.99

Gluten Free Plain

$10.75

Cauliflower Crust Gluten Free

$10.75

1 Slice Cheese Pizza

$1.75

Sicilian Square Pizzas

Large Sicilian 16"

$14.00

Small Sicilian 12"

$10.00

Small Gourmet Pizzas

Small Arturos Special

$14.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

Small White

$10.99

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Small Ranch

$10.99

Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Bacon

Small Chicken BBQ

$10.99

Chicken Breast and Barbeque

Small Vegetarian

$12.79

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Sliced Tomato

Small Chicken Buffalo

$11.99

Chicken Breast, Ricotta Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Small Meat Lovers

$14.65

Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef

Small Greek

$10.99

Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives

Small Mexicana

$10.99

Ground Beef or Chopped Chicken, Chunky Salsa, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Pico De Gallo, Crispy Chips On Top

Small Crab Pizza

$16.99

Small Chx Alfredo

$16.99

Medium Gourmet Pizzas

Medium Arturos Special

$16.99

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion

Medium White

$12.99

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Medium Ranch

$12.99

Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella, Bacon

Medium Chicken BBQ

$13.99

Chicken Breast and Barbeque

Medium Vegetarian

$14.29

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Sliced Tomato

Medium Chicken Buffalo

$14.99

Chicken Breast, Ricotta Cheese, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Meat Lovers

$15.49

Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Beef

Medium Greek

$14.99

Feta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives

Medium Mexicana

$14.99

Ground Beef or Chopped Chicken, Chunky Salsa, Mozzarella Cheese, Red Onion, Pico De Gallo, Crispy Chips On Top

Medium Crab Pizza

$18.99

Large Gourmet Pizzas

Large Arturos Special

$17.99

Large white

$14.99

Large Ranch

$14.99

Large BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Large Vegetarian

$16.79

Large Chicken Buffalo

$16.99

Large Meat Lovers

$17.00

Large Greek

$15.99

Large Mexicana

$15.99

Large Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Large Crab Pizza

$20.99

Calzones

Small Regular Calzone

$9.00

Ham, Ricotta, Mozzarella

Large Calzone

$16.50

Sm Meat Lovers Calzone

$12.99

Lg Meat Lovers Calzone

$16.99

Small Strombolis

Small Traditional Stromboli

$10.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Mozzarella

Small Chicken Special Stromboli

$10.99

Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

Small Steak Special Stromboli

$10.99

Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

Small Sausage Special Stromboli

$10.99

Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella

Small Vegetarian Stromboli

$11.99

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli

Small Meat Lovers Stromboli

$11.99

Small Spaghetti Stromboli (Meatsauce, Mozzarella & Meatballs)

$11.99

Large Strombolis

Lg Traditional Stromboli

$16.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Mozzarella

Lg Chicken Special Stromboli

$17.99

Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

Lg Steak Special Stromboli

$17.99

Steak, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

Lg Sausage Special Stromboli

$17.99

Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Mozzarella

Lg Vegetarian Stromboli

$17.99

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli

Lg Meat Lovers Stromboli

$17.99

Lg Spaghetti Stromboli (Meatsauce, Mozzarella & Meatballs)

$17.99

Baby Stromboli

Baby Stromboli

$5.50

Bambino

Bambino

$4.99

2 large 20.99

1st Large Pizza

$20.99

2nd Large Pizza

Small Cold Subs

Small Ham and Cheese

$6.99

Small Salami and Cheese

$6.99

Small Turkey and Cheese

$6.99

Small Tuna

$6.99

Small Special Italian

$7.50

Small Capicola

$5.25

Large Cold Subs

Large Ham and Cheese

$8.99

Large Salami and Cheese

$8.99

Large Turkey and Cheese

$8.99

Large Tuna

$8.99

Large Special Italian

$8.99

Large Capicola

$8.99

Small Hot Subs

Small Cheese Steak

$6.99

Small Arturos Special Cheese Steak

$6.99

Small Pizza Steak

$6.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Small Pizza Burger Sub

$6.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni

Small Cheeseburger Sub

$6.99

Small Chicken Steak

$6.99

Small Chicken Pattie

$6.99

Small Grilled Vegetarian

$6.99

Large Hot Subs

Large Cheese Steak

$8.99

Large Arturos Special Cheese Steak

$8.99

Large Pizza Steak

$8.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Large Pizza Burger Sub

$8.99

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni

Large Cheeseburger Sub

$8.99

Large Chicken Steak

$8.99

Large Chicken Pattie

$8.99

Large Grilled Vegetarian

$8.99

Italian Style Paninis

Philly Panini

$10.99

Chopped Steak, Green Peppers, Onions, Provolone Cheese

Romano Panini

$10.99

Turkey Breast, Tomato, Onions, Avocado, Provolone Cheese, Crisp Bacon

Turkey Club Panini

$10.99

Turkey Breast, Crisp Bacon, Thousand Island Dressing, Provolone Cheese, Avocado, Roma Tomatoes

Grilled Steak Panini

$11.99

Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Avocado

Grilled Chicken Panini

$11.99

Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Avocado

Caballero Panini

$11.99

Wraps

Turkey and Cheese Wrap

$9.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled or Chopped Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

Cheese Steak Wrap

$9.99

Chopped Steak, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayonnaise

Italian Wrap

$9.99

Ham, Provolone Cheese, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayonnaise

Bacon Cheeseburger Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger Sandwich

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise

Hawaiian Burger Sandwich

$7.99

Pineapple, Barbeque Sauce, Swiss Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise

Pizza Burger Sandwich

$7.99

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Onion

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Onion

Tuna and Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Onion

Gyro W Fries

$8.99

Burger Of The Week

$4.99

Small Baked Subs

Small Meatball Parm

$6.99

Small Chicken Parm

$6.99

Small Sausage Parm

$6.99

Small Veal Parmesan

$6.99

Small Leave It To US

$6.99

Small Eggplant Parm

$6.99

Large Baked Subs

Large Meatball Parm

$8.99

Large Chicken Parm

$8.99

Large Sausage Parm

$8.99

Large Veal Parmesan

$8.99

Large Leave It To Us

$8.99

Large Eggplant Parm

Large Eggplant Parm

$8.99

Family Deal

Family Deal Large Cheese Pizza

$22.99

6 Wings

Breadsticks W/ Cheese

2L Soda

2 Lasagna Dinners $18.99 w/ Salad and bread

2 Homemade lasagnas

$18.99

Any two Spaghetti DInners $17.99 w/ Salad and bread

Spaghetti Meal

$17.99

2 Large Pizza & 12 Wings Deal

2 Large Pizza & 12 Wings Deal

$35.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5261 Buchanan Trail East, Waynesboro, PA 17268

Directions

Gallery
The Original Arturos Pizza image
The Original Arturos Pizza image
The Original Arturos Pizza image

