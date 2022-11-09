Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Original Chicken Box

review star

No reviews yet

10200 Mill Run Circle Unit 109

Owings Mills, MD 21117

Order Again

Chicken Combos

2 Pc Chicken Combo

2 Pc Chicken Combo

$10.89

Two pieces of our famous fried chicken served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces w/ 1 regular side, 1 regular drink and 1 Tasty Toast.

3 Pc Chicken Combo

3 Pc Chicken Combo

$11.89

Three pieces of our famous fried chicken served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces w/1 medium side, 1 medium drink and 1Tasty Toast.

4 Pc Chicken Combo

4 Pc Chicken Combo

$12.89

Four pieces of our famous fried chicken served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces w/1 medium side, 1 medium drink and 1 Tasty Toast.

Sandwiches

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo

$9.99

1 Spicy Chicken breast sandwich w/ 1 medium side, 1 medium drink and 1 tasty toast.

Classic Chicken Sandwich Combo

Classic Chicken Sandwich Combo

$9.99

1 Classic Chicken breast sandwich w/ 1 medium side, 1 medium drink and 1 tasty toast.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Spicy chicken breast on a brioche bun w/ lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickles and spicy comeback sauce.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Classic Chicken Sandwich

Classic chicken breast on a brioche bun w/ lettuce, tomato, cheese, pickles and comeback sauce.

Fish Boat

Fish Boat

$10.49

Chopped fried whiting, grilled onions and cheese served on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, and come back sauce with medium fry.

Wing Combo

4 Pc Wing Combo

4 Pc Wing Combo

$12.89

Four of our famous fried wings served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces w/1 medium side, 1 medium drink and 1 Tasty Toast.

4 Pc Wings And Fries

$10.49

2 Wings

$4.50

One Wing

$2.25

4 Wings

$9.00

3 Wings

$6.75

Tender Combos

3 Pc Tenders Combo

3 Pc Tenders Combo

$11.59

Three of our hand breaded house seasoned Chicken tenders w/ 1 medium side, 1 medium drink and 1 Tasty Toast.

5 Pc Tenders Combo

5 Pc Tenders Combo

$14.59

Five of our hand breaded house seasoned Chicken tenders w/ 1 medium side, 1 medium drink and 1 Tasty Toast.

8 Pc Tenders Meal

8 Pc Tenders Meal

$24.59

Eight of our hand breaded house seasoned Chicken tenders w/ 1 Large side and 4 Tasty Toast.

10 Pc Tenders Meal

10 Pc Tenders Meal

$29.99

Ten of our hand breaded house seasoned Chicken tenders w/ 2 Large sides and 5 Tasty Toast.

10 Pc Tenders Box

10 Pc Tenders Box

$19.59

Ten of our hand breaded house seasoned Chicken tenders.

3 Tenders

$6.75

Chicken Nuggets

8 Pc Nuggets Combo

8 Pc Nuggets Combo

$9.99

8 Tender hand battered white meat nuggets w/ 1 medium side, 1medium drink and 1 tasty toast.

12 Pc Nuggets Combo

12 Pc Nuggets Combo

$12.99

12 Tender hand battered white meat nuggets w/ 1 medium side, 1 medium drink and 1 tasty toast.

24 Pc Nuggets

24 Pc Nuggets

$15.99

24 Tender hand battered white meat nuggets.

8pc Nugget

$4.99

Party Wings

Party Wings

Party Wings

Traditional buffalo wings tossed in your choice of one of our signature sauces.

Party Wings Combo 5 Pc

Party Wings Combo 5 Pc

$9.99

Served w/ 1 medium side, 1 medium drink & 1 Tasty Toast.

Party Wings Combo 10 Pc

Party Wings Combo 10 Pc

$16.99

Served w/ 1 medium side, 1 medium drink & 1 Tasty Toast.

Family Meals

8 Pc Chicken Family Meal

8 Pc Chicken Family Meal

$25.99

Eight pieces of our famous fried chicken served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces w/ 1 Large Side and 4 Tasty Toast.

10 Pc Chicken Box

10 Pc Chicken Box

$22.99

Ten pieces of our famous fried chicken served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces.

12 Pc Chicken Family Meal

12 Pc Chicken Family Meal

$36.99

Twelve pieces of our famous fried chicken served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces w/2 Large sides and 6 Tasty Toast.

16 Pc Chicken Family Meal

16 Pc Chicken Family Meal

$44.99

Sixteen pieces of our famous fried chicken served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces w/ 3 Large sides and 8 Tasty Toast.

Seafood

Land & Sea

Land & Sea

$12.99

Two of our hand breaded house seasoned Chicken tenders & 4 golden fried shrimp w/ 1 medium side, 1 medium drink and 1 Tasty Toast.

Catfish Combo

Catfish Combo

$15.99

Southern fried catfish fillet w/ 1 medium side, 1medium drink and 1 tasty toast.

Whiting Combo

Whiting Combo

$12.99

Southern fried whiting fillet w/ 1 mediu side, 1 medium drink and 1 tasty toast.

8 Pc Shrimp Box

8 Pc Shrimp Box

$15.99

8 house seasoned hand battered fried shrimp w/ 1 medium side, 1 medium drink and 1 Tasty Toast.

12 Pc Shrimp Box

12 Pc Shrimp Box

$19.99

12 house seasoned hand battered fried shrimp w/ 1 medium side, 1 medium drink and 1 Tasty Toast.

8 Pc Shrimp

$9.99

Pc of Whiting

$3.50

Pc of Catfish

$4.00

Add a Shrimp

$1.50

Waffles

Buttermilk Waffles

Buttermilk Waffles

$4.99

Hot and fresh made to order

Blueberry Waffle

Blueberry Waffle

$5.99

Hot and fresh made to order

Chocolate Chip Waffle

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$5.99

Hot and fresh made to order

Crunchberry Waffle

Crunchberry Waffle

$5.99

Hot and fresh made to order

Waffle Combos

2 Pc Chicken & Waffle Combo

2 Pc Chicken & Waffle Combo

$11.59

Two pieces of our famous fried chicken served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces w/ a made to order Buttermilk Waffle and 1 medium drink.

3 Pc Chicken & Waffle Combo

3 Pc Chicken & Waffle Combo

$12.59

Three pieces of our famous fried chicken served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces w/ a made to order Buttermilk Waffle and 1 medium drink.

3 Pc Tender & Waffle Combo

3 Pc Tender & Waffle Combo

$14.59

Three of our hand breaded house seasoned Chicken tenders w/ a made to order Buttermilk Waffle and 1 medium drink.

4 Pc Wing & Waffle Combo

4 Pc Wing & Waffle Combo

$13.59

Four of our famous fried wings served crispy original or dipped in one of our signature sauces w/ a made to order Buttermilk Waffle and 1 medium drink.

5 Pc Tender & Waffles

$17.59

Southern Sides

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.99+

Homestyle Mac & Cheese baked fresh daily.

Bangn' Baked Beans

Bangn' Baked Beans

$3.99+

Smooth, sweet and savory house recipe

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.99+
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$3.99+
Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.79+Out of stock
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$3.99+

Kids Meal

Kids Meal Chicken Tender

Kids Meal Chicken Tender

$5.99

1 Chicken tender w/ 1 apple sauce and 1 apple juice

Kids Meal Chicken Leg

Kids Meal Chicken Leg

$5.99

1 Chicken leg w/ 1 apple sauce and 1 apple juice

Kids Meal 4 Pc Nuggets

Kids Meal 4 Pc Nuggets

$5.99

4 Chicken nuggets w/ 1 apple sauce and 1 apple juice

Kids Meal 6 Pc Nuggets

Kids Meal 6 Pc Nuggets

$7.99

6 Chicken nuggets w/ 1 apple sauce and 1 apple juice

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.49
Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$4.99
Apple Cobbler

Apple Cobbler

$4.99
Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$5.49Out of stock

Bread

Tasty Toast

Tasty Toast

$1.59

Our secret blend of butter and spices on a slice of french bread grilled to golden perfection.

Chicken by the Piece

Breast

$3.75

Wing

$2.25

Leg

$2.00

Thigh

$1.75

Extra Sauce

Bayou Blaze

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Comeback

$0.50

Golden Mustard

$0.50

Hot Honey

$0.50

Hot Honey Old Bay

$0.50

Jerk

$0.50

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Maumbo

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Tender Love

$0.50

Fountain Beverage

Fountain Sodas

Fountain Sodas

$2.59+
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.59+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.59+
Half and Half

Half and Half

$2.59+
Punch

Punch

$2.59+

A refreshing blend of fruit juices

Bottle 20oz. Beverage

Pepsi BTL

Pepsi BTL

$2.79
Diet Pepsi BTL

Diet Pepsi BTL

$2.79
Root Beer BTL

Root Beer BTL

$2.79
Ginger Ale BTL

Ginger Ale BTL

$2.79
Sierra Mist BTL

Sierra Mist BTL

$2.79
Moutain Dew BTL

Moutain Dew BTL

$2.79
Dr. Pepper BTL

Dr. Pepper BTL

$2.79
Dasani Water BTL

Dasani Water BTL

$2.79

Apple Juice

$1.79

Spindrift

$2.79

Honest Tea

$2.89

Smartwater Small

$3.50

Smartwater Large

$4.50

Organic Milk

$1.79

Aquafina BTL

$2.39

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.89
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
