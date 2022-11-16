The Original Cottage Inn William St
512 E William St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Popular Items
APPETIZERS/GLUTEN-FREE
Bruschetta
Toasted Cottage Inn bread topped with balsamic tomato concasse, asiago cheese, and basil.
Calamari Fritti
Served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Available plain, buffalo, or honey chipotle bbq.
Chicken Wings
Available plain, buffalo, or honey chipotle bbq.
Cottage Inn Cheesebread
Fresh baked bread brushed with garlic herb olive oil, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce.
Cottage Inn Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips baked with mozzarella, cheddar, black beans, and jalapeño. Topped with scallions and diced tomato. Your choice seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.
Fried Provolone
Served with marinara sauce.
Goat Cheese Dip
Served with our tri-color tortilla chips.
Hot Trio Sampler
Bruschetta, Fried Provolone, Calamari Fritti. Served with marinara sauce.
Mamma Mia Meatballs App
Homemade meatballs simmered in pomodoro sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Roasted Vegetables App
Grilled zucchini, bell pepper, red onion, yellow squash, artichoke hearts, and arugula drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar. Baked with mozzarella and goat cheese on pita bread.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Homemade spinach & artichoke dip served with tri-color tortilla chips.
Vegan Garlic Bread
Our homemade pizza bread topped with vegan mozzarella, vegan Parmesan and roasted garlic. Sprinkled with imported vegan feta. Served with homemade pizza sauce.
SALADS/SOUPS
Southwest Salad
Arugula, crisp romaine, avocado, black beans, corn, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, and cilantro, with a side of our chipotle ranch dressing. Topped Shrimp
Greek Salad
Crisp romaine tossed in our house dressing topped with Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, beets and feta cheese.
Antipasto Salad
Crisp romaine tossed in our house Italian dressing, topped with kalamata olives, cucumber, pepperoncini, cherry tomatoes, red onion, beets, Genoa salami, Capicola ham, and Provolone cheese.
Small Greek Vegan Salad
Entree Greek Vegan Salad
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, shaved Parmesan, red onion, and garlic croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing.
Blackened Salmon Caesar
Garden Salad
Small Cranberry Pecan
Crisp romaine, arugula, shaved Parmesan, dried cranberries, pecans.
VEGETARIAN MINESTRONE
SOUP OF THE DAY
COTTAGE INN CLAM CHOWDER
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
Half Rotisserie Chicken
Cooked daily in our rotisserie oven until it falls off of the bone. Choose BBQ or Lemon Pepper. Served with garlic butter broccoli and red skinned mashers.
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Served with red skinned mashers and garlic butter vegetable medley.
Seafood Trio
Scallops, shrimp, and salmon tossed in a roasted red pepper cream sauce with fettuccine pasta.
Shrimp & Scallops Portofino
Sautéed shrimp, scallops, fresh mushrooms, diced tomato, scallion, fresh parsley and basil. Tossed with spaghettini pasta in a demi glace cream sauce.
Baked Eggplant Parmesan
Crispy fried eggplant baked with homemade marinara, aged mozzarella and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheeses. Served with spaghettini pasta, tossed with garlic butter and fresh parsley.
Chicken Artichoke Pasta
Tender chicken breast sautéed with tomato, scallion, fresh mushrooms, and artichoke hearts, then tossed with fettuccine and a zesty tomato-basil cream sauce.
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken breast lightly breaded and pan fried, baked with homemade marinara, aged mozzarella and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheeses. Served with spaghettini pasta, tossed with garlic butter and fresh parsley.
Ravioli Florentine
Jumbo spinach-filled ravioli simmered with scallion and fresh mushrooms in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce.
Blackened Chicken Pasta
Blackened chicken, fresh mushrooms, scallion, roasted red pepper, and spaghettini tossed with Alfredo.
Blackened Shrimp Pasta
Blackened shrimp, fresh mushrooms, scallion, roasted red pepper, and spaghettini tossed with Alfredo.
Mamma Mia Spaghettini & Meatballs
Homemade jumbo meatballs simmered in pomodoro sauce and served atop spaghettini.
Grilled Chicken with Goat Cheese
Grilled chicken breast with fresh spinach and sun-dried tomato. Topped with mozzarella and goat cheese. Baked and served with garlic butter broccoli and red skinned mashers.
BAKED PASTA/CYO PASTA
Marinara Sauce
Tomatoes, vegetables, Italian herbs, spices.
Alfredo Sauce
Cream, garlic butter, white wine, Parmesan cheese.
Pomodoro Sauce
Tomato, basil, and garlic.
Bolognese Sauce
Ground beef, ground veal, Prosciutto, carrots, onion, tomato, cream.
Pesto Sauce
Basil, garlic, canola oil, Parmesan cheese.
Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce
Sun-dried tomato, white wine, cream, garlic, mushrooms, and scallion.
Aglio E Olio
SANDWICHES & BURGERS
Gyro Sandwich
Fresh sliced lamb gyro meat served on a grilled pita. Topped with Roma tomato, red onion, feta, arugula and a side of tzatziki sauce. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.
Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, roasted red pepper, and mozzarella on fresh Italian bread. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.
California Chicken Club Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, Cajun bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and crispy onions on a brioche bun with a side of chipotle ranch. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.
Chicken Pita
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and feta on a grilled pita. Served with a side of Italian dressing, a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.
The Original Burger*
Hand-pattied 7oz Brisket, Chuck, and Sirloin served on brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.
Western BBQ Burger *
Hand-pattied 7oz Brisket, Chuck, and Sirloin served on brioche bun with Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, Cajun bacon, melted cheddar, crispy onions, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.
Rockin' Sweet Onion Mushroom Burger*
Hand-pattied 7oz Brisket, Chuck, and Sirloin served on brioche bun with grilled onion, sautéed mushrooms, and Swiss cheese. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.
Impossible Burger
Plant-based burger that satisfies like beef without GMOs, soy, or gluten. Served with lettuce and tomato, on a brioche bun with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.
GOURMET PIZZA & BYO PIZZA
The Best Of Cottage Inn
Fresh mushrooms, Italian sausage, pepperoni, and Italian herbs.
BBQ Chicken With Cilantro
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, and cilantro.
Deluxe
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, green pepper, and fresh mushrooms.
Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple, and bacon.
Greek Pizza
Red onion, banana peppers, black olives, mozzarella, feta, and Roma tomato. Drizzled with our extra virgin olive oil and oregano.
Grilled Chicken Pizza
Pesto sauce, chicken, sun-dried tomato, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and Italian herbs.
Gyro Pizza
Brushed with olive oil, sliced gyro meat, red onion, mozzarella, Roma tomato and feta served with a side of tzatziki.
Margherita
Olive oil, roasted garlic, Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.
Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef, and bacon.
Spicy Mediterranean
Banana peppers, feta, and Italian herbs.
Pesto Primavera
Pesto sauce, broccoli, zucchini, Roma tomato, roasted red pepper, fresh spinach, and fresh mushrooms.
Pizza Florentine
Fresh spinach, sun-dried tomato, goat cheese, red onion, and mozzarella. Sprinkled with Italian herbs and finished with extra virgin olive oil.
Veggie Lovers
Broccoli, zucchini, fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, feta, fresh mushrooms and Roma tomato.
Half & Half Gourmet Pizza
BYO 10" PERS
10-inch crust made fresh daily with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce.
BYO 12" SML ROUND
12-inch crust made fresh daily, hand-tossed with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce.
BYO 14" MED ROUND
14-inch crust made fresh daily, hand-tossed with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce.
BYO 16" LRG ROUND
16-inch crust made fresh daily, hand-tossed with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce.
BYO (12"X12") HALF TRAY
The Original Cottage Inn's half tray deep dish pizza (12"x12") with our signature sesame crust made fresh daily, with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce. 8 triangle pieces.
BYO (12"X18”) FULL TRAY
The Original Cottage Inn's full tray deep dish pizza (12"x18") with our signature sesame crust made fresh daily, with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce. 8 square pieces.
VEGAN GOURMET PIZZA & BYO VEGAN PIZZA
Tuscan Vegan Pizza
Our crust with our signature pizza sauce, vegan mozzarella, fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes, pitted kalamata olives, roasted garlic, fresh basil, and Italian herbs.
Veggie Lovers Vegan
10-inch crust with our signature pizza sauce, broccoli, zucchini, fresh spinach, red peppers, vegan feta, vegan mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, and Roma tomatoes.
Pizza Florentine Vegan
our pizza crust brushed with our olive oil and topped with fresh spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, tomato sauce, vegan feta, and vegan mozzarella. Sprinkled with Italian herbs.
Margherita Vegan
10-inch crust brushed with olive oil and topped with roasted garlic, Roma tomato, vegan mozzarella, and fresh basil.
Greek Vegan Pizza
10-inch crust with our signature pizza sauce topped with red onions, banana peppers, black olives, vegan feta, vegan mozzarella, and Roma tomatoes. Drizzled with our olive oil and oregano.
Spicy Mediterranean Vegan
10-inch crust with our signature pizza sauce topped with banana peppers, vegan feta, vegan mozzarella, and Italian herbs.
Cottage Inn Vegan Pizza
10-inch crust with our signature pizza sauce, vegan feta, broccoli, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, fresh spinach, red onions, artichoke, fresh basil, and Italian herbs.
BYO VEGAN 10" PERS
10-inch vegan crust with vegan mozzarella cheese on top of our signature pizza sauce.
BYO VEGAN 12" SML ROUND
12-inch Hand-tossed vegan round with our signature pizza sauce and vegan mozzarella cheese.
BYO VEGAN 14" MED ROUND
14-inch Hand-tossed vegan round with our signature pizza sauce and vegan mozzarella cheese.
BYO VEGAN 16" LRG ROUND
16-inch Hand-tossed vegan round with our signature pizza sauce and vegan mozzarella cheese.
BYO VEGAN (12"X12") HALF TRAY
The Original Cottage Inn's half tray deep dish pizza (12"x12") with our signature sesame crust, pizza sauce, and vegan mozzarella cheese (8 triangle pieces).
BYO VEGAN (12"X18") FULL TRAY
The Original Cottage Inn's full tray deep dish pizza (12"x18") with our signature sesame crust, pizza sauce, and vegan mozzarella cheese (8 square pieces).
KID'S MENU
Kid's Pita Pizza
Cheese pita pizza with one pizza topping.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
American cheese served with french fries.
Kid's Chicken Fingers
Served with french fries.
Kid's Spaghetti With Marinara
Spaghetti noodles served with homemade marinara sauce
Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccini noodles served with Alfredo sauce
Kid's Grilled Breast Of Chicken
Grilled chicken breast served with steamed vegetables.
Sides & Add Ons
Loaf of Bread
Seasoned Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Anchovies
Red Skinned Mashers
Garlic Butter Broccoli
Garlic Butter Vegetable Medley
Side of Shrimp
Side of Salmon
Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing
Side of Ranch
16oz Homemade Ranch
32oz Homemade Ranch
Side Grilled Chicken
CI T-Shirt
CI Pint
Paper Plate
Red Pepper Packets
Parmesan Packets
Napkins
N/A BEVERAGES
Apple Juice
Barritt's Ginger Beer
Cherry Coke
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Ibc Root Beer
Mello Yello
Milk
Minute Maid Lemonade
Orange Juice
Roosroast Coffee
San Pellegrino
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Sprite
Vernors Ginger Ale
MACARONS
MINI CHEESECAKES
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
As Ann Arbor's first restaurant to ever serve pizza, we take pride in maintaining a diverse menu of Italian and Greek dishes.
512 E William St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104