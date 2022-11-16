Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Original Cottage Inn William St

review star

No reviews yet

512 E William St

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO 16" LRG ROUND
BYO 10" PERS
BYO 14" MED ROUND

APPETIZERS/GLUTEN-FREE

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$15.00

Toasted Cottage Inn bread topped with balsamic tomato concasse, asiago cheese, and basil.

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$14.00

Served with marinara sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Available plain, buffalo, or honey chipotle bbq.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Available plain, buffalo, or honey chipotle bbq.

Cottage Inn Cheesebread

Cottage Inn Cheesebread

$12.00

Fresh baked bread brushed with garlic herb olive oil, topped with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

Cottage Inn Nachos

Cottage Inn Nachos

$16.00

Homemade tortilla chips baked with mozzarella, cheddar, black beans, and jalapeño. Topped with scallions and diced tomato. Your choice seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Fried Provolone

$12.00

Served with marinara sauce.

Goat Cheese Dip

Goat Cheese Dip

$14.00

Served with our tri-color tortilla chips.

Hot Trio Sampler

Hot Trio Sampler

$17.00

Bruschetta, Fried Provolone, Calamari Fritti. Served with marinara sauce.

Mamma Mia Meatballs App

$12.00

Homemade meatballs simmered in pomodoro sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Roasted Vegetables App

Roasted Vegetables App

$14.00

Grilled zucchini, bell pepper, red onion, yellow squash, artichoke hearts, and arugula drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar. Baked with mozzarella and goat cheese on pita bread.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Homemade spinach & artichoke dip served with tri-color tortilla chips.

Vegan Garlic Bread

$14.00

Our homemade pizza bread topped with vegan mozzarella, vegan Parmesan and roasted garlic. Sprinkled with imported vegan feta. Served with homemade pizza sauce.

SALADS/SOUPS

Southwest Salad

$21.00+

Arugula, crisp romaine, avocado, black beans, corn, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, and cilantro, with a side of our chipotle ranch dressing. Topped Shrimp

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$17.00+

Crisp romaine tossed in our house dressing topped with Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, beets and feta cheese.

Antipasto Salad

$17.00

Crisp romaine tossed in our house Italian dressing, topped with kalamata olives, cucumber, pepperoncini, cherry tomatoes, red onion, beets, Genoa salami, Capicola ham, and Provolone cheese.

Small Greek Vegan Salad

$7.00

Entree Greek Vegan Salad

$17.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00+

Crisp romaine, shaved Parmesan, red onion, and garlic croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing.

Blackened Salmon Caesar

$21.00

Garden Salad

$12.00+

Small Cranberry Pecan

$7.00

Crisp romaine, arugula, shaved Parmesan, dried cranberries, pecans.

VEGETARIAN MINESTRONE

$5.00+

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00+

COTTAGE INN CLAM CHOWDER

$5.00+

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Half Rotisserie Chicken

Half Rotisserie Chicken

$17.00

Cooked daily in our rotisserie oven until it falls off of the bone. Choose BBQ or Lemon Pepper. Served with garlic butter broccoli and red skinned mashers.

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$21.00

Served with red skinned mashers and garlic butter vegetable medley.

Seafood Trio

Seafood Trio

$21.00

Scallops, shrimp, and salmon tossed in a roasted red pepper cream sauce with fettuccine pasta.

Shrimp & Scallops Portofino

$22.00

Sautéed shrimp, scallops, fresh mushrooms, diced tomato, scallion, fresh parsley and basil. Tossed with spaghettini pasta in a demi glace cream sauce.

Baked Eggplant Parmesan

Baked Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Crispy fried eggplant baked with homemade marinara, aged mozzarella and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheeses. Served with spaghettini pasta, tossed with garlic butter and fresh parsley.

Chicken Artichoke Pasta

Chicken Artichoke Pasta

$20.00

Tender chicken breast sautéed with tomato, scallion, fresh mushrooms, and artichoke hearts, then tossed with fettuccine and a zesty tomato-basil cream sauce.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Chicken breast lightly breaded and pan fried, baked with homemade marinara, aged mozzarella and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheeses. Served with spaghettini pasta, tossed with garlic butter and fresh parsley.

Ravioli Florentine

Ravioli Florentine

$19.00

Jumbo spinach-filled ravioli simmered with scallion and fresh mushrooms in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce.

Blackened Chicken Pasta

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$19.00

Blackened chicken, fresh mushrooms, scallion, roasted red pepper, and spaghettini tossed with Alfredo.

Blackened Shrimp Pasta

$21.00

Blackened shrimp, fresh mushrooms, scallion, roasted red pepper, and spaghettini tossed with Alfredo.

Mamma Mia Spaghettini & Meatballs

Mamma Mia Spaghettini & Meatballs

$18.00

Homemade jumbo meatballs simmered in pomodoro sauce and served atop spaghettini.

Grilled Chicken with Goat Cheese

Grilled Chicken with Goat Cheese

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast with fresh spinach and sun-dried tomato. Topped with mozzarella and goat cheese. Baked and served with garlic butter broccoli and red skinned mashers.

BAKED PASTA/CYO PASTA

Includes a cup of homemade soup and fresh-baked bread. Upgrade to Cranberry Pecan, Garden, or Caesar side salad for an additional $3. Please choose one option below.

Marinara Sauce

$13.00

Tomatoes, vegetables, Italian herbs, spices.

Alfredo Sauce

Alfredo Sauce

$15.00

Cream, garlic butter, white wine, Parmesan cheese.

Pomodoro Sauce

$14.00

Tomato, basil, and garlic.

Bolognese Sauce

Bolognese Sauce

$16.00

Ground beef, ground veal, Prosciutto, carrots, onion, tomato, cream.

Pesto Sauce

Pesto Sauce

$15.00

Basil, garlic, canola oil, Parmesan cheese.

Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

$15.00

Sun-dried tomato, white wine, cream, garlic, mushrooms, and scallion.

Aglio E Olio

$14.00

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

Hand-pattied 7oz burger served on brioche bun. All sandwiches served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries. Substitute sweet potato fries for an additional 1.50.

Gyro Sandwich

$15.00

Fresh sliced lamb gyro meat served on a grilled pita. Topped with Roma tomato, red onion, feta, arugula and a side of tzatziki sauce. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.

Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, roasted red pepper, and mozzarella on fresh Italian bread. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.

California Chicken Club Sandwich

California Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, Cajun bacon, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and crispy onions on a brioche bun with a side of chipotle ranch. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.

Chicken Pita

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and feta on a grilled pita. Served with a side of Italian dressing, a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.

The Original Burger*

The Original Burger*

$15.00

Hand-pattied 7oz Brisket, Chuck, and Sirloin served on brioche bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.

Western BBQ Burger *

$17.00

Hand-pattied 7oz Brisket, Chuck, and Sirloin served on brioche bun with Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, Cajun bacon, melted cheddar, crispy onions, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.

Rockin' Sweet Onion Mushroom Burger*

$17.00

Hand-pattied 7oz Brisket, Chuck, and Sirloin served on brioche bun with grilled onion, sautéed mushrooms, and Swiss cheese. Served with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Plant-based burger that satisfies like beef without GMOs, soy, or gluten. Served with lettuce and tomato, on a brioche bun with a garlic pickle and seasoned fries.

GOURMET PIZZA & BYO PIZZA

The Best Of Cottage Inn

Fresh mushrooms, Italian sausage, pepperoni, and Italian herbs.

BBQ Chicken With Cilantro

BBQ Chicken With Cilantro

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, and cilantro.

Deluxe

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onion, green pepper, and fresh mushrooms.

Hawaiian

Ham, pineapple, and bacon.

Greek Pizza

Red onion, banana peppers, black olives, mozzarella, feta, and Roma tomato. Drizzled with our extra virgin olive oil and oregano.

Grilled Chicken Pizza

Pesto sauce, chicken, sun-dried tomato, fresh mushrooms, artichoke hearts, and Italian herbs.

Gyro Pizza

Brushed with olive oil, sliced gyro meat, red onion, mozzarella, Roma tomato and feta served with a side of tzatziki.

Margherita

Margherita

Olive oil, roasted garlic, Roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.

Meat Lovers

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef, and bacon.

Spicy Mediterranean

Banana peppers, feta, and Italian herbs.

Pesto Primavera

Pesto sauce, broccoli, zucchini, Roma tomato, roasted red pepper, fresh spinach, and fresh mushrooms.

Pizza Florentine

Pizza Florentine

Fresh spinach, sun-dried tomato, goat cheese, red onion, and mozzarella. Sprinkled with Italian herbs and finished with extra virgin olive oil.

Veggie Lovers

Veggie Lovers

Broccoli, zucchini, fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, feta, fresh mushrooms and Roma tomato.

Half & Half Gourmet Pizza

$18.00+

BYO 10" PERS

$11.00

10-inch crust made fresh daily with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce.

BYO 12" SML ROUND

$14.00

12-inch crust made fresh daily, hand-tossed with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce.

BYO 14" MED ROUND

$15.00

14-inch crust made fresh daily, hand-tossed with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce.

BYO 16" LRG ROUND

$17.00

16-inch crust made fresh daily, hand-tossed with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce.

BYO (12"X12") HALF TRAY

$15.00

The Original Cottage Inn's half tray deep dish pizza (12"x12") with our signature sesame crust made fresh daily, with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce. 8 triangle pieces.

BYO (12"X18”) FULL TRAY

$17.00

The Original Cottage Inn's full tray deep dish pizza (12"x18") with our signature sesame crust made fresh daily, with Cottage Inn 3 cheese blend on top of our signature pizza sauce. 8 square pieces.

VEGAN GOURMET PIZZA & BYO VEGAN PIZZA

Tuscan Vegan Pizza

Our crust with our signature pizza sauce, vegan mozzarella, fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes, pitted kalamata olives, roasted garlic, fresh basil, and Italian herbs.

Veggie Lovers Vegan

Veggie Lovers Vegan

10-inch crust with our signature pizza sauce, broccoli, zucchini, fresh spinach, red peppers, vegan feta, vegan mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, and Roma tomatoes.

Pizza Florentine Vegan

our pizza crust brushed with our olive oil and topped with fresh spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, tomato sauce, vegan feta, and vegan mozzarella. Sprinkled with Italian herbs.

Margherita Vegan

10-inch crust brushed with olive oil and topped with roasted garlic, Roma tomato, vegan mozzarella, and fresh basil.

Greek Vegan Pizza

10-inch crust with our signature pizza sauce topped with red onions, banana peppers, black olives, vegan feta, vegan mozzarella, and Roma tomatoes. Drizzled with our olive oil and oregano.

Spicy Mediterranean Vegan

10-inch crust with our signature pizza sauce topped with banana peppers, vegan feta, vegan mozzarella, and Italian herbs.

Cottage Inn Vegan Pizza

10-inch crust with our signature pizza sauce, vegan feta, broccoli, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, fresh spinach, red onions, artichoke, fresh basil, and Italian herbs.

BYO VEGAN 10" PERS

$11.00

10-inch vegan crust with vegan mozzarella cheese on top of our signature pizza sauce.

BYO VEGAN 12" SML ROUND

$14.00

12-inch Hand-tossed vegan round with our signature pizza sauce and vegan mozzarella cheese.

BYO VEGAN 14" MED ROUND

$15.00

14-inch Hand-tossed vegan round with our signature pizza sauce and vegan mozzarella cheese.

BYO VEGAN 16" LRG ROUND

$17.00

16-inch Hand-tossed vegan round with our signature pizza sauce and vegan mozzarella cheese.

BYO VEGAN (12"X12") HALF TRAY

$15.00

The Original Cottage Inn's half tray deep dish pizza (12"x12") with our signature sesame crust, pizza sauce, and vegan mozzarella cheese (8 triangle pieces).

BYO VEGAN (12"X18") FULL TRAY

$17.00

The Original Cottage Inn's full tray deep dish pizza (12"x18") with our signature sesame crust, pizza sauce, and vegan mozzarella cheese (8 square pieces).

KID'S MENU

INCLUDES SOFT DRINK, MILK, OR JUICE. AGES 10 & UNDER

Kid's Pita Pizza

$8.00

Cheese pita pizza with one pizza topping.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American cheese served with french fries.

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Served with french fries.

Kid's Spaghetti With Marinara

$8.00

Spaghetti noodles served with homemade marinara sauce

Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.00

Fettuccini noodles served with Alfredo sauce

Kid's Grilled Breast Of Chicken

$8.00

Grilled chicken breast served with steamed vegetables.

Sides & Add Ons

Loaf of Bread

$1.00

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side of Anchovies

$2.00

Red Skinned Mashers

$5.00

Garlic Butter Broccoli

$5.00

Garlic Butter Vegetable Medley

$5.00

Side of Shrimp

$8.00

Side of Salmon

$9.00

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.55

Side of Ranch

$0.55

16oz Homemade Ranch

$4.00

32oz Homemade Ranch

$8.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$8.00

CI T-Shirt

$12.00

CI Pint

$5.00

Paper Plate

Red Pepper Packets

Parmesan Packets

Napkins

N/A BEVERAGES

Apple Juice

$3.00

Barritt's Ginger Beer

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Ibc Root Beer

$3.50

Mello Yello

$2.95

Milk

$3.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.00

Roosroast Coffee

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Lemonade

$3.50+

Sprite

$2.95

Vernors Ginger Ale

$2.95

GELATO

Gelato Cup

$5.25+

AFFOGATO

$7.00

COFFEE

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$2.50

LATTE

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

ICED LATTE

$5.00

RETAIL 1LB BAG

$20.00

CANNOLI

MINI CANNOLI

$3.00+

LARGE CANNOLI

$5.00+

MACARONS

SINGLE

$2.50

SIX PACK

$14.00

MINI CHEESECAKES

PLAIN

$9.00

STRAWBERRY

$9.00

KEY LIME

$9.00

RASPBERRY LEMON

$9.00

BQT DESSERT

Tiramisu/Individual

$7.00

Small Dessert Tower

$150.00

Large Deluxe Dessert Tower

$300.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

As Ann Arbor's first restaurant to ever serve pizza, we take pride in maintaining a diverse menu of Italian and Greek dishes.

Website

Location

512 E William St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mani Osteria & Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,688
341 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Joe's Pizza of NYC
orange starNo Reviews
1107 South University Avenue Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Isalita Cantina Mexicana
orange starNo Reviews
341 E Liberty St. Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Salads UP - Ann Arbor
orange star4.6 • 959
611 E. Liberty Street Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Wolverine Sushi Bar
orange star3.8 • 139
413 E HURON ST #C Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Tomukun Noodle Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,349
505 E. Liberty St 200 Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor

The Earle Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,931
121 W Washington St Ste 101 Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Haymaker Public House
orange star4.5 • 3,389
203 E WASHINGTON ST Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Scorchy's Burrito's - Cantina
orange star4.3 • 3,035
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Ann Arbor
orange star4.4 • 2,792
3050 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Mani Osteria & Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,688
341 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
BTB Burrito
orange star4.4 • 2,414
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ann Arbor
Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston