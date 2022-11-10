Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

The Original Crab House

743 Reviews

$$

9457 SW 56th ST

Miami, FL 33165

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Combination Platter
Conch Fritters
Homemade Lemonade

Appetizers

Maryland Crab Dip

Maryland Crab Dip

$14.00

Blue crab meat with melted cheeses and spiced to your liking!

Fried Calamari Appetizer

Fried Calamari Appetizer

$12.00

Deep fried calamari rings (flour)

Garlic shrimp appetizer

Garlic shrimp appetizer

$12.00

Half pound shrimps in homemade garlic sauce

Old Bay Shrimps Appetizer

Old Bay Shrimps Appetizer

$12.00

Half pound Shell on old bay steamed shrimp ( You peel them)

Fried Shrimp appetizer

Fried Shrimp appetizer

$12.00

Homemade butterfly breaded shrimp

Crab Cake Appetizer

Crab Cake Appetizer

$12.00

One Crab meat Cake with some slaw and remoulade sauce

Conch Fritters

Conch Fritters

$11.00

Conch, peppers, onions and lots of spices, deep fried

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00
Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$5.00
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.00
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.00+

Deep fried, Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan or plain

Salads and Soups

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine Lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons ad Caesar Dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$5.00+

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and homemade Italian dressing

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$6.00+

Our secret formula for the Best Lobster bisque. ( Feedback appreciated)

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$5.00+

Cream of clams , potatoes and rich flavor

Fish Soup

$14.00

Chupe De Pescado

$15.00

Chupe De Camarones

$16.00

Sandwiches

Mahi Mahi sandwich

$18.00+

Breaded and fried Mahi Mahi Filet with Lett Tomato onions and tartar sauce

Snapper sandwich

$18.00

Breaded and fried Snapper filet with Lett Tomato onions and tartar sauce

Po Boy fried Shrimp sandwich

$16.00+

Fried shrimp, lettuce tomato onions and remoulade sauce

Grilled CHICKEN Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Chicken breast , lett tomato onions mayo and ketchup

Ny Steak Sandwich

$18.00

8 Oz New York Steak , lettuce tomato onions mayo and ketchup

Crab Cake Sandwich

$11.00

Crab Cake Sandwich, Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and remoulade sauce, with french fries

Fried Fish Sandwich and fries

$11.00

Crab Center

Snow Crabs

Snow Crabs

$41.00+

Alaskan Snow Crab Clusters

Shellfish Platter

Shellfish Platter

$65.00

1.5 Lb Snow cluster and half pound steamed jumbo shrimp

Garlic Crabs & Parsley Potatoes

$25.00

1+ pound of cleaned Blue crabs in garlic sauce with a side of parsley potatoes

Fried Shrimp & Garlic Crabs

$29.00

Garlic blue crabs and fried shrimp

Crab Sampler

Crab Sampler

$49.00

2 Old bay steamed blue crabs, 2 garlic blue crabs and Snow crabs cluster.

Combination Platter

Combination Platter

$55.00

Snow crab cluster, Garlic Blue Crabs and half pound old bay steamed shrimps

Dungeness Crabs Cluster

Dungeness Crabs Cluster

$41.00+
Beef & Reef

Beef & Reef

$49.00

8 Oz Ny Grilled Steak, Snow Crab cluster, and 1/2 pound fried shrimp

Fish

your choice of cooking, with Fries and Coleslaw
Mahi Mahi

Mahi Mahi

$18.00

Mahi Mahi Filet cooked your favorite way, crispy fries and coleslaw

Snapper Filet

$19.00

Snapper Filet cooked your favorite way.. with crispy fries and coleslaw

Fried Whole Snapper

Fried Whole Snapper

$25.00

1.5 Lb (or larger) deep fried with crispy fries and coleslaw

Fried Dolphin Fingers

$18.00

Breaded Mahi Mahi Fingers with crispy fries and coleslaw

Grouper filet

$19.00Out of stock

Fried Whole Tilapia (mojarra)

$16.00Out of stock

Whole Fried Tilapia (Mojarra)

Shrimp

Breaded fried Shrimp

Breaded fried Shrimp

$18.00

Homemade Butterfly breaded , fries and coleslaw pair great !

Cajun Shrimp

Cajun Shrimp

$18.00

Over half pound jumbo shrimp with onions tomatoes and Cajun spices !

New Orleans Shrimp (fire spicy)

New Orleans Shrimp (fire spicy)

$18.00

Habanero based sautéed shrimp and spices that will igniteyour palate with flavor

Garlic Butter Shrimp

Garlic Butter Shrimp

$18.00

Sautéed in our famous garlic sauce

Enchilado Shrimp

Enchilado Shrimp

$18.00

More subtle tomato based Sautéed shrimp with onions, tomatoes and Chile dulce, Mild and delicious

Old Bay Steamed 1 LB Shrimp

Old Bay Steamed 1 LB Shrimp

$24.00

ONE pound of old bay steamed jumbo shrimps shell on (you peel them) Or your your pound way !!

Specialties

Fried Calamari Dinner

Fried Calamari Dinner

$15.00

Fried Calamari, fries and coleslaw dinner

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$24.00

2 crab cakes with parsley potatoes and coleslaw

Jumbo Scallops

$25.00Out of stock

Nicely seared then broiled with wine and garlic sauce.. parsley and Onions garnish Parsley potatoes and coleslaw

Frog Legs

Frog Legs

$21.00Out of stock

Fried Frog Legs with fries and coleslaw

Combos / Boils

Boils

$59.00+

DIY Crab Boil

Any DIY Selection comes with Corn and potatoes. You chose if you like it all mixed, additional items and flavor choice. Enjoy !!

Combination Platter

Combination Platter

$55.00

Snow Crab Cluster, Garlic Blue Crabs, Old bay peel steam shrimps

Beef & Reef

Beef & Reef

$49.00

8 Oz Ny Grilled Steak, Snow Crab cluster, and 1/2 pound fried shrimp

Large Captain Platter

$45.00

Land Lovers

New York Steak

$24.00
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.00+

Deep fried, Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan or plain

Grilled chicken

$16.00

Churrasco

$22.00

Baby Churrasco

$15.00

Pastas

Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Shrimp & Scallops Pasta

$21.00

Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Pasta with White cheese sauce

$9.00

Pasta with Marinana

$9.00

Pasta With pink sauce (white and marinara)

$9.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$6.00

Fish Fingers & Fries

$9.00

Fried shrimp and fries

$9.00

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00
Old Bay Fries

Old Bay Fries

$4.00

Parsley potatoes

$4.00
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$4.00
Steamed broccoli

Steamed broccoli

$4.00

Side Caesar salad

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Corn Cob Side

$3.00

Rice

$1.99

Tostones

$4.00

Desserts

Churros mixed

$7.00

Churros Plain Sugar Cinnamon

$5.00

Ny Cheesecake Plain

$5.00

Ny Cheesecake Nutella

$6.00

New York cheesecake Caramel

$6.00

Ny Chessecake Nutella Caramel

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Coke fountain

$3.00

Diet Coke fountain

$3.00

Fanta fountain

$3.00

Sprite fountain

$3.00

Raspberry tea Fountain

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Pellegrino water

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Homemade Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea Unsweetened

$2.50

Coffee Americano

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coke can

$2.00

Sprite can

$2.00

Fanta can

$3.00

Diet coke can

$2.00

Ginger Ale can

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy, or order online!!

Website

Location

9457 SW 56th ST, Miami, FL 33165

Directions

Gallery
The Original Crab House image
The Original Crab House image
The Original Crab House image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Machupicchu - Peruvian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 965
10855 SW 72nd St Miami, FL 33173
View restaurantnext
Beauty and the Butcher
orange star4.3 • 362
6901 Red Road Coral Gables, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
My Ceviche - South Miami
orange star4.1 • 1,399
5900 SW 73rd St South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Taipa Peruvian Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 477
3855 SW 137 Ave #3 Miami, FL 33175
View restaurantnext
FreshCo Fish Market & Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,087
12700 SW 122nd Ave #113 Miami, FL 33186
View restaurantnext
🔺 Redfish by Chef Adrianne - Redfish by Chef Adrianne Historical Data
orange starNo Reviews
9610 Old Cutler Road CORAL GABLES, FL 33156
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston