The Original Genos 1932 E UNIVERSITY DR
1932 E UNIVERSITY DR
Tempe, AZ 85281
Pizza
12" Pizza
12" Philly Pizza
American Cheese, Steak, Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms topped with Mozzarella Cheese
12" Meatza Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Ham, Bacon & Ground Beef
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Mild Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Onions topped with Mozzarella then drizzled with ranch
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce, White Grilled chicken, Onions topped with Mozzarella cheese then drizzle of more BBQ sauce
12" Veggie Pizza
Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes & feta cheese topped with Mozzarella cheese
12" Hawaiian Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella.
12" Extreme Cheese Pepperoni Pizza
Loaded with pepperoni, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.
12"Chicken Bacon Ranch
Diced white meat chicken, bacon, ranch, and mozzarella. AFTER IT IS CUT, DRIZZLE RANCH ON TOP
12" Workz Pizza
PEPPERONI, HAM, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS
14" Pizza
CHEESE ONLY, OR TOP IT WITH YOUR FAVORITE TOPPINGS
14" GLUTEN FREE Pizza
14" Workz Pizza
PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, HAM, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS AND GREEN PEPPERS
14" Philly Pizza
AMERICAN CHEESE, STEAK, MUSHROOMS ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE
14" Meatza Pizza
MEATLOVERS-PEPPERONI, HAM, ITALIAN SAUSGE, BACON, & GROUND BEEF
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
BUFFALO SAUCE, ONIONS, BREADED CHICKEN TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA & DRIZZLED WITH RANCH
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BABY RAY'S BBQ SAUCE, WHITE GRILLED CHICKEN, ONIONS & MOZZARELLA DRIZZLED WITH BBQ SAUCE
14" Veggie Pizza
ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, TOMATOES, FETA CHEESE & BLACK OLIVES
14" Hawaiian Pizza
PEPPERONI, HAM, PINEAPPLE & BACON WITH MOZZARELLA
14" Extreme Cheese Pepperoni Pizza
Loaded with pepperoni, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Diced white meat chicken, bacon, ranch, and mozzarella. AFTER IT IS CUT, DRIZZLE RANCH ON TOP
14" XTRA CRISPY THIN CRUST
18" Pizza
18" Workz Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella.
18" Philly Pizza
Mayo, American cheese, Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella.
18" Meatza Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef, bacon, and mozzarella.
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, onions, ranch, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. AFTER ITS BUT DRIZZLE RANCH ON TOP
18" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Diced white meat chicken, BBQ sauce, onions, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. AFTER CUT YOU DRIZZLE BBQ SAUCE ON TOP
18" Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella, and feta.
18" Hawaiian Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella.
18" Extreme Cheese Pepperoni Pizza
Loaded with pepperoni, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Diced white meat chicken, bacon, ranch, and mozzarella. AFTER IT IS CUT, DRIZZLE RANCH ON TOP
24" Pizza
24" Workz Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella.
24" Philly Pizza
Mayo, American cheese, Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella.
24" Meatza Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef, bacon, and mozzarella.
24" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, onions, ranch, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. AFTER ITS BUT DRIZZLE RANCH ON TOP
24" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Diced white meat chicken, BBQ sauce, onions, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. AFTER CUT YOU DRIZZLE BBQ SAUCE ON TOP
24" Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella, and feta.
24" Hawaiian Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella.
24" Extreme Cheese Pepperoni Pizza
Loaded with pepperoni, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.
24" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Diced white meat chicken, bacon, ranch, and mozzarella. AFTER IT IS CUT, DRIZZLE RANCH ON TOP
Cheesesteaks
Geno's Famous Philly Whole
Grilled onions and Geno's cheese sauce.
Mushroom Philly Whole
Grilled onions, mushrooms, mayo, and white American cheese.
Provolone Philly Whole
Grilled onions, green peppers, mayo, and provolone cheese.
Hoagie Philly Whole
Lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, mayo, house dressing, and white American cheese.
Pepper Philly Whole
Mild peppers, spicy cherry peppers, sweet peppers, mayo, and white American cheese.
Pizza Philly Whole
Pizza sauce, provolone, pepperoni, and Parmesan cheese.
BBQ Philly Whole
Grilled onions, BBQ sauce, and white American cheese.
Veggie Philly Whole
Grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, mayo, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house dressing.
Chicken Cheddar Ranch Philly Whole
Chicken, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese.
Fries
Fries
Buffalo Chicken Fries
FRIES, RANCH, MILD SAUCE, BREADED CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA & MORE RANCH
Greek Fries
FRIES, GREEK DRESSING, FETA, , PARM, & MOZZARELLA
Pizza Fries
FRIES, MARINARA SAUCE, PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA & PARMESAN
Cajun Fries
FRIES DUSTED WITH CAJUN SPICE
Cheese Fries
FRIES DRENCHED WITH GENOS CHEESE SAUCE
Sweet Potato Fries
Garlic Fries
FRIES SMOOTHERED WITH GARLIC & MINT
Loaded Fries
FRIES, GENOS CHEESE SAUCE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, BACON & CHIVE
Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries
FRIES, GRILLED WHITE MEAT CHICKEN, RANCH, MOZZARELLA & BACON TOPPED WITH MORE RANCH
Philly Fries
FRIES, TOPPED WITH STEAK, GRILLED ONIONS, GENOS CHEESE SAUCE & SPICY CHERRY PEPPERS
Oven Baked Subs
Chicken Bacon & Ranch Sub
Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese. Fresh baked bread daily.
Turkey & Cheese Sub
Turkey, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, and house dressing. Fresh baked bread daily.
Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese, mayo, and house dressing. Fresh baked bread daily.
Veggie Delight Sub
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and house dressing. Fresh baked bread daily.
Pizza Sub
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. Fresh baked bread daily.
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, pizza sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. Fresh baked bread daily.
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese. Fresh baked bread daily.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. Fresh baked bread daily.
Chicken Pesto Sub
White meat chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pesto, and mozzarella. Fresh baked bread daily.
Garlic Chicken Sub
Chicken, fresh garlic sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Fresh baked bread daily.
Gyro Sub
Sliced gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce. Fresh baked bread daily.
Steak Cheese & Mushroom Sub
Steak, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, mayo, and house dressing. Fresh baked bread daily.
Italian Sub
Ham, pepperoni, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, house dressing, and provolone cheese.
Half Sub & 1/2 fries
Half Baked Sub & Fries
1/2 Steak/Mushroom & Fries
1/2 Italian & Fries
1/2 Chicken,Bacon,Ranch & Fries
1/2 Turkey Cheese & Fries
1/2 Ham Cheese & Fries
1/2 Veggie Delight & Fries
1/2 Pizza Sub & Fries
1/2 Meatball & Fries
1/2 Buffalo Chicken & Fries
1/2 Chicken Parm & Fries
1/2 Chicken Pesto & Fries
1/2 Garlic Chicken & Fries
1/2 Gyro & Fries
Salads (Copy)
Caesar Salad
CROUTONS, PARMESAN CHEESE & CEASAR DRESSING
Chef Salad
HAM, TURKEY, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES, MOZZARELLA, TOMATOES, & CHEDDAR
Fajita Salad
STEAK, GRILLED GREEN PEPPERS & ONIONS, CHEDDAR & CHOICE OF DRESSING
Garden Salad
TOMATOES, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS & CHOICE OF DRESSING
Greek Salad
FETA CHEESE, TOMATOES, GREEN PEPPERS, BLACK OLIVES, ONIONS, PEPPERCHINIS
Cranberry Pecan Salad
CRANBERRIES, FETA CHEESE, TOMATOES, & PECANS CHOICE OF DRESSING
Cesar & 1/2 parm bread
Garden & 1/2 cajun bread
Cesar & 1/2 Cajun bread
Garden & 1/2 parm bread
Sides: Dressing & More (Copy)
Side Ranch
Side Marinara
Side Cheeze Wiz
Side Balsamic
Side House Dressing
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Buffalo Hot Sauce
Side Feta Greek
Side Sweet Peppers
Side Mild Peppers
Side Jalapenos
Side Pepperoncinis
Side Butter Garlic
Side Tzatziki
Side Blue Cheese
Side Cherry Peppers
Side Suicide Sauce
Side Sour Cream
Side Buffalo Sauce
Z-Sauce
Chips
Garlic Butter 2oz
Icing 2oz
Burgers (Copy)
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
GENOS Classic Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle, and yellow American cheese.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Grilled onions, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese.
Pepper Burger
Mild, spicy, and sweet peppers and white American cheese.
2 Liter Drinks
Fountain Drinks
Specialty Drinks
Glass Bottled Coke
Peace Canned Tea
Twist cap Bottled Smart Water
Monster Energy
Monster white Ultra
Yummy tummy red
Yummy tummy blue
Sport Cap Smart Water
Fanta Orange 20oz
Fanta Strawberry
Plastic Coke 20 oz
Plastic Dr Pep Cherry 20 oz
Glass Dr. Pepper
Body Armor Water
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy Pizza, Subs, Phillies, wings and amazing baked fries and so much more!!!
