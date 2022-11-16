Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Burgers

The Original Genos 1932 E UNIVERSITY DR

review star

No reviews yet

1932 E UNIVERSITY DR

Tempe, AZ 85281

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Wings (10)
14" Pizza
Chef Salad

Pizza

12" Pizza

12" Pizza

$11.99
12" Philly Pizza

12" Philly Pizza

$13.99

American Cheese, Steak, Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms topped with Mozzarella Cheese

12" Meatza Pizza

12" Meatza Pizza

$13.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Ham, Bacon & Ground Beef

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Buffalo Mild Sauce, Breaded Chicken, Onions topped with Mozzarella then drizzled with ranch

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99

BBQ Sauce, White Grilled chicken, Onions topped with Mozzarella cheese then drizzle of more BBQ sauce

12" Veggie Pizza

12" Veggie Pizza

$13.99

Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes & feta cheese topped with Mozzarella cheese

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$13.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella.

12" Extreme Cheese Pepperoni Pizza

$13.99

Loaded with pepperoni, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.

12"Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99

Diced white meat chicken, bacon, ranch, and mozzarella. AFTER IT IS CUT, DRIZZLE RANCH ON TOP

12" Workz Pizza

12" Workz Pizza

$13.99

PEPPERONI, HAM, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS

14" Pizza

14" Pizza

$12.99

CHEESE ONLY, OR TOP IT WITH YOUR FAVORITE TOPPINGS

14" GLUTEN FREE Pizza

$13.99
14" Workz Pizza

14" Workz Pizza

$16.99

PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, HAM, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS AND GREEN PEPPERS

14" Philly Pizza

14" Philly Pizza

$16.99

AMERICAN CHEESE, STEAK, MUSHROOMS ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE

14" Meatza Pizza

14" Meatza Pizza

$16.99

MEATLOVERS-PEPPERONI, HAM, ITALIAN SAUSGE, BACON, & GROUND BEEF

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

BUFFALO SAUCE, ONIONS, BREADED CHICKEN TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA & DRIZZLED WITH RANCH

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

BABY RAY'S BBQ SAUCE, WHITE GRILLED CHICKEN, ONIONS & MOZZARELLA DRIZZLED WITH BBQ SAUCE

14" Veggie Pizza

14" Veggie Pizza

$16.99

ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, TOMATOES, FETA CHEESE & BLACK OLIVES

14" Hawaiian Pizza

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

PEPPERONI, HAM, PINEAPPLE & BACON WITH MOZZARELLA

14" Extreme Cheese Pepperoni Pizza

$16.99

Loaded with pepperoni, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.99

Diced white meat chicken, bacon, ranch, and mozzarella. AFTER IT IS CUT, DRIZZLE RANCH ON TOP

14" XTRA CRISPY THIN CRUST

$15.99

18" Pizza

$16.99

18" Workz Pizza

$22.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella.

18" Philly Pizza

$22.99

Mayo, American cheese, Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella.

18" Meatza Pizza

$22.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef, bacon, and mozzarella.

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, onions, ranch, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. AFTER ITS BUT DRIZZLE RANCH ON TOP

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Diced white meat chicken, BBQ sauce, onions, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. AFTER CUT YOU DRIZZLE BBQ SAUCE ON TOP

18" Veggie Pizza

$22.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella, and feta.

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$22.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella.

18" Extreme Cheese Pepperoni Pizza

$22.99

Loaded with pepperoni, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.99

Diced white meat chicken, bacon, ranch, and mozzarella. AFTER IT IS CUT, DRIZZLE RANCH ON TOP

24" Pizza

$26.99
24" Workz Pizza

24" Workz Pizza

$32.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella.

24" Philly Pizza

24" Philly Pizza

$32.99

Mayo, American cheese, Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella.

24" Meatza Pizza

$32.99

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef, bacon, and mozzarella.

24" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$32.99

Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, onions, ranch, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. AFTER ITS BUT DRIZZLE RANCH ON TOP

24" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$32.99

Diced white meat chicken, BBQ sauce, onions, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese. AFTER CUT YOU DRIZZLE BBQ SAUCE ON TOP

24" Veggie Pizza

$32.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella, and feta.

24" Hawaiian Pizza

24" Hawaiian Pizza

$32.99

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella.

24" Extreme Cheese Pepperoni Pizza

$34.99

Loaded with pepperoni, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.

24" Chicken Bacon Ranch

24" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$32.99

Diced white meat chicken, bacon, ranch, and mozzarella. AFTER IT IS CUT, DRIZZLE RANCH ON TOP

Cheesesteaks

Geno's Famous Philly Whole

$12.99

Grilled onions and Geno's cheese sauce.

Mushroom Philly Whole

$12.99

Grilled onions, mushrooms, mayo, and white American cheese.

Provolone Philly Whole

$12.99

Grilled onions, green peppers, mayo, and provolone cheese.

Hoagie Philly Whole

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, mayo, house dressing, and white American cheese.

Pepper Philly Whole

$12.99

Mild peppers, spicy cherry peppers, sweet peppers, mayo, and white American cheese.

Pizza Philly Whole

$12.99

Pizza sauce, provolone, pepperoni, and Parmesan cheese.

BBQ Philly Whole

$12.99

Grilled onions, BBQ sauce, and white American cheese.

Veggie Philly Whole

$12.99

Grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, mayo, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house dressing.

Chicken Cheddar Ranch Philly Whole

$12.99

Chicken, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese.

Fries

Fries

$3.99
Buffalo Chicken Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$7.99

FRIES, RANCH, MILD SAUCE, BREADED CHICKEN, MOZZARELLA & MORE RANCH

Greek Fries

$6.99

FRIES, GREEK DRESSING, FETA, , PARM, & MOZZARELLA

Pizza Fries

$7.99

FRIES, MARINARA SAUCE, PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA & PARMESAN

Cajun Fries

$4.29

FRIES DUSTED WITH CAJUN SPICE

Cheese Fries

$4.99

FRIES DRENCHED WITH GENOS CHEESE SAUCE

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Garlic Fries

$6.99

FRIES SMOOTHERED WITH GARLIC & MINT

Loaded Fries

$7.99

FRIES, GENOS CHEESE SAUCE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, BACON & CHIVE

Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

$7.99

FRIES, GRILLED WHITE MEAT CHICKEN, RANCH, MOZZARELLA & BACON TOPPED WITH MORE RANCH

Philly Fries

Philly Fries

$7.99

FRIES, TOPPED WITH STEAK, GRILLED ONIONS, GENOS CHEESE SAUCE & SPICY CHERRY PEPPERS

Wings

Wings (10)

$14.99

Boneless Wings (10)

$13.99

$24.99-10 Bone in/1-Baked Fries/2 Fountain Drinks

$24.99

$19.99- 10 Boneless/1-Baked Fries-2Fountain Drink

$19.99

Oven Baked Subs

Chicken Bacon & Ranch Sub

$10.99

Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese. Fresh baked bread daily.

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Turkey, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, and house dressing. Fresh baked bread daily.

Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.99

Ham, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese, mayo, and house dressing. Fresh baked bread daily.

Veggie Delight Sub

$10.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and house dressing. Fresh baked bread daily.

Pizza Sub

$10.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. Fresh baked bread daily.

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Meatballs, pizza sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. Fresh baked bread daily.

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$10.99

Breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese. Fresh baked bread daily.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.99

Breaded chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. Fresh baked bread daily.

Chicken Pesto Sub

$10.99

White meat chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, pesto, and mozzarella. Fresh baked bread daily.

Garlic Chicken Sub

$10.99

Chicken, fresh garlic sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Fresh baked bread daily.

Gyro Sub

$10.99

Sliced gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce. Fresh baked bread daily.

Steak Cheese & Mushroom Sub

$10.99

Steak, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, mayo, and house dressing. Fresh baked bread daily.

Italian Sub

$10.99

Ham, pepperoni, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, house dressing, and provolone cheese.

Half Sub & 1/2 fries

$5.99

Half Baked Sub & Fries

1/2 Steak/Mushroom & Fries

$5.99

1/2 Italian & Fries

$5.99

1/2 Chicken,Bacon,Ranch & Fries

$5.99

1/2 Turkey Cheese & Fries

$5.99

1/2 Ham Cheese & Fries

$5.99

1/2 Veggie Delight & Fries

$5.99

1/2 Pizza Sub & Fries

$5.99

1/2 Meatball & Fries

$5.99

1/2 Buffalo Chicken & Fries

$5.99

1/2 Chicken Parm & Fries

$5.99

1/2 Chicken Pesto & Fries

$5.99

1/2 Garlic Chicken & Fries

$5.99

1/2 Gyro & Fries

$5.99

Apps

Zucchini Sticks (10)

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$6.99

Mushroom Caps (10)

$6.99

Fried Pickles Chips / Spears

$6.99

Spears or Chips- whatever is in stock

Onion Rings

$6.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.99

Salads (Copy)

Caesar Salad

$5.99

CROUTONS, PARMESAN CHEESE & CEASAR DRESSING

Chef Salad

$7.99

HAM, TURKEY, ONIONS, BLACK OLIVES, MOZZARELLA, TOMATOES, & CHEDDAR

Fajita Salad

$8.99

STEAK, GRILLED GREEN PEPPERS & ONIONS, CHEDDAR & CHOICE OF DRESSING

Garden Salad

$5.99

TOMATOES, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS & CHOICE OF DRESSING

Greek Salad

$7.99

FETA CHEESE, TOMATOES, GREEN PEPPERS, BLACK OLIVES, ONIONS, PEPPERCHINIS

Cranberry Pecan Salad

$7.99

CRANBERRIES, FETA CHEESE, TOMATOES, & PECANS CHOICE OF DRESSING

Cesar & 1/2 parm bread

$8.99

Garden & 1/2 cajun bread

$8.99

Cesar & 1/2 Cajun bread

$8.99

Garden & 1/2 parm bread

$8.99

Sides: Dressing & More (Copy)

Side Ranch

$0.99

Side Marinara

$0.99

Side Cheeze Wiz

$0.99

Side Balsamic

$0.99

Side House Dressing

$0.99

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Side Buffalo Hot Sauce

$0.99

Side Feta Greek

$0.99

Side Sweet Peppers

$0.99

Side Mild Peppers

$0.99

Side Jalapenos

$0.99

Side Pepperoncinis

$0.99

Side Butter Garlic

$0.99

Side Tzatziki

$0.99

Side Blue Cheese

$0.99

Side Cherry Peppers

$0.99

Side Suicide Sauce

$0.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.99

Z-Sauce

$0.25

Chips

$1.50

Garlic Butter 2oz

$0.99

Icing 2oz

$0.99

Geno's Stix (Copy)

Garlic Parmesan Stix

$5.99

Cajun Breadstix

$5.99

Cheesy Breadstix

$7.99

Cinnastix

$5.99

Dessert (Copy)

Brownie

$4.49

Rice Krispie Treat

$3.49

1-Choc Chunk Cookie

$1.29

1-Snickerdoodle

$1.29Out of stock

Deli Sandwiches (Copy)

Geno's Italian Sandwich

$10.99

COLD DELI SUB, PROVOLONE, HAM, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, LETTUCE, ONIONS, TOMATOES, MAYO & HOUSE DRESSING

Turkey Deli Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, house dressing, and provolone cheese.

Pitas (Copy)

Gyro Pita

$7.99

Sliced gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Pita

$7.99

Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and yellow American cheese.

Garlic Chicken Pita

$7.99

Chicken, fresh garlic sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.

Burgers (Copy)

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$7.99

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, bacon, and cheddar cheese.

GENOS Classic Burger

$7.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle, and yellow American cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.99

Grilled onions, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese.

Pepper Burger

$7.99

Mild, spicy, and sweet peppers and white American cheese.

2 Liter Drinks

Coke 2L

$3.99

Diet Coke 2L

$3.99

Sprite 2L

$3.99

Coke Zero 2L

$3.99

Cherry Coke 2L

$3.99

Barq's Root Beer 2L

$3.99

Orange Fanta 2L

$3.99

Dr. Pepper 2L

$3.99

Fresca

$3.99

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Specialty Drinks

Glass Bottled Coke

$3.49Out of stock

Peace Canned Tea

$3.00

Twist cap Bottled Smart Water

$3.00

Monster Energy

$3.00

Monster white Ultra

$3.00

Yummy tummy red

$1.50

Yummy tummy blue

$1.50

Sport Cap Smart Water

$3.50

Fanta Orange 20oz

$2.50

Fanta Strawberry

$2.50Out of stock

Plastic Coke 20 oz

$2.50

Plastic Dr Pep Cherry 20 oz

$2.50

Glass Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Body Armor Water

$3.00

Drinks

WATER

$3.50

STRAWBERRY BANANA BA

$3.50

PEACH MANGO BA

$3.50

Salad & Bread (Copy)

Garden & Bread

$5.49

Caesar & Bread

$5.49

Chef & Bread

$6.49

Greek & Bread

$6.49

Cranberry/Pecan & Bread

$6.49

Fajita & Bread

$7.49
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy Pizza, Subs, Phillies, wings and amazing baked fries and so much more!!!

Location

1932 E UNIVERSITY DR, Tempe, AZ 85281

Directions

The Original Genos image
The Original Genos image
The Original Genos image

