The Original Grand Park Cafe 1599 E 85th Ave

1599 E 85th Ave

Merrillville, IN 46410

Order Again

Egg With Meat Combos

Bacon. 2Eggs, H/B, TST

$8.99

Corned Beef Hash, 2Eggs,H/B, TST

$10.99

Country Fried Steak, 2Eggs, H/B, TST

$10.99

Gyro, 2 Eggs. H/B, TST

$9.99

Italian Sausage, 2Eggs, H/B, TST

$9.99

Liver, 2 Eggs, H/B, TST

$13.99

Porkchop, 2Eggs, H/B, TST

$13.99

Ribeye Steak, 2Eggs, H/B, TST

$14.99

Sausage Links, 2Eggs, H/B, TST

$8.99

Sausage Patties, 2Eggs, H/B, TST

$8.99

Smoked Ham, 2 Eggs, H/B, TST

$9.99

Grand Park Specials

2 Eggs, H/B, TST

$6.00

EGG SANDWHICH

$7.95

Grand Special - Ham, 2Eggs, H/B, Small B&G, TST

$10.95

Ham, two eggs, hashbrown, Small Biscuits & Gravy, Toast

Southlake Special- 2 Pancake,2Egg, 2Link,2Bacon

$9.95

2 pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 sausage links, 2 bacon strips

Omelets

Build Your Own Omelet

$8.99

Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Denver Omelet

$8.99

Feta & Spinach Omelet

$9.99

Feta Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Gyro Omelet

$8.99

Meat Omelet

$8.99

Plain Omelet

$7.99

Veggie Omelet

$8.99

Skillets

Build-Your-Own-Skillet

$8.99

Fiesta Skillet

$9.99

Southern Skillet

$9.99

Very Veggie Skillet

$9.99

Yankee Skillet

$9.99

Stacks, Waffles, French, B&Gs

B & G

$6.95+

Full Stack Pancakes

$6.95

Golden Waffle

$5.85

Grand French Toast

$6.95

Mini French Toast

$5.95

Short Stack Pancakes

$5.95

Hot Oatmeal

$4.50

BREAKFAST SIDES

1 Pancake

$1.00

2 Pancake

$2.00

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Egg

$1.39

Fruit/NutTopping

$2.49

Oatmeal

$4.95

Side Bagel

$2.95

Side Crossaint

$2.95

Side English Muffin

$2.95

Side of Bacon

$3.99

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$4.95

Side of Ham

$3.99

Side of Hashbrowns

$3.50

Side of Sausage Links

$3.95

Side of Sausage Patties

$3.95

Side Toast

$2.95

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$9.95

Burgers & Pitas

Hamburger

$11.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

Monterey Jack Burger

$11.95

Patty Melt

$11.95

Chicken Strip Pita

$11.95

Gyro Meat Pita

$11.95

Turkey Breast Pita

$11.95

Veggie Pita

$10.95

Desserts

Apple Pie

$3.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Chocolate Cake Slice

$3.00

COMP. DINNER DESSERT

Custard

$2.00

Jell-O cup

$1.50

Pecan Pie

$3.00

Pudding Cup

$1.50

Rice Pudding

$2.00

Whole Cheesecake w/o Toppings

$24.99

Whole Cheesecake with Topping

$29.99

Dinner & Seafood Entrees

1/2 Broiled Greek Skinless Chicken

$13.99

1/2 Fried Chicken Dinner

$13.99

Baby Beef Liver

$13.99

Baked Meatloaf w/Gravy

$13.99

Breaded Pork Chop

$13.99

Broiled Greek Porkchops

$18.95

Broiled Grouper

$16.99

Broiled Ocean Perch

$15.95

Broiled Stuffed Flounder

$18.99

Chicken & Jumbo Fried Shrimp Combo

$18.99

Chicken Shish-Ka-Bob

$13.99

Chicken Stir Fry

$15.99

Chop Sirloin Steak

$14.95

Corn Beef & Cabbage

$15.95

Country Fried Steak

$13.95

Dover Sole Fillets

$15.99

Fried Ocean Perch

$15.95

Full Slab RIbs

$18.99

Half Slab Ribs

$13.99

Ham + Sweet Potato

$11.00

Hot Roast w/Potato and Gravy

$13.99

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$18.99

Lemon Pepper Chicken Breast

$13.99

Lemon Pepper Porkchop

$13.99

London Broil

$16.95

Pork Tenderloin

$14.50

Porkchop & Shrimp

$18.95

Ribeye Dinner

$14.95

Ribeye Steak & Jumbo Fried Shrimp Combo

$19.95

Ribeye Stir Fry

$17.95

Salmon Steak

$16.99

Sausage + Krout

$12.00

Sauteed Lake Perch

$24.95

Shrimp Basket

$15.95

Sirloin & Shrimp

$19.95

Skirt Steak W/ Onions & Mushrooms

$15.95

Tilapia Fillets

$15.95

Vegetarian Stir Fry

$13.99

Pizza & Italiano

Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Dinner Spaghetti

$12.99

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.99

Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.99

Greek Spaghetti

$5.00+

Gyro Parm

$13.99

Homemade Lasagna

$13.99

Italian Sausage Parmesan

$14.99

Veal Parmesan

$13.99

Sandwiches & Clubs

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

BLT

$11.95+

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Fingers

$12.95

Chicken Malibu Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Ranchero Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.95

Corned Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Crab Salad Croissant

$8.00

Fried Chicken Sandwhich

$13.00

Fried Grouper Sandwich

$14.00

Gyro and Roast Beef Sandwhich

$11.95+

Ham And Cheese

$11.95+

Italian Beef

$12.50

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$12.00

Monterey Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Reuben Sandwich

$13.00

Ribeye Steak Sandwhich

$15.00

Skirt Steak Sandwich W/ Onions & Mushrooms

$14.95

Triple Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Tuna Melt

$11.95+

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.95

Turkey Breast

$12.95+

Turkey, Bacon, & Swiss

$11.95+

Sides and EXTRAS

2pc Bacon

$3.95

Add cheese

$1.00

Add Chicken

$3.95

Anchovies

$2.50

Baked Potato

$3.49

Bowl Soup

$3.49

Bread Roll

$0.50

Cottage cheese

$2.50

Cottage fries

$3.00

Cream Cheese

$0.89

Croutons

$0.69

Extra Dressing 10oz

$0.69

Extra Dressing 20 oz

$0.99

Extra Egg

$1.50

French fries

$3.49

Garlic Bread

$2.95

Greek Fries

$3.49

Greek Potatoes

$3.59

Grilled Onion

$0.89

Grilled Pepper and Onion

$1.89

Grilled Peppers

$0.89

Ham

$3.49

Hashbrowns

$3.49

Hollandaise

$1.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Olives

$1.00

Pepperoncini

$1.00

Pita Bread

$1.79

Raisins

Raw Onion

$0.25

Rice Pilaf

$3.49

Sausage

$3.49

Side Brown Gravy

Side Cabbage

$3.50

Side Coleslaw

$3.50

Side Corned Beef

$5.00

Side Gyro

$5.00

Side Liver

$6.00

Side of Chicken Breast

$5.95

Side Roast Beef

$9.00

Side Salad

$3.49

Side Sausage Gravy

$1.99+

Side Toast

$2.50

Side Turkey Breast

$5.00

Tomato Slices

$1.49

Vegatables

$3.49

Soups & Salads

Boston Crab Meat Salad

$12.99

Delicious crab meat on a bed of lettuce with chef's garnish

Bowl Chili

$5.99

Bowl Soup

$3.95

Caesar's Salad

$9.99

Fresh romaine lettuce accompanied with our creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan and Romano cheeses, tomato wedges, cucumber slices, and a hard-boiled egg

Greek Salad

$10.99

Bed of green lettuce accompanied by hardboiled eggs, Greek peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, and anchovies topped with feta cheese and choice of dressing

Julienne Salad

$12.99

Medium Soup TOGO

$5.99

Quart Soup TOGO

$9.99

SIDE SALAD

$3.49

Small soup TOGO

$3.99

Soup And Salad Combo

$8.99

Spinach Salad

$11.95

Taco Salad Bowl

$11.95

Village Salad

$12.95

Wraps

BLT Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Cesar Wrap

$11.95

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$11.85

Gyro Wrap

$11.95

Philly Wrap

$11.95

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.95

BREAKFAST

Kids One Egg Breakfast

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$5.99

Kids Pancake

$5.99

Kids Entrees

Kids Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$5.99

Kids Hamburger w/ Fries

$6.99

Kids Personal Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti w/ Sauce

$6.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1599 E 85th Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

