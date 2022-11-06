Restaurant header imageView gallery

Original Hoffbrau

review star

No reviews yet

613 W 6th St

Austin, TX 78701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Crawfish

Crawfish

$25.00

2 for 40

$40.00

Oysters

$15.00

Crawfish & Oysters

$40.00

Liquor

S. Titos

$6.93

S. Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.93

S. Espolon

$6.93

S. Sailor Jerry

$6.93

S. Tullamore Dew

$6.93

S. Jack Daniels

$6.93

S. Hendricks

$8.31

S. Jager

$6.00

S. Jager Bomb

$8.31

S. Fireball

$6.00

S. Skrewball

$6.50

S. Mimosa

$5.41

S. Rustic Red

$7.00

S. Malbec In The Day

$7.00

S. Champagne

$5.41

Beer

S. Bud Light

$4.62

S. Whiteclaw

$6.00

Merchandise

Rustic Shirt

$20.00

Rustic Hat

$20.00

Rustic Imperial Hat

$28.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

613 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
The Original Hoffbrau image
The Original Hoffbrau image

