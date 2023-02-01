The Original Hot Bagel - Chestnut Hill 695 E Chestnut Hill Rd

  • Home
HB LIGHT

Butter

$2.50

Jelly

$2.35

Butter and jelly

$3.25

Nutella

$2.50

Peanut butter

$2.50

Plain cream cheese

$3.50

Flavored cream cheese

$4.00

Low fat plain cream cheese

$3.50

Low fat flavored cream cheese

$4.00

Sliced lox

$9.50

Sliced lox and plain cc

$10.90

Marco Polo

$11.50

(Bagel with sliced lox, plain cream cheese, capers, onions and tomatoes)

HB OMELETTES

Omelette

$5.70

Cheese omelette

$6.65

Meat omelette

$7.50

Meat and cheese omelette

$8.25

Egg white omelette

$6.70

White omelette w/ cheese

$7.65

White omelette w/ meat

$8.50

White omelette w/ cheese and meat

$9.25

HB HOT BREAKFAST

Egg sandwich

$4.25

Egg and cheese

$5.00

Meat sandwich

$5.25

Meat and egg

$5.85

Meat and cheese

$6.00

Meat egg and cheese

$6.60

HB HOT CLASSIC

Meat sandwich

$6.50

Meat and egg

$7.10

Meat and cheese

$7.25

Meat egg and cheese

$7.85

HB GRILLED

Grilled cheese

$5.25

Grilled egg

$5.25

Grilled egg and cheese

$6.00

Grilled meat

$6.25

Grilled meat and egg

$6.85

Grilled meat and cheese

$7.00

Grilled meat egg and cheese

$7.60

HB HOT PLATTERS

2x Eggs and a hash brown

$5.20

2x Eggs and home fries

$7.65

2x Eggs, meat and a hash brown

$7.80

2x Eggs, meat and home fries

$10.25

2x Eggs, meat cheese and a hash brown

$8.05

2x Eggs, meat, cheese and home fries

$10.50

HB COLD CLASSIC & CLUBS

*Ham

$7.00

*Turkey

$7.00

*Santa Fe turkey

$7.00

*Cajun turkey

$7.00

*Salami

$7.00

*Bologna

$7.00

*Liverwurst

$5.75

*Pastrami

$7.00

*Roast beef

$7.00

*Corned beef

$7.00

*Pepper turkey

$7.00

*Tuna salad

$7.00

*Low fat tuna salad

$7.00

*Chicken salad

$7.00

*Low fat chicken salad

$7.00

Cheese sandwich

$4.25

B.L.T

$7.00

Egg salad

$7.00

Italian sub

$7.00

Avocado spread

$5.75

White fish salad

$7.00

Veggie good veggie

$7.00

Prosciutto and mozzarella

$7.00

Honey maple ham

$7.00

HB SALAD PLATTERS

Egg salad platter

$7.50

Chicken salad platter

$8.25

Tuna salad platter

$8.25

Low fat chicken salad platter

$8.25

Low fat tuna salad platter

$8.25

Grilled chicken salad platter

$9.00

HB BAGEL BURGERS

Beef burger

$6.50

Beef cheeseburger

$7.00

Veggie burger

$6.25

Veggie burger with cheese

$6.75

HB STEAK (FRIES)

Steak 16oz (fries)

$8.50

Cheesesteak 16oz (fries)

$9.75

Chicken steak 15oz (fries)

$8.50

Chicken cheesesteak 15OZ (fries)

$9.75

HB SPECIALS (FRIES)

Pizza bagel (special)

$6.50

Pizza bagel with pepperoni (special)

$7.00

Hot roast beef (special)

$9.75

Beef gravy and coleslaw

Hot turkey (special)

$9.75

Turkey gravy and coleslaw

Reuben corned beef (special)

$9.75

Swiss cheese, russian dressing and sauerkraut

Reuben pastrami (special)

$9.75

Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and sauerkraut

The best (special)

$9.75

Turkey, tomatoes, honey mustard and melted American cheese

Chicken salad melted (special)

$9.75

Choose your favorite cheese

Tuna salad melted (special)

$9.75

Choose your favorite cheese

Deluxe burger (special)

$9.75

Beef cheeseburger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and bacon

Mayis ham it up (special)

$9.75

Melted swiss cheese with lettuce, tomatoes and honey mustard

Show off (special)

$11.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, melted mozzarella and mayo

Juanse chicken cuban (special)

$11.00

Grilled chicken, melted swiss cheese, ham, mayo lettuce, onions and tomatoes

HB FRIES

Hash brown

$1.55

French fries

$4.25

Cheese fries

$4.75

Home fries

$5.00

HB SIDES

Side of bacon

$3.75

Side of turkey bacon

$3.75

Side of sausage

$3.75

Side of turkey sausage

$3.75

Side of ham

$3.75

Side of taylor ham

$3.75

Side of scrapple

$3.75

HB BAGELS & BREADS

Single bagel

$1.35

Half dozen bagels

$7.50

Dozen bagels

$15.00

Dozen mini bagels

$13.00

(Order ahead of time 1 week)

Express pack

$28.00

(13 bagels, one plain cream cheese cub and a flavored cream cheese tub)

1 Dozen bagels tray

$20.00

HB CREAM CHEESES & BUTTER TUBS

1 Pound of flavored cream cheese

$11.50

1 Pound of plain cream cheese

$10.50

1/2 Pound of flavored cream cheese

$6.50

1/2 Pound of plain cream cheese

$6.00

1/4 Pound of flavored cream cheese

$3.25

1/4 Pound of plain cream cheese

$3.00

1/4 Pound of butter

$2.00

1/2 Pound of butter

$5.25

1 Pound of butter

$10.00

HB SALADS & SLICED LOX TUB

Chicken salad (1/2 pound)

$8.50

Tuna salad (1/2 pound)

$8.50

Low fat chicken salad (1/2 pound)

$8.50

Low fat tuna salad (1/2 pound)

$8.50

Egg salad (1/2 pound)

$8.00

Chicken salad (1 pound)

$18.00

Tuna salad (1 pound)

$18.00

Low fat chicken salad (1 Pound)

$18.00

Low fat tuna salad (1 pound)

$18.00

Egg salad (1 pound)

$17.50

White fish salad (1/2 pound)

$8.50

White fish salad (1 pound)

$18.00

Sliced lox (1/2 pound)

$24.00

Sliced lox (1 pound)

$45.00

HB CATERING

Fruit tray

$65.00

1 Gallon of coffee

$20.00

HB COFFEE & TEA

Cold brew iced coffee

$3.55

Large cold brew iced coffee

Medium hot coffee

$2.15

Large hot coffee

$2.30

Medium hot tea

$2.15

Large hot tea

$2.30

1 Gallon of coffee

$20.00

BEVERAGES

Snapple

$2.25

Nantucket

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.25

Chocolate milk (Hy-point)

$2.25

Whole milk (hy-point)

$2.25

Yohoo

$2.25

Strawberry nesquik

$2.25

Chocolate nesquik

$2.25

Dasani water

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Fanta

$2.25

Red bull

$3.00

Monster

$3.00

Coca cola

$2.25

Diet coke

$2.25

Dr pepper

$2.25

Diet Dr pepper

$2.25

Orange juice

$2.25

Apple juice

$2.25

Cranberry apple raspberry

$2.25

Vitamin water

$2.25

Smart water 1L

$3.00

Medium fountain drink

$2.00

Large fountain drink

$2.50

MISCELLANEOUS

Chips

$2.25

Danish

$2.50

Side of spread

$0.75

Croissant

$2.50

Tray

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Original Hot Bagels we make our bagels daily from scratch. We strive to always provide fresh-made and high-quality products. Our team works hard every day because we want our customers to feel happy and at home.

Location

695 E Chestnut Hill Rd, Newark, DE 19713

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

