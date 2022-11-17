Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

The Original Pancake House Birmingham

512 Reviews

$$

33703 Woodward Ave

Birmingham, MI 48009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon
Home Fries
Bacon and Eggs

Buttermilk

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.50

Buttermilk pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Buttermilk Pancakes - Half

$4.90

Plastic Ware

Blueberry

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.40

Blueberry pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Blueberry Pancakes - Half

$5.45

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.40

Chocolate chip pancakes, served with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Chocolate Chip Pancakes - Half

$5.45

Bacon

Bacon Pancakes

$9.60

Bacon pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Bacon Pancakes - Half

$5.60

Pecan

Pecan Pancakes

$9.60

Pecan pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Pecan Pancakes - Half

$5.60

Plastic Ware

Banana

Banana Pancakes

$9.40

Banana pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Banana Pancakes - Half

$5.45

Buckwheat

Buckwheat Pancakes

$8.50

Buckwheat pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Buckwheat Pancakes - Half

$4.90

Buckwheat Pancake - Single

$1.65

Silver Dollar

$5 Silver Dollar

$4.75

$10 Silver Dollar

$7.75

$15 Silver Dollar

$9.70

French Toast

French Toast

$9.85

Challah bread battered in our special recipe, dusted with powdered sugar and served with whipped butter and syrup

French Toast - Half

$6.15

3 half pieces of Challah bread battered in our special recipe, dusted with powdered sugar and served with whipped butter and syrup

Plastic Ware

49'er

49'ers Flap Jacks

$10.05

Junior Plate

Junior Bacon

$7.05

3 Buttermilk pancakes served with 2 slices of bacon

Junior Sausage Link

$6.40

3 Buttermilk pancakes served with 2 link sausages

Junior Turkey Link

$6.40

3 Buttermilk pancakes served with 2 turkey links

Junior Sausage Patty

$6.40

3 Buttermilk pancakes served with 1 sausage patty

Junior Egg

$6.40

3 Buttermilk pancakes served with 1 egg

Pigs

Pigs in a Blanket

$9.75

Link sausages rolled in buttermilk pancakes cakes topped with powdered sugar and served with whipped butter and syrup

Pumpkin

Pumpkin Pancakes

$9.60

Pumpkin Pancakes - Half

$5.60

Specialties of the House

Big Apple

$12.10

An oven baked pancake baked with fresh apples and pure cinnamon sugar glaze

Dutch Baby

$10.80

An oven baked pancake served with lemons and powdered

Garden Dutch Baby

$12.10

Oven baked with broccoli, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and topped with Gouda cheese

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$11.55

Oven baked blend of corned beef, potatoes & onions, topped with 2 eggs

Big Apple Supreme

$14.50

Dutch Treat

$12.10

Santa Fe Garden

$12.10

Our oven baked zesty southwest garden with medley of fresh onion, cilantro, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers, topped with pepper jack cheese

Corned Beef Hash

$6.95

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs - Single

$10.30

Plastic Ware

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.05

Omelette

Vegetarian Omelette

$12.45

Broccoli, onion, tomato, mushrooms and green pepper with Swiss or cheddar cheese

Western Omelette

$12.45

Ham, onion and green pepper with Swiss or cheddar cheese

Spinach Omelette

$12.45

fresh spinach with Swiss or cheddar cheese

Sante Fe Omlette

$12.45

Our oven baked zesty southwest omelette with medley of fresh onion, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and pepper jack cheese

Turkey Sausage Omelette

$12.45

Ground turkey sausage with Swiss or cheddar cheese

Bacon Omelette

$12.45

Bacon bits with Swiss or cheddar cheese

Broccoli Omelette

$12.45

Chopped broccoli with Swiss or cheddar cheese

Sausage Omelette

$12.45

Ground sausage with Swiss or cheddar chese

Corned Beef Omelette

$12.45

Ham Omelette

$12.45

Pieces of ham with Swiss and cheddar

Meat Lovers Omelette

$14.25

Mushroom Omelette

$12.45

Served with sliced mushrooms in a Sherry wine sauce

Cheese Omelette

$11.40

A choice of Swiss or cheddar cheese

Omelette

$9.85

Plastic Ware

Eggs

Eggs

$3.10

2 x 4

$8.20

2 eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes

Plastic Ware

Eggs & Toast

$5.80

Eggs & Bagel

$5.80

Egg & Bagel - Single

$4.80

Eggs & Bagel

$6.25Out of stock

Eggs Michael

$12.05

English muffin, sausage patties, poached eggs topped with our mushroom Sherry sauce, served with potato pancakes

Bacon and Eggs

$10.75

4 slices of our special recipe bacon with two eggs any style with 3 buttermilk pancakes

Turkey Link & Eggs

$10.10

4 turkey links and 2 eggs any style with 3 buttermilk pancakes

Sausage Patties & Eggs

$10.10

2 sausage patties and 2 eggs any style with 3 buttermilk pancakes

Link Sausage & Eggs

$10.10

4 sausage links and 2 eggs any style with 3 buttermilk pancakes

Diced Ham & Eggs

$10.20

Diced ham cooked in 3 scrambled eggs with 3 buttermilk pancakes

Ham & Eggs

$10.10

A slice of ham and 2 eggs any style with 3 buttermilk pancakes

Bacon Lovers

$15.50

7 slices of our special recipe bacon, 4 extra large eggs cooked any style with 4 buttermilk pancakes

Canadian Bacon & Eggs

$10.10

2 slices of Canadian bacon and 2 eggs any style with 3 buttermilk pancakes

Canadian Bacon & Eggs - Single

$8.85

Waffles

Golden Waffle

$8.85

Apple Waffle

$9.60

Apples baked inside and seasoned with cinnamon sugar and topped with powdered sugar

Bacon Waffle

$9.75

Chopped bacon baked inside

Blueberry Waffle

$9.60

Blueberries baked inside and topped with powdered sugar

Pecan Waffle

$10.05

Pecans baked inside and topped with powdered sugar

Fresh Strawberry Waffle

$11.35Out of stock

Strawberry Waffle

$11.00

Fresh frozen strawberries topped with real whipped cream and powdered sugar

Plastic Ware

Crepes

Cherry Crepes

$10.45

3 Montmorency cherries tempered with Danish Kijafa wine, topped with real whipped cream and powdered sugar on top

Continental Crepes

$10.45

3 Crepes rolled with real sour cream and Triple Sec

French Crepes

$10.45

3 Fresh frozen strawberries crepes and topped with real whipped cream and powdered sugar on top

Peach Crepes

$10.45

3 Peach crepes filled and topped with real whipped cream and powdered sugar

Shell Crepes

$9.50

3 Crepes rolled and topped with powdered sugar

Plastic Ware

Spinach Crepes

$11.05

2 Large crepes filled with sautéed spinach and gouda cheese, served with mushroom Sherry sauce

Meat

Bacon

$5.05

3 slices

Sausage Links

$4.80

4 links

Sausage Patties

$4.80

2 patties

Turkey Links

$4.80

4 links

Ham

$4.80

1 slice

Home Fries

Home Fries

$3.95

Seasoned shredded potatoes

Plastic Ware

Toast

Whole Wheat Toast

$3.05

White Toast

$3.05

Rye Toast

$3.05

Bagel

$3.05

English Muffin

$3.05

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.75

Fruit

Frozen Strawberries - Lrg

$3.95

Frozen Strawberries

$2.45

Frozen Strawberries and Cream

$3.70

Banana & Strawberries

$3.80

Misc Items

Blueberry Compote - Add

$0.99

Cherry Sauce - Add

$1.70

Chocolate Syrup - Add

$1.15

Mushroom Sauce - Add

$1.60

Peach Sauce

$1.70

Raspberry Sauce

$1.70Out of stock

Tropical Syrup - Add

$0.99

Apple Syrup - Add

$0.99

Applesauce - Add

$1.20

Chocolate Chips - Add

$1.45

Sour Cream - Add

$0.99

Cream Cheese - Add

$0.95

Vanilla Ice Cream - Add

$3.25

Pecans

$1.45

Raisins - Add

$0.95

Salsa - Add

$0.95

Whipped Cream - Add

$1.35

Cinnamon Ice Cream - Add

$3.25

Coffee and Tea

Coffee

$3.15

Decaf Coffee

$3.15

Hot Chocolate

$3.15

Hot Tea

$3.15

Beverage

Chocolate Milk

$2.65

Chocolate Milk - Large

$3.05

Arnold Palmer

$3.15

Lemonade

$3.15

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.15

Juice

Apple Juice - Large

$3.40

Tomato Juice - Large

$3.40

Orange Juice - Large

$4.45

Cranberry Juice - Large

$3.40

Orange Juice

$3.80

Retail

OPH Coffee - Retail

$7.19

OPH Diet Syrup - Retail

$3.59Out of stock

Breakfast for 4

$35.00

*This item requires 2 hour notice* Your cook, our food. Come pick up a "Breakfast for 4" and enjoy an Original Pancake House meal in the comfort of your own home! *1lb. bacon *20oz. home fries *32oz. buttermilk batter *8 extra large eggs *12oz of our syrup *8oz of our butter Limited quantities daily.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come get some hot cakes!

Website

Location

33703 Woodward Ave, Birmingham, MI 48009

Directions

Gallery
The Original Pancake House image
The Original Pancake House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crispelli's Bakery
orange star4.7 • 566
931 North Main St Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
O.W.L.
orange starNo Reviews
27302 Woodward Ave Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
The Original Pancake House - Southfield
orange star4.2 • 354
19355 W 10 Mile Rd Southfield, MI 48075
View restaurantnext
Chick'nCone Madison Heights
orange star4.5 • 8
361 A W 14 Mile Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
Family Table Cafe
orange star4.6 • 463
3343 Auburn Rd Auburn Hills, MI 48326
View restaurantnext
Little Icy’s Luncheonette - 18445 Scarsdale St.
orange starNo Reviews
18445 Scarsdale St. Detroit, MI 48223
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Birmingham

California Roll Sushi
orange star4.6 • 1,492
33757 Woodward Avenue Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Hunter House Hamburgers
orange star4.2 • 763
35075 Woodward Avenue Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Mad Hatter Bistro - Birmingham
orange star4.3 • 699
185 N Old Woodward Ave Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
7Greens - Birmingham
orange star4.6 • 529
344 Hamilton Row Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Eli Tea Bar
orange star4.4 • 483
108 S Old Woodward Ave Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Birmingham
orange star4.6 • 62
270 W. Maple RD Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Birmingham
Bloomfield Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Southfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston