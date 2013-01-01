Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

The Original Pancake House of Champaign, Illinois

419 Reviews

$$

1909 W Springfield Ave

Champaign, IL 61821

Popular Items

Thick Sliced Bacon
Farmers Scramble
Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

Coffee

Regular Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Juice

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.50+

Apple Juice

$3.75+

Tomato Juice

$3.75+

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75+

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50+

2% Milk

$3.25+

Skim Milk

$3.50+

Soft Drinks

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Coke

Coke

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50

Water

Tea (hot or iced)

Iced Tea

$3.50

Black Tea

$3.50

Green Tea

$3.50

Earl Grey Tea

$3.50

Decaf Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

Topped with whipped cream.
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Bacon & Eggs

Four thick slices of bacon and two large fresh eggs, served any style. Served with 3 Buttermilk Pancakes..

Bacon & Scrambled Eggs

$14.25+

Four thick slices of bacon and two large scrambled eggs.

Bacon & Over-Easy Eggs

Bacon & Over-Easy Eggs

$14.25+

Four thick slices of bacon and two large fresh over-easy eggs.

Bacon & Over-Medium Eggs

$14.25+

Four thick slices of bacon and two large over-medium eggs.

Bacon & Poached Eggs

$14.25+

Four thick slices of bacon and two large poached eggs.

Bacon & Over-Hard Eggs

$14.25+

Four thick slices of bacon and two large fresh over-hard eggs.

Bacon & Egg Whites

$15.25+

Four thick slices of bacon and two egg whites.

Bacon & Sunny-Side Up Eggs

$14.25+

Four thick slices of bacon and two large sunny-side up eggs.

Bacon & Over-Medium-Well Eggs

$14.25+

Four thick slices of bacon and two large over-medium-well eggs.

Bacon & Hard-Boiled Eggs

$14.25+

Four thick slices of bacon and two large hard-boiled eggs.

Bacon & Over-Well Eggs

$14.25+

Four thick slices of bacon and two large over-well eggs.

Bacon & Basted Eggs

$14.25+

Four thick slices of bacon and two large basted eggs.

Sausage Links & Eggs

Two sausage links and two large fresh eggs, any style.

Sausage Links & Scrambled Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage links and two large scrambled eggs.

Sausage Links & Over-Easy Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage links and two large over-easy eggs.

Sausage Links & Over-Medium Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage links and two large over-medium.

Sausage Links & Poached Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage links and two large poached eggs.

Sausage Links & Over-Hard Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage links and two large over-hard eggs.

Sausage Links & Egg Whites

$13.50+

Two sausage links and two egg whites.

Sausage Links & Sunny-Side Up Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage links and two large sunny-side up eggs.

Sausage Links & Over-Medium-Well Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage links and two large over-medium-well eggs.

Sausage Links & Hard-Boiled Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage links and two large hard-boiled eggs.

Sausage Links & Over-Well Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage links and two large over-well eggs.

Sausage Links & Basted Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage links and two large fresh basted eggs.

Hashbrowns (shredded) & Eggs

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Hashbrowns (shredded) & Scrambled Eggs

$12.00+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Hashbrowns (shredded) & Over-Easy Eggs

$12.00+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Hashbrowns (shredded) & Over-Medium Eggs

$12.00+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Hashbrowns (shredded) & Poached Eggs

$12.00+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Hashbrowns (shredded) & Over-Hard Eggs

$12.00+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Hashbrowns (shredded) & Egg Whites

$13.00+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Hashbrowns (shredded) & Sunny-Side Up Eggs

$12.00+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Hashbrowns (shredded) & Over-Medium-Well Eggs

$12.00+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Hashbrowns (shredded) & Hard-Boiled Eggs

$12.00+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Hashbrowns (shredded) & Over-Well Eggs

$12.00+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Hashbrowns (shredded) & Basted Eggs

$12.00+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Sausage Patties & Eggs

Two sausage patties and two large fresh eggs, any style.

Sausage Patties & Scrambled Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage patties and two large scrambled eggs.

Sausage Patties & Over-Easy Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage patties and two over-easy.

Sausage Patties & Over-Medium Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage patties and two over-medium.

Sausage Patties & Poached Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage patties and two large poached eggs.

Sausage Patties & Over-Hard Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage patties and two over-hard eggs.

Sausage Patties & Egg Whites

$13.50+

Two sausage patties and two egg whites.

Sausage Patties & Sunny-Side Up Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage patties and two large sunny-side up. eggs.

Sausage Patties & Over-Medium-Well Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage patties and two over-medium-well.

Sausage Patties & Hard-Boiled Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage patties and two hard-boiled eggs.

Sausage Patties & Over-Well Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage patties and two over-well.

Sausage Patties & Basted Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage patties and two large basted eggs.

Diced Ham & Eggs

Three eggs lightly scrambled with diced, sugar-cured, hickory-smoked ham.

Diced Ham & Scrambled Eggs

$12.50+

Three eggs lightly scrambled with diced, sugar-cured, hickory-smoked ham.

Diced Ham & Egg Whites

$13.50+

Three egg whites lightly scrambled with diced, sugar-cured, hickory-smoked ham.

Turkey Links & Eggs

Two sausage links and two large fresh eggs, any style.

Turkey Links & Scrambled Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage links and two large scrambled eggs.

Turkey Links & Over-Easy Eggs

Turkey Links & Over-Easy Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage links and two large over-easy eggs.

Turkey Links & Over-Medium Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage links and two large over-medium.

Turkey Links & Poached Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage links and two large poached eggs.

Turkey Links & Over-Hard Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage links and two large over-hard eggs.

Turkey Links & Egg Whites

$11.25+

Two sausage links and two egg whites.

Turkey Links & Sunny-Side Up Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage links and two large sunny-side up eggs.

Turkey Links & Over-Medium-Well Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage links and two large over-medium-well eggs.

Turkey Links & Hard-Boiled Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage links and two large hard-boiled eggs.

Turkey Links & Over-Well Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage links and two large over-well eggs.

Turkey Links & Basted Eggs

$12.50+

Two sausage links and two large fresh basted eggs.

Hickory Smoked Ham & Eggs

A thick slice of hickory-smoked ham and two large fresh eggs, any style.

Hickory Smoked Ham & Scrambled Eggs

$12.50

A thick slice of hickory-smoked ham and two large scrambled eggs.

Hickory Smoked Ham & Over-Easy Eggs

$12.50

A thick slice of hickory-smoked ham and two large over-easy eggs.

Hickory Smoked Ham & Over-Medium Eggs

$12.50

Hickory Smoked Ham & Poached Eggs

$12.50

Hickory Smoked Ham & Over-Hard Eggs

$12.50

A thick slice of hickory-smoked ham and two large over-hard eggs.

Hickory Smoked Ham & Egg Whites

$13.50

A thick slice of hickory-smoked ham and two egg whites.

Hickory Smoked Ham & Sunny-Side Up Eggs

$12.50

Hickory Smoked Ham & Over-Medium-Well Eggs

$12.50

A thick slice of hickory-smoked ham and two large over-medium-well eggs.

Hickory Smoked Ham & Hard-Boiled Eggs

$12.50

A thick slice of hickory-smoked ham and two hard-boiled eggs.

Hickory Smoked Ham & Over-Well Eggs

$12.50

A thick slice of hickory-smoked ham and two large over-well eggs.

Hickory Smoked Ham & Basted Eggs

$12.50

A thick slice of hickory-smoked ham and two large fresh eggs, any style.

Canadian Bacon & Eggs

Four slices of Canadian bacon and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Canadian Bacon & Scrambled Eggs

$14.00+

Four slices of Canadian bacon and two large scrambled eggs.

Canadian Bacon & Over-Easy Eggs

$14.00+

Four slices of Canadian bacon and two large over-easy eggs.

Canadian Bacon & Over-Medium Eggs

$14.00+

Four slices of Canadian bacon and two large over-medium eggs.

Canadian Bacon & Poached Eggs

$14.00+

Four slices of Canadian bacon and two large poached eggs.

Canadian Bacon & Over-Hard Eggs

$14.00+

Four slices of Canadian bacon and two large over-hard eggs.

Canadian Bacon & Egg Whites

$11.75+

Four slices of Canadian bacon and two large basted eggs.

Canadian Bacon & Sunny-Side Up Eggs

$14.00+

Four slices of Canadian bacon and two sunny-side up fresh eggs.

Canadian Bacon & Over-Medium-Well Eggs

$14.00+

Four slices of Canadian bacon and two large over-medium-well eggs.

Canadian Bacon & Hard-Boiled Eggs

$14.00+

Four slices of Canadian bacon and two large hard-boiled eggs.

Canadian Bacon & Over-Well Eggs

$14.00+

Four slices of Canadian bacon and two large over-well eggs.

Canadian Bacon & Basted Eggs

$14.00+

Four slices of Canadian bacon and two large basted eggs.

Home Fried Potatoes & Eggs

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Home Fried Potatoes & Scrambled Eggs

$11.75+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Home Fried Potatoes & Over-Easy Eggs

$11.75+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Home Fried Potatoes & Over-Medium Eggs

$11.75+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Home Fried Potatoes & Poached Eggs

$11.75+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Home Fried Potatoes & Over-Hard Eggs

$11.75+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Home Fried Potatoes & Egg Whites

$10.25+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Home Fried Potatoes & Sunny-Side Up Eggs

$11.75+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Home Fried Potatoes & Over-Medium-Well Eggs

$11.75+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Home Fried Potatoes & Hard-Boiled Eggs

$11.75+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Home Fried Potatoes & Over-Well Eggs

$11.75+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Home Fried Potatoes & Basted Eggs

$11.75+

Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

Hash & Scrambled Eggs

$15.00

Hash & Over- Easy Eggs

$15.00

Hash & Over-Medium Eggs

$15.00

Hash & Poached Eggs

$15.00

Hash & Over-Hard Eggs

$15.00

Hash & Egg Whites

$16.00

Hash & Sunny-Side Up Eggs

$15.00

Hash & Over-Medium-Well Eggs

$15.00

Hash & Hard-Boiled Eggs

$15.00

Hash & Over-Well Eggs

$15.00

Hash & Basted Eggs

$15.00

Meat

Thick Sliced Bacon

$6.75+

Link Sausage

$5.50+

Patty Sausage

$5.50+

Turkey Links

$5.50+

Corned Beef Hash

$7.00

Canadian Bacon

$6.50+

Hickory Smoked Ham

$5.50

Eggs

Scrambled Eggs

$2.75+

Over-Easy Eggs

$2.75+

Over-Medium Eggs

$2.75+

Poached Eggs

$2.75+

Over-Hard Eggs

$2.75+

Egg Whites

$4.25+

Sunny-Side Up Eggs

$2.75+

Over-Medium-Well Eggs

$2.75+

Hard-Boiled Eggs

$2.75+

Over-Well Eggs

$2.75+

Basted Eggs

$2.75+

Potatoes

Home Fried Potatoes

$4.00+

Home Fried Potatoes with Bacon & Cheese

$5.75+

Toast or English Muffin

Whole Wheat Toast

$3.75+

Sour Dough Toast

$3.75+

English Muffin

$3.75

White Toast

$3.75+

Rye Toast

$3.75+

Biscuits

$3.75+

Side of Sauce

Side of Gravy

$1.50

Side of Hollandaise Sauce

$1.50

Side of Apple Glaze

$1.50

Side of Applesauce

$2.00

Side of Kijafa Cherry Sauce

$1.95

Side of Kijafa Cherry Sauce without Cherries

$1.95

Side of Lingonberries

$2.00

Side of Mushroom Sherry Sauce

$1.50

Side of Salsa

$1.50

Bottle of Real Maple Syrup

$1.50

Side of Cheese

Side of American Cheese

$1.00

Side of Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Side of Feta Cheese

$1.00

Side of Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.00

Side of Vegetables

Side of Grilled Broccoli

$1.00

Side of Grilled Cilantro

$1.00

Side of Grilled Diced Tomatoes

$1.00

Side of Grilled Jalapeño

$1.00

Side of Grilled Mushroom

$1.00

Side of Grilled Onion

$1.00

Side of Grilled Pepper

$1.00

Side of Grilled Spinach

$1.00

Side of Grilled Sliced Tomato

$1.00

Side of Raw Broccoli

$1.00

Side of Raw Cilantro

$1.00

Side of Raw Diced Tomatoes

$1.00

Side of Raw Jalapeño

$1.00

Side of Raw Mushroom

$1.00

Side of Raw Onion

$1.00

Side of Raw Peppers

$1.00

Side of Raw Spinach

$1.00

Side of Raw Sliced Tomato

$1.00

Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.25+

Delicious chocolate bits topped with whipped cream & chocolate syrup.

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.75+
Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.00+

Loaded with blueberries & dusted with powdered sugar.

49'er Flapjacks

49'er Flapjacks

$12.00+

3 large pancakes from the famous Mother Lode Country of San Francisco. Thin-chewy-gooey.

Swedish Pancakes

Swedish Pancakes

$12.75+

Authentic lacy pancakes are always a treat. Served with lingonberries from Sweden.

Strawberry Pancakes

Strawberry Pancakes

$14.00+

Buttermilk pancakes with fresh strawberries, topped with whipped cream.

Banana Pancakes

Banana Pancakes

$11.25+

Buttermilk pancakes filled with diced bananas & lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

Georgia Pecan Pancakes

Georgia Pecan Pancakes

$11.25+

Filled & topped with hot toasted pecans. Dusted with powdered sugar.

Cinnamon Raisin Oatmeal Pancakes

Cinnamon Raisin Oatmeal Pancakes

$11.00+

Not only for oatmeal lovers.

Bran Pancakes

Bran Pancakes

$11.00+

Healthy oat bran, yogurt, pecans & strawberries, mixed into a batter, dusted with powdered sugar.

Potato Pancakes

Potato Pancakes

$11.25+

Served with your choice of apple sauce or sour cream.

Bacon Pancakes

Bacon Pancakes

$11.25+

Buttermilk pancakes filled with real bits of bacon.

Gluten Friendly Pancakes

Gluten Friendly Pancakes

$11.00+

Made with brown rice.

Strawbana Pancakes

Strawbana Pancakes

$14.50+

Buttermilk pancakes with bananas, fresh strawberries, and topped with whipped cream.

The One by One by One

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 egg any style & your choice of bacon or sausage.

The One by One by One with a Scrambled Egg and Bacon

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 scrambled egg & bacon.

The One by One by One with a Scrambled Egg and a Turkey Link

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 scrambled egg & a turkey link.

The One by One by One with a Scrambled Egg and Canadian Bacon

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 scrambled egg & canadian bacon.

The One by One by One with a Scrambled Egg and Patty Sausage

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 scrambled egg & patty sausage.

The One by One by One with a Scrambled Egg and Link Sausage

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 scrambled egg & link sausage.

The One by One by One with an Over-Easy Egg and Bacon

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-easy egg & bacon.

The One by One by One with an Over-Easy Egg and Turkey Links

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-easy egg & a turkey link.

The One by One by One with an Over-Easy Egg and Canadian Bacon

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-easy egg & canadian bacon.

The One by One by One with an Over-Easy Egg and Patty Sausage

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-easy egg & patty sausage.

The One by One by One with an Over-Easy Egg and Link Sausage

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-easy egg & link sausage.

The One by One by One with an Over-Medium Egg and Bacon

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-medium egg & bacon.

The One by One by One with an Over-Medium Egg and Turkey Links

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-medium egg & a turkey link.

The One by One by One with an Over-Medium Egg and Canadian Bacon

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-medium egg & canadian bacon.

The One by One by One with an Over-Medium Egg and Patty Sausage

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-medium egg & patty sausage.

The One by One by One with an Over-Medium Egg and Link Sausage

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-medium egg & link sausage.

The One by One by One with a Poached Egg and Bacon

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 poached egg & bacon.

The One by One by One with a Poached Egg and Turkey Links

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 poached egg & a turkey link.

The One by One by One with a Poached Egg and Canadian Bacon

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 poached egg & canadian bacon.

The One by One by One with a Poached Egg and Patty Sausage

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 poached egg & patty sausage.

The One by One by One with a Poached Egg and Link Sausage

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 poached egg & link sausage.

The One by One by One with an Over-Hard Egg and Bacon

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-hard egg & bacon.

The One by One by One with an Over-Hard Egg and a Turkey Link

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-hard egg & a turkey link.

The One by One by One with an Over-Hard Egg and Canadian Bacon

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-hard egg & canadian bacon.

The One by One by One with an Over-Hard Egg and Patty Sausage

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-hard egg & patty sausage.

The One by One by One with an Over-Hard Egg and Link Sausage

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-hard egg & link sausage.

The One by One by One with an Egg White and Bacon

$6.75

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 egg white & bacon.

The One by One by One with an Egg White and Turkey Links

$6.75

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 egg white & a turkey link.

The One by One by One with an Egg White and Canadian Bacon

$6.75

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 egg white & canadian bacon.

The One by One by One with an Egg White and Patty Sausage

$6.75

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 egg white & patty sausage.

The One by One by One with an Egg White and Link Sausage

$6.75

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 egg white & link sausage.

The One by One by One with a Sunny-Side Up Egg and Bacon

$7.75

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 sunny-side up egg & bacon.

The One by One by One with a Sunny-Side Up Egg and Turkey Links

$7.75

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 sunny-side up egg & a turkey link.

The One by One by One with a Sunny-Side Up Egg and Canadian Bacon

$7.75

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 sunny-side up egg & canadian bacon.

The One by One by One with a Sunny-Side Up Egg and Patty Sausage

$7.75

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 sunny-side up egg & patty sausage.

The One by One by One with a Sunny-Side Up Egg and Link Sausage

$7.75

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 sunny-side up egg & link sausage.

The One by One by One with an Over-Medium-Well Egg and Bacon

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-medium-well egg & bacon.

The One by One by One with an Over-Medium-Well Egg and a Turkey Link

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-medium-well egg & a turkey link.

The One by One by One with an Over-Medium-Well Egg and Canadian Bacon

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-medium-well egg & canadian bacon.

The One by One by One with an Over-Medium-Well Egg and Patty Sausage

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-medium-well egg & patty sausage.

The One by One by One with an Over-Medium-Well Egg and Link Sausage

$7.95

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-medium-well egg & link sausage.

The One by One by One with an Over-Well Egg and Bacon

$5.75

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-well egg & bacon.

The One by One by One with an Over-Well Egg and a Turkey Link

$5.75

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-well egg & a turkey link.

The One by One by One with an Over-Well Egg and Canadian Bacon

$5.75

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-well egg & canadian bacon.

The One by One by One with an Over-Well Egg and Patty Sausage

$5.75

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-well egg & patty sausage.

The One by One by One with an Over-Well Egg and Link Sausage

$5.75

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-well egg & link sausage.

The One by One by One with a Basted Egg and Bacon

$7.25

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 basted egg & bacon.

The One by One by One with a Basted Egg and a Turkey Link

$7.25

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 basted egg & a turkey link.

The One by One by One with a Basted Egg and Canadian Bacon

$7.25

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 basted egg & canadian bacon.

The One by One by One with a Basted Egg and Patty Sausage

$7.25

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 basted egg & patty sausage.

The One by One by One with a Basted Egg and Link Sausage

$7.25

1 buttermilk pancake, 1 basted egg & link sausage.

The Two by Four

2 eggs any style and buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Four with Scrambled Eggs

$10.50

2 scrambled eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Four with Over-Easy Eggs

$10.50

2 over-easy eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Four with Over-Medium Eggs

$10.50

2 over-medium eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Four with Poached Eggs

$10.50

2 poached eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Four with Over-Hard Eggs

$10.50

2 over-hard eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Four with Egg Whites

$11.50

2 egg whites and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Four with Sunny-Side Up Eggs

$10.50

2 sunny-side up eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Four with Over-Medium-Well Eggs

$10.50

2 over-medium-well eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Four with Hard-Boiled Eggs

$10.50

2 hard-boiled eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Four with Over-Well Eggs

$10.50

2 over-well eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Four with Basted Eggs

$10.50

2 basted eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Two with Scrambled Eggs

$8.50

2 scrambled eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Two with Over-Easy Eggs

$8.50

2 over-easy eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Two with Over-Medium Eggs

$8.50

2 over-medium eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Two with Poached Eggs

$8.50

2 poached eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Two with Over-Hard Eggs

$8.50

2 over-hard eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Two with Egg Whites

$7.75

2 egg whites and 2 buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Two with Sunny-Side Up Eggs

$8.50

2 sunny-side up eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Two with Over-Medium-Well Eggs

$8.50

2 over-medium-well eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Two with Hard-Boiled Eggs

$8.50

2 hard-boiled eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Two with Over-Well Eggs

$8.50

2 over-well eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes.

The Two by Two with Basted Eggs

$8.50

2 basted eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes.

The Four by Four with Scrambled Eggs

$11.75

4 scrambled eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

The Four by Four with Over-Easy Eggs

$11.75

4 over-easy eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

The Four by Four with Over-Medium Eggs

$11.75

4 over-medium eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

The Four by Four with Poached Eggs

$11.75

4 poached eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

The Four by Four with Over-Hard Eggs

$11.75

4 over-hard eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

The Four by Four with Egg Whites

$12.25

4 egg whites and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

The Four by Four with Sunny-Side Up Eggs

$11.75

4 sunny-side up eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

The Four by Four with Over-Medium-Well Eggs

$11.75

4 over-medium-well eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

The Four by Four with Hard-Boiled Eggs

$11.75

4 hard-boiled eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

The Four by Four with Over-Well Eggs

$11.75

4 over-well eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

The Four by Four with Basted Eggs

$11.75

4 basted eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

Pigs in a Blanket

Our special links wrapped in light buttermilk pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
3 Little Pigs in Blankets

3 Little Pigs in Blankets

$11.00

Our special links wrapped in light buttermilk pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

3 Little Pigs in Chocolate Chip Blankets

3 Little Pigs in Chocolate Chip Blankets

$12.50

Our special links wrapped in light chocolate chip pancakes.

3 Little Pigs in Blueberry Blankets

$12.50

Our special links wrapped in light blueberry pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

3 Little Pigs in Strawberry Blankets

3 Little Pigs in Strawberry Blankets

$15.50

Our special links wrapped in light buttermilk pancakes, topped with whipped cream.

3 Little Pigs in Banana Blankets

3 Little Pigs in Banana Blankets

$12.50

Our special links wrapped in light banana pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

3 Little Pigs in Georgia Pecan Blankets

3 Little Pigs in Georgia Pecan Blankets

$12.50

Our special links wrapped in light georgia pecan pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

3 Little Pigs in Cinnamon Raisin Oatmeal Blankets

$12.50

Our special links wrapped in light cinnamon raisin oatmeal pancakes lightly dusted with cinnamon sugar.

3 Little Pigs in Bran Blankets

3 Little Pigs in Bran Blankets

$12.50

Our special links wrapped in light bran pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

3 Little Pigs in Bacon Blankets

$12.50

Our special links wrapped in light bacon pancakes.

3 Little Pigs in Gluten Friendly Blankets

$12.50

Our special links wrapped in light gluten-friendly pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

3 Little Pigs in Strawbana Blankets

$16.25

Our special links wrapped in light banana pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar with fresh strawberries, topped with whipped cream.

3 Little Pigs in Pumpkin Blankets

$11.00

Our special links wrapped in light pumpkin pancakes, topped with whipped cream.

2 Little Pigs in Blankets

2 Little Pigs in Blankets

$9.25

Our special links wrapped in light buttermilk pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

2 Little Pigs in Chocolate Chip Blankets

2 Little Pigs in Chocolate Chip Blankets

$10.25

Our special links wrapped in light chocolate chip pancakes.

2 Little Pigs in Blueberry Blankets

$10.25

Our special links wrapped in light blueberry pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

2 Little Pigs in Strawberry Blankets

2 Little Pigs in Strawberry Blankets

$13.25

Our special links wrapped in light buttermilk pancakes, topped with whipped cream.

2 Little Pigs in Banana Blankets

2 Little Pigs in Banana Blankets

$10.25

Our special links wrapped in light banana pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

2 Little Pigs in Georgia Pecan Blankets

2 Little Pigs in Georgia Pecan Blankets

$10.25

Our special links wrapped in light georgia pecan pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

2 Little Pigs in Cinnamon Raisin Oatmeal Blankets

$10.25

Our special links wrapped in light cinnamon raisin oatmeal pancakes lightly dusted with cinnamon sugar.

2 Little Pigs in Bran Blankets

2 Little Pigs in Bran Blankets

$10.25

Our special links wrapped in light bran pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

2 Little Pigs in Bacon Blankets

$10.25

Our special links wrapped in light bacon pancakes.

2 Little Pigs in Gluten Friendly Blankets

$10.25

Our special links wrapped in light gluten-friendly pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

2 Little Pigs in Strawbana Blankets

$13.75

Our special links wrapped in light banana pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar with fresh strawberries, topped with whipped cream.

2 Little Pigs in Pumpkin Blankets

$10.25

Our special links wrapped in light pumpkin pancakes, topped with whipped cream.

1 Little Pig in a Blanket

1 Little Pig in a Blanket

$6.00

Our special links wrapped in light buttermilk pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

1 Little Pig in a Chocolate Chip Blanket

1 Little Pig in a Chocolate Chip Blanket

$7.00

Our special links wrapped in light chocolate chip pancakes.

1 Little Pig in a Blueberry Blanket

$7.00

Our special links wrapped in light blueberry pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

1 Little Pig in a Strawberry Blanket

1 Little Pig in a Strawberry Blanket

$10.25

Our special links wrapped in light buttermilk pancakes, topped with whipped cream.

1 Little Pig in a Banana Blanket

1 Little Pig in a Banana Blanket

$7.00

Our special links wrapped in light banana pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

1 Little Pig in a Georgia Pecan Blanket

1 Little Pig in a Georgia Pecan Blanket

$7.00

Our special links wrapped in light georgia pecan pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

1 Little Pig in a Cinnamon Raisin Oatmeal Blanket

$7.00

Our special links wrapped in light cinnamon raisin oatmeal pancakes lightly dusted with cinnamon sugar.

1 Little Pig in a Bran Blanket

1 Little Pig in a Bran Blanket

$7.00

Our special links wrapped in light bran pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

1 Little Pig in a Bacon Blanket

$7.00

Our special links wrapped in light bacon pancakes.

1 Little Pig in a Gluten Friendly Blanket

$7.00

Our special links wrapped in light gluten-friendly pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

1 Little Pig in a Strawbana Blanket

$11.25

Our special links wrapped in light banana pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar with fresh strawberries, topped with whipped cream.

Junior Plates

Junior Plate #1 with Bacon

$9.95

3 buttermilk pancakes with bacon.

Junior Plate #1 with Link Sausage

$9.95

3 buttermilk pancakes with link sausage.

Junior Plate #1 with Patty Sausage

$9.95

3 buttermilk pancakes wit patty sausage.

Junior Plate #1 with Turkey Links

$9.95

3 buttermilk pancakes with turkey links.

Junior Plate #1 with Canadian Bacon

$9.95

3 buttermilk pancakes with canadian bacon.

Junior Plate #2 with Scrambled Eggs

$9.75

3 buttermilk pancakes & two scrambled eggs.

Junior Plate #2 with Over-Easy Eggs

$9.75

3 buttermilk pancakes & two over-easy eggs.

Junior Plate #2 with Over-Medium Eggs

$9.75

3 buttermilk pancakes & two over-medium eggs.

Junior Plate #2 with Poached Eggs

$9.75

3 buttermilk pancakes & two poached eggs.

Junior Plate #2 with Over-Hard Eggs

$9.75

3 buttermilk pancakes & two over-hardeggs.

Junior Plate #2 with Egg Whites

$10.75

3 buttermilk pancakes & two egg whites.

Junior Plate #2 with Sunny-Side Up Eggs

$9.75

3 buttermilk pancakes & two sunny-side up eggs.

Junior Plate #2 with Over-Medium-Well Eggs

$9.75

3 buttermilk pancakes & two over-medium-well eggs.

Junior Plate #2 with Hard-Boiled Eggs

$9.75

3 buttermilk pancakes & two hard-boiled eggs.

Junior Plate #2 with Over-Well Eggs

$9.75

3 buttermilk pancakes & two over-well eggs.

Junior Plate #2 with Basted Eggs

$9.75

3 buttermilk pancakes & two basted eggs.

Dollar Pancakes

Dollar Cakes.
5 Dollar Pancakes

5 Dollar Pancakes

$6.75

Ten Dollar Cakes with fresh strawberries, topped with whipped cream.

5 Chocolate Chip Dollar Pancakes

5 Chocolate Chip Dollar Pancakes

$8.25

Ten Dollar Cakes with delicious chocolate bits topped with whipped cream & chocolate syrup.

5 Blueberry Dollar Pancakes

$8.25

Ten Dollar Cakes oaded with blueberries & dusted with powdered sugar.

5 Strawberry Dollar Pancakes

5 Strawberry Dollar Pancakes

$10.50

Ten Dollar Cakes with fresh stra

5 Banana Dollar Pancakes

5 Banana Dollar Pancakes

$8.25

Ten Dollar Cakes filled with diced bananas & lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

5 Georgia Pecan Dollar Pancakes

5 Georgia Pecan Dollar Pancakes

$8.25

Ten Dollar Cakes filled & topped with hot toasted pecans. Dusted with powdered sugar.

5 Cinnamon Oatmeal Raisin Dollar Pancakes

$8.25

Ten Dollar Cakes not only for oatmeal lovers.

5 Bran Dollar Pancakes

5 Bran Dollar Pancakes

$8.25

Ten Dollar Cakes with healthy oat bran , yogurt, pecans & strawberries, mixed into a batter, dusted with powdered sugar.

5 Potato Dollar Pancakes

$8.25

Ten potato Dollar Cakes served with your choice of apple sauce or sour cream.

5 Bacon Dollar Pancakes

$8.25

Ten Dollar Cakes filled with real bits of bacon.

5 Gluten Friendly Dollar Pancakes

$8.25

Ten gluten-friendly Dollar Cakes.

5 Strawbana Dollar Pancakes

$11.00

Ten Dollar Cakes filled with diced bananas, with fresh strawberries, topped with whipped cream.

5 Pumpkin Dollar Pancakes

$8.25

Ten pumpkin Dollar Cakes, topped with whipped cream.

10 Dollar Pancakes

10 Dollar Pancakes

$10.50

Ten Dollar Cakes with fresh strawberries, topped with whipped cream.

10 Chocolate Chip Dollar Pancakes

10 Chocolate Chip Dollar Pancakes

$12.00

Ten Dollar Cakes with delicious chocolate bits topped with whipped cream & chocolate syrup.

10 Blueberry Dollar Pancakes

$12.00

Ten Dollar Cakes oaded with blueberries & dusted with powdered sugar.

10 Strawberry Dollar Pancakes

10 Strawberry Dollar Pancakes

$15.50

Ten Dollar Cakes with fresh stra

10 Banana Dollar Pancakes

10 Banana Dollar Pancakes

$12.00

Ten Dollar Cakes filled with diced bananas & lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

10 Georgia Pecan Dollar Pancakes

10 Georgia Pecan Dollar Pancakes

$12.00

Ten