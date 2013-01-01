- Home
The Original Pancake House of Champaign, Illinois
419 Reviews
$$
1909 W Springfield Ave
Champaign, IL 61821
Hot Chocolate
Bacon & Eggs
Bacon & Scrambled Eggs
Four thick slices of bacon and two large scrambled eggs.
Bacon & Over-Easy Eggs
Four thick slices of bacon and two large fresh over-easy eggs.
Bacon & Over-Medium Eggs
Four thick slices of bacon and two large over-medium eggs.
Bacon & Poached Eggs
Four thick slices of bacon and two large poached eggs.
Bacon & Over-Hard Eggs
Four thick slices of bacon and two large fresh over-hard eggs.
Bacon & Egg Whites
Four thick slices of bacon and two egg whites.
Bacon & Sunny-Side Up Eggs
Four thick slices of bacon and two large sunny-side up eggs.
Bacon & Over-Medium-Well Eggs
Four thick slices of bacon and two large over-medium-well eggs.
Bacon & Hard-Boiled Eggs
Four thick slices of bacon and two large hard-boiled eggs.
Bacon & Over-Well Eggs
Four thick slices of bacon and two large over-well eggs.
Bacon & Basted Eggs
Four thick slices of bacon and two large basted eggs.
Sausage Links & Eggs
Sausage Links & Scrambled Eggs
Two sausage links and two large scrambled eggs.
Sausage Links & Over-Easy Eggs
Two sausage links and two large over-easy eggs.
Sausage Links & Over-Medium Eggs
Two sausage links and two large over-medium.
Sausage Links & Poached Eggs
Two sausage links and two large poached eggs.
Sausage Links & Over-Hard Eggs
Two sausage links and two large over-hard eggs.
Sausage Links & Egg Whites
Two sausage links and two egg whites.
Sausage Links & Sunny-Side Up Eggs
Two sausage links and two large sunny-side up eggs.
Sausage Links & Over-Medium-Well Eggs
Two sausage links and two large over-medium-well eggs.
Sausage Links & Hard-Boiled Eggs
Two sausage links and two large hard-boiled eggs.
Sausage Links & Over-Well Eggs
Two sausage links and two large over-well eggs.
Sausage Links & Basted Eggs
Two sausage links and two large fresh basted eggs.
Hashbrowns (shredded) & Eggs
Hashbrowns (shredded) & Scrambled Eggs
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Hashbrowns (shredded) & Over-Easy Eggs
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Hashbrowns (shredded) & Over-Medium Eggs
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Hashbrowns (shredded) & Poached Eggs
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Hashbrowns (shredded) & Over-Hard Eggs
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Hashbrowns (shredded) & Egg Whites
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Hashbrowns (shredded) & Sunny-Side Up Eggs
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Hashbrowns (shredded) & Over-Medium-Well Eggs
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Hashbrowns (shredded) & Hard-Boiled Eggs
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Hashbrowns (shredded) & Over-Well Eggs
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Hashbrowns (shredded) & Basted Eggs
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Sausage Patties & Eggs
Sausage Patties & Scrambled Eggs
Two sausage patties and two large scrambled eggs.
Sausage Patties & Over-Easy Eggs
Two sausage patties and two over-easy.
Sausage Patties & Over-Medium Eggs
Two sausage patties and two over-medium.
Sausage Patties & Poached Eggs
Two sausage patties and two large poached eggs.
Sausage Patties & Over-Hard Eggs
Two sausage patties and two over-hard eggs.
Sausage Patties & Egg Whites
Two sausage patties and two egg whites.
Sausage Patties & Sunny-Side Up Eggs
Two sausage patties and two large sunny-side up. eggs.
Sausage Patties & Over-Medium-Well Eggs
Two sausage patties and two over-medium-well.
Sausage Patties & Hard-Boiled Eggs
Two sausage patties and two hard-boiled eggs.
Sausage Patties & Over-Well Eggs
Two sausage patties and two over-well.
Sausage Patties & Basted Eggs
Two sausage patties and two large basted eggs.
Diced Ham & Eggs
Turkey Links & Eggs
Turkey Links & Scrambled Eggs
Two sausage links and two large scrambled eggs.
Turkey Links & Over-Easy Eggs
Two sausage links and two large over-easy eggs.
Turkey Links & Over-Medium Eggs
Two sausage links and two large over-medium.
Turkey Links & Poached Eggs
Two sausage links and two large poached eggs.
Turkey Links & Over-Hard Eggs
Two sausage links and two large over-hard eggs.
Turkey Links & Egg Whites
Two sausage links and two egg whites.
Turkey Links & Sunny-Side Up Eggs
Two sausage links and two large sunny-side up eggs.
Turkey Links & Over-Medium-Well Eggs
Two sausage links and two large over-medium-well eggs.
Turkey Links & Hard-Boiled Eggs
Two sausage links and two large hard-boiled eggs.
Turkey Links & Over-Well Eggs
Two sausage links and two large over-well eggs.
Turkey Links & Basted Eggs
Two sausage links and two large fresh basted eggs.
Hickory Smoked Ham & Eggs
Hickory Smoked Ham & Scrambled Eggs
A thick slice of hickory-smoked ham and two large scrambled eggs.
Hickory Smoked Ham & Over-Easy Eggs
A thick slice of hickory-smoked ham and two large over-easy eggs.
Hickory Smoked Ham & Over-Medium Eggs
Hickory Smoked Ham & Poached Eggs
Hickory Smoked Ham & Over-Hard Eggs
A thick slice of hickory-smoked ham and two large over-hard eggs.
Hickory Smoked Ham & Egg Whites
A thick slice of hickory-smoked ham and two egg whites.
Hickory Smoked Ham & Sunny-Side Up Eggs
Hickory Smoked Ham & Over-Medium-Well Eggs
A thick slice of hickory-smoked ham and two large over-medium-well eggs.
Hickory Smoked Ham & Hard-Boiled Eggs
A thick slice of hickory-smoked ham and two hard-boiled eggs.
Hickory Smoked Ham & Over-Well Eggs
A thick slice of hickory-smoked ham and two large over-well eggs.
Hickory Smoked Ham & Basted Eggs
A thick slice of hickory-smoked ham and two large fresh eggs, any style.
Canadian Bacon & Eggs
Canadian Bacon & Scrambled Eggs
Four slices of Canadian bacon and two large scrambled eggs.
Canadian Bacon & Over-Easy Eggs
Four slices of Canadian bacon and two large over-easy eggs.
Canadian Bacon & Over-Medium Eggs
Four slices of Canadian bacon and two large over-medium eggs.
Canadian Bacon & Poached Eggs
Four slices of Canadian bacon and two large poached eggs.
Canadian Bacon & Over-Hard Eggs
Four slices of Canadian bacon and two large over-hard eggs.
Canadian Bacon & Egg Whites
Four slices of Canadian bacon and two large basted eggs.
Canadian Bacon & Sunny-Side Up Eggs
Four slices of Canadian bacon and two sunny-side up fresh eggs.
Canadian Bacon & Over-Medium-Well Eggs
Four slices of Canadian bacon and two large over-medium-well eggs.
Canadian Bacon & Hard-Boiled Eggs
Four slices of Canadian bacon and two large hard-boiled eggs.
Canadian Bacon & Over-Well Eggs
Four slices of Canadian bacon and two large over-well eggs.
Canadian Bacon & Basted Eggs
Four slices of Canadian bacon and two large basted eggs.
Home Fried Potatoes & Eggs
Home Fried Potatoes & Scrambled Eggs
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Home Fried Potatoes & Over-Easy Eggs
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Home Fried Potatoes & Over-Medium Eggs
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Home Fried Potatoes & Poached Eggs
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Home Fried Potatoes & Over-Hard Eggs
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Home Fried Potatoes & Egg Whites
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Home Fried Potatoes & Sunny-Side Up Eggs
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Home Fried Potatoes & Over-Medium-Well Eggs
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Home Fried Potatoes & Hard-Boiled Eggs
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Home Fried Potatoes & Over-Well Eggs
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Home Fried Potatoes & Basted Eggs
Home fried potatoes and two large fresh eggs, served any style.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Hash & Scrambled Eggs
Hash & Over- Easy Eggs
Hash & Over-Medium Eggs
Hash & Poached Eggs
Hash & Over-Hard Eggs
Hash & Egg Whites
Hash & Sunny-Side Up Eggs
Hash & Over-Medium-Well Eggs
Hash & Hard-Boiled Eggs
Hash & Over-Well Eggs
Hash & Basted Eggs
Meat
Eggs
Toast or English Muffin
Side of Sauce
Side of Cheese
Side of Vegetables
Side of Grilled Broccoli
Side of Grilled Cilantro
Side of Grilled Diced Tomatoes
Side of Grilled Jalapeño
Side of Grilled Mushroom
Side of Grilled Onion
Side of Grilled Pepper
Side of Grilled Spinach
Side of Grilled Sliced Tomato
Side of Raw Broccoli
Side of Raw Cilantro
Side of Raw Diced Tomatoes
Side of Raw Jalapeño
Side of Raw Mushroom
Side of Raw Onion
Side of Raw Peppers
Side of Raw Spinach
Side of Raw Sliced Tomato
Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Delicious chocolate bits topped with whipped cream & chocolate syrup.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes
Loaded with blueberries & dusted with powdered sugar.
49'er Flapjacks
3 large pancakes from the famous Mother Lode Country of San Francisco. Thin-chewy-gooey.
Swedish Pancakes
Authentic lacy pancakes are always a treat. Served with lingonberries from Sweden.
Strawberry Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes with fresh strawberries, topped with whipped cream.
Banana Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes filled with diced bananas & lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
Georgia Pecan Pancakes
Filled & topped with hot toasted pecans. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Cinnamon Raisin Oatmeal Pancakes
Not only for oatmeal lovers.
Bran Pancakes
Healthy oat bran, yogurt, pecans & strawberries, mixed into a batter, dusted with powdered sugar.
Potato Pancakes
Served with your choice of apple sauce or sour cream.
Bacon Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes filled with real bits of bacon.
Gluten Friendly Pancakes
Made with brown rice.
Strawbana Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes with bananas, fresh strawberries, and topped with whipped cream.
The One by One by One
The One by One by One with a Scrambled Egg and Bacon
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 scrambled egg & bacon.
The One by One by One with a Scrambled Egg and a Turkey Link
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 scrambled egg & a turkey link.
The One by One by One with a Scrambled Egg and Canadian Bacon
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 scrambled egg & canadian bacon.
The One by One by One with a Scrambled Egg and Patty Sausage
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 scrambled egg & patty sausage.
The One by One by One with a Scrambled Egg and Link Sausage
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 scrambled egg & link sausage.
The One by One by One with an Over-Easy Egg and Bacon
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-easy egg & bacon.
The One by One by One with an Over-Easy Egg and Turkey Links
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-easy egg & a turkey link.
The One by One by One with an Over-Easy Egg and Canadian Bacon
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-easy egg & canadian bacon.
The One by One by One with an Over-Easy Egg and Patty Sausage
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-easy egg & patty sausage.
The One by One by One with an Over-Easy Egg and Link Sausage
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-easy egg & link sausage.
The One by One by One with an Over-Medium Egg and Bacon
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-medium egg & bacon.
The One by One by One with an Over-Medium Egg and Turkey Links
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-medium egg & a turkey link.
The One by One by One with an Over-Medium Egg and Canadian Bacon
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-medium egg & canadian bacon.
The One by One by One with an Over-Medium Egg and Patty Sausage
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-medium egg & patty sausage.
The One by One by One with an Over-Medium Egg and Link Sausage
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-medium egg & link sausage.
The One by One by One with a Poached Egg and Bacon
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 poached egg & bacon.
The One by One by One with a Poached Egg and Turkey Links
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 poached egg & a turkey link.
The One by One by One with a Poached Egg and Canadian Bacon
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 poached egg & canadian bacon.
The One by One by One with a Poached Egg and Patty Sausage
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 poached egg & patty sausage.
The One by One by One with a Poached Egg and Link Sausage
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 poached egg & link sausage.
The One by One by One with an Over-Hard Egg and Bacon
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-hard egg & bacon.
The One by One by One with an Over-Hard Egg and a Turkey Link
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-hard egg & a turkey link.
The One by One by One with an Over-Hard Egg and Canadian Bacon
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-hard egg & canadian bacon.
The One by One by One with an Over-Hard Egg and Patty Sausage
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-hard egg & patty sausage.
The One by One by One with an Over-Hard Egg and Link Sausage
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-hard egg & link sausage.
The One by One by One with an Egg White and Bacon
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 egg white & bacon.
The One by One by One with an Egg White and Turkey Links
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 egg white & a turkey link.
The One by One by One with an Egg White and Canadian Bacon
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 egg white & canadian bacon.
The One by One by One with an Egg White and Patty Sausage
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 egg white & patty sausage.
The One by One by One with an Egg White and Link Sausage
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 egg white & link sausage.
The One by One by One with a Sunny-Side Up Egg and Bacon
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 sunny-side up egg & bacon.
The One by One by One with a Sunny-Side Up Egg and Turkey Links
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 sunny-side up egg & a turkey link.
The One by One by One with a Sunny-Side Up Egg and Canadian Bacon
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 sunny-side up egg & canadian bacon.
The One by One by One with a Sunny-Side Up Egg and Patty Sausage
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 sunny-side up egg & patty sausage.
The One by One by One with a Sunny-Side Up Egg and Link Sausage
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 sunny-side up egg & link sausage.
The One by One by One with an Over-Medium-Well Egg and Bacon
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-medium-well egg & bacon.
The One by One by One with an Over-Medium-Well Egg and a Turkey Link
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-medium-well egg & a turkey link.
The One by One by One with an Over-Medium-Well Egg and Canadian Bacon
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-medium-well egg & canadian bacon.
The One by One by One with an Over-Medium-Well Egg and Patty Sausage
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-medium-well egg & patty sausage.
The One by One by One with an Over-Medium-Well Egg and Link Sausage
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-medium-well egg & link sausage.
The One by One by One with an Over-Well Egg and Bacon
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-well egg & bacon.
The One by One by One with an Over-Well Egg and a Turkey Link
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-well egg & a turkey link.
The One by One by One with an Over-Well Egg and Canadian Bacon
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-well egg & canadian bacon.
The One by One by One with an Over-Well Egg and Patty Sausage
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-well egg & patty sausage.
The One by One by One with an Over-Well Egg and Link Sausage
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 over-well egg & link sausage.
The One by One by One with a Basted Egg and Bacon
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 basted egg & bacon.
The One by One by One with a Basted Egg and a Turkey Link
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 basted egg & a turkey link.
The One by One by One with a Basted Egg and Canadian Bacon
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 basted egg & canadian bacon.
The One by One by One with a Basted Egg and Patty Sausage
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 basted egg & patty sausage.
The One by One by One with a Basted Egg and Link Sausage
1 buttermilk pancake, 1 basted egg & link sausage.
The Two by Four
The Two by Four with Scrambled Eggs
2 scrambled eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
The Two by Four with Over-Easy Eggs
2 over-easy eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
The Two by Four with Over-Medium Eggs
2 over-medium eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
The Two by Four with Poached Eggs
2 poached eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
The Two by Four with Over-Hard Eggs
2 over-hard eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
The Two by Four with Egg Whites
2 egg whites and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
The Two by Four with Sunny-Side Up Eggs
2 sunny-side up eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
The Two by Four with Over-Medium-Well Eggs
2 over-medium-well eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
The Two by Four with Hard-Boiled Eggs
2 hard-boiled eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
The Two by Four with Over-Well Eggs
2 over-well eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
The Two by Four with Basted Eggs
2 basted eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
The Two by Two with Scrambled Eggs
2 scrambled eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes.
The Two by Two with Over-Easy Eggs
2 over-easy eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes.
The Two by Two with Over-Medium Eggs
2 over-medium eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes.
The Two by Two with Poached Eggs
2 poached eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes.
The Two by Two with Over-Hard Eggs
2 over-hard eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes.
The Two by Two with Egg Whites
2 egg whites and 2 buttermilk pancakes.
The Two by Two with Sunny-Side Up Eggs
2 sunny-side up eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes.
The Two by Two with Over-Medium-Well Eggs
2 over-medium-well eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes.
The Two by Two with Hard-Boiled Eggs
2 hard-boiled eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes.
The Two by Two with Over-Well Eggs
2 over-well eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes.
The Two by Two with Basted Eggs
2 basted eggs and 2 buttermilk pancakes.
The Four by Four with Scrambled Eggs
4 scrambled eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
The Four by Four with Over-Easy Eggs
4 over-easy eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
The Four by Four with Over-Medium Eggs
4 over-medium eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
The Four by Four with Poached Eggs
4 poached eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
The Four by Four with Over-Hard Eggs
4 over-hard eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
The Four by Four with Egg Whites
4 egg whites and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
The Four by Four with Sunny-Side Up Eggs
4 sunny-side up eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
The Four by Four with Over-Medium-Well Eggs
4 over-medium-well eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
The Four by Four with Hard-Boiled Eggs
4 hard-boiled eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
The Four by Four with Over-Well Eggs
4 over-well eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
The Four by Four with Basted Eggs
4 basted eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes.
Pigs in a Blanket
3 Little Pigs in Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light buttermilk pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
3 Little Pigs in Chocolate Chip Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light chocolate chip pancakes.
3 Little Pigs in Blueberry Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light blueberry pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
3 Little Pigs in Strawberry Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light buttermilk pancakes, topped with whipped cream.
3 Little Pigs in Banana Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light banana pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
3 Little Pigs in Georgia Pecan Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light georgia pecan pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
3 Little Pigs in Cinnamon Raisin Oatmeal Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light cinnamon raisin oatmeal pancakes lightly dusted with cinnamon sugar.
3 Little Pigs in Bran Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light bran pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
3 Little Pigs in Bacon Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light bacon pancakes.
3 Little Pigs in Gluten Friendly Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light gluten-friendly pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
3 Little Pigs in Strawbana Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light banana pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar with fresh strawberries, topped with whipped cream.
3 Little Pigs in Pumpkin Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light pumpkin pancakes, topped with whipped cream.
2 Little Pigs in Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light buttermilk pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
2 Little Pigs in Chocolate Chip Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light chocolate chip pancakes.
2 Little Pigs in Blueberry Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light blueberry pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
2 Little Pigs in Strawberry Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light buttermilk pancakes, topped with whipped cream.
2 Little Pigs in Banana Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light banana pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
2 Little Pigs in Georgia Pecan Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light georgia pecan pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
2 Little Pigs in Cinnamon Raisin Oatmeal Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light cinnamon raisin oatmeal pancakes lightly dusted with cinnamon sugar.
2 Little Pigs in Bran Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light bran pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
2 Little Pigs in Bacon Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light bacon pancakes.
2 Little Pigs in Gluten Friendly Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light gluten-friendly pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
2 Little Pigs in Strawbana Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light banana pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar with fresh strawberries, topped with whipped cream.
2 Little Pigs in Pumpkin Blankets
Our special links wrapped in light pumpkin pancakes, topped with whipped cream.
1 Little Pig in a Blanket
Our special links wrapped in light buttermilk pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
1 Little Pig in a Chocolate Chip Blanket
Our special links wrapped in light chocolate chip pancakes.
1 Little Pig in a Blueberry Blanket
Our special links wrapped in light blueberry pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
1 Little Pig in a Strawberry Blanket
Our special links wrapped in light buttermilk pancakes, topped with whipped cream.
1 Little Pig in a Banana Blanket
Our special links wrapped in light banana pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
1 Little Pig in a Georgia Pecan Blanket
Our special links wrapped in light georgia pecan pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
1 Little Pig in a Cinnamon Raisin Oatmeal Blanket
Our special links wrapped in light cinnamon raisin oatmeal pancakes lightly dusted with cinnamon sugar.
1 Little Pig in a Bran Blanket
Our special links wrapped in light bran pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
1 Little Pig in a Bacon Blanket
Our special links wrapped in light bacon pancakes.
1 Little Pig in a Gluten Friendly Blanket
Our special links wrapped in light gluten-friendly pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
1 Little Pig in a Strawbana Blanket
Our special links wrapped in light banana pancakes lightly dusted with powdered sugar with fresh strawberries, topped with whipped cream.
Junior Plates
Junior Plate #1 with Bacon
3 buttermilk pancakes with bacon.
Junior Plate #1 with Link Sausage
3 buttermilk pancakes with link sausage.
Junior Plate #1 with Patty Sausage
3 buttermilk pancakes wit patty sausage.
Junior Plate #1 with Turkey Links
3 buttermilk pancakes with turkey links.
Junior Plate #1 with Canadian Bacon
3 buttermilk pancakes with canadian bacon.
Junior Plate #2 with Scrambled Eggs
3 buttermilk pancakes & two scrambled eggs.
Junior Plate #2 with Over-Easy Eggs
3 buttermilk pancakes & two over-easy eggs.
Junior Plate #2 with Over-Medium Eggs
3 buttermilk pancakes & two over-medium eggs.
Junior Plate #2 with Poached Eggs
3 buttermilk pancakes & two poached eggs.
Junior Plate #2 with Over-Hard Eggs
3 buttermilk pancakes & two over-hardeggs.
Junior Plate #2 with Egg Whites
3 buttermilk pancakes & two egg whites.
Junior Plate #2 with Sunny-Side Up Eggs
3 buttermilk pancakes & two sunny-side up eggs.
Junior Plate #2 with Over-Medium-Well Eggs
3 buttermilk pancakes & two over-medium-well eggs.
Junior Plate #2 with Hard-Boiled Eggs
3 buttermilk pancakes & two hard-boiled eggs.
Junior Plate #2 with Over-Well Eggs
3 buttermilk pancakes & two over-well eggs.
Junior Plate #2 with Basted Eggs
3 buttermilk pancakes & two basted eggs.
Dollar Pancakes
5 Dollar Pancakes
Ten Dollar Cakes with fresh strawberries, topped with whipped cream.
5 Chocolate Chip Dollar Pancakes
Ten Dollar Cakes with delicious chocolate bits topped with whipped cream & chocolate syrup.
5 Blueberry Dollar Pancakes
Ten Dollar Cakes oaded with blueberries & dusted with powdered sugar.
5 Strawberry Dollar Pancakes
Ten Dollar Cakes with fresh stra
5 Banana Dollar Pancakes
Ten Dollar Cakes filled with diced bananas & lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
5 Georgia Pecan Dollar Pancakes
Ten Dollar Cakes filled & topped with hot toasted pecans. Dusted with powdered sugar.
5 Cinnamon Oatmeal Raisin Dollar Pancakes
Ten Dollar Cakes not only for oatmeal lovers.
5 Bran Dollar Pancakes
Ten Dollar Cakes with healthy oat bran , yogurt, pecans & strawberries, mixed into a batter, dusted with powdered sugar.
5 Potato Dollar Pancakes
Ten potato Dollar Cakes served with your choice of apple sauce or sour cream.
5 Bacon Dollar Pancakes
Ten Dollar Cakes filled with real bits of bacon.
5 Gluten Friendly Dollar Pancakes
Ten gluten-friendly Dollar Cakes.
5 Strawbana Dollar Pancakes
Ten Dollar Cakes filled with diced bananas, with fresh strawberries, topped with whipped cream.
5 Pumpkin Dollar Pancakes
Ten pumpkin Dollar Cakes, topped with whipped cream.
10 Dollar Pancakes
Ten Dollar Cakes with fresh strawberries, topped with whipped cream.
10 Chocolate Chip Dollar Pancakes
Ten Dollar Cakes with delicious chocolate bits topped with whipped cream & chocolate syrup.
10 Blueberry Dollar Pancakes
Ten Dollar Cakes oaded with blueberries & dusted with powdered sugar.
10 Strawberry Dollar Pancakes
Ten Dollar Cakes with fresh stra
10 Banana Dollar Pancakes
Ten Dollar Cakes filled with diced bananas & lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
10 Georgia Pecan Dollar Pancakes
Ten