The Original Pancake House Grosse Pointe

690 Reviews

$$

20273 Mack Ave

Grosse Pointe, MI 48236

Popular Items

Bacon
Bacon and Eggs
Home Fries

Buttermilk

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.50

Buttermilk pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Buttermilk Pancakes - Half

$4.90

Three Buttermilk pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Bacon Pancakes

Bacon Pancakes

$9.60

Bacon pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Bacon Pancakes - Half

$5.60

3 Bacon pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Banana Pancakes

Banana pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Banana Pancakes

$9.40

Banana pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Banana Pancakes - Half

$5.45

3 Banana pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Blueberry

Blueberry pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.40

Blueberry pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Blueberry Pancakes - Half

$5.45

3 Blueberry pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.40

Chocolate chip pancakes, served with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Chocolate Chip Pancakes - Half

$5.45

3 Chocolate chip pancakes, served with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Junior Plate

Junior Bacon

$7.05

3 Buttermilk pancakes served with 2 slices of bacon

Junior Link

$6.40

3 Buttermilk pancakes served with 2 link sausages

Junior Sausage

$6.40

3 Buttermilk pancakes served with 1 sausage patty

Junior Egg

$6.40

3 Buttermilk pancakes served with 1 egg

Junior Turkey

$6.40

3 Buttermilk pancakes served with 2 turkey links

Pecan Pancakes

Pecan Pancakes

$9.60

Pecan pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Pecan Pancakes - Half

$5.60

3 Pecan pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

49'er

49'ers Flap Jacks

$10.05

49'er Flap Jacks - Half

$7.80

Silver Dollar

$5 Silver Dollar

$4.75

$10 Silver Dollar

$7.75

Buckwheat

Buckwheat Pancakes

$8.50

Buckwheat pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Buckwheat Pancakes - Half

$4.90

French Toast

French Toast

$9.85

French Toast - Half

$6.15

Pigs

Pigs in a Blanket

$9.75

Link sausages rolled in buttermilk pancakes cakes topped with powdered sugar and served with whipped butter and syrup

Pigs in a Blanket - Half

$6.60

Potato

Potato Pancakes

$9.80

Potato Pancakes - Half

$6.70

Pumpkin

Pumpkin Pancakes

$9.45

Pumpkin Pancakes - Half

$5.60

3 Pumpkin pancakes, served with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Gluten Free

GF Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.00

GF Buttermilk Pancakes - Half

$5.00

GF 2X4

$8.70

GF Bacon Pancakes

$10.50

GF Bacon Pancakes - Half

$6.00

GF $15 Silver Dollar

$13.00

GF Banana Pancakes

$10.50

GF Banana Pancakes - Half

$6.00

GF $10 Silver Dollar

$9.00

GF Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.50

GF Chocolate Chip Pancakes - Half

$6.00

GF $5 Silver Dollar

$5.00

GF Blueberry Pancakes

$10.50

GF Blueberry Pancakes - Half

$6.00

GF Junior Bacon

$7.10

GF Pecan Pancakes

$10.50

GF Pecan Pancakes - Half

$6.00

GF Junior Sausage

$6.50

GF Junior Link

$6.50

GF Junior Turkey Link

$6.50

GF Junior Egg

$6.50

GF Pigs in a Blanket

$9.75

Specialties of the House

Big Apple

$12.10

An oven baked pancake baked with fresh apples and pure cinnamon sugar glaze

Dutch Baby

$10.80

An oven baked pancake served with lemons and powdered sugar

Garden Dutch Baby

$12.10

Oven baked with broccoli, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and topped with Gouda cheese

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$11.55

Oven baked blend of corned beef, potatoes & onions, topped with 2 eggs

Dutch Treat

$12.10

Santa Fe Garden

$12.10

Our oven baked zesty southwest garden with medley of fresh onion, cilantro, tomatoes and jalapeno peppers, topped with pepper jack cheese

Corned Beef Hash

$6.95

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs - Single

$10.30

Omelette

Vegetarian Omelette

$12.45

Broccoli, onion, tomato, mushrooms, and green pepper with your choice of cheese served with pancakes or toast

Western Omelette

$12.45

Ham, onion and green pepper with your choice of cheese served with pancakes or toast

Spinach Omelette

$12.45

Fresh spinach with your choice of cheese served with pancakes or toast

Sante Fe Omlette

$12.45

Our oven baked zesty southwest omelette with medley of fresh onion, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers and pepper jack cheese

Turkey Sausage Omelette

$12.45

Ground turkey sausage with your choice of cheese served with pancakes or toast

Bacon Omelette

$12.45

Chopped bacon with your choice of cheese served with pancakes or toast

Broccoli Omelette

$12.45

Chopped broccoli with your choice of cheese served with pancakes or toast

Sausage Omelette

$12.45

Ground sausage with your choice of cheese served with pancakes or toast

Corned Beef Omelette

$12.45

Sliced Kosher Corned beef with your choice of cheese served with pancakes or toast

Ham Omelette

$12.45

Pieces of ham with your choice of cheese served with pancakes or toast

Meat Lovers Omelette

$14.25

Ham, Bacon, Pork sausage with your choice of cheese served with pancakes or toast

Mushroom Omelette

$12.45

Served with sliced mushrooms in a Sherry wine sauce with your choice of cheese served with pancakes or toast

Cheese Omelette

$11.40

An oven baked omelette with your choice of cheese served with pancakes or toast

Omelette

$9.85

Eggs

Eggs

$3.10

2 x 4

$8.10

2 eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes

Eggs Michael

$12.05

Eggs Michael - Spinach

$10.95

Eggs Michael - Canadian Bacon

$12.05

Eggs Michael - Single

$10.95

Bacon and Eggs

$10.75

4 slices of our special recipe bacon with two eggs any style with 3 buttermilk pancakes

Turkey Link & Eggs

$10.10

4 turkey links and 2 eggs any style with 3 buttermilk pancakes

Sausage & Eggs

$10.10

2 sausage patties and 2 eggs any style with 3 buttermilk pancakes

Link & Eggs

$10.10

4 sausage links an 2 eggs any style with 3 buttermilk pancakes

Turkey Link & Eggs - Single

$8.85

Diced Ham & Eggs

$10.20

Diced ham cooked in scrambled eggs with 3 buttermilk pancakes

Ham and Eggs

$10.10

A slice of ham and 2 eggs any style with 3 buttermilk pancakes

Bacon Lovers

$15.50

7 slices of our special recipe bacon, 4 eggs cooked any style with 4 buttermilk pancakes

Ham & Eggs - Single

$8.85

Diced Ham & Eggs - Half

$8.55

Canadian Bacon & Eggs

$10.10

2 slices of Canadian bacon and 2 eggs any style with 3 buttermilk pancakes

Waffles

Apple Waffle

$9.60

Apples baked inside and seasoned with cinnamon sugar and topped with powdered sugar

Bacon Waffle

$9.75

Chopped bacon baked inside

Blueberry Waffle

$9.60

Blueberries baked inside and topped with powdered sugar

Golden Waffle

$8.85

Pecan Waffle

$10.05

Pecans backed inside and topped with powdered sugar

Whole Wheat Waffle

$8.85

Strawberry Waffle

$11.00

Fresh frozen strawberries topped with real whipped cream and powdered sugar

Crepes

Cherry Crepes

$10.45

3 crepes with Montmorency cherries tempered with danish Kijafa wine, topped with real whipped cream an powdered sugar on top

Continental Crepes

$10.45

Peach Crepes

$10.45

Shells Crepes

$9.50

3 Crepes rolled and topped with powdered sugar

Spinach Crepes

$11.05

Spinach Crepe - Single

$5.90

French Crepes

$10.45

French Crepes - Half

$7.15

French Crepe - Single

$3.65

Meat

Bacon

$5.05

3 slices

Sausage Links

$4.80

Sausage Patties

$4.80

2 patties

Turkey Links

$4.80

Ham

$4.80

1 slice

Canadian Bacon

$4.80

3 slices

Canadian Bacon - Half

$3.35

Home Fries

Home Fries

$3.95

Cereal

Oatmeal

$6.05

with milk, brown sugar and raisins

Grits

$2.70

Grits & Cheese

$4.15

Cereal

$3.55

Toast

Whole Wheat Toast

$3.05

White Toast

$3.05

Rye Toast

$3.05

English Muffin

$3.05

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.75

Misc Items

Whipped Cream - Add

$1.35

Salsa - Add

$0.95

Ham - Add

$2.15

Fruit

Fresh Strawberries

$3.00Out of stock

Fresh Strawberries and Cream

$4.10Out of stock

Fresh Strawberries - Large

$4.55Out of stock

Fresh Strawberries and Cream - Large

$5.60Out of stock

Banana - Add

$1.25

Banana & Strawberries

$3.80

Banana and Cream

$3.20

Frozen Strawberries and Cream

$2.70

Frozen Strawberries - Large

$3.00

Frozen Strawberries and Cream - Large

$4.20

Beverage

Water

Out of stock

Milk

$2.65

Milk - Large

$3.05

Chocolate Milk

$2.65

Chocolate Milk - Large

$3.05

Arnold Palmer

$3.15

Lemonade

$3.15

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.15

Coffee and Tea

Coffee

$3.15

Decaf Coffee

$3.15

Hot Chocolate

$3.15

Hot Tea

$3.15

Iced Tea

$3.15

Juice

Apple Juice - Large

$3.40

Tomato Juice - Large

$3.40

Orange Juice - Large

$4.45

Grapefruit Juice - Large

$4.45

Cranberry Juice - Large

$3.40

Retail

OPH Coffee - Retail

$7.19

OPH Diet Syrup - Retail

$3.59

OPH Pancake Mix - Retail

$5.95

Coffee Creamers - Retail

$2.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Location

20273 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe, MI 48236

Directions

