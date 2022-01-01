The Original Pancake House - Oak Lawn
10900 S. Cicero Avenue
Oaklawn, IL 60453
Popular Items
Specialties of the House
Apple Pancake
Our specialty, Oven Baked to perfection with fresh Granny Smith apples and cinnamon glaze
Dutch Baby
An oven baked, thin and light pancake made from our German Batter. Served with fresh lemon and powdered sugar.
Dutch Fruit Bowl
Our signature Dutch Baby with delicious fresh fruit in the middle topped with our home made whipped cream. When you crave sweet.
Dutch Garden
Our signature Dutch Baby with a luscious combination of fresh sauteed onions, mushrooms and broccoli all smothered with genuine Danish Havarti cheese. When you crave savory.
Egg Specials
Bacon & Eggs
Two farm fresh eggs served any style with 4 strips of our famous thick sliced bacon. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Sausage Link & Eggs
Four delicious pork link sausages served with two eggs any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
Bacon Lovers Meal
When you need more than four. Two farm fresh eggs served any style with 6 strips of our famous thick sliced bacon. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Ham & Eggs
A thick generous slice of Hickory Smoked Ham on the bone. Two eggs served any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
Sausage Patty & Eggs
Two delicious pork sausage patties served with two eggs any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
Canadian Bacon & Eggs
Four slices of our Canadian bacon and two eggs served any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
Chicken Link & Eggs
Four delicious chicken links with hints of apple and two eggs any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Ground Corned Beef, diced potatoes and onions with a blend of savory spices served with two eggs any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
Minced Ham & Scrambled Eggs
Three eggs scrambled with minced pieces of cured smoked ham and served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Turkey Bacon & Eggs
Three strips of our turkey bacon with two eggs served any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
Turkey Bacon Lovers Meal
Five strips of our turkey bacon served with two eggs any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
Turkey Link & Eggs
Four delicious turkey links served with two eggs any style and three buttermilk pancakes.
Two By Four
Four of our delicious buttermilk pancakes and two eggs served any style.
Eggs Benedict
Eggs Florentine (Spinach)
Bacon Benedict
Turkey Bacon Benedict
Sausage Patty Benedict
Spinach & Mushroom Benedict
Oven Baked Souffle Omelettes
Cheese Omelette
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette. Please choose from American, Cheddar, Feta, Havarti, Pepper Jack or Swiss Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Ham & Cheddar Cheese Omelette
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by minced pieces of ham and Cheddar Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Meat Lover’s Omelette
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by bits of smoked bacon and 1 cheese. Please choose from American, Cheddar, Feta, Havarti, Pepper Jack or Swiss Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Mushroom Omelette
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by fresh mushrooms and topped with a rich mushroom sherry sauce. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Santa Fe Omelette
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by a medley of jalapeno peppers, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and pepper jack cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Spinach Omelette
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by fresh spinach and Feta Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Vegetarian Omelette
A fluffy oven baked omelette filled with broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheddar cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Western Omelette
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by minced pieces of ham, green peppers, onions, red pepper (mild) and Cheddar Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Turkey Link & Cheese Omelette
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by chopped pieces of our turkey links and Cheddar Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Sausage Link & Cheese Omelette
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by chopped pieces of our pork sausage links and Cheddar Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by chopped pieces of bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Plain Omelette
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Chicken Link & Cheese Omelette
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by chopped pieces of our chicken links and Cheddar Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Turkey Bacon & Cheese Omelette
4 eggs are used, which are prepared and oven baked delivering a light and airy unmatched traditional souffle omelette complemented by chopped pieces of our turkey bacon and Cheddar Cheese. Served with three buttermilk pancakes.
Turkey Western Omelette
An oven baked omelette with turkey links, red pepper, green pepper, onion, and cheddar cheese.
Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
6 pancakes made from our signature buttermilk batter.
Blueberry Pancakes
6 pancakes made from our buttermilk batter with blueberries added and served with fresh blueberry compote and powdered sugar
Strawberry Pancakes
6 buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh strawberries, powdered sugar and fresh whipped cream.
Pecan Pancakes
6 buttermilk pancakes loaded with fresh toasted Georgia pecans. Topped with more pecans and dusted with powdered sugar.
Pigs In Blankets
3 pork sausage links wrapped in our buttermilk pancakes and dusted with powdered sugar.
Fresh Banana Pancakes
6 pancakes made from our buttermilk batter and fresh bits of banana added. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
6 pancakes made from our buttermilk batter mixed with our chocolate sauce and with chocolate chips included, Served with a dusting of powdered sugar.
Bacon Pancakes
6 pancakes made from our buttermilk batter and includes delicious smoked bacon bits.
Swedish Pancakes
3-thin, lacey and crispy crepe-like pancakes covering your plate. Served with lingonberries and butter.
Buttermilk w/Chocolate Chip
6 of our buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips added. Dusted with powdered sugar.
French Toast
5 pieces of thick white bread coated in our signature egg and milk mixture. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with Strawberry Preserves.
Hawaiian Pancakes
6 pancakes made from our buttermilk batter with bits of pineapple added. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with our signature Tropical Syrup.
Old-Fashioned Buckwheat Pancakes
6 pancakes made from our buckwheat batter. For those who enjoy an intense taste-like darkly toasted bread.
Patriotic Pancakes
6 of our blueberry pancakes topped with fresh strawberries and home made whipped cream, dusted with powdered sugar.
Peach Pancakes
6 buttermilk pancakes topped with peaches which are poached in our signature Peach Brandy Sauce and dusted in powdered sugar.
Potato Pancakes
6 pancakes made from our potato pancake batter. These pancakes have a delicious light texture and crispy edge and are served with your choice of our Cointreau tempered sour cream or applesauce.
Strawberry French Toast
6 pieces of our golden brown light and fluffy thick-cut french toast, topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.
Dollar Pancakes
10 "dollar sized" buttermilk pancakes.
Chicken Pigs in a Blanket
3 chicken sausage links wrapped in our buttermilk pancakes and dusted with powdered sugar.
Turkey Pigs in a Blanket
3 turkey sausage links wrapped in our buttermilk pancakes and dusted with powdered sugar.
49’er Flapjacks
3 large, crepe-like pancakes, thin, chewy and gooey. The recipe is a well kept secret.
Pumpkin Pancakes
1/2 Buttermilk Pancakes
3 pancakes
1/2 Old-Fashioned Buckwheat Pancakes
3 pancakes
1/2 Strawberry Pancakes
3 pancakes
1/2 Potato Pancakes
3 pancakes
1/2 Bacon Pancakes
3 pancakes
1/2 Fresh Banana Pancakes
3 pancakes
1/2 Blueberry Pancakes
3 pancakes
1/2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes
3 pancakes
1/2 French Toast
3 pancakes
5 Dollar cakes
3 pancakes
1/2 Hawaiian Pancakes
3 pancakes
1/2 Fresh Georgia Pecan Pancakes
3 pancakes
1/2 Patriotic Pancakes
3 pancakes
1/2 Peach Pancakes
3 pancakes
1/2 Buttermilk Chocolate Chip
3 pancakes
1/2 Pig In The Blanket
1/2 Pumpkin Pancakes
Belgian Style Waffles
Strawberry Waffle
Our golden Belgium waffle topped with fresh strawberries, a dollop of home made whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar. Served golden brown.
Pecan Waffle
Our delicious Belgian Waffle topped with fresh Georgia Pecans, served golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar.
Bacon Waffle
Our delicious Belgian Waffle made with real bits of bacon and served golden brown.
Blueberry Waffle
Our delicious Belgian Waffle topped with our fresh blueberry compote, served golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar.
Banana Waffle
Our delicious Belgian Waffle topped with real bits of banana, served golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar
Peach Waffle
Our delicious Belgian Waffle topped with peaches poached in our peach brandy sauce, served golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Our delicious Belgian Waffle topped with chocolate chips, served golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar.
Apple Waffle
Cinnamon and Granny Smith apples baked into our golden waffle and served with our homemade apple waffle syrup.
Plain Waffle
Our delicious Belgian Waffle made from our signature waffle batter and served golden brown.
Pumpkin Waffle
Crepes
French Crepes
3 delicate crepes made from our French Batter, rolled with fresh strawberries and dusted with powdered sugar.
Cherry Kijafa Crepes
3 delicate crepes made from our French Batter, rolled with cherries simmered in our special kijafa sauce. Dusted with powdered sugar- tart and delicious!
Blueberry Crepes
3 delicate crepes made from our French Batter, served with fresh homemade blueberry compote and dusted with powdered sugar.
Continental Crepes
3 delicate crepes made from our French Batter, rolled with our tempered sour cream prepared with Cointreau, a Gourmet's Delight!
Banana Crepes
3 delicate crepes made from our French Batter, rolled with fresh bananas and dusted with powdered sugar.
Peach Crepes
3 delicate crepes made from our French Batter, filled and topped with peaches poached in our homemade Peach Brandy Sauce. Perfect for summertime, but served all year.
Strawberry Lemon Cream Crepes
Delicate crepe batter filled with our homemade lemon cream cheese filling and topped with fresh strawberries and a sprinkle of powder sugar.
Nutella & Banana Crepes
Nutella & Strawberry Crepes
Meats
Thick Sliced Bacon
Our extra thick bacon, made with fresh, never frozen, pork bellies, cut to our exacting specifications, naturally smoked with real hickory wood, dry aged and gluten free. Crave-worthy!
Sausage Links
Our sausage links are the finest fresh pork sausage links anywhere, but hail from the Midwest. You will taste the consistent delicious flavor known to a recipe dating back to 1928.
Sausage Patties
We have selected a delicious pork sausage patty, which has been made from the same recipe for over 131 years. You will enjoy knowing the no sugar all natural pork sausage does not contain any binders, fillers, MSG, or water and is certified gluten free. A great addition to any Keto or Paleo diet.
Sugar Cured Ham
Our ham steaks are hand-selected, meticulously trimmed, and always smoked fresh, slow-smoked for a minimum of five hours using real hickory chips ensuring a deep satisfying aroma and sugar cured for a tasty finish.
Turkey Bacon
When you crave bacon but do not want to eat pork. Our turkey bacon is smoked with real wood, thick sliced, contains no MSG, is gluten free and contains less fat than typical pork bacon. Most turkey bacons are mechanically separated turkey "paste"-not this one, it's real meat.
Turkey Sausage Links
Fresh off our grill, these turkey sausage links contain ground turkey, no antibiotics ever and are blended with savory seasonings for an exceptional taste.
Chicken Sausage Links
Once you taste the savory chicken coupled with a hint of apple and enjoy the visually pleasing color of these links, you may never order pork sausage links again.
Canadian Bacon
Our Canadian Bacon is made to our exacting specifications: all meat, no fillers and it is 97% fat free.
Corned Beef Hash
We have prepared for you a full-flavored, seasoned and fulfilling corned beef hash with potatoes and onions.
Side Items
Toast
We have selected some of the finest breads for your selection from white, wheat or rye. Served with our signature strawberry preserves. Delicious with our whipped butter.
Hash Browns
Enjoy our shredded potatoes with onions with a little crisp but light and fluffy to complement your breakfast entree.
Hash Browns w/Cheese
Add Cheddar Cheese to our shredded potatoes with onions for a cheesy, light and fluffy complement to your breakfast entree.
Fiesta Hashbrowns
Enjoy our shredded potatoes with onions, green peppers, and pepperjack cheese with a little crisp, but light and fluffy, to complement your breakfast entree. Served with fresh salsa on the side.
1 Egg A La Carte
Certified grade AA large eggs
2 Eggs A La Carte
Certified grade AA large eggs
3 Eggs A La Carte
Certified grade AA large eggs
Homemade Salsa
4 ounce serving of our homemade salsa. Complements many items, but especially omelettes.
Whipped Cream HOMEMADE
Our freshly prepared whipped cream made from heavy whipping cream. Serving size comes in a "4-ounce container"
Sliced Bananas w/ cream
Bananas sliced and served in cream
Banana (chopped)
Small Fruit Medley
Blueberry Compote
Fresh Blueberries in our own simple syrup
Sour Cream
Sour cream tempered with Cointreau
Chocolate Chips
Cinnamon Apple Sauce
Applesauce prepared in our own cinnamon mixture
Small Fresh Strawberries
Large Fresh Strawberries
Nutella
Extra 2oz cup of Syrup
12oz Cup of Maple Syrup
1/4gal Jug of Maple Syrup
Combos
Bacon & French Toast Combo
2 pieces of our french toast, 2 eggs any style and 2 strips of bacon
Link & French Toast Combo
2 pieces of our french toast, 2 eggs any style and 2 links
Patty & French Toast Combo
2 pieces of our french toast, 2 eggs any style and 1 sausage patty
Canadian Bacon & French Toast Combo
2 pieces of our french toast, 2 eggs any style and 2 slices of Canadian Bacon
Turkey Link & French Toast Combo
2 pieces of our french toast, 2 eggs any style and 2 turkey sausage links
Chicken Link & French Toast Combo
2 pieces of our french toast, 2 eggs any style and 2 chicken sausage links
Turkey Bacon & French Toast Combo
2 pieces of our french toast, 2 eggs any style and 2 strips of turkey bacon
Bacon & Waffle Combo
1/2 golden brown Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs any style and 2 strips of our thick cut bacon
Link & Waffle Combo
1/2 golden brown Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs any style and 2 pork sausage links
Patty & Waffle Combo
1/2 golden brown Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs any style and 1 sausage patty
Canadian Bacon & Waffle Combo
1/2 golden brown Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs any style and 2 slices of Canadian Bacon
Turkey Link & Waffle Combo
1/2 golden brown Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs any style and 2 turkey sausage links
Chicken Link & Waffle Combo
1/2 golden brown Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs any style and 2 chicken link sausages
Turkey Bacon & Waffle Combo
1/2 golden brown Belgian Waffle, 2 eggs any style and 2 strips of turkey bacon
Skillets
Farmers Skillet
Starts with our delicate and fluffy hash browns topped with two eggs any style, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese, served with 3 of our delicious buttermilk pancakes
Western Skillet
Starts with our delicate and fluffy hash browns topped with two eggs any style, red and green peppers, onions, our minced ham, served with 3 of our delicious buttermilk pancakes
Meat Lover Skillet
Starts with our delicate and fluffy hash browns topped with two eggs any style, minced ham, bacon bits and diced pork sausage patties and cheddar cheese, served with 3 of our delicious buttermilk pancakes
Mexican Skillet
Starts with our delicate and fluffy hash browns topped with two eggs any style, tomatoes, onions, jalapeno peppers, chorizo sausage, cilantro, pepperjack cheese, with avocado, sour cream and salsa and cheddar cheese, served with 3 of our delicious buttermilk pancakes
Turkey Western Skillet
Starts with our delicate and fluffy hash browns topped with two eggs any style, red and green peppers, onions, our diced turkey sausage links, served with 3 of our delicious buttermilk pancakes
Turkey Lover's Skillet
Starts with our delicate and fluffy hash browns topped with two eggs any style, turkey bacon bits and diced turkey sausage links and cheddar cheese, served with 3 of our delicious buttermilk pancakes
Juices & Beverages
Water
Coffee
Decaf coffee
Small Orange Juice
Large Orange Juice
Small Grapefruit Juice
Large Grapefruit Juice
Small Cranberry Juice
Large Cranberry Juice
Small Apple Juice
Large Apple Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Homemade Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Homemade Strawberry Lemonade
Small Milk
Large Milk
Small Chocolate Milk
Large Chocolate Milk
Small Tomato Juice
Large Tomato Juice
Iced Cold Brew
Peppermint Hot Chocolate (Seasonal)
Kid’s Menu
Happy Bear Cakes
Junior Chicken in a Blanket
Junior Pigs in a Blanket
Junior Turkey in a Blanket
Kids French Toast
Upcharge for over 12yr old
Junior Bacon
Junior Egg
Junior Links
Junior Patty
Junior Canadian Bacon
Junior Turkey Links
Junior Chicken Links
Junior Turkey Bacon
WF Junior
WF Junior Egg
WF Junior Bacon
WF Junior Links
WF Junior Patty
WF Junior Canadian Bacon
WF Junior Turkey Links
WF Junior Chicken Links
WF Junior Turkey Bacon
Kid's Buttermilk Cakes
