Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

The Original Pancake House Peoria 7425 North Grand Prairie Drive

review star

No reviews yet

7425 North Grand Prairie Drive

Peoria, IL 61615

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Thick Sliced Bacon
Farmers Scramble
Meat Lovers Scramble

Specialties of the House

Apple Pancake

$14.00

An oven-baked confection with Granny Smith apples and a premium cinnamon glaze.

Dutch Baby

$12.50

Oven baked, served with whipped butter, lemon and powdered sugar.

Beverages

Water

Freshly Squeezed Juices

$4.25Out of stock

Choice of Orange or Grapefruit.

Juice

$3.25

Choice of Apple, cranberry or tomato

Lemonade

$3.50

Tea

$3.75

Hot or iced.

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Served with whipped cream.

Coffee

$3.75

Soft Drinks

$3.75

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cold Brew Premium

$4.25

Cold Brew Seasonal

$4.50

SM Grapefruit Juice

$4.25

LG Grapefruit Juice

$5.75

SM Orange Juice

$4.25

LG Orange Juice

$5.75

Pancakes

Apple Pancake

$14.00

An oven-baked confection with Granny Smith apples and a premium cinnamon glaze.

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.25+

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.00+

Loaded with blueberries and dusted with powdered sugar.

Bacon Pancakes

$8.75+

Buttermilk Pancakes filled with real bits of bacon.

Banana Pancakes

$8.75+

Buttermilk Pancakes filled with diced bananas and dusted with powdered sugar.

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$7.00+

Georgia Pecan Pancakes

$9.00+

Filled and topped with hot toasted pecans and dusted with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.75+

Delicious chocolate bits topped with whipped cream & chocolate syrup.

Strawberry Pancakes

$11.25+

Buttermilk pancakes with fresh strawberries and topped with whipped cream.

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$9.00+

Potato Pancakes

$8.75+

Served with your choice of apple sauce or sour cream.

49'er Flapjacks

$9.25+

Thin-chewy-gooey. 3 large pancakes from the famous Mother Lode Country of San Francisco.

The Two by Four

$8.50+

2 eggs any style and 4 buttermilk pancakes.

Three Little Pigs in a Blanket

$8.75+

Our special links wrapped in buttermilk pancakes and dusted with powdered sugar.

Single Buttermilk

$3.25
Pumpkin Pancakes

Pumpkin Pancakes

$9.00+

Buttermilk pancakes made with pure pumpkin and spiced with cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. Served with whipped cream and dusted with cinnamon sugar.

Crepes

French Crepes

$12.75

3 crepes filled with fresh strawberries and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with hot strawberry syrup.

Cherry Kijafa Crepe

$11.75

A Danish favorite. 3 crepes filled with tart red cherries simmered in our Kijafa sauce and dusted with powdered sugar.

Fresh Fruit Crepe

$12.50

3 crepes filled and topped with fresh seasonal fruit and dusted with powdered sugar. Topped with fresh whipped cream.

Shells

$9.75

Swedish Pancakes

$9.75+

Belgian Waffles

Covered with cinnamon sugar, topped with bananas and drizzled with dulce de leche.

Plain Waffle

$9.25

Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.

Apple Waffle

$10.50

Topped with fresh Granny Smith apples and cinnamon sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot homemade apple syrup.

Bacon Waffle

$11.50

Topped with real bits of bacon. Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.

Blueberry Waffle

$11.50

Toped with plumb blueberries and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot blueberry compte.

Pecan Waffle

$11.50

Topped with toasted pecans and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter.

Strawberry Waffle

$12.75

Dusted with powdered sugar and then topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

Monte Cristo Croissant

Monte Cristo Croissant

$14.50

Our version of the classic Monte Cristo. Smoked ham, Gruyere cheese on a buttery croissant, pressed in our waffle iron to a melty toasty perfection. Served with a sweet fig jam and a side of hashbrowns.

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$11.50

Churro Waffle

$12.75

Crispy Belgian waffle covered in cinnamon sugar and topped with sliced bananas and rich dulce de leche.

Red Velvet Waffle

$12.75Out of stock

Thick Sliced French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$8.00+

Grilled brioche dipped in a rich egg and cream batter and dusted with powdered sugar.

Strawberry French Toast

$11.50+

Grilled brioche dipped in a rich egg and cream batter, topped with strawberries and whipped ream and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with warm homemade strawberry syrup.

Nutella French Toast

$15.50Out of stock
French Toast Sticks W-Lemon Curd

French Toast Sticks W-Lemon Curd

$14.25Out of stock

Large brioche sticks dredged in our cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla-infused batter griddled to golden brown. The sticks are set atop a rich and tangy house-made lemon curd and topped with fresh whipped cream and raspberries.

Oven Baked Omelettes

Irish Omelette

$13.25+

Filled with our homemade corned beef hash and aged cheddar cheese.

Santa Fe Omelette

$13.25+

Medley of fresh jalapeno peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro with pepper jack cheese. Served with salsa.

Feta Spinach Omelette

$13.25+

Filled with fresh spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese.

Fresh Vegetarian Omelette

$12.75+

Filled with broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheddar cheese.

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$12.75+

Filled with ham and cheddar cheese.

Western Omelette

$12.75+

Filled with peppers, ham, onions and cheddar cheese.

Build Your Own Omelette

$12.75+

Our fluffy omelette filled with your choice of 2 toppings.

Egg Specialties

Eggs Benedict

$13.75

Toasted English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs and fresh hollandaise sauce. Served with potato pancakes.

Bacon & Eggs

$12.00

Thick sliced bacon and 2 large eggs served any style.

Sausage Links & Eggs

$11.50

4 sausage links and 2 large eggs served any style.

Turkey Links & Eggs

$11.50

Turkey links and 2 large eggs served any style.

Sausage Patties & Eggs

$11.50

2 sausage patties and 2 large eggs served any style.

Canadian Bacon & Eggs

$12.00

4 slices of Canadian bacon and 2 large eggs served any style.

Ham & Eggs

$12.00

A thick slice of hickory smoked ha and 2 large eggs served any style.

Hash Browns & Eggs

$11.25

Our seasoned hash browns and 2 large eggs served any style.

Diced Ham & Scrambled Eggs

$11.50

3 eggs lightly scrambled with diced sugar-cured hickory smoked ham.

Egg Sandwich

$9.75

Sausage or bacon, egg and cheese on an English muffin. Served with hash browns

Avocado Toast/Eggs

Avocado Toast/Eggs

$14.00

New Fresh avocado with a Hint of Lemon, Top with Shaved Pickled Vegetables, on Grill Dakota Multigrain bread, Finish with extra virgin olive oil. Served with 2 eggs any style.

Toast and Eggs

$7.50
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.50

New Fresh avocado with a Hint of Lemon, Top with Shaved Pickled Vegetables, on Grill Dakota Multigrain bread, Finish with extra virgin olive oil. Served with 2 eggs any style.

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy corn tortillas topped with spicy ranchero sauce, onion, scallions, avocado, and queso fresco. Served with refried beans and one egg any style.

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$15.25Out of stock

Authentic and hearty with breakfast in mind! Scrambled eggs, chorizo, roasted peppers, potatoes, and Chihuahua cheese, rolled in a soft flour tortilla and topped with our house-made salsa verde. Garnished with sliced onions and cilantro.

Breakfast Grain Bowl

Breakfast Grain Bowl

$15.00

A healthy and satisfying start to your day. Nutty quinoa and roasted sweet potatoes dressed with a light lemon vinaigrette and topped with blanched asparagus, cherry tomatoes, shaved pickled vegetables, sliced avocado, scallions and one egg, any style.

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

Rich thick country gravy with sausage over biscuits.

Corned Beef & Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$13.50

Our special recipe topped with 2 poached eggs. Served with potato pancakes.

Scrambles

Santa Fe Scramble

$13.25

Scrambled eggs, fresh jalapeno peppers, onions, tomatoes and cilantro with pepper jack cheese. Served with salsa. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.

Farmers Scramble

$13.25

Scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.

Meat Lovers Scramble

$13.25

Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham and Cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.

Vegetarian Scramble

$13.25

Scrambled eggs, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and Cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of hash browns, toast or pancakes.

Meats & Sides

Thick Sliced Bacon

$6.50

Canadian Bacon

$6.50

Links

$6.00

Turk Links

$6.00

Hickory Smoked Ham

$6.50

Sausage Patties

$6.00

Eggs

$2.50

Hash Browns

$4.50

Corned Beef Hash

$7.50

Toast

$4.00

English muffin, white, rye, wheat, cinnamon raisin.

Salsa

$2.00

Add Cheese to Any Order

$1.00

Add Gravy to Any Order

$1.00

Half order Turk Links

$4.00

Half Order Patties

$4.00

Half Order Links

$4.00

Half Order Bacon

$5.00

Half order Canadian Bacon

$4.00

1 Piece of Bacon

$2.75

1 Sausage Patty

$2.50

1 Link

$2.00

1 Turk Link

$2.00

Sliced Avocado

$3.75

Fruits & Cereals

Strawberries

$7.00

Bananas

$3.75

Mixed Fruit

$7.00

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$6.00

Shakshuka

Eggs In Purgatory(shakshuka)

$12.25

Retail

Coffee

$20.00

Coffee Cup

$24.00

T-Shirt

$15.00

Cup and Coffee Combo

$37.00

Holiday Gift Box

$30.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

come on in and enjoy great breakfast!

Website

Location

7425 North Grand Prairie Drive, Peoria, IL 61615

Directions

Gallery
The Original Pancake House Peoria image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

One World
orange star4.7 • 7,336
1245 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
orange starNo Reviews
321 NE Madison Ave Peoria, IL 61603
View restaurantnext
COFFEE CAN - 224 N 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
224 N 2nd Street Hanna City, IL 61536
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Peoria

One World
orange star4.7 • 7,336
1245 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,688
1200 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
orange star4.4 • 1,357
826 SW Adams Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
The Spotted Cow
orange star4.4 • 648
718 W Glen Ave Peoria, IL 61614
View restaurantnext
Kenny’s Westside Pub - Peoria, IL
orange star4.6 • 574
112 SW Jefferson Ave Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery - 619 SW Water ST
orange star4.0 • 473
619 SW Water ST Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Peoria
Peoria Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
East Peoria
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Morton
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Peru
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Ottawa
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston