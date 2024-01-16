- Home
The Original Pancake House Sioux Falls, SD
2715 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Food
Oatmeal
Meats
Break. Sides
- Hash Browns$6.19
- One Egg$2.99
- Two Eggs$3.79
- Three Eggs$5.69
- Four Eggs$8.08
- Avocado$2.99
- Hollandaise Sauce$2.49
- Lingonberries$2.99
- Salsa$2.49
- Sausage Gravy$6.29
- Toast$4.19
- Whipping Cream$2.99
- Yogurt$4.79
- Black Bean Salsa$0.99
- Corn Torts$1.49
- Flour Torts$1.49
- Kijafa$2.49
- Mascarpone$2.99
- Nutella$1.49
- Cinn Apples$3.49
- Con Sauce$2.99
- Queso$3.49
- Strawberries$3.49
- Sliced Tomatoes$3.49
Eggs
- Bacon and Eggs$15.99
- Bacon Avocado Benedict$17.29
- Bac Benny$16.66
- Chorizo Scrambler$16.49
- Corned Beef Hash and Eggs$16.49
- Crazy for Bacon$18.99
- Diced Ham and Eggs$15.99
- Eggs Benedict$15.99
- Eggs Florentine$14.99
- Everybody's Favorite$16.99
- Ham Steak and Eggs$15.99
- Hash Browns and Eggs$13.99
- Irish Benedict$17.29
- Jan Scram$15.99
- Meat Lovers Scrambler$16.59
- Sausage and Eggs$15.99
- Steak and Eggs$18.99
- Stuffed Hash Browns and Eggs$14.99
- Vegetable Scrambler$15.29
- 2 Eggs & Toast$9.49
Omelettes
Pancakes
- Apple Pancakes$16.99
- Dutch Pancakes$15.99
- 49ers Pancakes$12.99
- Bacon Pancakes$12.49
- Banana Pancakes$12.49
- Blueberry Pancakes$12.49
- Buttermilk Pancakes$10.49
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$11.49
- Pecan Pancakes$12.49
- Silver Dollar Pancakes$9.99
- Strawberry Pancakes$13.49
- Swedish Pancakes$12.99
- Jr/Sr Pancakes$11.29
- Pigs in Blanket Pancakes$13.49
- Banana Pecan French Toast$13.99
- Berry French Toast$14.99
- Cinnamon French Toast$10.95
- Sourdough French Toast$10.45
Waffles
Crepes
Specialties
Salads
Burgers/Sands
Monthly Features
Lunch Sides
Kids
- Kids Silver Dollar$4.99
- Kids Chunky Monkey$5.99
- Kids PB & J Crepe$4.69
- Hungry Start$5.99
- Kids Chocolate Chip$5.99
- Kids Plate$5.99
- Perfect Start$4.99
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.99
- Kids Ham and Cheese$6.99
- Kids PB & J$4.99
- Kids Hamburger$5.99
- Mac and Cheese$4.99
- Kids Browns$2.99
- Sliced Banana$1.99
- Two Bacon$3.99
- Two Links$3.99
- One Patty$3.99
- One Pancake$2.99
- One Egg$1.99
- Kids Soda$1.29
- Kids Hot Chocolate$2.49
- Kids White Milk$1.99
- Kids Chocolate Milk$1.99
- Kids Orange Juice$2.49
- Kids Apple Juice$2.49
Beverages
- Apple Juice - Large$3.85
- Chocolate Milk - Large$4.25
- Coffee$3.59
- Cranberry Juice - Large$3.85
- Decaf Coffee$4.09
- Diet Dr. Pepper$3.59
- Diet Mountain Dew$3.59
- Diet Pepsi$3.59
- Dr. Pepper$3.59
- Grape Juice - Large$3.85
- Grapefruit Juice - Large$3.85
- Hot Chocolate$3.75
- Iced Tea$3.25
- Lemonade$4.99
- Moutain Dew$3.59
- Orange Juice - Large$6.35
- Organic Tea$3.59
- Pepsi$3.59
- Root Beer$3.59
- Starry$3.59
- Tomato Juice - Large$3.85
- White Milk - Large$4.25
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 1:45 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 1:45 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 1:45 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 1:45 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 1:45 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 1:45 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 1:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2715 West 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
