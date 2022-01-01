Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

The Original Pancake House Southfield

354 Reviews

$$

19355 W 10 Mile Rd

Southfield, MI 48075

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon
Bacon and Eggs
Home Fries

Buttermilk

Buttermilk pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Buttermilk Cakes

$8.50

6 Buttermilk pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Buttermilk Pancakes - Half

$4.90

3 Buttermilk pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Plastic Ware

Bacon

3 Bacon pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Bacon Pancakes

$9.60

6 Bacon pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Bacon Pancakes - Half

$5.60

3 Bacon pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Banana

Banana Pancakes

$9.40

6 Banana pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Banana Pancakes - Half

$5.45

3 Banana pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Blueberry

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.40

6 Blueberry pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Blueberry Pancakes - Half

$5.45

3 Blueberry pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate chip pancakes, served with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.40

6 Chocolate chip pancakes, served with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Chocolate Chip Pancakes - Half

$5.45

3 Chocolate chip pancakes, served with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Plastic Ware

Junior Plate

Junior Bacon

$7.05

3 Buttermilk pancakes served with 2 slices of bacon

Junior Link

$6.40

3 Buttermilk pancakes served with 2 link sausages

Junior Turkey

$6.40

3 Buttermilk pancakes served with 2 turkey links

Junior Sausage

$6.40

3 Buttermilk pancakes served with 1 sausage patty

Junior Egg

$6.40

3 Buttermilk pancakes served with 1 egg

Junior CB

$6.40

3 Buttermilk pancakes served with 1 slice of Canadian bacon

Pecan

Pecan Pancakes

$9.60

6 Pecan pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Pecan Pancakes - Half

$5.60

3 Pecan pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

49'er

49'ers Flap Jacks

$10.05

49'er Flap Jacks - Half

$7.80

49'er Flap Jacks - Single

$3.90

Silver Dollar

$5 Silver Dollar

$4.75

$10 Silver Dollar

$7.75

Buckwheat

Buckwheat Pancakes

$8.50

6 Buckwheat pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

Buckwheat Pancakes - Half

$4.90

3 Buckwheat pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup

French Toast

Challah bread battered in our special recipe, dusted with powdered sugar and served with whipped butter and syrup

French Toast

$9.85

5 half pieces of Challah bread battered in our special recipe, dusted with powdered sugar and served with whipped butter and syrup

French Toast - Half

$6.15

3 half pieces of Challah bread battered in our special recipe, dusted with powdered sugar and served with whipped butter and syrup

Plastic Ware

Pigs

Link sausages rolled in buttermilk pancakes topped with powdered sugar and served with whipped butter and syrup

Pigs in a Blanket

$9.75

Link sausages rolled in buttermilk pancakes cakes topped with powdered sugar and served with whipped butter and syrup

Potato

9 - 3 inch pancakes made from fresh Idaho potatoes, served with sour cream and apple sauce

Potato Pancakes

$9.80

Pumpkin

Pumpkin pancakes, served with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Pumpkin Pancakes

$9.45

Pumpkin pancakes, served with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Pumpkin Cakes - Half

$5.60

3 Pumpkin pancakes, served with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Pumpkin Pancake - Single

$1.85

Plastic Ware

Plastic Ware

SPECIALTIES OF THE HOUSE

Big Apple

$12.10

An oven baked pancake baked with fresh apples and pure cinnamon sugar glaze

Dutch Baby

$10.80

An oven baked pancake served with lemons and powdered sugar

Garden Dutch Baby

$12.10

Oven baked with broccoli, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and topped with Gouda cheese

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$11.55

Oven baked blend of corned beef, potatoes & onions, topped with 2 eggs

Dutch Treat

$12.10

Santa Fe Garden

$12.10

Our oven baked zesty southwest garden with medley of fresh onion, cilantro, tomatoes and jalapeno peppers, topped with pepper jack cheese

Plastic Ware

Omelette

Vegetarian Omelette

$12.45

Broccoli, onion, tomato, mushrooms, and green pepper with swiss or cheddar cheese

Western Omelette

$12.45

Ham, onion and green pepper with swiss or cheddar cheese

Spinach Omelette

$12.45

Fresh spinach with swiss or cheddar cheese

Sante Fe Omlette

$12.45

Our oven baked zesty southwest omelette with medley of fresh onion, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapeno peppers and pepper jack cheese

Turkey Sausage Omelette

$12.45

Ground turkey sausage with swiss or cheddar cheese

Bacon Omelette

$12.45

Chopped bacon with swiss or cheddar cheese

Broccoli Omelette

$12.45

Chopped broccoli with swiss or cheddar cheese

Sausage Omelette

$12.45

Ground sausage with swiss or cheddar cheese

Corned Beef Omelette

$12.45

Sliced Kosher Corned beef with swiss or cheddar cheese

Ham Omelette

$12.45

Pieces of ham with swiss and cheddar cheese

Meat Lovers Omelette

$14.25

Ham, Bacon, Pork sausage with swiss or cheddar cheese

Mushroom Omelette

$12.45

Served with sliced mushrooms in a Sherry wine sauce

Cheese Omelette

$11.40

A choice of swiss or cheddar

Plain Omelette

$9.85

Plastic Ware

Eggs

Eggs

$3.10

2 x 4

$8.10

2 eggs and 4 buttermilk pancakes

Eggs Michael

$12.05

Bacon and Eggs

$10.75

4 slices of our special recipe bacon with two eggs any style and 3 buttermilk pancakes

Turkey Link & Eggs

$10.10

4 turkey links and 2 eggs any style with 3 buttermilk pancakes

Sausage & Eggs

$10.10

2 sausage patties and 2 eggs any style with 3 buttermilk pancakes

Link & Eggs

$10.10

4 sausage links an 2 eggs any style with 3 buttermilk pancakes

Diced Ham & Eggs

$10.20

Diced ham cooked in scrambled eggs with 3 buttermilk pancakes

Ham and Eggs

$10.10

A slice of ham and 2 eggs any style with 3 buttermilk pancakes

Bacon Lovers

$15.50

7 slices of our special recipe bacon, 4 eggs cooked any style with 4 buttermilk pancakes

Canadian Bacon & Eggs

$10.10

2 slices of Canadian bacon and 2 eggs any style with 3 buttermilk pancakes

Plastic Ware

Waffles

Chopped bacon baked inside

Apple Waffle

$9.60

Apples baked inside and seasoned with cinnamon sugar and topped with powdered sugar

Bacon Waffle

$9.75

Chopped bacon baked inside

Blueberry Waffle

$9.60

Blueberries baked inside and topped with powdered sugar

Golden Waffle

$8.85

Pecan Waffle

$10.05

Pecans backed inside and topped with powdered sugar

Fresh Strawberry Waffle

$11.35

Whole Wheat Waffle

$8.85

Plastic Ware

Crepes

Cherry Crepes

$10.45

3 crepes with Montmorency cherries tempered with danish Kijafa wine, topped with real whipped cream an powdered sugar on top

Plastic Ware

Continental Crepes

$10.45

3 crepes rolled with real sour cream and Triple Sec

French Crepes

$10.45

3 Fresh frozen strawberry crepes topped with real whipped cream and powdered sugar on top

French Crepes - Half

$7.15

French Crepe - Single

$3.65

Fresh Strawberry Crepes

$11.25Out of stock

Fresh Strawberry Crepes - Half

$7.75

Peach Crepes

$10.45

3 peach crepes filled and topped with real whipped cream and powdered sugar

Raspberry Crepes

$10.45Out of stock

Shells

$9.50

3 Crepes rolled and topped with powdered sugar

Spinach Crepes

$11.05

Spinach Crepe - Single

$5.90

Meat

Bacon

$4.80

3 slices

Canadian Bacon

$4.80

2 slices

Sausage Links

$4.80

4 links

Sausage Patties

$4.80

2 patties

Turkey Links

$4.80

4 links

Ham

$4.80

1 slice

Home Fries

Home Fries

$3.95

Cereal

Oatmeal

$6.05

with milk, brown sugar and raisins

Grits

$2.70

Grits & Cheese

$4.15

Toast

Whole Wheat Toast

$3.05

White Toast

$3.05

Rye Toast

$3.05

English Muffin

$3.05

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.75

Whole Wheat Toast - Single

$1.65Out of stock

Fruit

Banana - Add

$1.25

Fresh Strawberries

$3.00Out of stock

Frozen Strawberries and Cream - Large

$4.05

Frozen Strawberries - Large

$3.95

Frozen Strawberries

$2.45

Frozen Strawberries and Cream

$3.45

Misc Items

Whipped Cream - Add

$1.35

Mushroom Sauce - Add

$1.70

Apple Glaze

$3.70

Green Peppers - Add

$1.45

Sour Cream - Add

$0.95

Salsa - Add

$0.95

Beverage

Milk

$2.65

Chocolate Milk

$2.65

Lemonade

$3.15

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.15

Coffee and Tea

Coffee

$3.15

Decaf Coffee

$3.15

Hot Chocolate

$3.15

Hot Tea

$3.15

Iced Tea

$3.15

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.80

Grapefruit Juice

$3.80

Apple Juice

$2.85

Cranberry Juice

$2.85

Grape Juice

$2.85

Tomato Juice

$2.85

Retail

OPH Coffee - Retail

$7.19

OPH Diet Syrup - Retail

$3.59

OPH Pancake Mix

$5.95

Coffee Bean

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in with your mask and enjoy!

Location

19355 W 10 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075

Directions

Gallery
The Original Pancake House image
The Original Pancake House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Icy’s Luncheonette - 18445 Scarsdale St.
orange starNo Reviews
18445 Scarsdale St. Detroit, MI 48223
View restaurantnext
O.W.L.
orange starNo Reviews
27302 Woodward Ave Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's Bakery
orange star4.7 • 566
931 North Main St Royal Oak, MI 48067
View restaurantnext
The Original Pancake House - Birmingham
orange star4.8 • 512
33703 Woodward Ave Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurantnext
Chick'nCone Madison Heights
orange star4.5 • 8
361 A W 14 Mile Rd Madison Heights, MI 48071
View restaurantnext
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND - DEARBORN - - DEARBORN
orange starNo Reviews
5575 Greenfield Road Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Southfield

Wing Snob
orange star4.4 • 4,646
24545 W 12 Mile Rd Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
National Coney Island - Southfield
orange star4.5 • 3,395
29795 Southfield Road Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurantnext
Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Southfield
orange star4.6 • 2,619
26579 Evergreen Rd Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Southfield / Evergreen
orange star4.5 • 2,584
26185 Evergreene Road Southfield, MI 48076
View restaurantnext
Bacco Ristorante
orange star4.6 • 1,384
29410 Northwestern Hwy Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Southfield
orange star4.2 • 1,090
29110 Franklin Rd Southfield, MI 48034
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Southfield
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston