Pizza
Italian

The Original Pinsaria

2 Reviews

$

211 North Veterans Pkway

Bloomington, IL 61704

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR PINSA - 13"
40. PRATI
BUILD YOUR PINSA - 8"

BUILD YOUR OWN

BE THE CHEF! DREAM YOUR PINSA, PANINO, SALAD AND BRUSCHETTA
BUILD YOUR PINSA - 8"

BUILD YOUR PINSA - 8"

$7.00

MAKE YOUR OWN PINSA CHOOSING AMONG ALL OUR INGREDIENTS!!

BUILD YOUR PINSA - 13"

BUILD YOUR PINSA - 13"

$9.00

MAKE YOUR OWN PINSA CHOOSING AMONG ALL OUR INGREDIENTS!!

BUILD YOUR PANINO

BUILD YOUR PANINO

$4.00

DREAM YOUR ARTISANAL SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR SALAD - REGULAR

BUILD YOUR SALAD - REGULAR

BUILD YOUR SALAD CHOOSING AMONG ALL OUR INGREDIENTS!!

BUILD YOUR SALAD - LARGE

BUILD YOUR SALAD - LARGE

BUILD YOUR SALAD CHOOSING AMONG ALL OUR INGREDIENTS!!

COMBO

PINSA COMBO

PINSA COMBO

$14.50

PINSA + SALAD + DRINK

PASTA COMBO

PASTA COMBO

$14.50

PASTA + SALAD + DRINK

PINSA CLASSIC

1. GRACCO - 8"

1. GRACCO - 8"

$8.90

MOZZARELLA AND ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE

1. GRACCO 13"

1. GRACCO 13"

$12.50

MOZZARELLA AND ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE

2. COSTANTINO - 8"

2. COSTANTINO - 8"

$9.90

PARMESAN, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE, BELL PEPPER&PARMESAN PATE’

2. COSTANTINO - 13"

2. COSTANTINO - 13"

$13.90

PARMESAN, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE, BELL PEPPER&PARMESAN PATE’

3. CICERONE - 8"

3. CICERONE - 8"

$9.90

BELL PEPPER, ONIONS, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE AND OREGANO

3. CICERONE - 13"

3. CICERONE - 13"

$13.90

BELL PEPPER, ONIONS, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE AND OREGANO

4. SPARTACO - 8"

4. SPARTACO - 8"

$10.25

SAUSAGE, ONIONS, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE AND FENNEL

4. SPARTACO - 13"

4. SPARTACO - 13"

$14.25

SAUSAGE, ONIONS, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE AND FENNEL

5. CARACALLA - 8"

5. CARACALLA - 8"

$9.90

MUSHROOM, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE AND BLACK PEPPER, MUSHROOM & KALAMATA PATE'

5. CARACALLA - 13"

5. CARACALLA - 13"

$13.90

MUSHROOM, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE AND BLACK PEPPER, MUSHROOM & KALAMATA PATE'

6. ROMOL0 - 8"

6. ROMOL0 - 8"

$10.25

PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE

6. ROMOL0 - 13"

6. ROMOL0 - 13"

$14.25

PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE

PINSA GOURMET

7. ROMA - 8"

7. ROMA - 8"

$9.90

FRESH MOZZARELLA, BASIL, ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE

7. ROMA - 13"

7. ROMA - 13"

$13.90

FRESH MOZZARELLA, BASIL, ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE

8. REMO - 8"

8. REMO - 8"

$11.50

SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN T0MATO SAUCE, MUSHROOM & KALAMATA PATE'

8. REMO - 13"

8. REMO - 13"

$16.50

SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN T0MATO SAUCE, MUSHROOM & KALAMATA PATE'

9. CESARE - 8"

9. CESARE - 8"

$11.90

FETA, KALAMATA OLIVES, FRESH TOMATOES, ARUGULA, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE

9. CESARE - 13"

9. CESARE - 13"

$16.50

FETA, KALAMATA OLIVES, FRESH TOMATOES, ARUGULA, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE

10. BRUTO - 8"

10. BRUTO - 8"

$12.50

SAUSAGE, PANCETTA, SOPPRESSATA, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE

10. BRUTO - 13"

10. BRUTO - 13"

$17.50

SAUSAGE, PANCETTA, SOPPRESSATA, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE

11. TIBERIO - 8"

11. TIBERIO - 8"

$11.90

SOPPRESSATA, GORGONZOLA, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE

11. TIBERIO - 13"

11. TIBERIO - 13"

$16.90

SOPPRESSATA, GORGONZOLA, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE

12. GLADIATORE - 8"

12. GLADIATORE - 8"

$11.90

PANCETTA, PECORINO ROMANO, HONEY MOZZARELLA

12. GLADIATORE - 13"

12. GLADIATORE - 13"

$16.90

PANCETTA, PECORINO ROMANO, HONEY MOZZARELLA

13. NERONE - 8"

13. NERONE - 8"

$11.90

PROSCIUTTO, PARMESAN, KALAMATA OLIVES, ARUGULA, MOZZARELLA, CLASSIC BALSAMIC

13. NERONE - 13"

13. NERONE - 13"

$16.90

PROSCIUTTO, PARMESAN, KALAMATA OLIVES, ARUGULA, MOZZARELLA, BALSAMIC GLAZE

14. SCIPIONE - 8"

14. SCIPIONE - 8"

$10.90

GORGONZOLA, PARMESAN, PECORINO, MOZZARELLA, BELL PEPPER&PARMESAN PATE’

14. SCIPIONE - 13"

14. SCIPIONE - 13"

$15.90

GORGONZOLA, PARMESAN, PECORINO, MOZZARELLA, BELL PEPPER&PARMESAN PATE’

15. BEN HUR - 8"

15. BEN HUR - 8"

$10.90

HOMEMADE PESTO, PARMESAN, FRESH TOMATOES, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE

15. BEN HUR - 13"

15. BEN HUR - 13"

$15.90

HOMEMADE PESTO, PARMESAN, FRESH TOMATOES, MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE

PANINI

18. AVENTINO

18. AVENTINO

$9.90

ARTISANAL BREAD WITH PROSCIUTTO, ARTICHOKES, ARUGULA, MUSHROOM & KALAMATA PATE'

19. CAMPIDOGLIO

19. CAMPIDOGLIO

$10.90

ARTISANAL BREAD WITH PROSCIUTTO, SOPPRESSATA, ROMAIN AND BEL PEPPER & PARMESAN PATE'

20. CELIO

20. CELIO

$9.90

ARTISANAL BREAD WITH FETA, CHERRY TOMATOES, KALAMATA, ONIONS, ROMAIN, CREAMY GARLIC

21. ESQUILINO

21. ESQUILINO

$9.90

ARTISANAL BREAD WITH SOPPRESSATA, GORGONZOLA, ONIONS, ARUGULA AND MUSHROOM & KALAMATA PATE'

22. PALATINO

22. PALATINO

$9.90

ARTISANAL BREAD WITH PROSCIUTTO, FRESH MOZZARELLA, ARUUGLA AMD BELL PEPPER & PARMESAN PATE'

23. QUIRINALE

23. QUIRINALE

$9.90

ARTISANAL BREAD WITH GORGONZOLA, ARTICHOKES, CHERRY TOMATOES, ARUGULA, CREAMY GARLIC

PASTA

24. PANTHEON - REGULAR

24. PANTHEON - REGULAR

$7.90

HANDCRAFTED PASTA WITH BASIL & ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE

24. PANTHEON - LARGE

24. PANTHEON - LARGE

$9.90

HANDCRAFTED PASTA WITH BASIL & ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE

25. TREVI - REGULAR

25. TREVI - REGULAR

$7.90

HANDCRAFTED PASTA WITH EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, PARMESAN, RED PEPPER, BLACK PEPPER

25. TREVI - LARGE

25. TREVI - LARGE

$9.90

HANDCRAFTED PASTA WITH EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, PARMESAN, RED PEPPER, BLACK PEPPER

26. COL0SSEUM - REGULAR

26. COL0SSEUM - REGULAR

$7.90

HANDCRAFTED PASTA WITH SAUSAGE & ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE

26. COL0SSEUM - LARGE

26. COL0SSEUM - LARGE

$9.90

HANDCRAFTED PASTA WITH SAUSAGE & ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE

27. NAVONA - REGULAR

27. NAVONA - REGULAR

$7.90

HANDCRAFTED PASTA WITH EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, ARUGULA, KALAMATA OLIVES, CHERRY TOMATOES, FETA

27. NAVONA - LARGE

27. NAVONA - LARGE

$9.90

HANDCRAFTED PASTA WITH EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, ARUGULA, KALAMATA OLIVES, CHERRY TOMATOES, FETA

28. FORUM - REGULAR

28. FORUM - REGULAR

$7.90

HANDCRAFTED PASTA WITH BACON & ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE

28. FORUM - LARGE

28. FORUM - LARGE

$9.90

HANDCRAFTED PASTA WITH BACON & ITALIAN TOMATO SAUCE

29. BARCACCIA - REGULAR

29. BARCACCIA - REGULAR

$7.90

HANDCRAFTED PASTA WITH HOMEMADE PESTO

29. BARCACCIA - LARGE

29. BARCACCIA - LARGE

$9.90

HANDCRAFTED PASTA WITH HOMEMADE PESTO

SALAD

30. GARBATELLA - REGULAR

30. GARBATELLA - REGULAR

$7.50

CHERRY TOMATOES, KALAMATA, ONIONS, ROMAIN & ARUGULA, VINAIGRETTE

30. GARBATELLA - LARGE

30. GARBATELLA - LARGE

$9.50

CHERRY TOMATOES, KALAMATA, ONIONS, ROMAIN & ARUGULA, VINAIGRETTE

31. TRASTEVERE - REGULAR

31. TRASTEVERE - REGULAR

$9.50

PROSCIUTTO, ARTICHOKES, CHERRY TOMATOES, ARUGULA, ROMAIN, ORIGINAL BALSAMIC GLAZE, VINAIGRETTE

31. TRASTEVERE - LARGE

31. TRASTEVERE - LARGE

$11.50

PROSCIUTTO, ARTICHOKES, CHERRY TOMATOES, ROMAIN, ARUGULA, BALSAMIC GLAZE, VINAIGRETTE

32. TESTACCIO - REGULAR

32. TESTACCIO - REGULAR

$8.50

FRESH MOZZARELLA, CHERRY TOMATOES, KALAMATA OLIVES, HOMEMADE PESTO, ROMAIN, ARUGULA, VINAIGRETTE

32. TESTACCIO - LARGE

32. TESTACCIO - LARGE

$10.50

FRESH MOZZARELLA, CHERRY TOMATOES, KALAMATA OLIVES, HOMEMADE PESTO, ROMAIN, ARUGULA, VINAIGRETTE

33. MOSTACCIANO - REGULAR

33. MOSTACCIANO - REGULAR

$9.50

SOPPRESSATA, GORGONZOLA, WALNUTS, ROMAIN, ARUGULA, CREAMY GARLIC, VINAIGRETTE

33. MOSTACCIANO - LARGE

33. MOSTACCIANO - LARGE

$11.50

SOPPRESSATA, GORGONZOLA, WALNUTS, ROMAIN, ARUGULA, CREAMY GARLIC, VINAIGRETTE

34. GIANICOLO - REGULAR

34. GIANICOLO - REGULAR

$8.50

FETA, KALAMATA OLIVES, CHERRY TOMATOES, ARTICHOKES, ARUGULA, ROMAIN, VINAIGRETTE, MUSHROOM & KALMATA PATE'

34. GIANICOLO - LARGE

34. GIANICOLO - LARGE

$10.50

FETA, KALAMATA OLIVES, CHERRY TOMATOES, ARTICHOKES, ARUGULA, ROMAIN, VINAIGRETTE, MUSHROOM & KALMATA PATE'

BRUSCHETTA

35. VIRGILIO

35. VIRGILIO

$4.50

ARTISANAL BREAD WITH CHERRY TOMATOES, FRESH BASIL, BALSAMIC GLAZE

36. ORAZIO

36. ORAZIO

$4.50

ARTISANAL BREAD WITH KALAMATA OLIVES AND MUSHROOM & KALAMATA PATE'

37. CATULLO

37. CATULLO

$4.90

ARTISANAL BREAD WITH PROSCIUTTO AND BELL PEPPER & PARMESAN PATE'

38. OVIDIO

38. OVIDIO

$4.50

ARTISANAL BREAD WITH PARMESAN, GARLIC AND EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

39. SENECA

39. SENECA

$4.50

ARTISANAL BREAD WITH PESTO AND PARMESAN

DESSERT

20. AURELIA - 8"

20. AURELIA - 8"

$10.50

FRESH ORANGES, ORANGE MARMALADE, CHOCOLATE CHIPS

20. AURELIA - 13"

20. AURELIA - 13"

$15.50

FRESH ORANGES, ORANGE MARMALADE, CHOCOLATE CHIPS

21. APPIA - 8"

21. APPIA - 8"

$9.90

NUTELLA

21. APPIA - 13"

21. APPIA - 13"

$14.90

NUTELLA

BEVERAGE

COCA-COLA

COCA-COLA

$2.90+
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.90+
DR. PEPPER

DR. PEPPER

$2.90+
FANTA ORANGE

FANTA ORANGE

$2.90+
HI-C FRUIT

HI-C FRUIT

$2.90+
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$2.90+
ROOTBEER

ROOTBEER

$2.90+
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.90+
SWEET TEA

SWEET TEA

$2.90+
UNSWEET TEA

UNSWEET TEA

$2.90+
WATER

WATER

APPETIZER

40. PRATI

40. PRATI

$3.50

A SIDE OF OUR PINSA CRUST WITH EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, OREGANO & SALT

DIPPING SAUCE

DIPPING SAUCE

CHOOSE AMONG OUR HOMEMADE SAUCES

BREAD (1 SLICE)

BREAD (1 SLICE)

$1.50

A SLICE OF OUR HANDCRAFTED BREAD

T-SHIRT

BLACK T-SHIRT

BLACK T-SHIRT

$22.90

DAJE [dàh-ye] exclamation come on Roman way to rejoice for something and / or incite somebody When vegetable soup is scheduled for dinner but last minute your mom decides to order at The Original Pinsaria, you say "daje!"

RED T-SHIRT

RED T-SHIRT

$22.90

AVOJA /a . vò . iah/ interjection Roman way to say "hell yeah" When your friends ask if you want to go at The Original Pinsaria, you say "avoja"!

check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
We're The Original Pinsaria, and we're a Pinsaria restaurant here in Bloomington, IL. We believe in serving our customers only the freshest, foods, offering our claim to fame NON-GMO, healthy, crispy and tasty Pinsa and fresh, organic pastas and sauces. Pinsa is pizza, only better! Our Pinsa crust is crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. We started this business to offer the community an authentic Italian experience with recipes and ingredients straight from Italy reinvented in a super fast and casual concept. We're looking forward to growing our business to continue to serve Bloomington and the surrounding communities. We'd like to personally invite you to stop by to try our delicious pinsa, fresh pastas and amazing salads, today!

211 North Veterans Pkway, Bloomington, IL 61704

