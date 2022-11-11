Restaurant info

We're The Original Pinsaria, and we're a Pinsaria restaurant here in Bloomington, IL. We believe in serving our customers only the freshest, foods, offering our claim to fame NON-GMO, healthy, crispy and tasty Pinsa and fresh, organic pastas and sauces. Pinsa is pizza, only better! Our Pinsa crust is crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. We started this business to offer the community an authentic Italian experience with recipes and ingredients straight from Italy reinvented in a super fast and casual concept. We're looking forward to growing our business to continue to serve Bloomington and the surrounding communities. We'd like to personally invite you to stop by to try our delicious pinsa, fresh pastas and amazing salads, today!

Website