The Original Rainbow Cone - Wicker Park 1750 W Division
1750 W Division
Chicago, IL 60622
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Ice Cream Cones
- Original Rainbow Cone$6.29
Our famous cone made with slices of Chocolate, Strawberry, Palmer House, Pistachio & Orange Sherbet *Palmer House and Pistachio Contain Nuts*
- Single Scoop Feature Flavor Cone$4.29
1 scoop of our feature flavor!
- Double Scoop Feature Flavor Cone$6.29
2 scoops of our feature flavors!
- Triple Scoop Feature Flavor Cone$8.29
3 scoops of our feature flavors!
Sliced Creations
- Orange Dream$6.29
The perfect blend of citrus and cream with our Orange Dream Cone. Featuring orange sherbet and creamy vanilla ice cream slices.
- Chocolate Obsession$6.29
Satisfy your chocolate cravings with slices of chocolate, peanut butter swirl, cookies & cream, and big muddy ice cream. Pure chocolate bliss in every bite! *Contains Nuts*
- Minty City$6.29
Enjoy the irresistible pairing of mint chocolate chip and chocolate ice cream slices. Each bite delivers a cool, velvety delight where refreshing mint blends with rich chocolate, creating a perfect harmony of flavors.
- Cosmic Birthday$6.29
Celebrate with our Cosmic Birthday Cone—slices of Superman and Birthday Cake ice cream!
Super Sundaes
- Caramel Turtle Pie$8.99
Layers of vanilla ice cream, mini donuts, caramel, and hot fudge, topped with classic sundae favorites.
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge$8.99
Step into chocolate and peanut butter paradise with our sundae featuring Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Ice Cream and mini donuts, generously layered with hot fudge, topped with classic sundae favorites
- Strawberry Shortcake$8.99
Experience strawberry perfection! Layers of Strawberry Ice Cream and mini donuts, topped with strawberry sauce and traditional sundae favorites, offer a delightful blend of fruity sweetness in every bite!
- Cookies & Cream Crunch$8.99
The perfect blend of Cookies & Cream Ice Cream and mini donuts, layered with Oreos and hot fudge, topped with classic sundae favorites.
Classic Sundaes
- Reg Sundae$6.99
2 Ice Cream scoops served with whipped cream, crushed nuts and your choice of sauce
- Large Sundae$8.99
3 Ice Cream scoops served with whipped cream, crushed nuts and your choice of sauce
- Banana Split$9.99
A classic Neapolitan combination (chocolate/vanilla/strawberry) served on a split banana with your choice of hot sauces and toppings
- Turtle Brownie Sundae$9.99
Hand-Spun Shakes
Mini Donuts
- Half Dozen Donuts
Delicious freshly made donut with the topping of your choice
- Dozen Donuts
Delicious freshly made donut with the topping of your choice
- 30 Pack Donuts Creations$21.49
Delicious freshly made donut with the topping of your choice
- Add Scoop to Donuts$3.29
1, 2 or 3 scoops of our feature flavors!
Quarts & Pints
- Rainbow Quart$13.49
Quart of the Rainbow Cone flavors Chocolate / Strawberry / Palmer House / Pistachio / Orange Sherbet *Palmer House and Pistachio Contain Nuts* Serves: 4-5
- Rainbow Pint$8.49
Pint of the Rainbow Cone flavors Chocolate / Strawberry / Palmer House / Pistachio / Orange Sherbet *Palmer House and Pistachio Contain Nuts* Serves: 2-3
- Feature Flavor Quart$13.49
Quart of 1 of our feature flavors! Serves: 4-5
- Feature Flavor Pint$8.49
Pint of 1 feature flavor! Serves: 2-3
- Custom Quart$13.49
Customize your Quart with 3 flavor options! Serves: 4-5
- Custom Pint$8.49
Customize your pint with 2 feature flavors! Serves: 2-3
Signature Treats
- Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich (4-Pack)$18.99
Our legendary winning combination of Chocolate, Strawberry, Palmer House, Pistachio, and Orange Sherbet stuffed between two sugar cookies. *Contains Nuts*
- Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich (each)$5.99
Our legendary winning combination of Chocolate, Strawberry, Palmer House, Pistachio, and Orange Sherbet stuffed between two sugar cookies. *Contains Nuts*
Ice Cream Cakes
- Rainbow Cone Vanilla Cake Slice$5.89
A slice of our Rainbow Layered Cake
- Chocolate Obsession Cake Slice$5.89
A slice of our Chocolate Obsession Cake
- Rainbow Cone Half Round Cake$26.99
Hand-crafted yellow cake with our classic combination of Chocolate, Strawberry, Palmer House, Pistachio, and Orange Sherbet ice cream flavors. Birthed in Chicago and sliced not scooped since 1926! - 24 Hour Notice Required on All Cake Orders. - Contains Nuts. Serves: 5-6
- Chocolate Obsession Half Cake$26.99
Indulge in an ice cream lover's paradise with a dreamy combination of Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Chocolate Fudge Brownie flavors layered on top of a delicious cake. *Contains Nuts* Serves: 5-6
- 8" Rainbow Round Cake$49.99
Our legendary winning combination of Rainbow Cone flavors, layered on top of a delicious cake **Contains Nuts**. 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED ON ALL ORDERS Serves: 10-12
- Chocolate Obsession Whole Cake$49.99
Indulge in an ice cream lover's paradise with a dreamy combination of Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Chocolate Fudge Brownie flavors layered on top of a delicious cake. *Contains Nuts* Serves: 10-12
Beverages
Catering Party Packs
- 15 Cone Party Pack$84.99
Perfectly portioned Rainbow Cones are individually wrapped and ready to love.
- 15 RainbowTasters$64.99
These 4 oz. cups of happiness are easy for any party or event.
- 15 Dream Tasters$64.99
These 4 oz. cups of happiness are easy for any party or event -Orange Sherbet and Vanilla.
- 20 Cone Party Pack$99.99
Perfectly portioned Rainbow Cones are individually wrapped and ready to love.
- 20 RainbowTasters$69.99
These 4 oz. cups of happiness are easy for any party or event.
- 20 Dream Tasters$69.99
These 4 oz. cups of happiness are easy for any party or event -Orange Sherbet and Vanilla.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1750 W Division, Chicago, IL 60622