Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

The Original Ronnie's BBQ

1,354 Reviews

$

2097 New Market Rd

Henrico, VA 23231

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork BBQ Box
Rib Box
Fried Fish Box

From The Smoker

Sampler Box

$19.50

3 slices of juicy slow cooked brisket 1 marinated & smoked jumbo leg quarter 2 bones of savory hickory smoked ribs & a mound of Carolina style BBQ served with a bun and a roll. Sides sold separately.

The Grill Master

$13.75

The sandwich of all sandwiches. We're talking juicy brisket paired with your choice of either pulled pork bbq or chopped chicken bbq for a total of 8 oz. of heaven. This is the best thing between 2 slices of bread. Sides sold separately.

Rib Box

$15.50

4 bones of savory hickory smoked slow cooked pork ribs served with your choice of 2 regular sides and a roll. Premium side +$0.50

Ribs ONLY

Ribs ONLY

$11.50

4 bones of our savory hickory smoked slow cooked pork ribs.

Half Slab

$19.00

Full Slab

$29.50

Pulled Pork BBQ Box

$12.00

Premium vinegar based pork BBQ served on a bun with your choice of 2 regular sides. Premium side +$0.50

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich ONLY

$7.00+

Premium vinegar based pork BBQ served on a bun.

1/2 Pound Pulled Pork

1/2 Pound Pulled Pork

$10.00

Premium vinegar based pork BBQ. Sides sold separately. Loose buns not sold.

Pound Pulled Pork

Pound Pulled Pork

$16.50

Premium vinegar based pork BBQ. Sides sold separately. Loose buns not sold.

Chopped Chicken BBQ Box

$12.00

Chopped Chicken BBQ Sandwich ONLY

$7.00+

1/2 Pound Chopped Chicken

$10.00

Pound Chopped Chicken

$16.50

Jumbo Chicken Wings Box

$14.00

Jumbo Chicken Wings ONLY

$10.50

Beef Brisket Box

$13.00

Beef Brisket Sandwich ONLY

$9.00

1/2 Pound Beef Brisket

$11.00

Pound Beef Brisket

$18.50

Jackfruit BBQ Box

$11.50

Jackfruit Sandwich Only

$7.00+

1/2 Pound Jackfruit

$9.50

Pound Jackfruit

$15.50

From The Grill

Fried Fish Box

$12.00

Fried Fish Only

$8.25

Fried Chicken Fingers Box

$7.50

Fried Chicken Fingers ONLY

$5.50

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.75+

Cole Slaw

$2.75+

Collard Greens

$2.75+

French Fries

$2.75+

Potato Salad

$2.75+

Mac & Cheese

$3.50+Out of stock

Cobbler

$2.75+

Bottled Drink

$2.25

Water

$1.75

String Beans

$2.75+

Hush Puppies

$2.00

3 Golden Fried Hush Puppies

Honey Butter Cornbread

$0.65

Specials

Burnt Ends

$16.50

Extra Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

maximum 2 per order. any additional will be refunded!

Desserts

Sweet Tea Lemonade Pound Cake

$3.00

Ecommerce

The Rub

$5.50Out of stock

The Sauce

$12.00Out of stock

The Stickers

$3.00Out of stock

Long Sleeve Logo Tee- Red

$30.00+

Long Sleeve Logo Tee- Black

$30.00+

Long Sleeve Logo Tee- Grey

$30.00+

Short Sleeve "I Like Sauce On My Meat" Tee- Black

$25.00+

Short Sleeve "I Like SAuce On My Meat" Tee- White

$25.00+

Calendar

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2097 New Market Rd, Henrico, VA 23231

Directions

Gallery
The Original Ronnie's BBQ image
The Original Ronnie's BBQ image
The Original Ronnie's BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pitts BBQ Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
Richmond Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext
Pig and Brew
orange star4.6 • 402
1313 Hull street Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext
The Pitts BBQ Joint
orange star4.5 • 256
2220 Broad Rock Blvd Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext
ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque
orange star4.7 • 1,548
3201 W. Moore Street Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
The Salty Pig Smokehouse Co. - Mechanicsville
orange star4.4 • 402
9502 Chamberlayne Rd Mechanicsville, VA 23116
View restaurantnext
Boni Roni BBQ - To Go
orange starNo Reviews
3016 A Mountain Rd Glen Allen, VA 23060
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Henrico

The Melting Pot - Richmond VA
orange star4.4 • 3,354
9704 Gayton Road Henrico, VA 23238
View restaurantnext
The Daily Kitchen and Bar - Short Pump
orange star4.4 • 1,629
12201 W Broad St Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
West Coast Provisions Short Pump
orange star4.5 • 1,181
301 Maltby Blvd Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Napoli Pizza - 3324 Pump Rd
orange star4.8 • 1,130
3324 Pump Rd Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's West
orange star4.4 • 794
11129 Three Chopt Road Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Shawarma Bistro
orange star4.7 • 495
12422 Gayton Rd Henrico, VA 23238
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Henrico
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston