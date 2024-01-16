Beef Tostada - (Carne Asada Tostada)

Topped with Our Premium Carne Asada (Beef). Comes with a choice of can soda, and a desert. Topped with of One of Our Premium Meat Selections: Carne Asada (Beef), Pollo Asado (Chicken), Cerdo Asado (Pork). Comes with a choice of can soda, and a desert.