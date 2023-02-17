Restaurant info

Celebrating our 67th year! Welcome to The Original Thunderbird Steakhouse and Catering. A family owned and operated restaurant located on West Chester Pike in Broomall Pa. We are known for our award winning cheese steaks and offer some of the areas best breakfast, lunch and dinner. We also offer reliable online ordering from a huge variety of menu selections. We take pride in our work and want you to see and taste it first hand. We are a small business run by family and dedicated employees. Our food is prepared by friendly well trained cooks using only premium ingredients. We work hard to meet our customers needs by adding specials and new menu items, always providing our patrons the individual customer service they deserve. We want you to know that you can count on The Original Thunderbird. Looking for catering for an authentic Thunderbird meal? We also offer full service catering for your home, office, business or school. Making our services available to you for any occasion.

Website