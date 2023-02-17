  • Home
  • /
  • Broomall
  • /
  • The Original Thunderbird Steakhouse and Catering
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Original Thunderbird Steakhouse and Catering

review star

No reviews yet

2323 W Chester Pike

Broomall, PA 19008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Cheesesteak
Large Cheese
French Fries

Cheesesteak to Wings

Steaks and Burgers

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$13.99

We make ours with freshly sliced American cheese, but you can choose either provolone, Swiss, or white cheddar (pizza cheese) as well!

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.99

American cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch or blue cheese on the side

Whiz Cheesesteak

$13.99

Topped with cheddar cheese Wiz

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, raw or fried onions and seasonings

Chicken CS Hoagie

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, raw or fried onions and seasonings

Steak Hoagie (No Cheese)

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, raw or fried onions and seasonings

Plain Beef Steak

$11.99

Thinly sliced sirloin steak on an Italian roll

Plain Chicken Steak

$11.99

Double Cheesesteak

$20.99

Double the steak – Double the cheese

Thunderbird Special

$13.99

Steak topped with American cheese, sliced tomato, and sliced ham

Pizza Steak

$13.99

Provolone cheese and pizza sauce

Hamburger

$8.49

Cheese Burger

$9.49

Double Meat Cheese Burger

$15.99

This is a Double meat – Double cheese jaw dropper!

Mustang Burger

$11.99

American cheese, grilled mushrooms, barbecue sauce and topped with two fried onion rings

Pizza Burger

$10.99

Tomato sauce and Provolone Cheese

Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

$13.99

Proscuinttini ham, spicy hot ham, Genoa salami, and provolone cheese

Regular Hoagie

$13.99

Cooked salami, genoa salami, deluxe ham, and provolone cheese

Ham Hoagie

$12.99

Deluxe Ham

Turkey Hoagie

$13.99

Gourmet Turkey Breast

Roast Beef Hoagie

$14.49

Premium Lean Roast Beef

Tuna Hoagie

$14.49

Homemade Tuna Salad

Chicken Salad Hoagie

$13.99

Homemade Chicken Salad

Cheese Hoagie

$13.99

American, provolone or mixed cheese

Veggie Hoagie

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, roasted peppers, mushroom, spinach, and cheese

Wings

No baby wings here! Our original recipe Buffalo wings are the best around. Do not want sticky fingers? Well go for our Thunder Spice ( Dry Spice ). Also available in barbecue or dry
5 Wings

5 Wings

$8.99

No baby wings here! Our original recipe Buffalo wings are the best around. Do not want sticky fingers? Well go for our Thunder Spice ( Dry Spice ). Also available in barbecue or dry

10 Wings

$16.99

15 Wings

$25.49

20 Wings

$33.99

25 Wings

$42.49

30 Wings

$50.99

35 Wings

$59.49

40 Wings

$67.99

45 Wings

$76.49

50 Wings

$84.99

75 Wings

$127.49

100 Wings

$169.99

Pork and Cutlet

Roast Pork

$13.99

Thinly sliced roast pork in our tasty aujus topped with provolone cheese on an Italian long roll

Chicken Cutlet

$13.99

House made cutlet, provolone cheese on an Italian long roll

Buffalo Cutlet Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken cutlet topped with American Cheese, Buffalo sauce. Side of ranch or blue cheese

Parm Sandwiches

Chicken Parm

$12.99

Chicken cutlet topped with tomato sauce and provolone cheese

Meatball Parm

$12.99

Topped with tomato sauce and provolone cheese

Sausage Parm

$12.99

Topped with tomato sauce and provolone cheese

Cold Sandwich

Deli Sandwiches

$9.99

Made on your choice of either White, Wheat, Rye Bread, or Round Roll

Jr. Club Sandwich

$10.99

Made on toasted white, wheat, or rye bread. Our club sandwich is made with

Club Sandwich

$12.99

mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and bacon.

Deli Special

$10.99

Made on Rye bread with Swiss Cheese, Cole Slaw and 1000 Island dressing - Choice of Corned Beef, Roast Beef or Turkey Breast

BLT

$9.99

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, buffalo chicken, ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, grated Romano cheese and creamy caesar dressing

Chicken Honey Mustard Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato and honey mustard dressing

Club Wraps

$10.99

Turkey, Roast beef, or Ham. Lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayonnaise

Create your own Wrap

$10.99

Create your own wrap

Fried Foods

French Fries

$3.99+

Cheese Fries

$7.79

Served with a side of cheddar cheese sauce

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$7.99

Baked fries topped with cheddar cheese whiz and cripsy bacon bits

Mozzarella Fries

$7.99

Baked fries topped with melted pizza cheese

Buffalo Cheese Fries

$7.99

Baked fries topped with buffalo sauce and pizza cheese

Pizza Fries

$7.99

Baked fries topped with pizza sauce and melted pizza cheese

Thunder Fries

$3.99+

French fries tosted in a spicy blend a pepper and seasonings

Onion Rings

$4.99+

Gourmet 3/4 inch cut breaded rings

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

(6) Mozzorella sticks with a side of tomato sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.99

(6) Cream cheese filled Poppers with a side of tomato sauce

Chicken Fingers

$11.99

(5) Chicken tenders. Your choice of sauce

Buffalo Fingers

$12.99

(5) Chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce. Include Ranch or Bleu cheese dip, and celery

Platters

All platters are served with a side of french fries and cole slaw

Cheese Burger Platter

$13.99

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Fried Onions

Finger Platter

$13.99

Buff Finger Platter

$14.99

Cutlet Parm Platter

$14.99

Cutlet Rabe Platter

$14.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.49+

Made with Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, shredded carrots, bell peppers and croutons

Caesar Salad

$6.49+

Made with Romaine lettuce, croutons, Romano cheese and Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumber, black olive, anchovies, feta cheese and hard boiled egg – Balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Antipasto Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives, roasted peppers and anchovies mixed with layers of delicious sliced Italians meats and cheeses.

Chef Salad

$14.99

Garden Salad mixed with layers of turkey breast, imported ham, American cheese and hard boiled egg

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Garden Salad with your choice of Grilled or Crispy chicken, topped with our spicy buffalo sauce

Cheesesteak Salad

$14.99

Our garden salad topped with your choice of beef or chicken Steak (specify with or without cheese)

Hot Sandwich

Hot" Ripper" Dog

$3.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Pork Roll Sandwich

$8.49

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese and Tomato

$7.99

Grilled Ham And Cheese

$9.99

Grilled Cheese and Bacon

$9.99

Sides 4oz

Side Buff

$2.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Long Hots

$2.00

Hots

$1.00

Sweets

$1.00

Pickles

$1.00

Tomato Sauce

$1.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$2.00

Ranch

$2.00

Honey Mustard (2oz)

$0.50

Relish

$0.50

Stromboli

Small Veggie Boli

$18.99

Spinach, tomato, mushroom, bell peppers, and red onions

Large Veggie Boli

$24.89

Small Buffalo Chic Boli

$18.99

Chicken steak, buffalo sauce, ranch or bleu cheese on the side

Large Buffalo Chic Boli

$24.89

Chicken steak, buffalo sauce, ranch or bleu cheese on the side

Small Meatball Boli

$18.99

Grilled sliced meatball *Specify onion and peppers

Large Meatball Boli

$24.89

Small Italian Boli

$18.99

Grilled Italian Proscuittini ham, capicolla, genoa salami *Specify onions and peppers

Large Italian Boli

$24.89

Small Cheesesteak Boli

$18.99

Red or White Pizza topped with chicken or beef steak. Includes the option of added fried onions and peppers!

Large Cheesesteak Boli

$24.89

Small Pepperoni & Cheese Boli

$16.19

Large Pepperoni & Cheese Boli

$20.99

Small Cheese Boli

$13.69

Build your own Stromboli

Large Cheese Boli

$16.99

Build you own Stromboli

Calzone

Cheese Steak Calzone

$8.99

Beef or chicken steak with the option of onions or bell peppers

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, buffalo, side of ranch or bleu sauce

Meatball Calzone

$8.99

Slices meatball with option of onion and bell peppers

Italian Calzone

$8.99

Capicollo, genoa salami, and proscuittini ham with the option of onions and peppers

Vegetarian Calzone

$8.99

Spinach, tomato, mushroom, bell pepper and onion

Pepperoni and Cheese Calzone

$8.99

Spinach and Cheese Calzone

$8.99

Cheese Calzone

$7.99

Plain or add your favorite ingrediants

Pizza to Stromboli's

Cheese Pizza

Mini Cheese

$7.69

Our traditional pizza is crisp dough topped with tangy plum tomato sauce and blended Wisconsin white cheddar. The combination results in a great tasting pizza!

Small Cheese

$13.69

Large Cheese

$16.99

Upside Down Pizza

Mini Upside Down

$7.69

Small Upside Down

$13.69

Sliced Provolone cheese on the bottom and tomato sauce on the top to create a unique flavor.

Large Upside Down

$16.99

White Pizza

Mini White

$7.69

Made with fresh chopped garlic, brushed olive oil and topped with our blended cheese.

Small White

$13.69

Large White

$16.99

Trenton Style Pizza

Mini Trenton

$7.69

Small Trenton

$13.69

Large Trenton

$16.99

A pizza with a flavor of its own, this is crispy dough topped with blended cheese and spoons of hearty plum tomato basil sauce on top. It is delicious!

White Pesto

Mini White Pesto

$7.69

Brushed with garlic oil, topped with cheese and pesto drizzle. **made with pine nut**

Small White Pesto

$13.69

Large White Pesto

$16.99

Cheese Steak Pizza

Mini Cheese Steak

$9.49

Red or White Pizza topped with chicken or beef steak. Includes the option of added fried onions and peppers!

Small Cheese Steak

$18.99

Large Cheese Steak

$24.89

Buffalo Pizza

Mini Buff

$9.49

White pizza topped with chicken steak, buffalo sauce, ranch or bleu cheese on the side

Small Buff

$18.99

Large Buff

$24.89

Continental Pizza

Mini Cont Pizza

$9.49

Your choice of our tradition or white garlic pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, red onion, and mushrooms. It is delicious!

Small Cont Pizza

$18.99

Large Cont Pizza

$24.89

Meat Lover

Mini Meat Pizza

$9.49

Red or White pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, and bacon

Small Meat Pizza

$18.99

Large Meat Pizza

$24.89

Vegetarian

Mini Veggie Pizza

$9.49

Your choice of our tradition or white pizza topped with tomato, spinach, bell peppers, red onions, and mushrooms

Small Veggie Pizza

$18.99

Large Veggie Pizza

$24.89

Flyin Hawaiian

Mini Flyin Hawaiian

$9.49

Not your ordinary white pizza! Ours is topped with sweet pineapple tidbits, ham, bacon and cherry peppers

Small Flyin Hawaiian

$18.99

Large Flyin Hawaiian

$24.89

Stromboli

Small Veggie Boli

$18.99

Spinach, tomato, mushroom, bell peppers, and red onions

Large Veggie Boli

$24.89

Small Buffalo Chic Boli

$18.99

Chicken steak, buffalo sauce, ranch or bleu cheese on the side

Large Buffalo Chic Boli

$24.89

Chicken steak, buffalo sauce, ranch or bleu cheese on the side

Small Meatball Boli

$18.99

Grilled sliced meatball *Specify onion and peppers

Large Meatball Boli

$24.89

Small Italian Boli

$18.99

Grilled Italian Proscuittini ham, capicolla, genoa salami *Specify onions and peppers

Large Italian Boli

$24.89

Small Cheesesteak Boli

$18.99

Red or White Pizza topped with chicken or beef steak. Includes the option of added fried onions and peppers!

Large Cheesesteak Boli

$24.89

Small Pepperoni & Cheese Boli

$16.19

Large Pepperoni & Cheese Boli

$20.99

Small Cheese Boli

$13.69

Build your own Stromboli

Large Cheese Boli

$16.99

Build you own Stromboli

Calzone

Cheese Steak Calzone

$8.99

Beef or chicken steak with the option of onions or bell peppers

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, buffalo, side of ranch or bleu sauce

Meatball Calzone

$8.99

Slices meatball with option of onion and bell peppers

Italian Calzone

$8.99

Capicollo, genoa salami, and proscuittini ham with the option of onions and peppers

Vegetarian Calzone

$8.99

Spinach, tomato, mushroom, bell pepper and onion

Pepperoni and Cheese Calzone

$8.99

Spinach and Cheese Calzone

$8.99

Cheese Calzone

$7.99

Plain or add your favorite ingrediants

Beverage

Can Soda

$1.99

Hot Decaf Tea

$2.99

Bottle Ice Tea

$2.99

Bottle Ice Tea Diet

$2.99

Bottle PowerAde

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cran-Apple-Raspberry Juice

$2.99

Bottle Water Dasani

$1.99

2 Liter Soda

$4.99

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite

Lemonade

$2.99

Chips - Misc

Small Herrs Chips

Small Plain Chips

$2.29

Small Sour Cr & Onion Chips

$2.29

Small Barbecue Chips

$2.29

Small Salt & Pepper Chips

$2.29

Small Red Hot Chips

$2.29

Small Lightly Salted

$2.29

Small Hot Cheese Popcorn

$2.29

Small Cheese Curls

$2.29

Small Kettle Plain Chip

$2.29

Small Kettle Jalapenio

$2.29

Small Kettle Sour Cr & Onion

$2.29

Small Peanut Butter Stuffed Pretzels

$2.29

Small Extra Thin Pretzels

$2.29

Small Sourdough Pretzels

$2.29

Large Herrs Chips

Large Plain Chips

$4.59

Large Ripple Chips

$4.59

Large Sour Cr & Onion Chips

$4.59

Large Barbecue Chips

$4.59
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Celebrating our 67th year! Welcome to The Original Thunderbird Steakhouse and Catering. A family owned and operated restaurant located on West Chester Pike in Broomall Pa. We are known for our award winning cheese steaks and offer some of the areas best breakfast, lunch and dinner. We also offer reliable online ordering from a huge variety of menu selections. We take pride in our work and want you to see and taste it first hand. We are a small business run by family and dedicated employees. Our food is prepared by friendly well trained cooks using only premium ingredients. We work hard to meet our customers needs by adding specials and new menu items, always providing our patrons the individual customer service they deserve. We want you to know that you can count on The Original Thunderbird. Looking for catering for an authentic Thunderbird meal? We also offer full service catering for your home, office, business or school. Making our services available to you for any occasion.

Website

Location

2323 W Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Delco Steaks Broomall - 2567 W Chester Pk
orange star4.0 • 52
2567 W Chester Pk Broomall, PA 19008
View restaurantnext
Marple Public House - 31 N. Sproul
orange starNo Reviews
31 N. Sproul Broomall, PA 19008
View restaurantnext
Splash- Marple - 2705 Sunset Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2705 Sunset Blvd Broomall, PA 19008
View restaurantnext
Roz & Rocco's - 2904 West Chester Pike
orange starNo Reviews
2904 West Chester Pike Broomall, PA 19008
View restaurantnext
Rize Pizza - Broomall
orange star4.9 • 2,511
1991 Sproul Rd Ste 5 Broomall, PA 19008
View restaurantnext
The Manoa Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
8 North Manoa Rd. Havertown, PA 19083
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Broomall

Rize Pizza - Broomall
orange star4.9 • 2,511
1991 Sproul Rd Ste 5 Broomall, PA 19008
View restaurantnext
Delco Steaks Broomall - 2567 W Chester Pk
orange star4.0 • 52
2567 W Chester Pk Broomall, PA 19008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Broomall
Havertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Media
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Newtown Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Bryn Mawr
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston